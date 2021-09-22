CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Machine-Learning Enabled Search for The Next-Generation Catalyst for Hydrogen Evolution Reaction

By S. Wei, S. Baek, H. Yue, S. Yun, S. Park, Y. Lee, J. Zhao, H. Li, K. Reyes, F. Yao
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The development of active catalysts for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) made from low-cost materials constitutes a crucial challenge in the utilization of hydrogen energy. Earth-abundant molybdenum disulfide (MoS$_2$) has been discovered recently with good activity and stability for HER. In this report, we employed the hydrothermal technique for MoS$_2$ synthesis which is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly approach and has the potential for future mass production. To investigate the structure-property relationship, scanning electron microscope (SEM), transmission electron microscope (TEM), X-ray diffraction (XRD), Raman spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), and various electrochemical characterizations have been conducted. A strong correlation between the material structure and the HER performance has been observed. Moreover, machine-learning (ML) techniques were built and subsequently used within a Bayesian Optimization framework to validate the optimal parameter combinations for synthesizing high-quality MoS$_2$ catalyst within the limited parameter space. The model will be able to guide the wet chemical synthesis of MoS$_2$ and produce the most effective HER catalyst eventually.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

An investigation of over-training within semi-supervised machine learning models in the search for heavy resonances at the LHC

In particle physics, semi-supervised machine learning is an attractive option to reduce model dependencies searches beyond the Standard Model. When utilizing semi-supervised techniques in training machine learning models in the search for bosons at the Large Hadron Collider, the over-training of the model must be investigated. Internal fluctuations of the phase space and bias in training can cause semi-supervised models to label false signals within the phase space due to over-fitting. The issue of false signal generation in semi-supervised models has not been fully analyzed and therefore utilizing a toy Monte Carlo model, the probability of such situations occurring must be quantified. This investigation of $Z\gamma$ resonances is performed using a pure background Monte Carlo sample. Through unique pure background samples extracted to mimic ATLAS data in a background-plus-signal region, multiple runs enable the probability of these fake signals occurring due to over-training to be thoroughly investigated.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetoelectric effect in hydrogen harvesting: magnetic field as a trigger of catalytic reactions

Donghoon Kim, Ipek Efe, Harun Torlakcik, Anastasia Terzopoulou, Andrea Veciana Picazo, Erdem Siringil, Fajer Mushtaq, Carlos Franco, Josep Puigmartí-Luis, Bradley Nelson, Nicola A. Spaldin, Chiara Gattinoni, Xiangzhong Chen, Salvador Pané. Magnetic fields have been regarded as an additional stimulus for electro- and photocatalytic reactions, but not as a direct trigger...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Machine learning with quantum field theories

The precise equivalence between discretized Euclidean field theories and a certain class of probabilistic graphical models, namely the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, opens up the opportunity to investigate machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. In this contribution we will demonstrate, through the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the local Markov property and can therefore be recast as a Markov random field. We will then derive from the $\phi^{4}$ theory machine learning algorithms and neural networks which can be viewed as generalizations of conventional neural network architectures. Finally, we will conclude by presenting applications based on the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and target probability distributions.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Machine learning is moving beyond the hype

Machine learning has been around for decades, but for much of that time, businesses were only deploying a few models and those required tedious, painstaking work done by PhDs and machine learning experts. Over the past couple of years, machine learning has grown significantly thanks to the advent of widely available, standardized, cloud-based machine learning platforms.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Machine Learning#Hydrogen Production#Catalysts#Tem#Xrd#Xps#Bayesian Optimization
towardsdatascience.com

Basic Molecular Representation for Machine Learning

Machine learning has been applied to many problems in cheminformatics and life science, for example, investigating molecular property and developing new drugs. One critical issue in the problem-solving pipeline for these applications is to select a proper molecular representation that featurizes the target dataset and serves the downstream model. Figure 1 shows a conceptual framework for different molecular representations. Usually, a molecule is represented by a linear form as a SMILES string, or by a graph form as an adjacent matrix maybe together with a node attribute matrix for atoms and an edge attribute matrix for bonds. A SMILES string could be further converted into different formats such as molecular fingerprint, one-hot encoding, or word embedding. On the other hand, the graph form of molecular representation could be directly used by the downstream model or be converted into graph embedding for the task.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Machine Learning Optimized Search for the $Z'$ from $U(1)_{L_μ-L_τ}$ at the LHC

Extending the Standard Model (SM) by a $U(1)_{L_\mu-L_\tau}$ group gives potentially significant new contributions to $g_\mu-2$, allows the construction of realistic neutrino mass matrices, incorporates violation of lepton universality violation, and offers an anomaly-free mediator for a Dark Matter (DM) sector. In a recent analysis we showed that published LHC searches are not very sensitive to this model. Here we apply several Machine Learning (ML) algorithms in order to distinguish this model from the SM using simulated LHC data. In particular, we optimize the $3\mu$-signal, which has a considerably larger cross section than the $4\mu$-signal. Furthermore, since the $2$-muon plus missing $E_T$ final state gets contributions from diagrams involving DM particles, we optimize it as well. We find greatly improved sensitivity, which already for $36$ fb$^{-1}$ of data exceeds the combination of published LHC and non-LHC results. We also emphasize the usefulness of Boosted Decision Trees which, unlike Neural Networks, easily allow to extract additional information from the data which directly connect to the theoretical model. The same scheme could be used to analyze other models.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Automating Machine Learning Using FLAML

Using FLAML for Automating Machine Learning Process. Machine Learning is a process where we try to solve real-life business problems using a different set of algorithms. Creating a Machine Learning model is easy but selecting which model performs the best for our data in terms of generalization and performance is a difficult task.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

SoK: Machine Learning Governance

The application of machine learning (ML) in computer systems introduces not only many benefits but also risks to society. In this paper, we develop the concept of ML governance to balance such benefits and risks, with the aim of achieving responsible applications of ML. Our approach first systematizes research towards ascertaining ownership of data and models, thus fostering a notion of identity specific to ML systems. Building on this foundation, we use identities to hold principals accountable for failures of ML systems through both attribution and auditing. To increase trust in ML systems, we then survey techniques for developing assurance, i.e., confidence that the system meets its security requirements and does not exhibit certain known failures. This leads us to highlight the need for techniques that allow a model owner to manage the life cycle of their system, e.g., to patch or retire their ML system. Put altogether, our systematization of knowledge standardizes the interactions between principals involved in the deployment of ML throughout its life cycle. We highlight opportunities for future work, e.g., to formalize the resulting game between ML principals.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
kitco.com

"Viable and efficient" hydrogen catalyst without using platinum

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Curtin University announced the "game-changing" findings by Lead researcher Dr Guohua Jia from Curtin's School of Molecular and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Title:Personalized Online Machine Learning

Authors:Ivana Malenica, Rachael V. Phillips, Romain Pirracchio, Antoine Chambaz, Alan Hubbard, Mark J. van der Laan. Abstract: In this work, we introduce the Personalized Online Super Learner (POSL) -- an online ensembling algorithm for streaming data whose optimization procedure accommodates varying degrees of personalization. Namely, POSL optimizes predictions with respect to baseline covariates, so personalization can vary from completely individualized (i.e., optimization with respect to baseline covariate subject ID) to many individuals (i.e., optimization with respect to common baseline covariates). As an online algorithm, POSL learns in real-time. POSL can leverage a diversity of candidate algorithms, including online algorithms with different training and update times, fixed algorithms that are never updated during the procedure, pooled algorithms that learn from many individuals' time-series, and individualized algorithms that learn from within a single time-series. POSL's ensembling of this hybrid of base learning strategies depends on the amount of data collected, the stationarity of the time-series, and the mutual characteristics of a group of time-series. In essence, POSL decides whether to learn across samples, through time, or both, based on the underlying (unknown) structure in the data. For a wide range of simulations that reflect realistic forecasting scenarios, and in a medical data application, we examine the performance of POSL relative to other current ensembling and online learning methods. We show that POSL is able to provide reliable predictions for time-series data and adjust to changing data-generating environments. We further cultivate POSL's practicality by extending it to settings where time-series enter/exit dynamically over chronological time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Next generation reservoir computing

Reservoir computing is a best-in-class machine learning algorithm for processing information generated by dynamical systems using observed time-series data. Importantly, it requires very small training data sets, uses linear optimization, and thus requires minimal computing resources. However, the algorithm uses randomly sampled matrices to define the underlying recurrent neural network and has a multitude of metaparameters that must be optimized. Recent results demonstrate the equivalence of reservoir computing to nonlinear vector autoregression, which requires no random matrices, fewer metaparameters, and provides interpretable results. Here, we demonstrate that nonlinear vector autoregression excels at reservoir computing benchmark tasks and requires even shorter training data sets and training time, heralding the next generation of reservoir computing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dual-Phase MoS$_2$ And MXene Nanohybrids for Efficient Electrocatalytic Hydrogen Evolution

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS$_2$) has been recognized as a potential substitution of Platinum (Pt) for electrochemical hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, the broad adoption of MoS$_2$ is hindered by its limited number of active sites and relatively low inherent electrical conductivity. In this work, we demonstrated a synergistic enhancement of both active site exposure and electrical conductivity by a one-step solvothermal synthesis technique. The 1T-phase enriched MoS$_2$ was directly formed on the titanium carbide (Ti$_3$C$_2$Tx, MXene) with carbon nanotubes (CNTs) acting as crosslinks. The existence of edge-enriched metallic phase MoS$_2$, the conductive backbone of MXene along with the crosslinking function of CNTs clearly improved the overall electrical conductivity of the catalyst. Moreover, the integration of two-dimensional (2D) MoS$_2$ with MXene effectively suppressed the MXene oxidation and 2D layer restacking, leading to good catalytic stability. As a result, an overpotential of 169 mV and a low Tafel slope of 51 mV/dec was successfully achieved. This work provides a new route for 2D-based electrocatalyst engineering and sheds light on the development of the next-generation PGM-free HER electrocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
towardsdatascience.com

Bayes’ Theorem, the Core of Machine Learning

Many machine learning models attempt to estimate posterior probabilities one way or another. The training of supervised machine learning models can be thought of as updating the estimated posterior with every data point that is received. This statement is key to understanding machine learning, and to fully understand its meaning one must first understand Bayes’ theorem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning in Medicine — Part IV

A hands-on introductory course on machine learning techniques for physicians and healthcare professionals. In Part III of this course, we explored our first machine learning model — linear/logistic regression. We discussed the conceptual differences using linear/logistic regression for regression analysis and using it for machine learning. We went through the strengths and limitations of the technique and we demonstrated the steps to building a model using the DRESS Kit as well as making predictions using the model.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Two-dimensional molybdenum carbide 2D-MoC as a superior catalyst for CO hydrogenation

Early transitional metal carbides are promising catalysts for hydrogenation of CO2. Here, a two-dimensional (2D) multilayered 2D-Mo2C material is prepared from Mo2CTx of the MXene family. Surface termination groups Tx (O, OH, and F) are reductively de-functionalized in Mo2CTx (500 °C, pure H2) avoiding the formation of a 3D carbide structure. CO2 hydrogenation studies show that the activity and product selectivity (CO, CH4, C2–C5 alkanes, methanol, and dimethyl ether) of Mo2CTx and 2D-Mo2C are controlled by the surface coverage of Tx groups that are tunable by the H2 pretreatment conditions. 2D-Mo2C contains no Tx groups and outperforms Mo2CTx, β-Mo2C, or the industrial Cu-ZnO-Al2O3 catalyst in CO2 hydrogenation (evaluated by CO weight time yield at 430 °C and 1 bar). We show that the lack of surface termination groups drives the selectivity and activity of Mo-terminated carbidic surfaces in CO2 hydrogenation.
CHEMISTRY
towardsdatascience.com

Machine learning on graphs, Part 2.

In the previous blog post in these series I presented basic graph statistics that should be collected before starting to develop machine learning models for your graph data. In the second post I will present the first proper machine learning approach. Namely, learning to represent discrete objects like graph nodes by continuous vectors, the so called node embeddings. Similarly to word embeddings, the node embeddings can be then used in downstream machine learning applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Unravelling CO adsorption on model single-atom catalysts

Jan Hulva, Matthias Meier, Roland Bliem, Zdenek Jakub, Florian Kraushofer, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Cesare Franchini, Gareth S. Parkinson. Understanding how the local environment of a single-atom catalyst affects stability and reactivity remains a significant challenge. We present an in-depth study of Cu1, Ag1, Au1, Ni1, Pd1, Pt1, Rh1, and Ir1 species on Fe3O4(001); a model support where all metals occupy the same 2-fold coordinated adsorption site upon deposition at room temperature. Surface science techniques revealed that CO adsorption strength at single metal sites differs from the respective metal surfaces and supported clusters. Charge transfer into the support modifies the d-states of the metal atom and the strength of the metal-CO bond. These effects could strengthen the bond (as for Ag1-CO) or weaken it (as for Ni1-CO), but CO-induced structural distortions reduce adsorption energies from those expected based on electronic structure alone. The extent of the relaxations depends on the local geometry and could be predicted by analogy to coordination chemistry.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Recent advances of MXene saturable absorber for near-infrared mode-locked fiber laser

To date, MXene has been discovered for its viability as alternatives to conventional saturable absorber such as carbon nanotube and graphene. The characteristics of high nonlinear saturable absorption, astounding modulation depth, flexible bandgap tunability, and high electron density near Fermi level are the fundamentals of the MXene as an excellent saturable absorber candidate. In particular, the research effort contributed to MXene in nonlinear ul-trafast optics are extensively growing because MXene comprises one of the largest families in 2D nanomaterials that provides huge combination possibilities by forming a class of metal carbide or metal nitride with 2D layered structure. Herein, this review summarizes the recent development on synthesis and material characterization of the MXene, the studies on its nonlinear saturable absorption and the application of the MXene saturable absorber in near-infrared mode-locked fiber laser. Finally, some issues and challenges as well as future perspectives of this novel material are discussed.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Self-Consistent Determination of Long-Range Electrostatics in Neural Network Potentials

Machine learning has the potential to revolutionize the field of molecular simulation through the development of efficient and accurate models of interatomic interactions. In particular, neural network models can describe interactions at the level of accuracy of quantum mechanics-based calculations, but with a fraction of the cost, enabling the simulation of large systems over long timescales with ab initio accuracy. However, implicit in the construction of neural network potentials is an assumption of locality, wherein atomic arrangements on the scale of about a nanometer are used to learn interatomic interactions. Because of this assumption, the resulting neural network models cannot describe long-range interactions that play critical roles in dielectric screening and chemical reactivity. To address this issue, we introduce the self-consistent field neural network (SCFNN) model -- a general approach for learning the long-range response of molecular systems in neural network potentials. The SCFNN model relies on a physically meaningful separation of the interatomic interactions into short- and long-range components, with a separate network to handle each component. We demonstrate the success of the SCFNN approach in modeling the dielectric properties of bulk liquid water, and show that the SCFNN model accurately predicts long-range polarization correlations and the response of water to applied electrostatic fields. Importantly, because of the separation of interactions inherent in our approach, the SCFNN model can be combined with many existing approaches for building neural network potentials. Therefore, we expect the SCFNN model to facilitate the proper description of long-range interactions in a wide-variety of machine learning-based force fields.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy