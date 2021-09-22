CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superconducting gap symmetry from Bogoliubov quasiparticle interference analysis on {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$

By Shinibali Bhattacharyya, Andreas Kreisel, X. Kong, T. Berlijn, Astrid T. Rømer, Brian M. Andersen, P. J. Hirschfeld
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Shinibali Bhattacharyya, Andreas Kreisel, X. Kong, T. Berlijn, Astrid T. Rømer, Brian M. Andersen, P. J. Hirschfeld. The nature of the superconducting order parameter in {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$ has generated intense interest in recent years. Since the superconducting gap is very small, high resolution methods such as scanning tunneling spectroscopy might be the best chance to directly resolve the gap symmetry. Recently, a Bogoliubov quasiparticle interference imaging (BQPI) experiment has suggested that the $d_{x^2-y^2}$ gap symmetry is appropriate for {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$. In this work, we use a more refined theoretical approach based on Wannier functions of the surface of {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$ to calculate the continuum density of states as detected in scanning tunneling microscopy experiments. We examine several different proposed gap order parameters, and calculate the expected BQPI pattern for each case. Comparing to the available experimental data, our results suggest that a $s'+id_{xy}$ gap order parameter is the most probable state, but the measured BQPI patterns still display features unaccounted for by the theory for any of the states currently under discussion.

arxiv.org

Almost triangular Markov chains on $\mathbb{N}$

A transition matrix $[U_{i,j}]_{i,j\geq 0}$ on $\mathbb{N}$ is said to be almost upper triangular if $U_{i,j}\geq 0\Rightarrow j\geq i-1$, so that the increments of the corresponding Markov chains are at least $-1$; a transition matrix $[L_{i,j}]_{i,j\geq 0}$ is said to be almost lower triangular if $L_{i,j}\geq 0\Rightarrow j\leq i+1$, and then, the increments of the corresponding Markov chains are at most $+1$. In the present paper, we characterize the recurrence, positive recurrence and invariant distribution for the class of almost triangular transition matrices. The upper case appears to be the simplest in many ways, with existence and uniqueness of invariant measures, when in the lower case, existence as well as uniqueness are not guaranteed. We present the time-reversal connection between upper and lower almost triangular transition matrices, which provides classes of integrable lower triangular transition matrices. These results encompass the case of birth and death processes (BDP) that are famous Markov chains (or processes) taking their values in $\mathbb{N}$, which are simultaneously almost upper and almost lower triangular, and whose study has been initiated by Karlin & McGregor in the 1950's. They found invariant measures, criteria for recurrence, null recurrence, among others; their approach relies on some profound connections they discovered between the theory of BDP, the spectral properties of their transition matrices, the moment problem, and the theory of orthogonal polynomials. Our approach is mainly combinatorial and uses elementary algebraic methods; it is somehow more direct and does not use the same tools.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Different Hamiltonians for the Painlevé ${\text{P}_{\mathrm{IV}}}$ equation and their identification using a geometric approach

It is well-known that differential Painlevé equations can be written in a Hamiltonian form. However, a coordinate form of such representation is far from unique -- there are many very different Hamiltonians that result in the same differential Painlevé equation. In this paper we describe a systematic procedure of finding changes of coordinates transforming different Hamiltonian systems into some canonical form. Our approach is based on Sakai's geometric theory of Painlevé equations. We explain our approach using the fourth differential ${\text{P}_{\mathrm{IV}}}$ equation as an example, but it can be easily adapted to other Painlevé equations as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spin and quadrupole correlations by three-spin interaction in the frustrated pyrochlore magnet Tb$_{2+x}$Ti$_{2-x}$O$_{7+y}$

We have investigated the origin of the magnetic dipole correlations $\langle \sigma_{\boldsymbol{Q}}^z \sigma_{\boldsymbol{-Q}}^z \rangle$ characterized by the modulation wave vector $\boldsymbol{k} \sim (\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2})$ observed in the frustrated pyrochlore magnet Tb$_{2+x}$Ti$_{2-x}$O$_{7+y}$. This magnetic short-range order cannot be accounted for by adding further-neighbor exchange interactions to the nearest-neighbor pseudospin-$\tfrac{1}{2}$ Hamiltonian for quantum pyrochlore magnets. Using classical Monte Carlo simulation and quantum simulation based on thermally pure quantum (TPQ) states we have shown that the spin correlations with $\boldsymbol{k} \sim (\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2})$ are induced at low temperatures by a three-spin interaction of a form $\sigma_{\boldsymbol{r}}^{\pm} \sigma_{\boldsymbol{r}^{\prime}}^z \sigma_{\boldsymbol{r}^{\prime \prime}}^z $, which is a correction to the Hamiltonian due to the low crystal-field excitation. Simulations using TPQ states have shown that the spin correlations coexist with electric quadrupole correlations $\langle \sigma_{\boldsymbol{Q}}^{\alpha} \sigma_{\boldsymbol{-Q}}^{\beta} \rangle$ ($\alpha, \beta = x, y$) with $\boldsymbol{k} \sim \boldsymbol{0}$. These results suggest that the putative quantum spin liquid state of Tb$_{2+x}$Ti$_{2-x}$O$_{7+y}$ is located close to phase boundaries of the spin-ice, quadrupole-ordered, and magnetic-ordered states in the classical approximation, and that the three-spin interaction brings about a quantum disordered ground state with both spin and quadrupole correlations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

{E}fficient{BERT}: Progressively Searching Multilayer Perceptron via Warm-up Knowledge Distillation

Pre-trained language models have shown remarkable results on various NLP tasks. Nevertheless, due to their bulky size and slow inference speed, it is hard to deploy them on edge devices. In this paper, we have a critical insight that improving the feed-forward network (FFN) in BERT has a higher gain than improving the multi-head attention (MHA) since the computational cost of FFN is 2$\sim$3 times larger than MHA. Hence, to compact BERT, we are devoted to designing efficient FFN as opposed to previous works that pay attention to MHA. Since FFN comprises a multilayer perceptron (MLP) that is essential in BERT optimization, we further design a thorough search space towards an advanced MLP and perform a coarse-to-fine mechanism to search for an efficient BERT architecture. Moreover, to accelerate searching and enhance model transferability, we employ a novel warm-up knowledge distillation strategy at each search stage. Extensive experiments show our searched EfficientBERT is 6.9$\times$ smaller and 4.4$\times$ faster than BERT$\rm_{BASE}$, and has competitive performances on GLUE and SQuAD Benchmarks. Concretely, EfficientBERT attains a 77.7 average score on GLUE \emph{test}, 0.7 higher than MobileBERT$\rm_{TINY}$, and achieves an 85.3/74.5 F1 score on SQuAD v1.1/v2.0 \emph{dev}, 3.2/2.7 higher than TinyBERT$_4$ even without data augmentation. The code is released at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Evaluation of $^{86}$Kr Cross Sections For Use in Fusion Diagnostics

The National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory uses $^{86}$Kr as a diagnostic tool to measure the neutron flux produced by fusion reactions. As krypton is chemically inert, it can be implanted directly into the fuel capsule, and the reaction products can be measured to determine the flux of fusion neutrons. $^{86}$Kr cross sections also provide model constraints for the $^{85}$Kr branching point in the s-process and the neutron flux in stars. In this work, experimental data on the neutron production, radiative capture, inelastic scattering, and total cross sections of $^{86}$Kr were used in conjunction with the fast region nuclear reaction code EMPIRE and a new resonance-region evaluation to produce a new evaluation of neutron-induced reactions on $^{86}$Kr. For the EMPIRE calculations, we fitted the optical model potential up to 12 MeV to simultaneously reproduce the experimental data for the total cross section and the main inelastic gamma transition from the $2^+$ state to the $0^+$ ground state. For energies above 12 MeV, due to large fluctuations and uncertainties in the total cross section data, we preferred to adopt the Koning-Delaroche global spherical optical model potential. With these models and corrections to the structure of $^{86}$Kr, the evaluated cross sections matched the experimental data. The new evaluation has been submitted for incorporation in the next release of the ENDF/B nuclear reaction library.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Machine Learning Optimized Search for the $Z'$ from $U(1)_{L_μ-L_τ}$ at the LHC

Extending the Standard Model (SM) by a $U(1)_{L_\mu-L_\tau}$ group gives potentially significant new contributions to $g_\mu-2$, allows the construction of realistic neutrino mass matrices, incorporates violation of lepton universality violation, and offers an anomaly-free mediator for a Dark Matter (DM) sector. In a recent analysis we showed that published LHC searches are not very sensitive to this model. Here we apply several Machine Learning (ML) algorithms in order to distinguish this model from the SM using simulated LHC data. In particular, we optimize the $3\mu$-signal, which has a considerably larger cross section than the $4\mu$-signal. Furthermore, since the $2$-muon plus missing $E_T$ final state gets contributions from diagrams involving DM particles, we optimize it as well. We find greatly improved sensitivity, which already for $36$ fb$^{-1}$ of data exceeds the combination of published LHC and non-LHC results. We also emphasize the usefulness of Boosted Decision Trees which, unlike Neural Networks, easily allow to extract additional information from the data which directly connect to the theoretical model. The same scheme could be used to analyze other models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Persistence of cluster structure in the ground state of $^{11}$B

The persistence of $\alpha+\alpha+t$ cluster configuration in the ground state of $^{11}$B is discussed. The $\alpha$ particles emitted from excited states of $^{12}$C could be utilized for cancer treatment, where the cluster states are created by a clinical proton beam on the $^{11}$B target. Although the cross section has been already available, for the nuclear structure side, whether the ground state of $^{11}$B contains the seeds of the cluster states is a crucial question, since the cluster structure may be washed out by the spin-orbit interaction, which has been known as a driving force to break the $\alpha$ clusters. For this purpose, in addition to the basis states with cluster configurations, we include their breaking effects by employing the antisymmetrized quasi cluster model (AQCM). The inclusion of the breaking effect of $\alpha+\alpha+t$ cluster structure is found to contribute to the lowering of the ground-state energy by about 2 MeV. Assuming the typical three-$\alpha$ cluster state of $^{12}$C as an equilateral triangular configuration with the relative distances of $\approx 4$ fm, the ground state of $^{11}$B is found to have a certain squared overlap with such state when a proton approaches. The third $3/2^{-}$ state has been suggested as a cluster state both theoretically and experimentally, and we confirmed the well-developed clustering.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Superconductivity in PtPb$_{4}$ with Possible Nontrivial Band Topology

C. Q. Xu, B. Li, L. Zhang, J. Pollanen, X. L. Yi, X. Z. Xing, Y. Liu, J. H. Wang, Zengwei Zhu, Z. X. Shi, Xiaofeng Xu, X. Ke. Superconductivity in topological quantum materials is much sought after as it represents the key avenue to searching for topological superconductors, which host a full pairing gap in the bulk but Majorana bound states at the surface. To date, however, the simultaneous realization of nontrivial band topology and superconductivity in the same material under ambient conditions remains rare. In this paper, we study both superconducting and topological properties of a binary compound PtPb$_{4}$ ($T_c$ $\sim$ 2.7 K) that was recently reported to exhibit large Rashba splitting, inherent to the heavy 5$d$ Pt and 6$p$ Pb. We show that in PtPb$_{4}$, the specific heat jump at $T_c$ reaches $\Delta C/\gamma T_{c}$$\sim$1.70$\pm0.04$, larger than 1.43 expected for the weak-coupling BCS superconductors. Moreover, the measurement of quantum oscillation suggests the possibility for a topological band structure, which is further studied by density functional theory calculations. Our study may stimulate future experimental and theoretical investigations in this intriguing material.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Title:Measurements of $p$-$Ξ$, $Λ$-$Λ$, and $Ξ$-$Ξ$ Correlation in Au+Au collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm{NN}}}$ = 200 GeV at RHIC-STAR

Authors:Moe Isshiki (for the STAR Collaboration) Abstract: The hyperon-hyperon and hyperon-nucleon interactions are important in search for exotic hadrons such dibaryon as a bound state of two baryons. $\Lambda$-$\Lambda$ correlation has been measured in Au+Au collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm{NN}}}$ = 200 GeV at RHIC-STAR experiment using high statistics data recently taken, which has been found to clearly show the anti-correlation. The first measurements of p-$\Xi$ and $\Xi$-$\Xi$ correlations in Au+Au collisions have been shown. The p-$\Xi$ correlation function shows the strong attractive interaction, which is consistent with HAL QCD calculation. $\Xi$-$\Xi$ correlation has also been measured to be negative (as anti-correlation).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Simulations of $^{60}$Fe entrained in ejecta from a near-Earth supernova: Effects of observer motion

Recent studies have shown that live (not decayed) radioactive $^{60}$Fe is present in deep-ocean samples, Antarctic snow, lunar regolith, and cosmic rays. $^{60}$Fe represents supernova (SN) ejecta deposited in the Solar System around $3 \, \rm Myr$ ago, and recently an earlier pulse $\approx 7 \ \rm Myr $ ago has been found. These data point to one or multiple near-Earth SN explosions that presumably participated in the formation of the Local Bubble. We explore this theory using 3D high-resolution smooth-particle hydrodynamical simulations of isolated supernovae with ejecta tracers in a uniform interstellar medium (ISM). The simulation allows us to trace the supernova ejecta in gas form and those eject in dust grains that are entrained with the gas. We consider two cases of diffused ejecta: when the ejecta are well-mixed in the shock and when they are not. In the latter case, we find that these ejecta remain far behind the forward shock, limiting the distance to which entrained ejecta can be delivered to $\approx 100$ pc in an ISM with $n_\mathrm{H}=0.1\; \rm cm^{-3}$ mean hydrogen density. We show that the intensity and the duration of $^{60}$Fe accretion depend on the ISM density and the trajectory of the Solar System. Furthermore, we show the possibility of reproducing the two observed peaks in $^{60}$Fe concentration with this model by assuming two linear trajectories for the Solar System with $30$-km s$^{-1}$ velocity. The fact that we can reproduce the two observed peaks further supports the theory that the $^{60}$Fe signal was originated from near-Earth SNe.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

3d $\mathcal{N}=4$ Gauge Theories on an Elliptic Curve

This paper studies $3d$ $\mathcal{N}=4$ supersymmetric gauge theories on an elliptic curve, with the aim to provide a physical realisation of recent constructions in equivariant elliptic cohomology of symplectic resolutions. We first study the Berry connection for supersymmetric ground states in the presence of mass parameters and flat connections for flavour symmetries, which results in a natural construction of the equivariant elliptic cohomology variety of the Higgs branch. We then investigate supersymmetric boundary conditions and show from an analysis of boundary 't Hooft anomalies that their boundary amplitudes represent equivariant elliptic cohomology classes. We analyse two distinguished classes of boundary conditions known as exceptional Dirichlet and enriched Neumann, which are exchanged under mirror symmetry. We show that the boundary amplitudes of the latter reproduce elliptic stable envelopes introduced by Aganagic-Okounkov, and relate boundary amplitudes of the mirror symmetry interface to the mother function in equivariant elliptic cohomology. Finally, we consider correlation functions of Janus interfaces for varying mass parameters, recovering the chamber R-matrices of elliptic integrable systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

$\mathbb{P}^1$-fibrations in F-theory and String Dualities

In this work we study F-theory compactifications on elliptically fibered Calabi-Yau n-folds which have $\mathbb{P}^1$-fibered base manifolds. Such geometries, which we study in both 4- and 6-dimensions, are both ubiquitous within the set of Calabi-Yau manifolds and play a crucial role in heterotic/F-theory duality. We discuss the most general formulation of $\mathbb{P}^1$-bundles of this type, as well as fibrations which degenerate at higher codimension loci. In the course of this study, we find a number of new phenomena. For example, in both 4- and 6-dimensions we find transitions whereby the base of a $\mathbb{P}^1$-bundle can change nature, or "jump", at certain loci in complex structure moduli space. We discuss the implications of this jumping for the associated heterotic duals. We argue that $\mathbb{P}^1$-bundles with only rational sections lead to heterotic duals where the Calabi-Yau manifold is elliptically fibered over the section of the $\mathbb{P}^1$- bundle, and not its base. As expected, we see that degenerations of the $\mathbb{P}^1$-fibration of the F-theory base correspond to 5-branes in the dual heterotic physics, with the exception of cases in which the fiber degenerations exhibit monodromy. Along the way, we discuss a set of useful formulae and tools for describing F-theory compactifications on this class of Calabi-Yau manifolds.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Superconducting gap and pseudogap in the surface states of the iron-based superconductor PrFeAsO$_{1-y}$ studied by angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy

K. Hagiwara, M. Ishikado, M. Horio, K. Koshiishi, S. Nakata, S. Ideta, K. Tanaka, K. Horiba, K. Ono, H. Kumigashira, T. Yoshida, S. Ishida, H. Eisaki, S. Shamoto, A. Fujimori. In order to study the possible superconductivity at the polar surfaces of 1111-type iron-based superconductors, which is doped with a large amount of holes in spite of the electron doping in bulk materials, we have performed angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) studies on superconducting PrFeAsO$_{1-y}$~crystals. We have indeed observed the opening of a superconducting gap on surface-derived hole pockets as well as on a bulk-derived hole pocket. The superconducting gap is found to open on the surface-derived hole pockets below the bulk $T_c$, which suggests that the surface superconductivity is possibly induced by proximity effect from the bulk. We have also observed the opening of a large pseudogap on the surface-derived hole pockets, which is similar to the pseudogap in 122-type bulk superconductors doped with a smaller amount of holes. This suggests that the opening of a large pseudogap is a characteristic property of hole-doped iron-based superconductors.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theory of Rashba coupling mediated superconductivity in incipient ferroelectrics

Experimental evidence suggest that superconductivity in SrTiO$_3$ is mediated by a soft transverse ferroelectric mode which, according to conventional theories, has negligible coupling with electrons. A phenomenological Rashba type coupling has been proposed on symmetry arguments but a microscopic derivation is lacking. Here we fill this gap and obtain a linear coupling directly from a minimal model of the electronic structure. We find that the effective electron-electron pairing interaction has a strong momentum dependence. This yields an unusual situation in which the leading s-wave channel is followed by a sub-leading triplet channel which shows a stronger pairing instability than the singlet d-wave state. The bare Rashba coupling constant is estimated for the lowest band of doped SrTiO$_3$ with the aid of first-principles computations and found to be much larger than previously thought. We argue that although for a uniform system the BCS coupling $\lambda$ is small, it can produce the right order of magnitude for $T_c$ in the presence of structural inhomogeneities.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unconventional Superconductivity from Fermi Surface Fluctuations in Strongly Correlated Metals

In quantum materials, electrons that have strong correlations tend to localize, leading to quantum spins as the building blocks for low-energy physics. When strongly correlated electrons coexist with more weakly-correlated conduction electrons, multiple channels of effective interactions develop and compete with each other. The competition creates quantum fluctuations having a large spectral weight, with the associated entropies reaching significant fractions of $R\ln 2$ per electron. Advancing a framework to understand how the fluctuating local moments influence unconventional superconductivity is both pressing and challenging. Here we do so in the exemplary setting of heavy-fermion metals, where the amplified quantum fluctuations manifest in the form of Kondo destruction and large-to-small Fermi-surface fluctuations. These fluctuations lead to unconventional superconductivity whose transition temperature is exceptionally high relative to the effective Fermi temperature, reaching several percent of the Kondo temperature scale. Our results provide a natural understanding of the enigmatic superconductivity in a host of heavy-fermion metals. Moreover, the qualitative physics underlying our findings and their implications for the formation of unconventional superconductivity apply to a variety of highly correlated metals with strong Fermi surface fluctuations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Impact of the Numerical Method on Magnetic Reconnection and Particle Acceleration -- I. The MHD case

We present 2D MHD numerical simulations of tearing-unstable current sheets coupled to a population of non-thermal test-particles, in order to address the problem of numerical convergence with respect to grid resolution, numerical method and physical resistivity. Numerical simulations are performed with the PLUTO code for astrophysical fluid dynamics through different combinations of Riemann solvers, reconstruction methods, grid resolutions at various Lundquist numbers. The constrained transport method is employed to control the divergence-free condition of magnetic field. Our results indicate that the reconnection rate of the background tearing-unstable plasma converges only for finite values of the Lundquist number and for sufficiently large grid resolutions. In general, it is found that (for a 2nd-order scheme) the minimum threshold for numerical convergence during the linear phases requires the number of computational zones covering the initial current sheet width to scale roughly as $\sim \sqrt{\bar{S}}$, where $\bar{S}$ is the Lundquist number defined on the current sheet width. On the other hand, the process of particle acceleration is found to be nearly independent of the underlying numerical details inasmuch as the system becomes tearing-unstable and enters in its nonlinear stages. In the limit of large $\bar{S}$, the ensuing power-law index quickly converge to $p \approx 1.7$, consistently with the fast reconnection regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Small Signal Analysis of SQUID Direct Readout Schemes

To better understand the working principles of Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) direct readout schemes, which work in different bias and amplifier modes with different internal feedback schemes, we present the complete circuit analyses on SQUID small-signal model. SQUID bias and amplifier circuits are analyzed using SQUID Thevenin equivalent circuit, and the general equivalent circuit of SQUID with different internal feedback schemes is derived and analyzed with a trans-impedance amplifier model. Transfer characteristics and noise performances of different direct readout schemes are analyzed and experimentally characterized. It is shown that amplifier noise suppression is only dependent on SQUID flux-to-voltage transfer coefficient and is irrelevant to the configuration of bias and amplifier; SQUID with an internal feedback scheme improves the transfer coefficient with voltage feedback and regulates the dynamic resistance with current feedback.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analysis of Proton Bunch Parameters in the AWAKE Experiment

V. Hafych, A. Caldwell, R. Agnello, C.C. Ahdida, M. Aladi, M.C. Amoedo Goncalves, Y. Andrebe, O. Apsimon, R. Apsimon, A.-M. Bachmann, M.A. Baistrukov, F. Batsch, M. Bergamaschi, P. Blanchard, P.N. Burrows, B. Buttenschön, J. Chappell, E. Chevallay, M. Chung, D.A. Cooke, H. Damerau, C. Davut, G. Demeter, A. Dexter, S. Doebert, J. Farmer, A. Fasoli, V.N. Fedosseev, R. Fiorito, R.A. Fonseca, I. Furno, S. Gessner, A.A. Gorn, E. Granados, M. Granetzny, T. Graubner, O. Grulke, E. Gschwendtner, E.D. Guran, J.R. Henderson, M. Hüther, M.Á. Kedves, V. Khudyakov, S.-Y. Kim, F. Kraus, M. Krupa, T. Lefevre, L. Liang, N. Lopes, K.V. Lotov, S. Mazzoni, D. Medina Godoy, J.T. Moody, K. Moon, P.I. Morales Guzmán, M. Moreira, T. Nechaeva, E. Nowak, C. Pakuza, H. Panuganti, A. Pardons, A. Perera, J. Pucek, A. Pukhov, B. Ráczkevi, R.L. Ramjiawan, S. Rey, O. Schmitz, E. Senes, L.O. Silva, C. Stollberg, A. Sublet, A. Topaloudis, N. Torrado, P.V. Tuev, M. Turner, F. Velotti, L. Verra, J. Vieira, H. Vincke, C.P. Welsch, M. Wendt, M. Wing, J. Wolfenden, B. Woolley, G. Xia, M. Zepp, G. Zevi Della Porta (the AWAKE Collaboration)
SCIENCE

