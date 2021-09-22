Rice University Awarded Grant To Enhance Time-Release Drugs
Time-released drugs are about to get a geometry lesson, thanks to bioengineers at Rice University. Injectable drugs meant to last days, weeks or months often offer diminishing returns because their contents dissolve at an uneven rate. Bioengineer Kevin McHugh of Rice’s George R. Brown School of Engineering has received a five-year, $1.9 million National Institutes of Health grant to fix that by refining the shapes of their microscopic particles.www.technologynetworks.com
