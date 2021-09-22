CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Data-Driven Design of Novel Halide Perovskite Alloys

By Arun Mannodi-Kanakkithodi, Maria K.Y. Chan
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The great tunability of the properties of halide perovskites presents new opportunities for optoelectronic applications as well as significant challenges associated with exploring combinatorial chemical spaces. In this work, we develop a framework powered by high-throughput computations and machine learning for the design and prediction of mixed cation halide perovskite alloys. In a chemical space of ABX$_{3}$ perovskites with a selected set of options for A, B, and X atoms, pseudo-cubic structures of compounds with B-site mixing are simulated using density functional theory (DFT) and several properties are computed, including stability, lattice constant, band gap, vacancy formation energy, refractive index, and optical absorption spectrum, using both semi-local and hybrid functionals. Neural networks (NN) are used to train predictive models for every property using tabulated elemental properties of A, B, and X site atoms as descriptors. Starting from the DFT dataset of 229 points, we use the trained NN models to predict the structural, energetic, electronic and optical properties of a complete dataset of 17,955 compounds, and perform high-throughput screening in terms of stability, band gap and defect tolerance, to obtain 574 promising compounds that are ranked as potential absorbers according to their photovoltaic figure of merit. Compositional trends in the screened set of attractive mixed cation halide perovskites are revealed and additional computations are performed on selected compounds. The data-driven design framework developed here is promising for designing novel mixed compositions and can be extended to a wider perovskite chemical space in terms of A, B, and X atoms, different kinds of mixing at the A, B, or X sites, non-cubic phases, and other properties of interest.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Highly anisotropic organometal halide perovskite nanowalls grown by Glancing Angle Deposition

Javier Castillo-Seoane, Lidia Contreras-Bernal, Jose M. Obrero-Perez, Xabier Garcia-Casas, Francisco Lorenzo-Lazaro, Francisco J. Aparicio, M. Carmen Lopez-Santos, T. Cristina Rojas, Juan A. Anta, Ana Borras, Angel Barranco, Juan R. Sanchez-Valencia. Polarizers are ubiquitous components in optoelectronic devices of daily use as displays, optical sensors or photographic cameras, among others. Yet...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Triangular honeycombs: Physicists design novel quantum material

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Würzburg-Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat–Complexity and Topology in Quantum Matter – have conceived and realized a new quantum material: "Indenene". Consisting of a single layer of the chemical element Indium, indenene enriches the family of the so-called topological insulators. The triangular lattice behind its tailor-made materials-design concept is not only novel in the context of topological quantum materials but it also offers important advantages for future applications.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Novel polymer can boost performance of organic and perovskite solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Skoltech researchers and their colleagues have synthesized a new conjugated polymer for organic electronics using two different chemical reactions and shown the impact of the two methods on its performance in organic and perovskite solar cells. The paper was published in the journal Macromolecular Chemistry and Physics ("Impact...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Data Driven#Perovskite#Halide#Dft
arxiv.org

Thermopower in transition-metal perovskites

High-temperature thermopower is interpreted as entropy that a carrier carries. Owing to spin and orbital degrees of freedom, a transition metal perovskite exhibits large thermopower at high temperatures. In this paper, we revisit the high-temperature thermopower in the perovskites to shed light on the degrees of freedom. Thus, we theoretically derive an expression of thermopower in one-dimensional octahedral-MX6-clusters chain using linear-response theory and electronic structure calculation of the chain based on the tight-binding approximation. The derived expression of the thermopower is consistent with the extended Heikes formula and well reproduced experimental data of several perovskite oxides at high temperatures. In this expression, a degeneracy of many electron states in octahedral ligand field (which is characterized by multiplet term) appears instead of the spin and orbital degeneracies. Complementarity in between our expression and the extended Heikes formula is discussed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Triple-decker layered perovskite materials

Layered perovskites are useful materials that contain sheets of a perovskite semiconductor enclosed by organic molecules. Crystals of layered perovskites that include sheets of a second inorganic lattice can now be grown from solution. Roman Krahne 0 &. Roman Krahne is at the Italian Institute of Technology, Genoa 16163, Italy.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Franz-Keldysh and Stark Effects in Two-Dimensional Metal Halide Perovskites

As the field of metal halide perovskites (MHP) matures, state-of-the-art techniques to measure basic properties such as the band gap and exciton binding energy continue to produce inconsistent values. This issue is persistent even for 2D MHPs wherein the large separation between exciton and continuum states should make such measurements more straightforward. In this study, we revert to the established theory of a 2D Wannier exciton in a uniform electric field to analyze the electroabsorption response of an archetypal 2D MHP system, phenethylammonium lead iodide (PEA2PbI4). The high level of agreement between the electroabsorption simulation and measurement allows for a deepened understanding of the exciton's redshift according to the quadratic Stark effect and the continuum wavefunction leaking according to the Franz-Keldysh effect. We find the field-dependency of each of these effects to be rich with information, yielding measurements of the exciton's Bohr radius, transition dipole moment, polarizability, and reduced effective mass. Most importantly, the exciton binding energy is unambiguously determined with 2% uncertainty. The high precision of these new measurement methods opens the opportunity for future studies to accurately determine the influence of chemical and environmental factors on the optoelectronic properties of MHPs and thereby increase the tunability of this important class of materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Certainty-Equivalence Approach to Direct Data-Driven LQR Design

The linear quadratic regulator (LQR) problem is a cornerstone of automatic control, and it has been widely studied in the data-driven setting. The various data-driven approaches can be classified as indirect (i.e., based on an identified model) versus direct or as robust (i.e., taking uncertainty into account) versus certainty-equivalence. Here we show how to bridge these different formulations and propose a novel, direct, and regularized formulation. We start from indirect certainty-equivalence LQR, i.e., least-square identification of state-space matrices followed by a nominal model-based design, formalized as a bi-level program. We show how to transform this problem into a single-level, regularized, and direct data-driven control formulation, where the regularizer accounts for the least-square data fitting criterion. For this novel formulation we carry out a robustness and performance analysis in presence of noisy data. Our proposed direct and regularized formulation is also amenable to be further blended with a robust-stability-promoting regularizer. In a numerical case study we compare regularizers promoting either robustness or certainty-equivalence, and we demonstrate the remarkable performance when blending both of them.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Koopman Linearization for Data-Driven Batch State Estimation of Control-Affine Systems

We present the Koopman State Estimator (KoopSE), a framework for model-free batch state estimation of control-affine systems that makes no linearization assumptions, requires no problem-specific feature selections, and has an inference computational cost that is independent of the number of training points. We lift the original nonlinear system into a higher-dimensional Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS), where the system becomes bilinear. The time-invariant model matrices can be learned by solving a least-squares problem on training trajectories. At test time, the system is algebraically manipulated into a linear time-varying system, where standard batch linear state estimation techniques can be used to efficiently compute state means and covariances. Random Fourier Features (RFF) are used to combine the computational efficiency of Koopman-based methods and the generality of kernel-embedding methods. KoopSE is validated experimentally on a localization task involving a mobile robot equipped with ultra-wideband receivers and wheel odometry. KoopSE estimates are more accurate and consistent than the standard model-based extended Rauch-Tung-Striebel (RTS) smoother, despite KoopSE having no prior knowledge of the system's motion or measurement models.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Towards environmental friendly multi-step processing of efficient mixed-cation mixed halide perovskite solar cells from chemically bath deposited lead sulphide

Organic–inorganic hybrid perovskite is the most promising active layer for new generation of solar cells. Despite of highly efficient perovskite active layer conventionally fabricated by spin coating methods, the need for using toxic solvents like dimethylformamide (DMF) required for dissolving low soluble metal precursors as well as the difficulties for upscaling the process have restricted their practical development. To deal with these shortcomings, in this work, lead sulphide as the lead metal precursor was produced by aqueous chemical bath deposition. Subsequently, PbS films were chemically converted to PbI2 and finally to mixed-cation mixed halide perovskite films. The microstructural, optical and solar cell performance of mixed cation mixed halide perovskite films were examined. Results show that controlling the morphology of PbI2 platelets achieved from PbS precursor films enabled efficient conversion to final perovskite films. Using this processing technique, smooth and pin hole-free perovskite films having columnar grains of about 800 nm and a bandgap of 1.55 eV were produced. The solar cell performance consisting of such perovskite layers gave rise to a notable power conversion efficiency of 11.35% under standard solar conditions. The proposed processing technique is very promising towards an environmentally friendly method for the production of large-scale high efficient perovskite solar cells.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Data-driven turbulence modeling in separated flows considering physical mechanism analysis

Accurate simulation of turbulent flow with separation is an important but challenging problem. In this paper, a data-driven Reynolds-averaged turbulence modeling approach, field inversion and machine learning is implemented to modify the Spalart-Allmaras model separately on three cases, namely, the S809 airfoil, a periodic hill and the GLC305 airfoil with ice shape 944. Field inversion based on a discrete adjoint method is used to quantify the model-form uncertainty with limited experimental data. An artificial neural network is trained to predict the model corrections with local flow features to extract generalized modeling knowledge. Physical knowledge of the nonequilibrium turbulence in the separating shear layer is considered when setting the prior model uncertainty. The results show that the model corrections from the field inversion demonstrate strong consistency with the underlying physical mechanism of nonequilibrium turbulence. The quantity of interest from the observation data can be reproduced with relatively high accuracy by the augmented model. In addition, the validation in similar flow conditions shows a certain extent of generalization ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Moment-Based Distributionally Robust Chance-Constrained Optimization

Many stochastic optimization problems include chance constraints that enforce constraint satisfaction with a specific probability; however, solving an optimization problem with chance constraints assumes that the solver has access to the exact underlying probability distribution, which is often unreasonable. In data-driven applications, it is common instead to use historical data samples as a surrogate to the distribution; however, this comes at a significant computational cost from the added time spent either processing the data or, worse, adding additional variables and constraints to the optimization problem. On the other hand, the sample mean and covariance matrix are lightweight to calculate, and it is possible to reframe the chance constraint as a distributionally robust chance constraint. The challenge here is that the sample mean and covariance matrix themselves are random variables, so their uncertainty should be factored into the chance constraint. This work bridges this gap by modifying the standard method of distributionally robust chance constraints to guarantee its satisfaction. The proposed data-driven method is tested on a particularly problematic example. The results show that the computationally fast proposed method is not significantly more conservative than other methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Data-driven extrapolation schemes of Fermi-LAT spectra to the VHE

After 10 years of operations of the Large Area Telescope (LAT), a high-energy pair-creation telescope onboard the Fermi satellite, the Fermi Collaboration has produced two major catalogs: the 4FGL and the 3FHL. These catalogs represent the best sample of potential very high energy (VHE) emitters that may be studied by Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescopes (IACTs). Several methods are used to extrapolate the Fermi-LAT spectra to TeV energies, generally using simple analytical functions. The recent success of IACTs has motivated the creation of catalogs listing the discoveries of these experiments. Among these initiatives, gamma-cat excels as an open-access tool to archive high-level results in the VHE field, such as catalogs, spectra and light curves. By using these resources, we present a data-driven methodology to test the reliability of different VHE extrapolation schemes used in the literature and evaluate their accuracy reproducing real VHE observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Architecture Design for Human-Driven Systems

Mahyar T. Moghaddam, Moamin B. Abughazala, Vittorio Cortellessa, Antinisca Di Marco, Henry Muccini, Fabrizio Rossi, Karthik Vaidhyanathan. This paper highlights humans' social and mobility behaviors' role in the continuous engineering of sustainable socio-technical systems. Our approach relates the humans' characteristics and intentions with the system's goals, and models such interaction. Such a modeling approach aligns the architectural design and associated quality of service (QoS) with humans' quality of experience (QoE). We design a simulation environment that combines agent-based social simulation (ABSS) with architectural models generated through a model-driven engineering approach. Our modeling approach facilitates choosing the best architectural model and system configuration to enhance both the humans' and system's sustainability. We apply our approach to the Uffizi Galleries crowd management system. Taking advantage of real data, we model different scenarios that impact QoE. We then assess various architectural models with different SW/HW configurations to propose the optimal model based on different scenarios concerning QoS-QoE requirements.
ENTERTAINMENT
arxiv.org

Risk Assessment for Performance-Driven Building Design with BIM-Based Parametric Methods

A growing demand for handling uncertainties and risks in performance-driven building design decision-making has challenged conventional design methods. Thus, researchers in this field lean towards viable alternatives to using deterministic design methods, e.g., probabilistic methods. This research addresses the challenges associated with conventional methods of performance-driven building design, i.e., ignoring the existing uncertainties and lacking a systematic framework to incorporate risk assessment in building performance analysis. This research introduces a framework (BIMProbE) to integrate BIM-based parametric tools with building probabilistic performance analysis to facilitate uncertainty analysis and risk assessment in performance-based building design decision-making. A hypothetical building design scenario is used to demonstrate the application of the proposed framework. The results show that the probabilistic method leads to a different performance ranking order than the deterministic method. Also, the probabilistic method allows evaluating design options based on different risk attitudes.
arxiv.org

Surface Reduction State Determines Stabilization and Incorporation of Rh on α-Fe2O3(1-102)

Florian Kraushofer, Nikolaus Resch, Moritz Eder, Ali Rafsanjani-Abbasi, Sarah Tobisch, Zdenek Jakub, Giada Franceschi, Michele Riva, Matthias Meier, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Gareth S. Parkinson. Iron oxides (FeOx) are among the most common support materials utilized in single atom catalysis. The support is nominally Fe2O3, but strongly reductive treatments are...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Thin films of the alpha-quartz SixGe1-xO2 solid-solution

SiO2 with the alpha-quartz structure is one of the most popular piezoelectrics. It is widely used in crystal oscillators, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) devices, surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices, and so on. GeO2 can also be crystallized into the alpha-quartz structure and it has better piezoelectric properties, with higher piezoelectric coefficient and electromechanical coupling coefficients, than SiO2. Experiments on bulk crystals and theoretical studies have shown that these properties can be tuned by varying the Si/Ge ratio in the SixGe1-xO2 solid solution. However, to the best of our knowledge, thin films of SixGe1-xO2 quartz have never been reported. Here we present the successful crystallization of SixGe1-xO2 thin films in the alpha-quartz phase on quartz substrates (SiO2) with x up to 0.75. Generally, the films grow semi-epitaxially, with the same orientation as the substrates. Interestingly, the Si0.75Ge0.25O2 composition grows fully strained by the quartz substrates and this leads to the formation of circular quartz domains with an ordered Dauphine twin structure. These studies represent a first step towards the optimization of piezoelectric quartz thin films for high frequency (> 5 GHz) applications.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spin Texture as Fingerprint of Halide Perovskites

Halide perovskites are perceived to be the promising class of materials for optoelectronics, spinorbitronics and topological electronics due to presence of strong spin-orbit coupling and polarized field. Here, we develop a Hamiltonian using quasi-degenerate perturbation theory to describe polarized field driven band structures and unique topological phases such as Dirac semimetallic rings for the universal class of Halide perovskites including both inorganic and hybrid members. The spin textures obtained through this theoretical model captures minute effects of polarization and hence can be used as a modern tool to determine the polarized field directions which have significant influence on spinorbitronics. The analysis brings out the concepts of hybrid spin textures intermixing the effects of valence and conduction bands under topological quantum phase transitions, and spin texture binaries where alignment of the spins are reversed between domains in the momentum space with sharp boundaries. The results are validated through density functional calculations.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy