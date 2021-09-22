CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Band-selective Holstein polaron in Luttinger liquid material A0.3MoO3 (A = K, Rb)

By L. Kang, X. Du, J. S. Zhou, X. Gu, Y. J. Chen, R. Z. Xu, Q. Q. Zhang, S. C. Sun, Z. X. Yin, Y. W. Li, D. Pei, J. Zhang, R. K. Gu, Z. G. Wang, Z. K. Liu, R. Xiong, J. Shi, Y. Zhang, Y. L. Chen, L. X. Yang
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

L. Kang, X. Du, J. S. Zhou, X. Gu, Y. J. Chen, R. Z. Xu, Q. Q. Zhang, S. C. Sun, Z. X. Yin, Y. W. Li, D. Pei, J. Zhang, R. K. Gu, Z. G. Wang, Z. K. Liu, R. Xiong, J. Shi, Y. Zhang, Y. L. Chen, L. X. Yang.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Electronic properties of correlated kagomé metals AV$_3$Sb$_5$(A = K, Rb, Cs): A brief review

Following the discovery of a new family of kagomé prototypical materials with structure AV$_3$Sb$_5$ (A = K, Rb, Cs), there has been heightened interest in studying correlation-driven electronic phenomena in these kagomé lattice systems. The study of these materials has gone beyond magneto-transport measurements to reveal exciting features such as Dirac bands, anomalous Hall effect, bulk superconductivity with $T_c$ $\sim$ 0.9 K-2.5 K, and the observation of charge density wave instabilities which suggests an intertwining of topological physics and new quantum orders. Moreover, very recent works on numerous types of experiments have appeared further examining the unconventional superconductivity and the exotic electronic states found within these kagomé materials. Theories on the strong interactions that play a role in these systems have been proposed to shed light on the nature of these topological charge density waves. In this brief review, we summarize these recent experimental findings and theoretical proposals to connect them with the concepts of topological physics and strongly-correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Introducing the FLAMINGOS-2 Split-K Medium Band Filters: The Impact on Photometric Selection of High-z Galaxies in the FENIKS-pilot survey

James Esdaile, Ivo Labbe, Karl Glazebrook, Jacqueline Antwi-Danso, Casey Papovich, Edward Taylor, Z. Cemile Marsan, Adam Muzzin, Caroline M. S. Straatman, Danilo Marchesini, Ruben Diaz, Lee Spitler, Kim-Vy H. Tran, Stephen Goodsell. Deep near-infrared photometric surveys are efficient in identifying high-redshift galaxies, however they can be prone to systematic errors...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Electronic structure and signature of Tomonaga-Luttinger liquid state in epitaxial CoSb$_{1-x}$ nanoribbons

Rui Lou, Minyinan Lei, Wenjun Ding, Wentao Yang, Xiaoyang Chen, Ran Tao, Shuyue Ding, Xiaoping Shen, Yajun Yan, Ping Cui, Haichao Xu, Rui Peng, Tong Zhang, Zhenyu Zhang, Donglai Feng. Recently, monolayer CoSb/SrTiO$_3$ has been proposed as a candidate harboring interfacial superconductivity in analogy with monolayer FeSe/SrTiO$_3$. Experimentally, while the...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fröhlich polaron effective mass and localization length in cubic materials: degenerate and anisotropic electronic bands

Bogdan Guster, Pedro Melo, Bradley A. A. Martin, Véronique Brousseau-Couture, Anna Miglio, Matteo Giantomassi, Michel Côté, Jarvist M. Frost, Matthieu J. Verstraete, Xavier Gonze. Polarons, that is, charge carriers correlated with lattice deformations, are ubiquitous quasiparticles in semiconductors, and play an important role in electrical conductivity. To date most theoretical...
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polaron#Holstein#Materials Science#Rb Rrb#Nature Communications
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Enthalpy effect on the kinetics of concurrent nucleation and chemical aging of aqueous organic aerosols. The stage of thermal relaxation

The size and composition distribution of an ensemble of aqueous organic droplets, evolving via nucleation and concomitant chemical aging, may be affected by the latent heat of condensation and enthalpy of heterogeneous chemical reactions, so the temperature of the droplet may deviate from the air temperature and thus become an independent variable of its state (additional to its size and composition variables). Using the formalism of the classical nucleation theory, we derive a partial differential equation for the temporal evolution of the distribution of an ensemble of such droplets with respect to all their variables of state via Taylor series expansions of the corresponding multidimensional discrete equation of balance, describing the material and heat exchange between droplets and air. The resulting kinetic equation goes beyond the framework of the Fokker-Planck approximation with respect to the temperature variable. A hierarchy of time scales of nonisothermal nucleation and concomitant chemical aging of aqueous organic aerosols is established and an analytical description of their thermal relaxation stage is developed, allowing one to estimate the characteristic time of the establishment of the equilibrium distribution of aerosol particles with respect to their temperatures. Theoretical results are illustrated with numerical calculations for the concurrent nucleation and chemical aging of model aqueous hydrophilic-hydrophobic organic aerosols in air.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Reflection of a dust acoustic solitary wave in a dusty plasma

We report the first experimental observations of the reflection of a dust acoustic solitary wave from a potential barrier in a dusty plasma medium. The experiments have been carried out in an inverted $\Pi$-shaped Dusty Plasma Experimental (DPEx) device in a DC glow discharge plasma environment. The dust acoustic solitary wave is excited by modulating the plasma with a short negative Gaussian pulse that is superimposed over the discharge voltage. The solitary wave structure is seen to move towards a potential barrier, created by the sheath around a biased wire, and turn back after reflecting off the barrier. The amplitude, width, and velocity of the soliton are recorded as a function of time. The experiment is repeated for different strengths of the potential barrier and for different initial amplitudes of the solitary wave. It is found that the distance of the closest approach of the solitary wave to the centre of the barrier increases with the increase of the strength of the potential barrier and with the decrease of the initial wave amplitude. An emissive probe is used to measure the sheath potential and its thickness by measuring the plasma potential profile in the axial direction over a range of resistances connected to the biased wire. A modified Korteweg de Vries equation is derived and numerically solved to qualitatively understand the experimental findings.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalized rainbow patterns of oblate drops simulated by a ray model in three dimensions

The scattering patterns near the primary rainbow of oblate drops are simulated by extending the vectorial complex ray model (VCRM) [1] to three-dimensional (3D) calculations. With the curvature of wavefront as intrinsic property of a ray, this advanced ray model permits, in principle, to predict the amplitudes and phases of all emergent rays with a rigorous algebraic formalism. This letter reports a breakthrough of VCRM for 3D scattering with a line-by-line triangulation interpolation algorithm allowing to calculate the total complex amplitude of scattered f eld. This makes possible to simulate not only the skeleton (geometrical rainbow angles, hyperbolic-umbilic caustics), but also the coarse (Airy bows, lattice) and f ne (ripple fringes) structures of the generalized rainbow patterns (GRPs) of oblate drops. The simulated results are found qualitatively and quantitatively in good agreement with experimental scattering patterns for drops of different aspect ratios. The physical interpretation of the GRPs is also given. This work opens up prominent perspectives for simulating and understanding the 3D scattering of large particles of any shape with smooth surface by VCRM.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

First principles study of electron transport through diarythylene transition metal dichalcogenide molecular switch

Computational methods are fast becoming an integral part of nanoelectronics design process. With increasing computational power, electron transport simulation methods such as Non-equilibrium Greens function (NEGF) methods now hold promise in study and design of new electronic devices. Single molecule circuits as optimized device size covers a significant electron transmission, which originated of intrinsic molecular properties. In this study, we study and design a single molecule switch based on a transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) electrode (molybdenum disulphide (MoS2)) and a photochromic molecule. The chosen molecule, Diarylethene, is one of the only few thermally irreversible photochromes. The 1T phase of TMD monolayer has metallic properties and can act as a conducting electrode for these molecular switches. Further, the 1T phase can be functionalized using thiol chemistry, which leads to the formation of covalent C-S bonds that enable further addition of functional photochromic groups to the TMD surface. In this report, we compare and contrast different chemistry and spacer groups with respect to their response as a molecular switch, focusing on the ON/OFF transmission ratio at the Fermi level. We identify chemistries for further experimentation. If experimentally realized, these switches are expected to become integral part of various applications including molecular memories, photon detectors and logic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Magnetization tunable Weyl states in EuB6

Hao Su, Xianbiao Shi, Jian Yuan, Xin Zhang, Xia Wang, Na Yu, Zhiqiang Zou, Weiwei Zhao, Jianpeng Liu, Yanfeng Guo. The interplay between magnetism and topological band structure offers extraordinary opportunities to realize rich exotic magnetic topological phases such as axion insulators, Weyl semimetals, and quantum anomalous Hall insulators, which therefore has attracted fast growing research interest. The rare-earth hexaborides EuB6 represents an interesting magnetic topological phase with tunable magnetizations along different crystallographic directions, while the correlation with the topological properties remains scarcely explored. In this work, combining magnetotransport measurements and first principles calculations, we demonstrate that EuB6 exhibits versatile magnetic topological phases along different crystallographic directions, which tightly correlate with the varied magnetizations. Moreover, by virtue of the weak magneto-crystalline anisotropy and the relatively strong coupling between the local magnetization and the conduction electrons, we show that the magnetic ground state of the system can be directly probed by the anisotropy in the magnetotransport properties. Our work thus introduces an excellent platform to study the rich topological phases that are tunable by magnetic orders.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The electrical conductivity of cubic (In$_{1-x}$Ga$_x$)$_2$O$_3$ films ($x\le0.18$): Native point defects, Sn-doping, and the surface electron accumulation layer

The alloying of the group-III transparent semiconducting sesquioxides In$_2$O$_3$ and Ga$_2$O$_3$ can lead to a modulation of the properties of the parent compounds, e.g., the shallow- and deep-donor character of the oxygen vacancy or the presence and absence of a surface electron accumulation layer, respectively. In this work, we investigate the effect of alloying on the electron transport properties of unintentionally-doped single-crystalline and textured bixbyite (In$_{1-x}$Ga$_x$)$_2$O$_3$ thin films annealed in oxygen and vacuum with Ga contents up to $x$=0.18. Hall effect measurements demonstrate a surprising increase in electron density due to native defects with added Ga. This increase may be related to the incorporation of Ga-interstitials or oxygen vacancies induced by Ga-related unit-cell distortions. A combined investigation based on hard and soft x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy measurements demonstrates the existence of the surface electron accumulation layer for all alloy films and, hence, no depletion up to $x$=0.18. Finally, we additionally demonstrate a single-crystalline (In$_{0.92}$Ga$_{0.08}$)$_2$O$_3$:Sn film, as a possible transparent conductive oxide with a wider band gap than that of (Sn-doped) In$_2$O$_3$.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Surface Reduction State Determines Stabilization and Incorporation of Rh on α-Fe2O3(1-102)

Florian Kraushofer, Nikolaus Resch, Moritz Eder, Ali Rafsanjani-Abbasi, Sarah Tobisch, Zdenek Jakub, Giada Franceschi, Michele Riva, Matthias Meier, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Gareth S. Parkinson. Iron oxides (FeOx) are among the most common support materials utilized in single atom catalysis. The support is nominally Fe2O3, but strongly reductive treatments are...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Recent advances of MXene saturable absorber for near-infrared mode-locked fiber laser

To date, MXene has been discovered for its viability as alternatives to conventional saturable absorber such as carbon nanotube and graphene. The characteristics of high nonlinear saturable absorption, astounding modulation depth, flexible bandgap tunability, and high electron density near Fermi level are the fundamentals of the MXene as an excellent saturable absorber candidate. In particular, the research effort contributed to MXene in nonlinear ul-trafast optics are extensively growing because MXene comprises one of the largest families in 2D nanomaterials that provides huge combination possibilities by forming a class of metal carbide or metal nitride with 2D layered structure. Herein, this review summarizes the recent development on synthesis and material characterization of the MXene, the studies on its nonlinear saturable absorption and the application of the MXene saturable absorber in near-infrared mode-locked fiber laser. Finally, some issues and challenges as well as future perspectives of this novel material are discussed.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Feeble Metallicity and Robust Semiconducting Regime in Structurally Sensitive Ba(Pb, Sn)O$_3$ Alloys

Density functional calculations are carried out to study the symmetry and substitution-driven electronic phase transition in BaPb$_{1-x}$Sn$_x$O$_3$. Two end members BaSnO$_3$ and BaPbO$_3$, are found to be insulating and metallic, respectively. In the latter case, the metallicity arises with the presence of an electron pocket, formed by Pb-s dominated conduction band edge, and a hole pocket formed O-p dominated valence bands. While electron carriers are found to be highly mobile, the hole carriers are localized. Our study reveals that an insulating phase can be realized in the metallic cubic BaPbO$_3$ in three ways in order to explore optoelectronic properties. Firstly, by lowering the symmetry of the lattice to monoclinic through rotation and tilting of the PbO$_6$ octahedra. Secondly, by hydrostatic pressure, and thirdly by alloying with Sn substitution. The presence of soft phonon modes implies the plausibility of symmetry lowering structural transitions. Furthermore, unlike the earlier reports, we find that Sn substituted BaPbO$_3$ cannot exhibits topological insulator phase due to absence of the band inversion.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Thin films of the alpha-quartz SixGe1-xO2 solid-solution

SiO2 with the alpha-quartz structure is one of the most popular piezoelectrics. It is widely used in crystal oscillators, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) devices, surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices, and so on. GeO2 can also be crystallized into the alpha-quartz structure and it has better piezoelectric properties, with higher piezoelectric coefficient and electromechanical coupling coefficients, than SiO2. Experiments on bulk crystals and theoretical studies have shown that these properties can be tuned by varying the Si/Ge ratio in the SixGe1-xO2 solid solution. However, to the best of our knowledge, thin films of SixGe1-xO2 quartz have never been reported. Here we present the successful crystallization of SixGe1-xO2 thin films in the alpha-quartz phase on quartz substrates (SiO2) with x up to 0.75. Generally, the films grow semi-epitaxially, with the same orientation as the substrates. Interestingly, the Si0.75Ge0.25O2 composition grows fully strained by the quartz substrates and this leads to the formation of circular quartz domains with an ordered Dauphine twin structure. These studies represent a first step towards the optimization of piezoelectric quartz thin films for high frequency (> 5 GHz) applications.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Prediction of hyperbolic exciton-polaritons in monolayer black phosphorus

Fanjie Wang, Chong Wang, Andrey Chaves, Chaoyu Song, Guowei Zhang, Shenyang Huang, Yuchen Lei, Qiaoxia Xing, Lei Mu, Yuangang Xie, Hugen Yan. Hyperbolic polaritons exhibit large photonic density of states and can be collimated in certain propagation directions. The majority of hyperbolic polaritons are sustained in man-made metamaterials. However, natural-occurring hyperbolic materials also exist. Particularly, natural in-plane hyperbolic polaritons in layered materials have been demonstrated in MoO3 and WTe2, which are based on phonon and plasmon resonances respectively. Here, by determining the anisotropic optical conductivity (dielectric function) through optical spectroscopy, we predict that monolayer black phosphorus naturally hosts hyperbolic exciton-polaritons due to the pronounced in-plane anisotropy and strong exciton resonances. We simultaneously observe a strong and sharp ground state exciton peak and weaker excited states in high quality monolayer samples in the reflection spectrum, which enables us to determine the exciton binding energy of ~452 meV. Our work provides another appealing platform for the in-plane natural hyperbolic polaritons, which is based on excitons rather than phonons or plasmons.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Text to Insight: Accelerating Organic Materials Knowledge Extraction via Deep Learning

Scientific literature is one of the most significant resources for sharing knowledge. Researchers turn to scientific literature as a first step in designing an experiment. Given the extensive and growing volume of literature, the common approach of reading and manually extracting knowledge is too time consuming, creating a bottleneck in the research cycle. This challenge spans nearly every scientific domain. For the materials science, experimental data distributed across millions of publications are extremely helpful for predicting materials properties and the design of novel materials. However, only recently researchers have explored computational approaches for knowledge extraction primarily for inorganic materials. This study aims to explore knowledge extraction for organic materials. We built a research dataset composed of 855 annotated and 708,376 unannotated sentences drawn from 92,667 abstracts. We used named-entity-recognition (NER) with BiLSTM-CNN-CRF deep learning model to automatically extract key knowledge from literature. Early-phase results show a high potential for automated knowledge extraction. The paper presents our findings and a framework for supervised knowledge extraction that can be adapted to other scientific domains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Electron-only Reconnection in Ion-scale Current Sheet at the Magnetopause

In the standard model of magnetic reconnection, both ions and electrons couple to the newly reconnected magnetic field lines and are ejected away from the reconnection diffusion region in the form of bidirectional burst ion and electron jets. Recent observations propose a new model: electron only magnetic reconnection without ion coupling in electron scale current sheet. Based on the data from Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) Mission, we observe a long extension inner electron diffusion region (EDR) at least 40 di away from the X line at the terrestrial Magnetopause, implying that the extension of EDR is much longer than the prediction of the theory and simulations. This inner EDR is embedded in an ion scale current sheet (the width of 4 di, di is ion inertial length). However, such ongoing magnetic reconnection was not accompanied with burst ion outflow, implying the presence of electron only reconnection in ion scale current sheet. Our observations present new challenge for understanding the model of standard magnetic reconnection and electron only reconnection model in electron scale current sheet.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spin-dependent transport in a driven noncolinear antiferromagnetic fractal network

Noncolinear magnetic texture breaks the spin-sublattice symmetry which gives rise to a spin-splitting effect. Inspired by this, we study the spin-dependent transport properties in a noncolinear antiferromagnetic fractal structure, namely, the Sierpinski Gasket (SPG) triangle. We find that though the spin-up and spin-down currents are different, the degree of spin polarization is too weak. Finally, we come up with a proposal, where the degree of spin polarization can be enhanced significantly in the presence of a time-periodic driving field. Such a prescription of getting spin-filtering effect from an unpolarized source in a fractal network is completely new to the best of our knowledge. Starting from a higher generation of SPG to smaller ones, the precise dependencies of driving field parameters, spin-dependent scattering strength, interface sensitivity on spin polarization are critically investigated. The spatial distribution of spin-resolved bond current density is also explored. Interestingly, our proposed setup exhibits finite spin polarization for different spin-quantization axes. Arbitrarily polarized light is considered and its effect is incorporated through Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All the spin-resolved transport quantities are computed using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription. The present work brings forth new insights into spintronic properties of noncolinear antiferromagnetic SPG and should entice the AFM spintronic community to explore other fractal structures with the possibility of unconventional features.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy