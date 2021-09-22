Calling all Young Entrepreneurs

The CYC will be holding its second Youth Entrepreneurship Workshop from Oct. 25-27 from 3 to 5 pm at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce. This workshop is free to youths aged 12-15 and includes two days of guest speakers followed by a Junior Shark Tank competition on the last day of the workshop. For more information or to register, you can contact Dr. Brown at brownkb6567@gmail.com or you can use the link provided to download the registration form.