Crestview, FL

Calling all Young Entrepreneurs

cityofcrestview.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CYC will be holding its second Youth Entrepreneurship Workshop from Oct. 25-27 from 3 to 5 pm at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce. This workshop is free to youths aged 12-15 and includes two days of guest speakers followed by a Junior Shark Tank competition on the last day of the workshop. For more information or to register, you can contact Dr. Brown at brownkb6567@gmail.com or you can use the link provided to download the registration form.

www.cityofcrestview.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
