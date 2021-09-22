Periodic activity from fast radio burst FRB180916 explained in the frameof the orbiting asteroid model

Eccentric ellipsoidal variables (aka heartbeat stars) is a class of eccentric binaries in which proximity effects, tidal distortion due to time-dependent tidal potential in particular, lead to measurable photometric variability close to the periastron passage. The varying tidal potential may also give rise to tidally-excited oscillations (TEOs). TEOs may play an important role in the dynamical evolution of massive eccentric systems. Our study is aimed at the detection of TEOs and characterisation of the long-term behaviour of their amplitudes and frequencies in the extreme-amplitude heartbeat star MACHO 80.7443.1718, consisting of a blue supergiant and a late O-type massive dwarf. We use two seasons of Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) observations of the target to obtain new 30-min cadence photometry by means of the difference image analysis of TESS full-frame images. In order to extend the analysis to longer time scales, we supplement the TESS data with 30-years long ground-based photometry of the target. We confirm the detection of the known $n=23$, 25, and 41 TEOs and announce the detection of two new TEOs, with $n=24$ and 230, in the photometry of MACHO 80.7443.1718. Amplitudes of all TEOs were found to vary on a time scale of years or months. For $n=25$ TEO amplitude and frequency changes are related, which may indicate that the main cause of the amplitude drop of this TEO in TESS observations is the change of its frequency and increase of detuning parameter. The light curve of the $n=230$ TEO is strongly non-sinusoidal. Its high frequency may indicate that the oscillation is a strange mode. We also find that the orbital period of the system decreases at the rate of about 11 s(yr)$^{-1}$, which can be explained by a significant mass loss or mass transfer in the system with a possible contribution from tidal dissipation.

