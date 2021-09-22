CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Periodic activity from fast radio burst FRB180916 explained in the frameof the orbiting asteroid model

By Guillaume Voisin, Fabrice Mottez, Philippe Zarka
 6 days ago

Observation of fast radio bursts (FRBs) are rising very quickly with the advent of specialised instruments and surveys, and it has recently been shown that some of them repeat quasi-periodically. In particular, evidence of a $P=16.35$ day period has been reported for FRB 180916.J0158+65. We seek an explanation within the frame of our orbiting asteroid model, whereby FRBs are produced in the plasma wake of asteroids immersed in the wind of a pulsar or a magnetar. We used the data reported by the CHIME/FRB collaboration in order to infer the orbital characteristics of asteroid swarms, and performed parametric studies to explore the possible characteristics of the pulsar, its wind, and of the asteroids, under the constraint that the latter remain dynamically and thermally stable. We found a plausible configuration in which a young pulsar is orbited by a main $\sim 10^{-3}M_\odot$ companion with a period $3P = 49$d, three times longer than the apparent periodicity $P$. Asteroids responsible for FRBs are located in three dynamical swarms near the L3, L4 and L5 Lagrange points, in a 2:3 orbital resonance akin to the Hildas class of asteroids in the Solar system. In addition, asteroids could be present in the Trojan swarms at the L4 and L5 Lagrange points. Together these swarms form a carousel that explains the apparent $P$ periodicity and dispersion. We estimated that the presence of at least a few thousand asteroids, of size $\sim20$km, is necessary to produce the observed burst rate. We show how radius-to-frequency mapping in the wind and small perturbations by turbulence can suffice to explain downward-drifting sub-pulses, micro-structures, and narrow spectral occupancy.

healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
An Improved Approach to Orbital Determination and Prediction of Near-Earth Asteroids: Computer Simulation, Modeling and Test Measurements

In this article, theory-based analytical methodologies of astrophysics employed in the modern era are suitably operated alongside a test research-grade telescope to image and determine the orbit of a near-earth asteroid from original observations, measurements, and calculations. Subsequently, its intrinsic orbital path has been calculated including the chance it would likely impact Earth in the time ahead. More so specifically, this case-study incorporates the most effective, feasible, and novel Gauss's Method in order to maneuver the orbital plane components of a planetesimal, further elaborating and extending our probes on a selected near-earth asteroid (namely the 12538-1998 OH) through the observational data acquired over a six week period. Utilizing the CCD (Charge Coupled Device) snapshots captured, we simulate and calculate the orbit of our asteroid as outlined in quite detailed explanations. The uncertainties and deviations from the expected values are derived to reach a judgement whether our empirical findings are truly reliable and representative measurements by partaking a statistical analysis based systematic approach. Concluding the study by narrating what could have caused such discrepancy of findings in the first place, if any, measures are put forward that could be undertaken to improve the test-case for future investigations. Following the calculation of orbital elements and their uncertainties using Monte Carlo analysis, simulations were executed with various sample celestial bodies to derive a plausible prediction regarding the fate of Asteroid 1998 OH. Finally, the astrometric and photometric data, after their precise verification, were officially submitted to the Minor Planet Center: an organization hosted by the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard and Smithsonian and funded by NASA, for keeping track of the asteroid's potential trajectories.
ASTRONOMY
astrobites.org

Catching Slippery Gravity with Fast Radio Bursts

Title: “Probing Gravitational Slip with Strongly Lensed Fast Radio Bursts”. First Author’s Institution: Department of Physics, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva 84105, Israel. Status: open access on arXiv. Was Einstein wrong about gravity?. In 1998, two teams of astronomers observing distant stellar explosions discovered that not only is...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraints on Quantum Gravity and the Photon Mass from Gamma Ray Bursts

Lorentz Invariance Violation in Quantum Gravity (QG) models or a non-zero photon mass, $m_\gamma$, would lead to an energy-dependent propagation speed for photons, such that photons of different energies from a distant source would arrive at different times, even if they were emitted simultaneously. By developing source-by-source, Monte Carlo-based forward models for such time delays from Gamma Ray Bursts, and marginalising over empirical noise models describing other contributions to the time delay, we derive constraints on $m_\gamma$ and the QG length scale, $\ell_{\rm QG}$, using spectral lag data from the BATSE satellite. We find $m_\gamma < 4.0 \times 10^{-5} \, h \, {\rm eV}/c^2$ and $\ell_{\rm QG} < 5.3 \times 10^{-18} \, h \, {\rm \, GeV^{-1}}$ at 95% confidence, and demonstrate that these constraints are robust to the choice of noise model. The QG constraint is among the tightest from studies which consider multiple Gamma Ray Bursts and the constraint on $m_\gamma$, although weaker than from using radio data, provides an independent constraint which is less sensitive to the effects of dispersion by electrons.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Chaoticity in the vicinity of complex unstable periodic orbits in galactic type potentials

We investigate the evolution of phase space close to complex unstable periodic orbits in two galactic type potentials. They represent characteristic morphological types of disc galaxies, namely barred and normal (non-barred) spiral galaxies. These potentials are known for providing building blocks to support observed features such as the peanut, or X-shaped bulge, in the former case and the spiral arms in the latter. We investigate the possibility that these structures are reinforced, apart by regular orbits, also by orbits in the vicinity of complex unstable periodic orbits. We examine the evolution of the phase space structure in the immediate neighbourhood of the periodic orbits in cases where the stability of a family presents a successive transition from stability to complex instability and then to stability again, as energy increases. We find that we have a gradual reshaping of invariant structures close to the transition points and we trace this evolution in both models. We conclude that for time scales significant for the dynamics of galaxies, there are weakly chaotic orbits associated with complex unstable periodic orbits, which should be considered as structure-supporting, since they reinforce the morphological features we study.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A sudden period of high activity from repeating Fast Radio Burst 20201124A

Adam E. Lanman, Bridget C. Andersen, Pragya Chawla, Alexander Josephy, Victoria M. Kaspi, Kevin Bandura, Mohit Bhardwaj, Patrick J. Boyle, Charanjot Brar, Daniela Breitman, Tomas Cassanelli, Fengqi Dong, Emmanuel Fonseca, Bryan M. Gaensler, Deborah Good, Jane Kaczmarek, Calvin Leung, Kiyoshi W. Masui, Bradley W. Meyers, Cherry Ng, Chitrang Patel, Aaron B. Pearlman, Emily Petroff, Ziggy Pleunis, Masoud Rafiei-Ravandi, Mubdi Rahman, Pranav Sanghavi, Paul Scholz, Kaitlyn Shin, Ingrid Stairs, Shriharsh Tendulkar, Andrew Zwaniga.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Search for lensing signatures from the latest fast radio burst observations and constraints on the abundance of primordial black holes

The possibility that primordial black holes (PBHs) form a part of dark matter has been considered for a long time but poorly constrained over a wide mass range. However, a renewed special interest of PBHs in the $1-100~M_{\odot}$ (or stellar mass range) was triggered by the discovery of the merger events of black-hole binaries by the LIGO-Virgo gravitational observatories. Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are bright radio transients with millisecond duration and almost all of them are at cosmological distances. Lensing effect of these bursts has been proposed as one of the cleanest probes for constraining the presence of PBHs in the stellar mass window. In this paper, we first apply the normalised cross-correlation algorithm to search and identify candidates of lensed FRBs in the latest public FRB observations, i.e. $593$ FRBs which mainly consist of the first Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment FRB catalog, and then derive constraints on the abundance of PBHs from the null search result of lensing signature. For a monochromatic mass distribution, we find that the fraction of dark matter made up of PBHs could be constrained to $\leq10\%$ for $\geq150~M_{\odot}$. In addition, we derive constraints on PBHs with a log-normal mass function which is a natural prediction of some popular inflation models and often investigated with gravitational wave detections. We find that, in this mass distribution scenario, the constraint from currently public FRB observations is relatively weaker than the one from gravitational wave detections. It is foreseen that upcoming complementary multi-messenger observations will yield considerable constraints on the possibilities of PBHs in this intriguing mass window.
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Asteroid 2021 SG came from the sun’s direction

New-found asteroid 2021 SG is some four times larger than the 17-meter (18-yard) space rock that disintegrated over Chelyabinsk, Russia, on February 15, 2013. The Chelyabinsk meteor created a shock wave that broke windows in six Russian cities. It caused some 1,500 people to seek medical attention, mostly from flying glass. But newly found asteroid 2021 SG didn’t hit. It just passed close, at only about half the distance from Earth to the moon, last week. Astronomers finally picked up the asteroid – discovering it for the first time – a day later on September 17, 2021. They were using a large telescope, the 48-inch (1.2 meter) telescope at Mount Palomar in California. Why didn’t they spot it sooner? Because it came from the direction of the sun.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Efficient Computation of Periodic Orbits of Forced Rayleigh Equation in the Framework of Novel Asymptotic Structures

Higher precision efficient computation of period 1 relaxation oscillations of strongly nonlinear and singularly perturbed Rayleigh equations with external periodic forcing is presented. The computations are performed in the context of conventional renormalization group method (RGM). We demonstrate that although a slight homotopically modified RGM could generate approximate periodic orbits that agree qualitatively with the exact orbits, the method, nevertheless, fails miserably to reduce the large quantitative disagreement between the theoretically computed results with that of exact numerical orbits. In the second part of the work we present a novel asymptotic analysis incorporating SL(2,R) invariant nonlinear deformation of slower time scales, $t_{n} =\varepsilon^{n}t, \ n\rightarrow\infty, \ \varepsilon<1$, for asymptotic late time $t$, to a nonlinear time $T_{n}=t_{n}\sigma(t_{n})$, where the deformation factor $\sigma(t_{n})>0$ respects some well defined SL(2,R) constraints. Motivations and detailed applications of such nonlinear asymptotic structures are explained in performing very high accuracy ($> 98\%$) computations of relaxation orbits. Existence of an interesting condensation and rarefaction phenomenon in connection with dynamically adjustable scales in the context of a slow-fast dynamical system is explained and verified numerically.
MATHEMATICS
Physics World

Amateur astronomers capture flash from asteroid impacting Jupiter

Five amateur astronomers from South America and Europe have captured a burst of light on Jupiter that was the result of an asteroid crashing into the planet’s atmosphere. It is thought that the flash on 13 September – known as a meteor “bolide” – may have been created by a body tens of metres across. It is only the seventh time in history that observers have recorded an impact flash on the gas giant.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Tidally-excited oscillations in MACHO 80.7443.1718: changing amplitudes and frequencies, high-frequency tidally-excited mode and decrease of the orbital period

Eccentric ellipsoidal variables (aka heartbeat stars) is a class of eccentric binaries in which proximity effects, tidal distortion due to time-dependent tidal potential in particular, lead to measurable photometric variability close to the periastron passage. The varying tidal potential may also give rise to tidally-excited oscillations (TEOs). TEOs may play an important role in the dynamical evolution of massive eccentric systems. Our study is aimed at the detection of TEOs and characterisation of the long-term behaviour of their amplitudes and frequencies in the extreme-amplitude heartbeat star MACHO 80.7443.1718, consisting of a blue supergiant and a late O-type massive dwarf. We use two seasons of Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) observations of the target to obtain new 30-min cadence photometry by means of the difference image analysis of TESS full-frame images. In order to extend the analysis to longer time scales, we supplement the TESS data with 30-years long ground-based photometry of the target. We confirm the detection of the known $n=23$, 25, and 41 TEOs and announce the detection of two new TEOs, with $n=24$ and 230, in the photometry of MACHO 80.7443.1718. Amplitudes of all TEOs were found to vary on a time scale of years or months. For $n=25$ TEO amplitude and frequency changes are related, which may indicate that the main cause of the amplitude drop of this TEO in TESS observations is the change of its frequency and increase of detuning parameter. The light curve of the $n=230$ TEO is strongly non-sinusoidal. Its high frequency may indicate that the oscillation is a strange mode. We also find that the orbital period of the system decreases at the rate of about 11 s(yr)$^{-1}$, which can be explained by a significant mass loss or mass transfer in the system with a possible contribution from tidal dissipation.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Linear instability of periodic orbits of free period Lagrangian systems

In this paper we provide a sufficient condition for the linear instability of a periodic orbit for a free period Lagrangian system on a Riemannian manifold. The main result establish a general criterion for the linear instability of a maybe degenerate) periodic orbit admitting a orbit cylinder in terms to the parity of a suitable spectral index encoding the functional and symplectic property of the problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Circularly polarized radio emission from the repeating fast radio burst source FRB 20201124A

Pravir Kumar, Ryan M. Shannon, Marcus E. Lower, Shivani Bhandari, Adam T. Deller, Chris Flynn, Evan F. Keane. The mechanism that produces fast radio burst (FRB) emission is poorly understood. Targeted monitoring of repeating FRB sources provides the opportunity to fully characterise the emission properties in a manner impossible with one-off bursts. Here we report observations of the source of FRB~20201124A, with the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) and the Ultra-wideband Low (UWL) receiver at the Parkes 64-m radio telescope (\textit{Murriyang}). The source entered a period of emitting bright bursts during early April 2021. We have detected 16 bursts from this source. One of the bursts detected with ASKAP is the brightest burst ever observed from a repeating FRB source with an inferred fluence of $640\pm70$ Jy~ms. Of the five bursts detected with the UWL, none display any emission in the range 1.1--4 GHz. All UWL bursts are highly polarized, and we obtain an average Faraday rotation measure of $-613\pm2$~rad m$^{-3}$ for this source. In one of the UWL bursts, we see evidence of significant circularly-polarized emission with a fractional extent of $47\%$. Such a high degree of circular polarisation has never been seen before in bursts from repeating FRB sources. We also see evidence for variation in the polarization position angle in this UWL burst. Models for repeat burst emission will need to account for increasing diversity in the burst polarization properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Comparative Analysis of the Observational Properties of Fast Radio Bursts at the Frequencies of 111 and 1400 MHz

A comparative analysis of the observational characteristics of fast radio bursts at the frequencies 111 and 1400 MHz is carried out. The distributions of radio bursts by the dispersion measure are constructed. At both frequencies, they are described by a lognormal distribution with the parameters $\mu =6.2$ $\sigma = 0.7$. The dependence $\tau_{sc}(DM)$ of the scattering value on the dispersion measure at 111 MHz and 1400 MHz is also constructed. This dependence is fundamentally different from the dependence for pulsars. A comparative analysis of the relationship between the scattering of pulses and the dispersion measure at 1400 MHz and 111 MHz showed that for both frequencies it has the form $\tau_{sc}(DM)\sim DM^k$, where $k = 0.49 \pm 0.18$ and $k = 0.43 \pm 0.15$ for the frequencies 111 and 1400 MHz, respectively. The obtained dependence is explained within the framework of the assumption of the extragalactic occurrence of fast radio bursts and an almost uniform distribution of matter in intergalactic space. From the dependence $\tau_{sc}(DM)$ a total estimate of the contribution to the matter of the halo of our and the host galaxy to $DM$ is obtained $DM_{halo} + \frac{DM_{host}}{1+z}\approx 60\;{\rm pc/cm}^3$. Based on the LogN - LogS dependence, the average spectral index of radio bursts is derived $\alpha = - 0.63 \pm 0.20$ provided that the statistical properties of these samples at 111 and 1400 MHz are the same.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A method to distinguish between micro- and macro-granular surfaces of small Solar System bodies

The surface granularity of small Solar System bodies is diverse through the different types of planetary bodies and even for specific objects it is often not known in detail. One of the physical properties that strongly depends on the surface structure is the surface temperature. In highly porous media with large voids, radiation can efficiently transport heat, whereas more compact, micro-porous structures transport the heat primarily by conduction through the solid material. In this work, we investigate under which conditions a macro-porous surface can be distinguished from a micro-porous one by simply measuring the surface temperature. In our numerical simulations, we included circular and elliptical orbits with and without obliquity and varied the rotation period of the considered objects. We found that daily temperature cycles are rather insensitive to the specific surface granularity. However, the surface temperature at sunrise shows significant dependency on the material structure and this effect becomes even more pronounced when the solar intensity increases. By measuring the sunrise temperature as a function of insolation at noon, a differentiation between micro- and macro-granular surface structures is possible. In this paper, we provide a strategy how remote sensing can be used to derive the surface structure of small Solar System bodies.
ASTRONOMY

