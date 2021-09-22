CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The role of the Yarkovsky effect in the long-term dynamics of asteroid (469219) Kamo'oalewa

By Marco Fenucci, Bojan Novaković
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Near-Earth asteroid (469219) Kamo'oalewa (aka 2016 HO3) is an Earth co-orbital and a potential space mission target. Its short-term dynamics is characterized by a periodic switching between quasi-satellite and horseshoe configurations. Due to its small diameter of only about 36 meters, the Yarkovsky effect may play a significant role in the long-term dynamics. In this work, we addressed this issue by studying the changes in the long-term motion of Kamo'oalewa caused by the Yarkovsky effect. We used an estimation of the magnitude of the Yarkovsky effect assuming different surface compositions and introduced the semi-major axis drift by propagating orbits of test particles representing the clones of the nominal orbit. Our simulations showed that the Yarkovsky effect may cause Kamo'oalewa to exit from the Earth co-orbital region a bit faster when compared to a purely gravitational model. Nevertheless, it still could remain an Earth companion for at least 0.5 My in the future. Our results imply that Kamo'oalewa is the most stable Earth's co-orbital object known so far, not only from a short-term perspective but also on long time scales.

IN THIS ARTICLE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
