Astronomy

A Snowball in Hell: The Potential Steam Atmosphere of TOI-1266c

By C. E. Harman, Ravi Kumar Kopparapu, Guðmundur Stefánsson, Andrea S. J. Lin, Suvrath Mahadevan, Christina Hedges, Natasha E. Batalha
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

C. E. Harman, Ravi Kumar Kopparapu, Guðmundur Stefánsson, Andrea S. J. Lin, Suvrath Mahadevan, Christina Hedges, Natasha E. Batalha. TOI-1266c is a recently discovered super-Venus in the radius valley orbiting an early M dwarf. However, its notional bulk density ($\sim$2.2 g cm$^{-3}$) is consistent with a large volatile fraction, suggesting that it might have volatile reservoirs that have survived billions of years at more than twice the Earth's insolation. On the other hand, the upper mass limit paints a picture of a cool super Mercury dominated by >50\% iron core ($\sim$9.2 g cm$^{-3}$) that has tiptoed up to the collisional stripping limit and into the radius gap. Here, we examine several hypothetical states for TOI-1266c using a combination of new and updated open-source atmospheric escape, radiative-convective, and photochemical models. We find that water-rich atmospheres with trace amounts of H$_{2}$ and CO$_{2}$ are potentially detectable (SNR $>\sim 5$) in less than 20 hours of JWST observing time. We also find that water vapor spectral features are not substantially impacted by the presence of high-altitude water or ice clouds due the presence of a significant amount of water above the cloud-deck, although further work with self-consistent cloud models is needed. Regardless of its mass, however, TOI-1266c represents a unique proving ground for several hypotheses related to the evolution of sub-Neptunes and Venus-like worlds, particularly those near the radius valley.

arxiv.org

Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Ancient impact that formed Earth's moon was likely a one-two punch

The gigantic impact that created the moon was actually a one-two punch, a new study suggests. Scientists think that the moon, our planet's only natural satellite, was born in violence, coalescing from the material blasted into space after a Mars-size body named Theia slammed into the proto-Earth more than 4.4 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Reveals New Photos of Perseverance Rover Hard at Work on Mars

Last Thursday (September 23rd), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released new images that is showing the Perseverance Mars rover working hard on the surface of Mars. The rover, which landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021, is currently searching for signs of ancient microbial life. NASA shared...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
Science
LiveScience

Auroras expected tonight in New York, Washington and Wisconsin as solar storm barrels toward Earth

A moderate solar storm will slam into Earth today (Sept. 27), potentially causing auroras to dance in the sky at much lower latitudes than usual. As a result, the Northern Lights may be visible tonight in the northern United States, including New York, Wisconsin and Washington state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).
WASHINGTON STATE
arxiv.org

Exploring Deep, Hot, Adiabats as a Potential Solution to the Radius Inflation Problem in Brown Dwarfs: Long Timescale Models of the Deep Atmospheres of KELT-1b, Kepler-13Ab, and SDSS1411B

The anomalously large radii of highly-irradiated gaseous exoplanets has long been a mystery. One mechanism suggested as a solution for hot Jupiters is the heating of the deep atmosphere via the vertical advection of potential temperature resulting in an increased internal entropy. Here we intend to explore if this mechanism can also explain the observed brown dwarf radii trend: a general increase in radius with irradiation, with an exception for highly-irradiated brown dwarfs orbiting white dwarfs. We use a 3D GCM, DYNAMICO, to run a series of long-timescale models of the atmospheres of Kepler-13Ab, KELT-1b, and SDSS1411B. These models allow us to explore not only if a stable advective adiabat can develop, but also the associated dynamics. We find that our models fall into two distinct regimes: Kepler-13Ab and KELT-1b both show signs of significant deep heating and hence maintain adiabats that are hotter than 1D models predict. On the other hand, SDSS1411B exhibits a much weaker downward heating profile which not only struggles to heat the interior under ideal conditions, but is highly sensitive to the presence of deep radiative dynamics. We find that the vertical advection of potential temperature by large-scale atmospheric circulations represents a robust mechanism to explain the trend of increasing inflation with irradiation, including the exception for highly irradiated brown dwarfs orbiting white dwarfs. This can be understood as occurring due to the role that increasing rotational influence plays on mid- to-high latitude advective dynamics. Furthermore, when paired with a suitable parametrisation of the outer atmosphere irradiation profile, this mechanism alone could potentially provide a complete explanation for the observed levels of inflation in our brown dwarfs.
ASTRONOMY
hackaday.com

Pinning Tails On Satellites To Help Prevent Space Junk

Low Earth orbit was already relatively crowded when only the big players were launching satellites, but as access to space has gotten cheaper, more and more pieces of hardware have started whizzing around overhead. SpaceX alone has launched nearly 1,800 individual satellites as part of its Starlink network since 2019, and could loft as many as 40,000 more in the coming decades. They aren’t alone, either. While their ambitions might not be nearly as grand, companies such as Amazon and Samsung have announced plans to create satellite “mega-constellations” of their own in the near future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Comets: Facts about the 'dirty snowballs' of space

Comets are icy bodies of frozen gases, rocks and dust left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. They orbit the sun in highly elliptical orbits that can take hundreds of thousands of years to complete. As a comet approaches the sun, it heats...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

TOI-1201 b: A mini-Neptune transiting a bright and moderately young M dwarf

We present the discovery of a transiting mini-Neptune around TOI-1201, a relatively bright and moderately young early M dwarf ($J \approx$ 9.5 mag, $\sim$600-800 Myr) in an equal-mass $\sim$8 arcsecond-wide binary system, using data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), along with follow-up transit observations. With an orbital period of 2.49 d, TOI-1201 b is a warm mini-Neptune with a radius of $R_\mathrm{b} = 2.415\pm0.090 R_\oplus$. This signal is also present in the precise radial velocity measurements from CARMENES, confirming the existence of the planet and providing a planetary mass of $M_\mathrm{b} = 6.28\pm0.88 M_\oplus$ and, thus, an estimated bulk density of $2.45^{+0.48}_{-0.42}$ g cm$^{-3}$. The spectroscopic observations additionally show evidence of a signal with a period of 19 d and a long periodic variation of undetermined origin. In combination with ground-based photometric monitoring from WASP-South and ASAS-SN, we attribute the 19 d signal to the stellar rotation period ($P_{rot}=$ 19-23 d), although we cannot rule out that the variation seen in photometry belongs to the visually close binary companion. We calculate precise stellar parameters for both TOI-1201 and its companion. The transiting planet is an excellent target for atmosphere characterization (the transmission spectroscopy metric is $97^{+21}_{-16}$) with the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope. It is also feasible to measure its spin-orbit alignment via the Rossiter-McLaughlin effect using current state-of-the-art spectrographs with submeter per second radial velocity precision.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Towards Representation Learning for Atmospheric Dynamics

The prediction of future climate scenarios under anthropogenic forcing is critical to understand climate change and to assess the impact of potentially counter-acting technologies. Machine learning and hybrid techniques for this prediction rely on informative metrics that are sensitive to pertinent but often subtle influences. For atmospheric dynamics, a critical part of the climate system, the "eyeball metric", i.e. a visual inspection by an expert, is currently still the gold standard. However, it cannot be used as metric in machine learning systems where an algorithmic description is required. Motivated by the success of intermediate neural network activations as basis for learned metrics, e.g. in computer vision, we present a novel, self-supervised representation learning approach specifically designed for atmospheric dynamics. Our approach, called AtmoDist, trains a neural network on a simple, auxiliary task: predicting the temporal distance between elements of a shuffled sequence of atmospheric fields (e.g. the components of the wind field from a reanalysis or simulation). The task forces the network to learn important intrinsic aspects of the data as activations in its layers and from these hence a discriminative metric can be obtained. We demonstrate this by using AtmoDist to define a metric for GAN-based super resolution of vorticity and divergence. Our upscaled data matches closely the true statistics of a high resolution reference and it significantly outperform the state-of-the-art based on mean squared error. Since AtmoDist is unsupervised, only requires a temporal sequence of fields, and uses a simple auxiliary task, it can be used in a wide range of applications that aim to understand and mitigate climate change.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Tidal-Thermal Evolution of the Pluto-Charon System

Existence of subsurface oceans on the satellites of the giant planets and Trans-Neptunian objects has been predicted for some time. Oceans on icy worlds exert a considerable influence on the dynamics of the ice-ocean system and, because of the astrobiological potential, represent an important objective for future missions. The Pluto-Charon system is representative of an icy moon orbiting a dwarf planet formed from the remnants of a giant impact. Evolution of icy moons is primarily controlled by the mode and efficiency of heat transfer through the outer ice shell, which is influenced by the presence of impurities, by tidal dissipation in the ice shell, and the radioactive element budget in the core. Previous studies on the evolution of the Pluto-Charon system considered either only the thermal or the tidal evolution, and in the cases where both were considered, the important effect of the presence of impurities in the liquid oceans was not addressed. We consider the joint tidal-thermal evolution of the system by combining a comprehensive tidal model that incorporates a viscoelastic tidal response with a parameterized convection model developed for icy worlds. This approach enables an extensive analysis of the conditions required for formation and maintenance of subsurface liquid oceans to the present. Our results show that because of fast circularization and synchronization of the orbits, tidal heating is only important during the early stages of evolution (<1 Myr). We test the sensitivity of our results to the initial orbital and thermal parameters. In all the cases, oceans on Pluto are always predicted to remain liquid to the present, ranging from 40 km to 150-km thick, whereas oceans on Charon have solidified. This is supported by New Horizons observations of extensional faults on Pluto and both extensional and compressional faults on Charon.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A method to distinguish between micro- and macro-granular surfaces of small Solar System bodies

The surface granularity of small Solar System bodies is diverse through the different types of planetary bodies and even for specific objects it is often not known in detail. One of the physical properties that strongly depends on the surface structure is the surface temperature. In highly porous media with large voids, radiation can efficiently transport heat, whereas more compact, micro-porous structures transport the heat primarily by conduction through the solid material. In this work, we investigate under which conditions a macro-porous surface can be distinguished from a micro-porous one by simply measuring the surface temperature. In our numerical simulations, we included circular and elliptical orbits with and without obliquity and varied the rotation period of the considered objects. We found that daily temperature cycles are rather insensitive to the specific surface granularity. However, the surface temperature at sunrise shows significant dependency on the material structure and this effect becomes even more pronounced when the solar intensity increases. By measuring the sunrise temperature as a function of insolation at noon, a differentiation between micro- and macro-granular surface structures is possible. In this paper, we provide a strategy how remote sensing can be used to derive the surface structure of small Solar System bodies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ultra diffuse galaxies in the MATLAS low-to-moderate density fields

Francine R. Marleau, Rebecca Habas, Melina Poulain, Pierre-Alain Duc, Oliver Mueller, Sungsoon Lim, Patrick R. Durrell, Ruben Sanchez-Janssen, Sanjaya Paudel, Syeda Lammim Ahad, Abhishek Chougule, Michal Bilek, Jeremy Fensch. Recent advances in deep dedicated imaging surveys over the past decade have uncovered a surprisingly large number of extremely faint low...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Growth of Outward Propagating Fast-Magnetosonic/Whistler Waves in the Inner Heliosphere Observed by Parker Solar Probe

The solar wind in the inner heliosphere has been observed by Parker Solar Probe (PSP) to exhibit abundant wave activities. The cyclotron wave modes in the sense of ions or electrons are among the most crucial wave components. However, their origin and evolution in the inner heliosphere close to the Sun remain mysteries. Specifically, it remains unknown whether it is an emitted signal from the solar atmosphere or an eigenmode growing locally in the heliosphere due to plasma instability. To address and resolve this controversy, we must investigate the key quantity of the energy change rate of the wave mode. We develop a new technique to measure the energy change rate of plasma waves, and apply this technique to the wave electromagnetic fields measured by PSP. We provide the wave Poynting flux in the solar wind frame, identify the wave nature to be the outward propagating fast-magnetosonic/whistler wave mode instead of the sunward propagating waves. We provide the first evidence for growth of the fast-magnetosonic/whistler wave mode in the inner heliosphere based on the derived spectra of the real and imaginary parts of the wave frequencies. The energy change rate rises and stays at a positive level in the same wavenumber range as the bumps of the electromagnetic field power spectral densities, clearly manifesting that the observed fast-magnetosonic/whistler waves are locally growing to a large amplitude.
ASTRONOMY

