A GHz Peaked Spectrum radio galaxy born at one-tenth the current age of the Universe

By Tao An, Ailing Wang, Yingkang Zhang, J.N.H.S. Aditya, Xiaoyu Hong, Lang Cui
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Studies of high redshift radio galaxies can shed light on the activity of active galactic nuclei (AGN) in massive elliptical galaxies, and on the assembly and evolution of galaxy clusters in the Universe. The vast majority of observed high redshift ($z>4.5$) AGN are quasars, with very few galaxies. J1606+3124 is a radio galaxy at a redshift of 4.56, at an era of one-tenth of the current age of the Universe. Very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) images reveal a two-sided jet structure with edge-brightened terminal hotspots separated by about 68 parsecs. No evidence for the presence of extended emission (relic of past activity) is found, suggesting that it might be a nascent radio source. We study the radio properties of J1606+3124, including radio spectrum, variability, core brightness temperature, jet proper motion. All observations consistently indicate that it is a GHz Peaked Spectrum (GPS) source, making it the highest redshift GPS galaxy known to date. The expansion velocity of the hotspots and the turnover in the radio spectrum suggest that J1606+3124 is a young (kinematic age of $\sim$3000 years) and developing radio source. Its ultra-high jet power gives it a good chance to grow into a large-scale double-lobe radio galaxy. Infrared observations reveal a gas- and dust-rich host galaxy environment, which may hinder the jet growth.

#Radio Galaxy#Radio Spectrum#Galaxies#Peaked Spectrum#Universe#Vlbi#J1606 3124#Mnras#Ga
