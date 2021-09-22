CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clustering of Gravitational Wave and Supernovae events: a multitracer analysis in Luminosity Distance Space

By Sarah Libanore, Maria Celeste Artale, Dionysios Karagiannis, Michele Liguori, Nicola Bartolo, Yann Bouffanais, Michela Mapelli, Sabino Matarrese
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Sarah Libanore, Maria Celeste Artale, Dionysios Karagiannis, Michele Liguori, Nicola Bartolo, Yann Bouffanais, Michela Mapelli, Sabino Matarrese. We study the clustering of Gravitational Wave (GW) merger events and Supernovae IA (SN), as cosmic tracers in Luminosity Distance Space. We modify the publicly available CAMB code to numerically evaluate auto- and cross- power spectra for the different sources, including Luminosity Distance Space distortion effects generated by peculiar velocities and lensing convergence. We perform a multitracer Fisher analysis to forecast expected constraints on cosmological and GW bias coefficients, using outputs from hydrodinamical N-body simulations to determine the bias fiducial model and considering future observations from the Vera Rubin Observatory and Einstein Telescope (ET), both single and in a 3 detector network configuration. We find that adding SN to the GW merger dataset considerably improves the forecast, mostly by breaking significant parameter degeneracies, with final constraints comparable to those obtainable from a Euclid-like survey. GW merger bias is forecasted to be detectable with good significance even in the single ET case.

ScienceAlert

We May Have Detected Another Hint of Gravitational Waves in Pulsing Stars

Gravitational wave interferometers such as LIGO are deeply impressive feats of engineering, honed over years to measure the barely-detectable ripples in space-time generated by massive cosmic objects. But the cosmos has given us another tool with which we might be able to detect elusive gravitational wave signals. These are a type of dead star named pulsars, and delays in their precisely-timed flashes could be a hint of the gravitational wave background of the Universe - the hum of billions of years of cosmic collisions and exploding stars. Earlier this year, the NANOGrav collaboration announced that they may have detected this hum. Now...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
#Clustering#Gravitational Wave#Luminosity Distance#Supernovae Ia#Camb#Multitracer Fisher#Gw#Sn#Degeneracies#Nongalactic Astrophysics
arxiv.org

Local Environments of Low-Redshift Supernovae

Serena A. Cronin, Dyas Utomo, Adam K. Leroy, Erica A. Behrens, Jeremy Chastenet, Tyler Holland-Ashford, Eric W. Koch, Laura A. Lopez, Karin M. Sandstrom, Thomas G. Williams. We characterize the local (2-kpc sized) environments of Type Ia, II, and Ib/c supernovae (SNe) that have recently occurred in nearby ($d\lesssim50$ Mpc) galaxies. Using ultraviolet (UV, from GALEX) and infrared (IR, from WISE) maps of 359 galaxies and a sample of 472 SNe, we measure the star formation rate surface density ($\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$) and stellar mass surface density ($\Sigma_\star$) in a 2-kpc beam centered on each SN site. We show that core-collapse SNe are preferentially located along the resolved galactic star-forming main sequence, whereas Type Ia SNe are extended to lower values of $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$ at fixed $\Sigma_\star$, indicative of locations inside quiescent galaxies or quiescent regions of galaxies. We also test how well the radial distribution of each SN type matches the radial distributions of UV and IR light in each host galaxy. We find that, to first order, the distributions of all types of SNe mirror that of both near-IR light (3.4 and 4.5 microns, tracing the stellar mass distribution) and mid-IR light (12 and 22 microns, tracing emission from hot, small grains), and also resemble our best-estimate $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$. All types of SNe appear more radially concentrated than the UV emission of their host galaxies. In more detail, the distributions of Type II SNe show small statistical differences from that of near-IR light. We attribute this overall structural uniformity to the fact that within any individual galaxy, $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$ and $\Sigma_\star$ track one another well, with variations in $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}/\Sigma_\star$ most visible when comparing between galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

First results on RR Lyrae stars with the TESS space telescope: untangling the connections between mode content, colors and distances

László Molnár, Attila Bódi, András Pál, Anupam Bhardwaj, Franz-Josef Hambsch, József M. Benkő, Aliz Derekas, Mohammad Ebadi, Meridith Joyce, Amir Hasanzadeh, Katrien Kolenberg, Michael B. Lund, James M. Nemec, Henryka Netzel, Chow-Choong Ngeow, Joshua Pepper, Emese Plachy, Zdeněk Prudil, Robert J. Siverd, Marek Skarka, Radosław Smolec, Ádám Sódor, Salma Sylla, Pál Szabó, Róbert Szabó, Hans Kjeldsen, Jørgen Christensen-Dalsgaard, George R. Ricker.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Concepts and status of Chinese space gravitational wave detection projects

Gravitational wave (GW) detection in space probes GW spectrum that is inaccessible from the Earth. In addition to LISA project led by European Space Agency, and the DECIGO detector proposed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, two Chinese space-based GW observatories -- TianQin and Taiji -- are planned to be launched in the 2030s. TianQin has a unique concept in its design with a geocentric orbit. Taiji's design is similar to LISA, but is more ambitious with longer arm distance. Both facilities are complementary to LISA, considering that TianQin is sensitive to higher frequencies and Taiji probes similar frequencies but with higher sensitivity. In this Perspective we explain the concepts for both facilities and introduce the development milestones of TianQin and Taiji projects in testing extraordinary technologies to pave the way for future space-based GW detections. Considering that LISA, TianQin and Taiji have similar scientific goals, all are scheduled to be launched around the 2030s and will operate concurrently, we discuss possible collaborations among them to improve GW source localization and characterization.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Exploring the sky localization and early warning capabilities of third generation gravitational wave detectors in three-detector network configurations

This work characterises the sky localization and early warning performance of networks of third generation gravitational wave detectors, consisting of different combinations of detectors with either the Einstein Telescope or Cosmic Explorer configuration in sites in North America, Europe and Australia. Using a Fisher matrix method which includes the effect of earth rotation, we estimate the sky localization uncertainty for $1.4\text{M}\odot$-$1.4\text{M}\odot$ binary neutron star mergers at distances $40\text{Mpc}$, $200\text{Mpc}$, $400\text{Mpc}$, $800\text{Mpc}$, $1600\text{Mpc}$, and an assumed astrophysical population up to redshift of 2 to characterize its performance for binary neutron star observations. We find that, for binary neutron star mergers at $200\text{Mpc}$ and a network consisting of the Einstein Telescope, Cosmic Explorer and an extra Einstein Telescope-like detector in Australia(2ET1CE), the upper limit of the size of the 90% credible region for the best localized 90% signals is $0.51\text{deg}^2$. For the simulated astrophysical distribution, this upper limit is $183.58\text{deg}^2$. If the Einstein Telescope-like detector in Australia is replaced with a Cosmic Explorer-like detector(1ET2CE), for $200\text{Mpc}$ case, the upper limit is $0.36\text{deg}^2$, while for astrophysical distribution, it is $113.55\text{deg}^2$. We note that the 1ET2CE network can detect 7.2% more of the simulated astrophysical population than the 2ET1CE network. In terms of early warning performance, we find that a network of 2ET1CE and 1ET2CE networks can both provide early warnings of the order of 1 hour prior to merger with sky localization uncertainties of 30 square degrees or less. Our study concludes that the 1ET2CE network is a good compromise between binary neutron stars detection rate, sky localization and early warning capabilities.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Pulsar Timing Array Explores Mystery Gravitational Waves From Supermassive Black Holes

Galaxies host supermassive black holes, which weigh millions to billions of times more than our Sun. When galaxies collide, pairs of supermassive black holes at their centers also lie on the collision course. It may take millions of years before two black holes slam into each other. When the distance between them is small enough, the black hole binary starts to produce ripples in space-time, which are called gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
mybuckhannon.com

Aiming for the sky and beyond: WVU helps net $2 million NSF award to build international gravitational wave detection network

The hunt for more evidence of gravitational waves – ripples in spacetime formed by cataclysmic events in the distant universe – will be accelerated with a nearly $2 million National Science Foundation grant awarded to a West Virginia University scientist and her colleagues. Eberly Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gravitational Wave Timing Residual Models for Pulsar Timing Experiments

Pulsar timing experiments are currently searching for gravitational waves, and this dissertation focuses on the development and study of the pulsar timing residual models used for continuous wave searches. The first goal of this work is to re-present much of the fundamental physics and mathematics concepts behind the calculations and theory used in pulsar timing. While there exist many reference sources in the literature, I try to offer a fully self-contained explanation of the fundamentals of this research which I hope the reader will find helpful. The next goal broadly speaking has been to further develop the mathematics behind the currently used pulsar timing models for detecting gravitational waves with pulsar timing experiments. I classify four regimes of interest, governed by frequency evolution and wavefront curvature effects incorporated into the timing residual models. Of these four regimes the plane-wave models are well established in previous literature. I add a new regime which I label "Fresnel," as I show it becomes important for significant Fresnel numbers describing the curvature of the gravitational wavefront. Then I give two in-depth studies. The first forecasts the ability of future pulsar timing experiments to probe and measure these Fresnel effects. The second further generalizes the models to a cosmologically expanding universe, and I show how the Hubble constant can be measured directly in the most generalized pulsar timing residual model. This offers future pulsar timing experiments the possibility of being able to procure a purely gravitational wave-based measurement of the Hubble constant. The final chapter shows the initial steps taken to extend this work in the future toward Doppler tracking experiments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multiwavelength Analysis of A1240, the Double Radio Relic Merging Galaxy Cluster Embedded in a ~80 Mpc-long Cosmic Filament

We present a multiwavelength study of the double radio relic cluster A1240 at z=0.195. Our Subaru-based weak lensing analysis detects three mass clumps forming a ~4 Mpc filamentary structure elongated in the north-south orientation. The northern ($M_{200}=2.61_{-0.60}^{+0.51}\times10^{14} M_{\odot}$) and middle ($M_{200}=1.09_{-0.43}^{+0.34}\times10^{14} M_{\odot}$) mass clumps separated by ~1.3 Mpc are associated with A1240 and co-located with the X-ray peaks and cluster galaxy overdensities revealed by Chandra and MMT/Hectospec observations, respectively. The southern mass clump ($M_{200}=1.78_{-0.55}^{+0.44}\times10^{14} M_{\odot}$), ~1.5 Mpc to the south of the middle clump, coincides with the galaxy overdensity in A1237, the A1240 companion cluster at z=0.194. Considering the positions, orientations, and polarization fractions of the double radio relics measured by the LOFAR study, we suggest that A1240 is a post-merger binary system in the returning phase with the time-since-collision ~1.7 Gyr. With the SDSS DR16 data analysis, we also find that A1240 is embedded in the much larger-scale (~80 Mpc) filamentary structure whose orientation is in remarkable agreement with the hypothesized merger axis of A1240.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Investigating the relation between gravitational wave tests of general relativity

Nathan K. Johnson-McDaniel, Abhirup Ghosh, Sudarshan Ghonge, Muhammed Saleem, N. V. Krishnendu, James A. Clark. Gravitational wave observations of compact binary coalescences provide precision probes of strong-field gravity. There is thus now a standard set of null tests of general relativity (GR) applied to LIGO-Virgo detections and many more such tests proposed. However, the relation between all these tests is not yet well understood. We start to investigate this by applying a set of standard tests to simulated observations of binary black holes in GR and with phenomenological deviations from GR. The phenomenological deviations include self-consistent modifications to the energy flux in an effective-one-body (EOB) model, the deviations used in the second post-Newtonian (2PN) TIGER and FTA parameterized tests, and the dispersive propagation due to a massive graviton. We consider four types of tests: residuals, inspiral-merger-ringdown consistency, parameterized (TIGER and FTA), and modified dispersion relation. We also check the consistency of the unmodeled reconstruction of the waveforms with the waveform recovered using GR templates. These tests are applied to simulated observations similar to GW150914 with both large and small deviations from GR and similar to GW170608 just with small deviations from GR. We find that while very large deviations from GR are picked up with high significance by almost all tests, more moderate deviations are picked up by only a few tests, and some deviations are not recognized as GR violations by any test at the moderate signal-to-noise ratios we consider. Moreover, the tests that identify various deviations with high significance are not necessarily the expected ones. We also find that the 2PN (1PN) TIGER and FTA tests recover much smaller deviations than the true values in the modified EOB (massive graviton) case. Additionally, we find that of the GR deviations we consider, the residuals test is only able to detect extreme deviations from GR. (Abridged)
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dipolar magnetic fields in binaries and gravitational waves

Adrien Bourgoin (1 and 2), Christophe Le Poncin-Lafitte (1), Stéphane Mathis (2), Marie-Christine Angonin (1) ((1) SYRTE, Observatoire de Paris, PSL Research University, CNRS, Sorbonne Universités, UPMC Univ. Paris 06, LNE, Paris, France, (2) Département d'Astrophysique-AIM, CEA/DRF/IRFU, CNRS/INSU, Université Paris-Saclay, Université de Paris, Gif-sur-Yvette, France) The LISA mission will observe...
ASTRONOMY
thewestsidegazette.com

Supernova Observed For The Third Time Due To Curved Space, And Scientists Predict A Fourth Sighting

The light from the death of a star 10 billion years ago has finally reached Earth, with scientists recording three separate sightings and predicting a fourth. Einstein’s theory of relativity claims that gravity is not an independent force but the result of space and time being warped by the presence of a mass. So it is the curving of space, caused by heavy objects, that makes planets spin around stars and bends light beams.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Investigation on the Effects of Non-Gaussian Noise Transients and Their Mitigations on Gravitational-Wave Tests of General Relativity

The detection of gravitational waves from compact binary coalescence by Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo provides an opportunity to study the strong-field, highly-relativistic regime of gravity. Gravitational-wave tests of General Relativity (GR) typically assume Gaussian and stationary detector noise, thus do not account for non-Gaussian, transient noise features (glitches). We present the results obtained by performing parameterized gravitational-wave tests on simulated signals from binary-black-hole coalescence overlapped with three classes of frequently occurring instrumental glitches with distinctly different morphologies. We then review and apply three glitch mitigation methods and evaluate their effects on reducing false deviations from GR. By considering 9 cases of glitches overlapping with simulated signals, we show that the short-duration, broadband blip and tomte glitches under consideration introduce false violations of GR, and using an inpainting filter and glitch model subtraction can consistently eliminate such false violations without introducing additional effects.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraining cosmological extra dimensions with gravitational wave standard sirens: from theory to current and future multi-messenger observations

The propagation of gravitational waves (GWs) at cosmological distances offers a new way to test the gravitational interaction at the largest scales. Many modified theories of gravity, usually introduced to explain the observed acceleration of the universe, can be probed in an alternative and complementary manner with respect to standard electromagnetic (EM) observations. In this paper we consider a homogeneous and isotropic cosmology with extra spatial dimensions at large scales, which represents a simple phenomenological prototype for extra-dimensional modified gravity cosmological models. By assuming that gravity propagates through the higher-dimensional spacetime, while photons are constrained to the usual four dimensions of general relativity, we derive from first principles the relation between the luminosity distance measured by GW detectors and the one inferred by EM observations. We then use this relation to constrain the number of cosmological extra dimensions with the binary neutron star event GW170817 and the binary black hole merger GW190521. We further provide forecasts for the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) by simulating multi-messenger observations of massive black hole binary (MBHB) mergers. This paper extends and updates previous analyses which crucially neglected an additional redshift dependency in the GW-EM luminosity distance relation which affects results obtained from multi-messenger GW events at high redshift, in particular constraints expected from LISA MBHBs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Modelling galaxy clustering in redshift space with a Lagrangian bias formalism and $N$-body simulations

Improving the theoretical description of galaxy clustering on small scales is an important challenge in cosmology, as it can considerably increase the scientific return of forthcoming galaxy surveys -- e.g. tightening the bounds on neutrino masses and deviations from general relativity. In this paper, we propose and test a new model for the clustering of galaxies that is able to accurately describe redshift-space distortions even down to small scales. This model corresponds to a second-order perturbative Lagrangian bias expansion which is advected to Eulerian space employing a displacement field extracted from $N$-body simulations. Eulerian coordinates are then transformed into redshift space by directly employing simulated velocity fields augmented with nuisance parameters capturing various possible satellite fractions and intra-halo small-scale velocities. We quantify the accuracy of our approach against samples of physically-motivated mock galaxies selected according to either Stellar Mass (SM) or Star Formation Rate (SFR) at multiple abundances and at $z=0$ and $1$. We find our model describes the monopole, quadrupole, and hexadecapole of the galaxy-power spectra down to scales of $k\approx 0.6 [h/$Mpc] within the accuracy of our simulations. This approach could pave the way to significantly increase the amount of cosmological information to be extracted from future galaxy surveys.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Using Ultraviolet Light to Suppress Electrostatic Noise in Gravitational Wave Observatories

LISA Charge Management Device (CMD) With support from NASA, the University of Florida and industrial partner Fibertek, Inc. are developing a precisely controlled ultraviolet light source that will prevent electrostatic noise from obscuring gravitational wave signals measured by the European Space Agency (ESA)-NASA Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) observatory. Gravitational...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

