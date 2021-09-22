Astronomical Pipeline Provenance: A Use Case Evaluation
Michael A. C. Johnson, Marcus Paradies, Marta Dembska, Kristen Lackeos, Hans-Rainer Klöckner, David J. Champion, Sirko Schindler. In this decade astronomy is undergoing a paradigm shift to handle data from next generation observatories such as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) or the Vera C. Rubin Observatory (LSST). Producing real time data streams of up to 10 TB/s and data products of the order of 600 Pbytes/year, the SKA will be the biggest civil data producing machine of the world that demands novel solutions on how these data volumes can be stored and analysed. Through the use of complex, automated pipelines the provenance of this real time data processing is key to establish confidence within the system, its final data products, and ultimately its scientific results.arxiv.org
