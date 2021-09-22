CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Helping Your Teen Understand the Costs of College

By Christy Rakoczy
thebalance.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege is expensive, with the average cost of tuition coming in at $28,123 per year, per student at four-year institutions (public and private) for the 2018-19 school year in the U.S. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Americans collectively owe $1.57 trillion in student loan debt as of the second quarter of 2021. Many borrowers struggle to pay back what they've borrowed for school, with close to 5.7% of aggregate student loan debt either in default or 90-days delinquent.

www.thebalance.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santafe New Mexican.com

College costs: Facing a financial monster

As fall rolls around each year, a new class of high school seniors anxiously prepares for battle; submitting applications, revising essays and applying for scholarships gearing up to face the first daunting behemoth of adulthood: college. And while parents and grandparents have been drilling the necessity of attending college into the heads of students from a young age, college was not the same financial monster when they went as it is now.
COLLEGES
Concord Monitor

Colleges and universities reigning in costs as enrollment and retention change

With fewer students to draw from due to changing demographics and the pandemic leaving many families struggling, colleges and universities are reining in costs and freezing or cutting tuition to be more competitive. The pandemic exacerbated trends that were already in place, including lower revenue from shrinking enrollment, lower retention...
HENNIKER, NH
Lexington County Chronicle

Helping students go to college

Dutch Fork High has come up with an answer. The SC Commission on Higher Education and The College Board awarded the District 5 school a College Access Champion Award. In the last 2 years, SC high schools have received $133,000 more in scholarships. The award recognizes a remarkable performance in...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Student Loans#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Student Debt#Americans
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo County Community College District to help students cover debt, costs

The San Mateo County Community College District will use federal funding to provide student debt relief and financial aid to students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The three colleges of the district collectively received over $23 million through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. This is the third round of higher education funding coming to the college district, which includes Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
nhpbs.org

Can understanding business strategy help you parent better?

Schools around the country are now back at in-person classes. But there has been a jump in the number of students quarantined, and some places are allowing distance learning again. All too often, parents are facing difficult choices. Stephanie Sy has the story of an economist who is trying to help parents navigate such challenges.
RELATIONSHIPS
wosu.org

Decline In Men Attending College

The COVID-19 pandemic lead to 603,000 fewer students attending college this spring compared to the year before, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. Men accounted for two-thirds of that decline, which further widening the gender-enrollment gap at colleges. More women than men have attended college in the U.S. every year...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive College For Out Of State Students

Among the reasons state university systems were founded was to provide inexpensive access to colleges for state residents and their children. These universities and colleges are primarily funding with state dollars, and consequently taxes. Some of America’s top-ranked institutions of higher education were created and are maintained as part of state systems and several prominent […]
COLLEGES
thepennyhoarder.com

Who Gets Your Social Security if You Die Tomorrow?

Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system?. Who Gets...
PERSONAL FINANCE
USA Today

10 states are planning additional stimulus payments. Is yours one of them?

Beyond the stimulus checks that arrived last spring, expanded child tax credit payments that are hitting the bank accounts of eligible families for at least a few more months, and a small increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, it appears that the federal government may be easing away from stimulus programs for the time being. The hope is that the economy will grow at a robust enough pace to help lift all Americans.
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Check Could Grow by This Much in 2022

Is your Social Security payment about to see one of its biggest boosts in 30 years? Recent data from the federal government suggests the answer might be “yes.”. In the 1970s, an inflation adjustment — called a cost of living adjustment, or COLA — was added to the Social Security program to protect beneficiaries from increases in inflation.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Latest Child Tax Credit payment delayed for some parents

Some U.S. parents eagerly expecting their third enhanced Child Tax Credit payment this week say they haven't received the money as expected. The IRS said the emergency relief, which Congress approved earlier this year as a way to help millions of households suffering the economic effects of the pandemic, was sent on Wednesday to 35 million families. Some people may receive the checks through the mail, which could take several days to weeks to arrive in mailboxes, or get a direct deposit to their bank account in a few days.
INCOME TAX
centraloregondaily.com

Dutch Bros. to shoulder some college costs for employees

Dutch Bros. just announced a partnership with Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions to provide free college tuition for employees. Employees who have been with the company for at least one year and work at least 30 hours a week will be able to avail of up to $5,250 per year of college tuition funds.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy