CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 27, 2021, there are currently 14,534 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 45 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,568 deaths attributed to COVID-19. “Though we may tire of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by ensuring we are vaccinated as well as our family members.”

