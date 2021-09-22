MUSE observations of the ionized gas in a galaxy group at z = 0.45 with 21-cm HI absorption towards PKS 1610-771
Simon Weng, Elaine M. Sadler, Caroline Foster, Céline Peroux, Elizabeth K. Mahony, James R. Allison, Vanessa A. Moss, Renzhi Su, Matthew T. Whiting, Hyein Yoon. We present results from MUSE observations following up on a 21-cm \ion{H}{i} absorption system detected with the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder radio telescope at redshift $0.4503$ towards the quasar PKS 1610-771. This \ion{H}{i} absorber has a column density $N_{HI} = 2.7 \pm 0.1 \times 10^{20} \cdot \rm{[T_{s}/100 K]} \cdot \rm{cm}^{-2}$, making it a likely Damped Lyman-$\alpha$ (DLA) system. We identify a galaxy group with four members (A, B, X and Y) at the same redshift as the \ion{H}{i} absorption system, with impact parameters ranging from less than 10\,kpc to almost 200\,kpc from the quasar sightline. \ion{Ca}{ii} and \ion{Na}{i} absorption is also seen in the MUSE spectrum of the background QSO, with velocities coinciding with the initial \ion{H}{i} $21$-cm detection, but tracing less dense and potentially warmer gas. This metal-line component aligns with the rotating ionized disc of galaxy B (impact parameter $18$ kpc from the QSO) and appears to be co-rotating with the galaxy disc, although outflowing gas cannot be directly excluded. In contrast, the $21$-cm \ion{H}{i} absorber is blueshifted relative to the galaxies nearest the absorber and has the opposite sign to the velocity field of galaxy B. Since galaxies A and B are separated by only $17$ kpc on the sky and $70$ km s$^{-1}$ in velocity, it is likely that the $21$-cm detection traces extragalactic clouds of gas formed from their interaction. This system represents a first case study of the cold gas detected in galaxy groups by future large $21$-cm absorption surveys, such as the First Large Absorption Survey in \ion{H}{i}.arxiv.org
