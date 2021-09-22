CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

MUSE observations of the ionized gas in a galaxy group at z = 0.45 with 21-cm HI absorption towards PKS 1610-771

By Simon Weng, Elaine M. Sadler, Caroline Foster, Céline Peroux, Elizabeth K. Mahony, James R. Allison, Vanessa A. Moss, Renzhi Su, Matthew T. Whiting, Hyein Yoon
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Simon Weng, Elaine M. Sadler, Caroline Foster, Céline Peroux, Elizabeth K. Mahony, James R. Allison, Vanessa A. Moss, Renzhi Su, Matthew T. Whiting, Hyein Yoon. We present results from MUSE observations following up on a 21-cm \ion{H}{i} absorption system detected with the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder radio telescope at redshift $0.4503$ towards the quasar PKS 1610-771. This \ion{H}{i} absorber has a column density $N_{HI} = 2.7 \pm 0.1 \times 10^{20} \cdot \rm{[T_{s}/100 K]} \cdot \rm{cm}^{-2}$, making it a likely Damped Lyman-$\alpha$ (DLA) system. We identify a galaxy group with four members (A, B, X and Y) at the same redshift as the \ion{H}{i} absorption system, with impact parameters ranging from less than 10\,kpc to almost 200\,kpc from the quasar sightline. \ion{Ca}{ii} and \ion{Na}{i} absorption is also seen in the MUSE spectrum of the background QSO, with velocities coinciding with the initial \ion{H}{i} $21$-cm detection, but tracing less dense and potentially warmer gas. This metal-line component aligns with the rotating ionized disc of galaxy B (impact parameter $18$ kpc from the QSO) and appears to be co-rotating with the galaxy disc, although outflowing gas cannot be directly excluded. In contrast, the $21$-cm \ion{H}{i} absorber is blueshifted relative to the galaxies nearest the absorber and has the opposite sign to the velocity field of galaxy B. Since galaxies A and B are separated by only $17$ kpc on the sky and $70$ km s$^{-1}$ in velocity, it is likely that the $21$-cm detection traces extragalactic clouds of gas formed from their interaction. This system represents a first case study of the cold gas detected in galaxy groups by future large $21$-cm absorption surveys, such as the First Large Absorption Survey in \ion{H}{i}.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Discovery of Extra-Planar HI Clouds and a HI Tail in the M101 Galaxy Group with FAST

Jin-Long Xu, Chuan-Peng Zhang, Naiping Yu, Ming Zhu, Peng Jiang, Jie Wang, Xin Guan, Xiao-Lan Liu, Xiaolian Liang, the FAST Collaboration. We present a new high-sensitivity HI observation toward nearby spiral galaxy M101 and its adjacent 2$^{\circ}\times$ 2$^{\circ}$ region using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST). From the observation, we detect a more extended and asymmetric HI disk around M101. While the HI velocity field within the M101's optical disk region is regular, indicating that the relatively strong disturbance occurs in its outer disk. Moreover, we identify three new HI clouds located on the southern edge of the M101's HI disk. The masses of the three HI clouds are 1.3$\times$10$^{7}$ $M_{\odot}$, 2.4$\times$10$^{7}$ $M_{\odot}$, and 2.0$\times$10$^{7}$ $M_{\odot}$, respectively. The HI clouds similar to dwarf companion NGC 5477 rotate with the HI disk of M101. Unlike the NGC 5477, they have no optical counterparts. Furthermore, we detect a new HI tail in the extended HI disk of M101. The HI tail detected gives a reliable evidence for M101 interaction with the dwarf companion NGC 5474. We argue that the extra-planar gas (three HI clouds) and the HI tail detected in the M101's disk may origin from a minor interaction with NGC 5474.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The MUSE Extremely Deep Field: Evidence for SFR-induced cores in dark-matter dominated galaxies at z=1

Nicolas F. Bouché, Samuel Bera, Davor Krajnovic, Eric Emsellem, Wilfried Mercier, Joop Schaye, Benoît Épinat, Johan Richard, Sebastiaan L. Zoutendijk, Valentina Abril-Melgarejo, Jarle Brichman, Roland Bacon, Thierry Contini, Leindert Boogaard, Lutz Wisotzki, Michael Maseda, Matthias Steinmetz. Disc-halo decomposition on rotationally supported star-forming galaxies (SFGs) at $z>1$ are often limited to...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

An extreme case of galaxy and cluster co-evolution at $z$=0.7

We report the discovery of eMACSJ0252.4$-$2100 (eMACSJ0252), a massive and highly evolved galaxy cluster at $z=0.703$. Our analysis of Hubble Space Telescope imaging and VLT/MUSE and Keck/DEIMOS spectroscopy of the system finds a high velocity dispersion of 1020$^{+180}_{-190}$ km s$^{-1}$ and a high (if tentative) X-ray luminosity of $(1.2\pm 0.4)\times10^{45}$ erg s$^{-1}$ (0.1$-$2.4 keV). As extreme is the system's brightest cluster galaxy, a giant cD galaxy that forms stars at a rate of between 85 and 300 M$_\odot$ yr$^{-1}$ and features an extended halo of diffuse [OII] emission, as well as evidence of dust. Its most remarkable properties, however, are an exceptionally high ellipticity and a radially symmetric flow of gas in the surrounding intracluster medium, potential direct kinematic evidence of a cooling flow. A strong-lensing analysis, anchored by two multiple-image systems with spectroscopic redshifts, finds the best lens model to consist of a single cluster-scale halo with a total mass of $(1.9\pm0.1)\times 10^{14}$ M$_\odot$ within 250 kpc of the cluster core and, again, an extraordinarily high ellipticity of $e=0.8$. Although further, in-depth studies across the electromagnetic spectrum (especially in the X-ray regime) are needed to conclusively determine the dynamical state of the system, the properties established so far suggest that eMACSJ0252 must have already been highly evolved well before $z\sim 1$, making it a prime target to constrain the physical mechanisms and history of the co-evolution or dark-matter halos and baryons in the era of cluster formation.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muse#Galaxies#Galaxy Group#Ion#Australian#Square Kilometre Array#Qso
arxiv.org

NIHAO-LG: The uniqueness of Local Group dwarf galaxies

Nikhil Arora, Andrea V. Macció, Stéphane Courteau, Tobias Buck, Noam I. Libeskind, Jenny G. Sorce, Chris B. Brook, Yehuda Hoffman, Gustavo Yepes, Eduardo Carlesi. Recent observational and theoretical studies of the Local Group (LG) dwarf galaxies have highlighted their unique star formation history, stellar metallicity, gas content, and kinematics. We investigate the commonality of these tantalizing features by comparing constrained LG and field central dwarf halo simulations in the NIHAO project. For the first time, constrained LG simulations performed with NIHAO hydrodynamics which track the evolution of MW and M31 along with ~100 dwarfs in the Local Group are presented. The total gas mass and stellar properties (velocity dispersion, evolution history, etc.) of present-day LG dwarfs are found to be similar to field systems. Overall, the simulated LG dwarfs show representative stellar properties to other dwarfs in the Universe. However, relative to fields, LG dwarfs have more cold gas in their central parts and more metal-rich gas in the halo stemming from interactions with MW/M31 and/or feedback. The larger gas metal content in LG dwarfs results in early star formation events that lead to strong feedback and subsequent quenching. We also test for the impact of metal diffusion on the chemical evolution of LG dwarfs, and find that metal diffusion does not affect the stellar or gaseous content of LG relative to field dwarfs; the largest differences are found with the gas metallicity (~0.1 dex). Our results show that properties from LG dwarfs may be used as general constraints for studying the overall dwarf population in the Universe, providing a powerful local laboratory for galaxy formation tests and comparisons.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

SDSS J1059+4251, a highly magnified z ~ 2.8 star-forming galaxy: ESI observations of the rest-frame UV spectrum

Detailed analyses of high-redshift galaxies are challenging due to their faintness, but this difficulty can be overcome with gravitational lensing, in which the magnification of the flux enables high signal-to-noise ratio (S/N) spectroscopy. We present the rest-frame ultraviolet (UV) Keck Echellette Spectrograph and Imager (ESI) spectrum of the newly discovered z = 2.79 lensed galaxy SDSS J1059+4251. With an observed magnitude F814W = 18.8 and a magnification factor \mu = 31 \pm 3, J1059+4251 is both highly magnified and intrinsically luminous, about two magnitudes brighter than M* at z ~ 2-3. With stellar mass M* = (3.22 \pm 0.20) \times 10^10 M_sun, UV star formation rate SFR=50 \pm 7 M_sun yr^-1, and stellar metallicity Z*~ 0.15-0.5 Z_sun, J1059+4251 is typical of bright star-forming galaxies at similar redshifts. Thanks to the high S/N and the spectral resolution of the ESI spectrum, we are able to separate the interstellar and stellar features and derive properties that would be inaccessible without the aid of the lensing. We find evidence of a gas outflow with speeds up to -1000 km s^-1, and of an inflow that is probably due to accreting material seen along a favorable line of sight. We measure relative elemental abundances from the interstellar absorption lines and find that alpha-capture elements are overabundant compared to iron-peak elements, suggestive of rapid star formation. However, this trend may also be affected by dust depletion. Thanks to the high data quality, our results represent a reliable step forward in the characterization of typical galaxies at early cosmic epochs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectroscopic Confirmation of a Protocluster at $z=3.37$ with a High Fraction of Quiescent Galaxies

Ian McConachie, Gillian Wilson, Ben Forrest, Z. Cemile Marsan, Adam Muzzin, M. C. Cooper, Marianna Annunziatella, Danilo Marchesini, Jeffrey C. C. Chan, Percy Gomez, Mohamed H. Abdullah, Paolo Saracco, Julie Nantais. We report the discovery of MAGAZ3NE J095924+022537, a spectroscopically-confirmed protocluster at $z = 3.3665^{+0.0009}_{-0.0012}$ around a spectroscopically-confirmed $UVJ$-quiescent ultra-massive...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Observation of Cooper Pairs in a Mesoscopic 2D Fermi Gas

Marvin Holten, Luca Bayha, Keerthan Subramanian, Sandra Brandstetter, Carl Heintze, Philipp Lunt, Philipp M. Preiss, Selim Jochim. Pairing is the fundamental requirement for fermionic superfluidity and superconductivity. To understand the mechanism behind pair formation is an ongoing challenge in the study of many strongly correlated fermionic systems. Here, we directly observe Cooper pairs in a mesoscopic two-dimensional Fermi gas. We apply an imaging scheme that enables us to extract the full in-situ momentum distribution of a strongly interacting Fermi gas with single particle and spin resolution. Our ultracold gas allows us to freely tune between a completely non-interacting, unpaired system and weak attractions, where we find Cooper pair correlations at the Fermi surface. When increasing the attractive interactions even further, the pairs gradually turn into deeply bound molecules breaking up the Fermi surface. Our observables provide new opportunities to address questions concerning mesoscopic systems that have been raised in nuclear, atomic and condensed matter physics.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

First Predicted Cosmic Ray Spectra, Primary-to-Secondary Ratios, and Ionization Rates from MHD Galaxy Formation Simulations

Philip F. Hopkins (Caltech), Iryna S. Butsky (Washington), Georgia V. Panopoulou (Caltech), Suoqing Ji (Caltech), Eliot Quataert (Princeton), Claude-Andre Faucher-Giguere (Northwestern), Dusan Keres (UCSD) We present the first simulations evolving resolved spectra of cosmic rays (CRs) from MeV-TeV energies (including electrons, positrons, (anti)protons, and heavier nuclei), in live kinetic-MHD galaxy...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Observation of coherent perfect absorption at an exceptional point

The past few years have witnessed growing interests in exceptional points (EPs) in various domains, including photonics, acoustics and electronics. However, EPs have mainly been realized based on the degeneracy of resonances of physical systems; distinct degeneracies occur relating to the absorption properties of waves, with distinct physical manifestations. Here we demonstrate this physically different kind of exceptional point, by engineering degeneracies in the absorption spectrum of optical microcavities with dissipation. We experimentally distinguish the conditions to realize a resonant EP and an absorbing EP. Furthermore, when the optical loss is optimized to achieve perfect absorption at such an EP, we observe an anomalously broadened lineshape in the absorption spectra, as predicted by theory. The distinct scattering properties enabled by this type of EP creates new opportunities for both the fundamental study and applications of non-Hermitian singularities.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ionizing radiation from AGNs at z>3.3 with the Subaru Hyper Suprime-Cam Survey and the CFHT Large Area U-band Deep Survey (CLAUDS)

Ikuru Iwata, Marcin Sawicki, Akio K. Inoue, Masayuki Akiyama, Genoveva Micheva, Toshihiro Kawaguchi, Nobunari Kashikawa, Stephen Gwyn, Stephane Arnouts, Jean Coupon, Guillaume Desprez. We use deep and wide imaging data from the CFHT Large Area U-band Deep Survey (CLAUDS) and the Hyper Suprime-Cam Subaru Strategic Program (HSC-SSP) to constrain the...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Upper limits on the escape fraction of ionizing radiation from galaxies at $2\lesssim z

In this work, we investigate upper limits on the global escape fraction of ionizing photons ($f_{\rm esc/global}^{\rm abs}$) from a sample of galaxies probed for Lyman-continuum (LyC) emission characterized as non-LyC and LyC leakers. We present a sample of 9 clean non-contaminated (by low redshift interlopers, CCD problems and internal reflections of the instrument) galaxies which do not show significant ($>$ $3\sigma$) LyC flux between 880Å\ $<\lambda_{rest}<$ 910Å. The 9 galaxy stacked spectrum reveals no significant LyC flux with an upper limit of $f_{\rm esc}^{\rm abs} \leq 0.06$. In the next step of our analysis, we join all estimates of $f_{\rm esc}^{\rm abs}$ upper limits derived from different samples of $2\lesssim z < 6$ galaxies from the literature reported in last $\sim$20 years and include the sample presented in this work. We find the $f_{\rm esc}^{\rm abs}$ upper limit $\leq$ 0.084 for the galaxies recognized as non-LyC leakers. After including all known detections from literature $f_{\rm esc/global}^{\rm abs}$ upper limit $\leq$ 0.088 for all galaxies examined for LyC flux. Furthermore, $f_{\rm esc}^{\rm abs}$ upper limits for different groups of galaxies indicate that the strongest LyC emitters could be galaxies classified as Lyman alpha emitters. We also discuss the possible existence of a correlation among the observed flux density ratio $(F_{\nu}^{LyC}/F_{\nu}^{UV})_{\rm obs}$ and Lyman alpha equivalent width EW(Ly$\alpha)$, where we confirm the existence of moderately significant correlation among galaxies classified as non-LyC leakers.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the accuracy of HI observations in molecular clouds -- More cold HI than thought?

We present a study of the cold atomic hydrogen (HI) content of molecular clouds simulated self-consistently within the SILCC-Zoom project. We produce synthetic observations of HI at 21 cm including HI self-absorption (HISA) and observational effects. We find that HI column densities, $N_\textrm{HI}$, of $\gtrsim$10$^{22}$ cm$^{-2}$ are frequently reached in molecular clouds and that the HI gas reaches temperatures as low as $\sim$10 K. We show that HISA observations tend to underestimate the amount of cold HI in molecular clouds by a factor of 3 - 10 and produce an artificial upper limit of observed $N_\textrm{HI}$ values around 10$^{21}$ cm$^{-2}$. Based on this, we argue that the cold HI mass in molecular clouds could be a factor of a few higher than previously estimated. Also $N_\textrm{HI}$-PDFs obtained from HISA observations might be subject to observational biases and should be considered with caution. The underestimation of cold HI in HISA observations is due to both the large HI temperature variations and the effect of noise in regions of high optical depth. We find optical depths of cold HI around 1 - 10 making optical depth corrections essential. We show that the high HI column densities ($\gtrsim$10$^{22}$ cm$^{-2}$) can in parts be attributed to the occurrence of up to 10 individual HI-H$_2$ transitions along the line of sight. However, also for a single HI-H$_2$ transition, $N_\textrm{HI}$ frequently exceeds a value of 10$^{21}$ cm$^{-2}$, thus challenging 1D, semi-analytical models. This can be attributed to non-equilibrium chemistry effects, which are included in our models, and the fact that HI-H$_2$ transition regions usually do not possess a 1D geometry. Finally, we show that the HI is moderately supersonic with Mach numbers of a few. The corresponding non-thermal velocity dispersion can be determined via HISA observations with an uncertainty of a factor of $\sim$2.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The role of HI in regulating size growth of local galaxies

We study the role of atomic hydrogen (HI) in regulating size growth of local galaxies. The size of a galaxy, $D_{\rm r,~25}$, is characterized by the diameter at which the $r-$band surface brightness reaches $\mu_{\rm r}=25.0~\rm mag~arcsec^{-2}$. We find that the positions of galaxies in the size ($D_{\rm r,~25}$)$-$stellar mass ($M_{\ast}$) plane strongly depend on their HI-to-stellar mass ratio ($M_{\rm HI}/M_{\ast}$). In the HI-rich regime, galaxies that are more rich in HI tend to have larger sizes. Such a trend is not seen in the HI-poor regime, suggesting that size growth is barely affected by the HI content when it has declined to a sufficiently low level. An investigation of the relations between size, $M_{\rm HI}/M_{\ast}$ and star formation rate (SFR) suggests that size is more intrinsically linked with $M_{\rm HI}/M_{\ast}$, rather than SFR. We further examine the HI-to-stellar disk size ratio ($D_{\rm HI}/D_{\rm r,~25}$) of galaxies and find that at log($M_{\rm HI}/M_{\ast})>-0.7$, $D_{\rm HI}/D_{\rm r,~25}$ is weakly correlated with $M_{\ast}$. These findings support a picture in which the HI-rich galaxies live in an inside-out disk growing phase regulated by gas accretion and star formation. The angular momentum of the accreted materials is probably the key parameter in shaping the size of an HI-rich galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Title:Empirical Scaling Relations for the Photospheric Magnetic Elements of the Flaring and Non-Flaring Active Regions

Authors:M.A.Moradhaseli, M.Javaherian, N.Fathalian, H.Safari. Abstract: Here, we analyzed magnetic elements of the solar active regions (ARs) observed in the line-of-sight magnetograms (the 6173 Å~Fe \small{I} line) recorded with the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)/Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI). The Yet Another Feature Tracking Algorithm (\textsf{YAFTA}) was employed to extract the statistical properties of these features (\textit{e.g.} filling factor, magnetic flux, and lifetime) within the areas of $180{\small^{\prime\prime}} \times 180{\small^{\prime\prime}}$ inside the flaring AR (NOAA 12443) and the non-flaring AR (NOAA 12446) for 3 to 5 November 2015 and for 4 to 6 November 2015, respectively. The mean filling factor of polarities was obtained to be about 0.49 for the flaring AR; this value was 0.08 for the non-flaring AR. Time series of the filling factors of the negative and positive polarities for the flaring AR showed anti-correlation (with the Pearson value of -0.80); while for the non-flaring AR, there was the strong positive correlation (with the Pearson value of 0.95). A power-law function was fitted to the frequency distributions of flux ($F$), size ($S$), and lifetime ($T$). Power exponents of the distributions of flux, size, and lifetime for the flaring AR were obtained to be about -2.36, -3.11, and -1.70, respectively; these values of exponents for the non-flaring AR were found to be about -2.53, -3.42, and -1.61, respectively. ...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A method to distinguish between micro- and macro-granular surfaces of small Solar System bodies

The surface granularity of small Solar System bodies is diverse through the different types of planetary bodies and even for specific objects it is often not known in detail. One of the physical properties that strongly depends on the surface structure is the surface temperature. In highly porous media with large voids, radiation can efficiently transport heat, whereas more compact, micro-porous structures transport the heat primarily by conduction through the solid material. In this work, we investigate under which conditions a macro-porous surface can be distinguished from a micro-porous one by simply measuring the surface temperature. In our numerical simulations, we included circular and elliptical orbits with and without obliquity and varied the rotation period of the considered objects. We found that daily temperature cycles are rather insensitive to the specific surface granularity. However, the surface temperature at sunrise shows significant dependency on the material structure and this effect becomes even more pronounced when the solar intensity increases. By measuring the sunrise temperature as a function of insolation at noon, a differentiation between micro- and macro-granular surface structures is possible. In this paper, we provide a strategy how remote sensing can be used to derive the surface structure of small Solar System bodies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Unravelling CO adsorption on model single-atom catalysts

Jan Hulva, Matthias Meier, Roland Bliem, Zdenek Jakub, Florian Kraushofer, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Cesare Franchini, Gareth S. Parkinson. Understanding how the local environment of a single-atom catalyst affects stability and reactivity remains a significant challenge. We present an in-depth study of Cu1, Ag1, Au1, Ni1, Pd1, Pt1, Rh1, and Ir1 species on Fe3O4(001); a model support where all metals occupy the same 2-fold coordinated adsorption site upon deposition at room temperature. Surface science techniques revealed that CO adsorption strength at single metal sites differs from the respective metal surfaces and supported clusters. Charge transfer into the support modifies the d-states of the metal atom and the strength of the metal-CO bond. These effects could strengthen the bond (as for Ag1-CO) or weaken it (as for Ni1-CO), but CO-induced structural distortions reduce adsorption energies from those expected based on electronic structure alone. The extent of the relaxations depends on the local geometry and could be predicted by analogy to coordination chemistry.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalized rainbow patterns of oblate drops simulated by a ray model in three dimensions

The scattering patterns near the primary rainbow of oblate drops are simulated by extending the vectorial complex ray model (VCRM) [1] to three-dimensional (3D) calculations. With the curvature of wavefront as intrinsic property of a ray, this advanced ray model permits, in principle, to predict the amplitudes and phases of all emergent rays with a rigorous algebraic formalism. This letter reports a breakthrough of VCRM for 3D scattering with a line-by-line triangulation interpolation algorithm allowing to calculate the total complex amplitude of scattered f eld. This makes possible to simulate not only the skeleton (geometrical rainbow angles, hyperbolic-umbilic caustics), but also the coarse (Airy bows, lattice) and f ne (ripple fringes) structures of the generalized rainbow patterns (GRPs) of oblate drops. The simulated results are found qualitatively and quantitatively in good agreement with experimental scattering patterns for drops of different aspect ratios. The physical interpretation of the GRPs is also given. This work opens up prominent perspectives for simulating and understanding the 3D scattering of large particles of any shape with smooth surface by VCRM.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy