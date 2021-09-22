CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond the dips of V807 Tau, a spectropolarimetric study of a dipper s magnetosphere

By Kim Pouilly, Jérôme Bouvier, Evelyne Alecian, Silvia H.P. Alencar, Ann-Marie Cody, Jean-François Donati, Konstantin Grankin, Luisa Rebull, Colin P. Folsom
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Kim Pouilly, Jérôme Bouvier, Evelyne Alecian, Silvia H.P. Alencar, Ann-Marie Cody, Jean-François Donati, Konstantin Grankin, Luisa Rebull, Colin P. Folsom. We aim to characterize the magnetospheric accretion process in the young stellar object V807 Tau, one of the most stable dippers revealed by K2 in the Taurus star forming region. We performed photometric and spectropolarimetric follow-up observations of this system with CFHT/ESPaDOnS in order to investigate its variability over several rotational periods. We derive a 4.38 day period from the K2 light curve. This period is also seen in the radial velocity variations, ascribed to spot modulation. The narrow component of the He I 5876 Å line as well as the red wing of the H{\beta} and H{\gamma} line profiles also vary in intensity with the same periodicity. The former traces the accretion shock at the stellar surface, and the latter is a signature of an accretion funnel flow crossing the line of sight. We derive a surface brightness and magnetic field topology from the modeling of Stokes I and V profiles, respectively, for photospheric lines and for the He I line. This reveals a bright spot at the stellar surface, located at a latitude of 60 deg, and a maximum field strength of about 2 kG. The magnetic field topology at the stellar surface is dominated by a dipolar component inclined by about 40 deg onto the spin axis. Despite of its clear and stable dipper behavior, we derive a relatively low inclination of about 50 deg for this system, which calls question the origin of the dips. This low inclination is also consistent with the absence of deep inverse P Cygni components in the line profiles. We conclude that magnetospheric accretion is ongoing in V807 Tau, taking place through non-axisymmetric accretion funnel flows controlled by a strong, tilted, and mainly dipolar magnetic topology. Whether an inner disk warp resulting from this process can account for the dipper character of this source remains to be seen, given the low inclination of the system.

