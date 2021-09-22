CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Charting nearby stellar systems: The intensity of Galactic cosmic rays for a sample of solar-type stars

By D. Rodgers-Lee, A. A. Vidotto, A. L. Mesquita
Cosmic rays can penetrate planetary atmospheres driving the formation of prebiotic molecules, which are important for the origin of life. We calculate the Galactic cosmic ray fluxes in the habitable zone of five nearby, well-studied solar-type stars and at the orbits of 2 known exoplanets. We model the propagation of Galactic cosmic rays through the stellar winds using a combined 1.5D stellar wind and 1D cosmic ray transport model. We find that the habitable zone of 61 Cyg A has comparable Galactic cosmic ray fluxes to present-day Earth values. For the other four systems ($\epsilon$ Eri, $\epsilon$ Ind, $\xi$ Boo B and $\pi^1$ UMa), the fluxes are orders of magnitude smaller than Earth values. Thus, it is unlikely that any as-of-yet undetected Earth-like planets in their habitable zones would receive a higher radiation dose than is received on Earth. $\epsilon\,$Ind$\,$b, a Jupiter-like planet orbiting at $\sim$11au, receives higher Galactic cosmic ray fluxes than Earth. We find the suppression of Galactic cosmic rays is influenced by whether diffusion or advection dominates at GeV energies and at distances where the wind has reached its' terminal velocity. For advectively-dominated winds ($\sim$younger systems), varying the astrospheric size influences the suppression significantly. For diffusion-dominated systems ($\sim$older systems) the astrospheric size, and therefore knowledge of the ISM properties, are not very important. This reduces the Galactic cosmic ray flux uncertainties in the habitable zone for diffusion-dominated systems. Whether a system is advection- or diffusion-dominated can be determined from the stellar wind properties.

Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

As the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blast was around 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The shocked city dwellers who stared at it were blinded instantly. Air temperatures rapidly rose above 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius). Clothing and wood immediately...
ACCIDENTS
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Official Sources Warn a Geomagnetic Storm Is Imminent, So Get Ready For Auroras

If you live at a high latitude, it's time to break out the camera. Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday 27 September: moderate, with a chance of aurora. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office have both issued predictions for the storm, which is predicted to be the result of several solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds unleashed from a "hole" that has opened up in the Sun's corona. Although there could be as many as four CMEs that could affect Earth, you don't have to fret. The storm will...
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

‘Oumuamua is still lurking somewhere in the outer Solar System

ʻOumuamua is the first known interstellar object detected passing through the Solar System. Researchers at Harvard’s Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics made waves in the mainstream media after publishing a paper claiming the object may have had an “artificial origin”—Presenting speculation that ‘Oumuamua could have been sent “intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization.”
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Objects at the Solar System’s Edge Are Being Influenced by Something Mysterious

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered hundreds of new objects in the outer solar system using an instrument designed to probe an unexplained source of energy in the universe. The results reveal new insights about the mysterious expanse beyond Neptune, including the possibility that a massive undiscovered planet may be lurking in these dark outer reaches.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Ancient impact that formed Earth's moon was likely a one-two punch

The gigantic impact that created the moon was actually a one-two punch, a new study suggests. Scientists think that the moon, our planet's only natural satellite, was born in violence, coalescing from the material blasted into space after a Mars-size body named Theia slammed into the proto-Earth more than 4.4 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Reveals New Photos of Perseverance Rover Hard at Work on Mars

Last Thursday (September 23rd), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released new images that is showing the Perseverance Mars rover working hard on the surface of Mars. The rover, which landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021, is currently searching for signs of ancient microbial life. NASA shared...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Galactic and stellar perturbations of long period comet motion -- practical considerations

Context. Due to our increasing knowledge on the Galactic and stellar neighborhood of the Solar System, modern long-period comet motion studies have to take into account both stellar perturbations and the overall Galactic potential. Aims. Our aim is to propose algorithms and methods to perform numerical integration of a Solar System small body equations of motion much faster and at the same time with greater precision. Methods. We propose a new formulation of the equations of motion formulated in the Solar System barycentric frame but accurately accounting for the differential perturbations caused by the Galactic potential. To use these equations effectively we provide numerical ephemerides of the Galactic positions of the Sun and a set of potential stellar perturbers. Results. The proposed methods offer the precision higher by several orders of magnitude and simultaneously greatly reduce the necessary CPU time. The application of this approach is presented with the example of a detailed dynamical study of the past motion of comet C/2015 XY1.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stellar loci IV. Red giant stars

In the fourth paper of this series, we present the metallicity-dependent Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) stellar color loci of red giant stars, using a spectroscopic sample of red giants in the SDSS Stripe 82 region. The stars span a range of 0.55 -- 1.2 mag in color g-i, -0.3 -- -2.5 in metallicity [Fe/H], and have values of surface gravity log g smaller than 3.5 dex. As in the case of main-sequence (MS) stars, the intrinsic widths of loci of red giants are also found to be quite narrow, a few mmag at maximum. There are however systematic differences between the metallicity-dependent stellar loci of red giants and MS stars. The colors of red giants are less sensitive to metallicity than those of MS stars. With good photometry, photometric metallicities of red giants can be reliably determined by fitting the u-g, g-r, r-i, and i-z colors simultaneously to an accuracy of 0.2 -- 0.25 dex, comparable to the precision achievable with low-resolution spectroscopy for a signal-to-noise ratio of 10. By comparing fitting results to the stellar loci of red giants and MS stars, we propose a new technique to discriminate between red giants and MS stars based on the SDSS photometry. The technique achieves completeness of ~ 70 per cent and efficiency of ~ 80 per cent in selecting metal-poor red giant stars of [Fe/H] $\le$ -1.2. It thus provides an important tool to probe the structure and assemblage history of the Galactic halo using red giant stars.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Evidence Indicates There’s Another Planet the Size of Mars in Our Solar System

Our solar system has more surprises in store. The eight official planets aren't the only ones that survived the formation of our solar system, and the Earth might have another sister planet lurking somewhere in interstellar space, in a "third zone" of the solar system, according to a recent paper published in the journal Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
everything-everywhere.com

All About Cosmic Rays

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. Who matter where you are right now, no matter what time you are listening to this, there is one thing that I can safely say about you right now. Your body is being bombarded with cosmic rays.
ASTRONOMY
Planetary Society

The best seat in the solar system

In this image taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station in 2018, our planet shines with orange light. This is airglow, a phenomenon that happens in planetary atmospheres. When radiation from the Sun strikes molecules in the atmosphere it energizes them, causing them to release energy that we can see as colors — most commonly red, green or blue, and in this case orange.
ASTRONOMY

