CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The Relative Supernovae Contribution to the Chemical Enrichment History of Abell 1837

By M. K. Erdim, C. Ezer, O. Ünver, F. Hazar, M. Hudaverdi
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

In this paper, we report the relative SNe contributions on the metal budget of the ICM of Abell 1837 galaxy cluster at redshift z $=$ 0.069. For this purpose, we analysed the hot ICM of the cluster and obtained radial metal distributions by using XMM-Newton archival data with total exposure $\sim$100 ks. These metal measurements consist of Mg, Si, S, Fe and Ni within 0.7 R$_{500}$ radius which is divided into three concentric annuli. In order to explain the observed metal abundance pattern in terms of relative supernova contributions, we used our newly developed code SNeRatio which utilizes theoretical nucleosynthesis models. This study covers the most recent 3D SNIa and SNcc yield tables. All combinations of these theoretical yields were fitted with our measured abundance ratios and statistically acceptable ones were selected. Each of these models were found to predict a uniform SNIa percentage contribution to the total SNe from the cluster center to the outskirts and form an SNIa ratio distribution with a mean 39 $\pm$ 14$\%$. This uniformity is consistent with the early enrichment scenario which assumes that the metal production processes begin in early phase of cluster formation, namely proto-cluster phase at epoch z $\geq$ 2.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Local Environments of Low-Redshift Supernovae

Serena A. Cronin, Dyas Utomo, Adam K. Leroy, Erica A. Behrens, Jeremy Chastenet, Tyler Holland-Ashford, Eric W. Koch, Laura A. Lopez, Karin M. Sandstrom, Thomas G. Williams. We characterize the local (2-kpc sized) environments of Type Ia, II, and Ib/c supernovae (SNe) that have recently occurred in nearby ($d\lesssim50$ Mpc) galaxies. Using ultraviolet (UV, from GALEX) and infrared (IR, from WISE) maps of 359 galaxies and a sample of 472 SNe, we measure the star formation rate surface density ($\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$) and stellar mass surface density ($\Sigma_\star$) in a 2-kpc beam centered on each SN site. We show that core-collapse SNe are preferentially located along the resolved galactic star-forming main sequence, whereas Type Ia SNe are extended to lower values of $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$ at fixed $\Sigma_\star$, indicative of locations inside quiescent galaxies or quiescent regions of galaxies. We also test how well the radial distribution of each SN type matches the radial distributions of UV and IR light in each host galaxy. We find that, to first order, the distributions of all types of SNe mirror that of both near-IR light (3.4 and 4.5 microns, tracing the stellar mass distribution) and mid-IR light (12 and 22 microns, tracing emission from hot, small grains), and also resemble our best-estimate $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$. All types of SNe appear more radially concentrated than the UV emission of their host galaxies. In more detail, the distributions of Type II SNe show small statistical differences from that of near-IR light. We attribute this overall structural uniformity to the fact that within any individual galaxy, $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$ and $\Sigma_\star$ track one another well, with variations in $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}/\Sigma_\star$ most visible when comparing between galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Rerun of a supernova blast expected 2037

HubbleSite said on September 13, 2021, that astronomers expect a rerun of a faraway supernova. Researchers have seen multiple images of this supernova already, as the light of this distant blast has traveled for 10 billion years to reach our eyes. Now, astronomers say, they expect to see the supernova again in the year 2037. Will it appear to the eye? No. But it’ll appear to all of us thanks to telescopes and advanced imaging. And it’ll appear thanks to the phenomenon of curved space, which was predicted by Albert Einstein in the early 1900s. Astronomers are calling it the REQUIEM Supernova, named for an ongoing Hubble Space Telescope galaxies program.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Integrable Abel equation and asymptotics of symmetry solutions of Korteweg-de Vries equation

We provide a general solution for a first order ordinary differential equation with a rational right-hand side, which arises in constructing asymptotics for large time of simultaneous solutions of the Korteweg-de Vries equation and the stationary part of its higher non-autonomous symmetry. This symmetry is determined by a linear combination of the first higher autonomous symmetry of the Korteweg-de Vries equation and of its classical Galileo symmetry. This general solution depends on an arbitrary parameter. By the implicit function theorem, locally it is determined by the first integral explicitly written in terms of hypergeometric functions. A particular case of the general solution defines self-similar solutions of the Whitham equations, found earlier by G.V. Potemin in 1988. In the well-known works by A.V. Gurevich and L.P. Pitaevsky in early 1970s, it was established that these solutions of the Whitham equations describe the origination in the leading term of non-damping oscillating waves in a wide range of problems with a small dispersion. The result of this article supports once again an empirical rule saying that under various passages to the limits, integrable equations can produce only integrable, in certain sense, equations. We propose a general conjecture: integrable ordinary differential equations similar to that considered in the present paper should also arise in describing the asymptotics at large times for other symmetry solutions to evolution equations admitting the application of the method of inverse scattering problem.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Cluster#Supernova#Enrichment#Astronomical#Icm#Xmm Newton#Fe#Sncc#Nongalactic Astrophysics
arxiv.org

The Study of Dust Formation of Four Type Ibn Supernovae

In this paper, we investigate the early-time optical$-$near-infrared (NIR) spectral energy distributions (SEDs) of four Type Ibn supernovae (SNe). We find that the SEDs of SN~2010al, LSQ13ddu, and SN~2015G can be well explained by the single-component blackbody model, while the SEDs of OGLE-2012-SN-006 cannot. We invoke the double-component model assuming that the SEDs were produced by the SN photosphere and the heated dust to fit the optical$-$NIR SEDs of the four SNe Ibn, finding that the derived temperatures of the dust associated with OGLE-2012-SN-006 favor the scenario that the dust consists of the graphite grains, and the mass and temperature of dust are $\sim$$0.5-2.0\times10^{-3}~M_\odot$ and $\sim$ $1200-1300$ K, respectively. Moreover, our fits for SN~2010al, LSQ13ddu, and SN~2015G show that the upper limits of the masses of the dust associated with the three SNe Ibn are respectively $1.45\times 10^{-5}~M_\odot$, $5.9\times 10^{-7}~M_\odot$, and $2.4\times 10^{-7}~M_\odot$. A further analysis demonstrates that the inferred radius of the dust shell surrounding OGLE-2012-SN-006 is significantly larger than that of the SN ejecta at early epochs, indicating that the NIR excesses of the SEDs of OGLE-2012-SN-006 were produced by a preexisting dust shell. Our study for the early-time SEDs of four SNe Ibn, together with the previous studies and the fact that some SNe showed the evidence of dust formation at the late-time SEDs, indicates that at least $\sim$1/3 of SNe Ibn show evidence for dust formation.
ASTRONOMY
Bolivar Commercial

Astronomers predict that supernova seen in 2016 will 'reprise' in 2037

The detonation on some supernova is an event that sony ericsson hopes to see sometime t. The star will increase, we have our own pyrotechnics show, it will decrease until it fades, leaving behind some electronic nebula a stellar corpse. However there is some supernova in specific that astronomers expect some rerun of 2037.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Title:Empirical Scaling Relations for the Photospheric Magnetic Elements of the Flaring and Non-Flaring Active Regions

Authors:M.A.Moradhaseli, M.Javaherian, N.Fathalian, H.Safari. Abstract: Here, we analyzed magnetic elements of the solar active regions (ARs) observed in the line-of-sight magnetograms (the 6173 Å~Fe \small{I} line) recorded with the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)/Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI). The Yet Another Feature Tracking Algorithm (\textsf{YAFTA}) was employed to extract the statistical properties of these features (\textit{e.g.} filling factor, magnetic flux, and lifetime) within the areas of $180{\small^{\prime\prime}} \times 180{\small^{\prime\prime}}$ inside the flaring AR (NOAA 12443) and the non-flaring AR (NOAA 12446) for 3 to 5 November 2015 and for 4 to 6 November 2015, respectively. The mean filling factor of polarities was obtained to be about 0.49 for the flaring AR; this value was 0.08 for the non-flaring AR. Time series of the filling factors of the negative and positive polarities for the flaring AR showed anti-correlation (with the Pearson value of -0.80); while for the non-flaring AR, there was the strong positive correlation (with the Pearson value of 0.95). A power-law function was fitted to the frequency distributions of flux ($F$), size ($S$), and lifetime ($T$). Power exponents of the distributions of flux, size, and lifetime for the flaring AR were obtained to be about -2.36, -3.11, and -1.70, respectively; these values of exponents for the non-flaring AR were found to be about -2.53, -3.42, and -1.61, respectively. ...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A method to distinguish between micro- and macro-granular surfaces of small Solar System bodies

The surface granularity of small Solar System bodies is diverse through the different types of planetary bodies and even for specific objects it is often not known in detail. One of the physical properties that strongly depends on the surface structure is the surface temperature. In highly porous media with large voids, radiation can efficiently transport heat, whereas more compact, micro-porous structures transport the heat primarily by conduction through the solid material. In this work, we investigate under which conditions a macro-porous surface can be distinguished from a micro-porous one by simply measuring the surface temperature. In our numerical simulations, we included circular and elliptical orbits with and without obliquity and varied the rotation period of the considered objects. We found that daily temperature cycles are rather insensitive to the specific surface granularity. However, the surface temperature at sunrise shows significant dependency on the material structure and this effect becomes even more pronounced when the solar intensity increases. By measuring the sunrise temperature as a function of insolation at noon, a differentiation between micro- and macro-granular surface structures is possible. In this paper, we provide a strategy how remote sensing can be used to derive the surface structure of small Solar System bodies.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Ultra diffuse galaxies in the MATLAS low-to-moderate density fields

Francine R. Marleau, Rebecca Habas, Melina Poulain, Pierre-Alain Duc, Oliver Mueller, Sungsoon Lim, Patrick R. Durrell, Ruben Sanchez-Janssen, Sanjaya Paudel, Syeda Lammim Ahad, Abhishek Chougule, Michal Bilek, Jeremy Fensch. Recent advances in deep dedicated imaging surveys over the past decade have uncovered a surprisingly large number of extremely faint low...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Title:Consistency of Planck Data With Power-Law Primordial Scalar Power Spectrum

Authors:Marzieh Farhang, Muhammad Sadegh Esmaeilian. Abstract: In this work we explore the possibility of variations in the primordial scalar power spectrum around the power-law shape, as predicted by single-field slow-roll inflationary scenarios. We search for the trace of these fluctuations in a semi-blind, model-independent way on the observations of the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) sky. In particular we use two sets of perturbation patterns, specific patterns with typical features such as oscillations, bumps and transitions, as well as perturbation modes, constructed from the eigenanalysis of the forecasted or measured covariance of perturbation parameters. These modes, in principle, span the parameter space of all possible perturbations to the primordial spectrum, and when rank-ordered, the ones with the highest detectability would suffice to explore the constrainable features around the power-law spectrum in a data-driven (and not theoretically-biased) manner. With Planck measurements of CMB anisotropies, the amplitudes of all perturbation patterns considered in this work are found to be consistent with zero. This finding confirms, in the absence of theoretical biases, the consistency of the Planck data with the assumption of power-law inflationary pattern for the primordial spectrum.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Generalized rainbow patterns of oblate drops simulated by a ray model in three dimensions

The scattering patterns near the primary rainbow of oblate drops are simulated by extending the vectorial complex ray model (VCRM) [1] to three-dimensional (3D) calculations. With the curvature of wavefront as intrinsic property of a ray, this advanced ray model permits, in principle, to predict the amplitudes and phases of all emergent rays with a rigorous algebraic formalism. This letter reports a breakthrough of VCRM for 3D scattering with a line-by-line triangulation interpolation algorithm allowing to calculate the total complex amplitude of scattered f eld. This makes possible to simulate not only the skeleton (geometrical rainbow angles, hyperbolic-umbilic caustics), but also the coarse (Airy bows, lattice) and f ne (ripple fringes) structures of the generalized rainbow patterns (GRPs) of oblate drops. The simulated results are found qualitatively and quantitatively in good agreement with experimental scattering patterns for drops of different aspect ratios. The physical interpretation of the GRPs is also given. This work opens up prominent perspectives for simulating and understanding the 3D scattering of large particles of any shape with smooth surface by VCRM.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Atomic-scale studies of Fe3O4(001) and TiO2(110) surfaces following immersion in CO2-acidified water

Francesca Mirabella, Jan Balajka1, Jiri Pavelec, Markus Göbel, Florian Kraushofer, Michael Schmid1, Gareth S. Parkinson1, Ulrike Diebold. Difficulties associated with the integration of liquids into a UHV environment make surface-science style studies of mineral dissolution particularly challenging. Recently, we developed a novel experimental setup for the UHV-compatible dosing of ultrapure liquid water, and studied its interaction with TiO2 and Fe3O4 surfaces. Here, we describe a simple approach to vary the pH through the partial pressure of CO2 (pCO2) in the surrounding vacuum chamber, and use this to study how these surfaces react to an acidic solution. The TiO2(110) surface is unaffected by the acidic solution, except for a small amount of carbonaceous contamination. The Fe3O4(001)-(rt2 x rt2)R45 surface begins to dissolve at a pH 4.0-3.9 (pCO2 = 0.8-1 bar) and, although it is significantly roughened, the atomic-scale structure of the Fe3O4(001) surface layer remains visible in scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) images. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) reveals that the surface is chemically reduced, and contains a significant accumulation of bicarbonate (HCO3-) species. These observations are consistent with Fe(II) being extracted by bicarbonate ions, leading to dissolved iron bicarbonate complexes (Fe(HCO3)2), which precipitate onto the surface when the water evaporates.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Unravelling CO adsorption on model single-atom catalysts

Jan Hulva, Matthias Meier, Roland Bliem, Zdenek Jakub, Florian Kraushofer, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Cesare Franchini, Gareth S. Parkinson. Understanding how the local environment of a single-atom catalyst affects stability and reactivity remains a significant challenge. We present an in-depth study of Cu1, Ag1, Au1, Ni1, Pd1, Pt1, Rh1, and Ir1 species on Fe3O4(001); a model support where all metals occupy the same 2-fold coordinated adsorption site upon deposition at room temperature. Surface science techniques revealed that CO adsorption strength at single metal sites differs from the respective metal surfaces and supported clusters. Charge transfer into the support modifies the d-states of the metal atom and the strength of the metal-CO bond. These effects could strengthen the bond (as for Ag1-CO) or weaken it (as for Ni1-CO), but CO-induced structural distortions reduce adsorption energies from those expected based on electronic structure alone. The extent of the relaxations depends on the local geometry and could be predicted by analogy to coordination chemistry.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Theory of Rashba coupling mediated superconductivity in incipient ferroelectrics

Experimental evidence suggest that superconductivity in SrTiO$_3$ is mediated by a soft transverse ferroelectric mode which, according to conventional theories, has negligible coupling with electrons. A phenomenological Rashba type coupling has been proposed on symmetry arguments but a microscopic derivation is lacking. Here we fill this gap and obtain a linear coupling directly from a minimal model of the electronic structure. We find that the effective electron-electron pairing interaction has a strong momentum dependence. This yields an unusual situation in which the leading s-wave channel is followed by a sub-leading triplet channel which shows a stronger pairing instability than the singlet d-wave state. The bare Rashba coupling constant is estimated for the lowest band of doped SrTiO$_3$ with the aid of first-principles computations and found to be much larger than previously thought. We argue that although for a uniform system the BCS coupling $\lambda$ is small, it can produce the right order of magnitude for $T_c$ in the presence of structural inhomogeneities.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Spin-dependent transport in a driven noncolinear antiferromagnetic fractal network

Noncolinear magnetic texture breaks the spin-sublattice symmetry which gives rise to a spin-splitting effect. Inspired by this, we study the spin-dependent transport properties in a noncolinear antiferromagnetic fractal structure, namely, the Sierpinski Gasket (SPG) triangle. We find that though the spin-up and spin-down currents are different, the degree of spin polarization is too weak. Finally, we come up with a proposal, where the degree of spin polarization can be enhanced significantly in the presence of a time-periodic driving field. Such a prescription of getting spin-filtering effect from an unpolarized source in a fractal network is completely new to the best of our knowledge. Starting from a higher generation of SPG to smaller ones, the precise dependencies of driving field parameters, spin-dependent scattering strength, interface sensitivity on spin polarization are critically investigated. The spatial distribution of spin-resolved bond current density is also explored. Interestingly, our proposed setup exhibits finite spin polarization for different spin-quantization axes. Arbitrarily polarized light is considered and its effect is incorporated through Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All the spin-resolved transport quantities are computed using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription. The present work brings forth new insights into spintronic properties of noncolinear antiferromagnetic SPG and should entice the AFM spintronic community to explore other fractal structures with the possibility of unconventional features.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Surface Reduction State Determines Stabilization and Incorporation of Rh on α-Fe2O3(1-102)

Florian Kraushofer, Nikolaus Resch, Moritz Eder, Ali Rafsanjani-Abbasi, Sarah Tobisch, Zdenek Jakub, Giada Franceschi, Michele Riva, Matthias Meier, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Gareth S. Parkinson. Iron oxides (FeOx) are among the most common support materials utilized in single atom catalysis. The support is nominally Fe2O3, but strongly reductive treatments are...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Reflection of a dust acoustic solitary wave in a dusty plasma

We report the first experimental observations of the reflection of a dust acoustic solitary wave from a potential barrier in a dusty plasma medium. The experiments have been carried out in an inverted $\Pi$-shaped Dusty Plasma Experimental (DPEx) device in a DC glow discharge plasma environment. The dust acoustic solitary wave is excited by modulating the plasma with a short negative Gaussian pulse that is superimposed over the discharge voltage. The solitary wave structure is seen to move towards a potential barrier, created by the sheath around a biased wire, and turn back after reflecting off the barrier. The amplitude, width, and velocity of the soliton are recorded as a function of time. The experiment is repeated for different strengths of the potential barrier and for different initial amplitudes of the solitary wave. It is found that the distance of the closest approach of the solitary wave to the centre of the barrier increases with the increase of the strength of the potential barrier and with the decrease of the initial wave amplitude. An emissive probe is used to measure the sheath potential and its thickness by measuring the plasma potential profile in the axial direction over a range of resistances connected to the biased wire. A modified Korteweg de Vries equation is derived and numerically solved to qualitatively understand the experimental findings.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy