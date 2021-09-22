The Relative Supernovae Contribution to the Chemical Enrichment History of Abell 1837
In this paper, we report the relative SNe contributions on the metal budget of the ICM of Abell 1837 galaxy cluster at redshift z $=$ 0.069. For this purpose, we analysed the hot ICM of the cluster and obtained radial metal distributions by using XMM-Newton archival data with total exposure $\sim$100 ks. These metal measurements consist of Mg, Si, S, Fe and Ni within 0.7 R$_{500}$ radius which is divided into three concentric annuli. In order to explain the observed metal abundance pattern in terms of relative supernova contributions, we used our newly developed code SNeRatio which utilizes theoretical nucleosynthesis models. This study covers the most recent 3D SNIa and SNcc yield tables. All combinations of these theoretical yields were fitted with our measured abundance ratios and statistically acceptable ones were selected. Each of these models were found to predict a uniform SNIa percentage contribution to the total SNe from the cluster center to the outskirts and form an SNIa ratio distribution with a mean 39 $\pm$ 14$\%$. This uniformity is consistent with the early enrichment scenario which assumes that the metal production processes begin in early phase of cluster formation, namely proto-cluster phase at epoch z $\geq$ 2.arxiv.org
