CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Autocorrelation Functions, Cosmology and Investigating The CMB Cold Spot With EMU-ASKAP Radio Continuum Survey

By Syed Faisalur Rahman
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Galaxy angular-power spectrum and autocorrelation functions (ACFs) provide information about the distribution of matter by using galaxy counts as a proxy. In this study, we are going to estimate autocorrelation angular power spectrum and angular autocorrelation function for EMU-ASKAP 5 sigma sources and then compare them with results from NVSS. We will also use SUMSS data to compare ACF results using Landy-Szalay estimator. EMU-ASKAP will provide excellent opportunity to observe universe with high sensitivity and is likely going to observe millions of high redshift sources which will help in studying the clustering of the large scale structures, constraining cosmological parameters and exploring mysteries like the existence of a cosmic cold spot or the CMB cold spot as observed by both Planck and WMAP probes. We will discuss some possible ways, the CMB cold spot puzzle can be explored further by using the galaxy clustering, integral source count and galaxy bias analysis with a highly sensitive survey like EMU-ASKAP.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Cluster Assembly Times as a Cosmological Test

The abundance of galaxy clusters in the low-redshift universe provides an important cosmological test, constraining a product of the initial amplitude of fluctuations and the amount by which they have grown since early times. The degeneracy of the test with respect to these two factors remains a limitation of abundance studies. Clusters will have different mean assembly times, however, depending on the relative importance of initial fluctuation amplitude and subsequent growth. Thus, structural probes of cluster age such as concentration, shape or substructure may provide a new cosmological test that breaks the main degeneracy in number counts. We review analytic predictions for how mean assembly time should depend on cosmological parameters, and test these predictions using cosmological simulations. Given the overall sensitivity expected, we estimate the cosmological parameter constraints that could be derived from the cluster catalogues of forthcoming surveys such as Euclid, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, eROSITA, or CMB-S4. We show that by considering the structural properties of their cluster samples, such surveys could easily achieve errors of $\Delta \sigma_8$ = 0.01 or better.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Global dynamics and evolution for the Szekeres system with nonzero cosmological constant term

Andronikos Paliathanasis (DUT, Durban and Chile Austral U., Valdivia), Genly Leon (Catolica del Norte U.) The Szekeres system with cosmological constant term describes the evolution of the kinematic quantities for Einstein field equations in $\mathbb{R}^4$. In this study, we investigate the behavior of trajectories in the presence of cosmological constant. It has been shown that the Szekeres system is a Hamiltonian dynamical system. It admits at least two conservation laws, $h$ and $I_{0}$ which indicate the integrability of the Hamiltonian system. We solve the Hamilton-Jacobi equation, and we reduce the Szekeres system from $\mathbb{R}^4$ to an equivalent system defined in $\mathbb{R}^2$. Global dynamics are studied where we find that there exists an attractor in the finite regime only for positive valued cosmological constant and $I_0<2.08$. Otherwise, trajectories reach infinity. For $I_ {0}>0$ the origin of trajectories in $\mathbb{R}^2$ is also at infinity. Finally, we investigate the evolution of physical properties by using dimensionless variables different from that of Hubble-normalization conducing to a dynamical system in $\mathbb{R}^5$. We see that the attractor at the finite regime in $\mathbb{R}^5$ is related with the de Sitter universe for a positive cosmological constant.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bouncing with shear: Implications from quantum cosmology

We consider the introduction of anisotropy in a class of bouncing models of cosmology. The presence of anisotropy often spell doom on bouncing models, since the energy density due to the anisotropic stress outweighs that of other matter components, as the universe contracts. Different suggestions have also been made in the literature to resolve this pathology, classically. In order to gain more insights about the effect of anisotropy, we introduce an analytically tractable family of bouncing models, in which the shear density can be tuned to either allow or forbid classical bouncing scenarios. Following that, we show that quantum cosmological considerations can drastically change the above scenario. Firstly, we find that quantum effects enable a bounce, even when anisotropic stress is large enough to forbid the same classically. On the flip side, however, quantum tunnelling of the universe to singularity leads to instabilities, even when the anisotropic stress is small enough for bounce to occur classically. We employ the solutions of appropriate minisuperspace Wheeler-deWitt equation for homogeneous, but anisotropic cosmologies, with the boundary condition that the universe is initially contracting. Intriguingly, the solution to the Wheeler-deWitt equation exhibit an interesting phase transition-like behaviour, wherein, the probability to have a bouncing universe is precisely unity before the shear density reaches a critical value and then starts to decrease abruptly as the shear density increases further. We verified our findings using the tools of the so-called Lorentzian quantum cosmology, along with the application of Picard-Lefschetz theory. In particular, the semi-classical probability for bounce has been re-derived from the imaginary component of the on-shell effective action, evaluated at the complex saddle points. Implications and future directions have also been discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Observation of bound states in the continuum in a micromechanical resonator

Bound states in the continuum (BICs) refer to physical states that possess intrinsic zero dissipation loss even though they are located in the continuous energy spectrum. BICs have been widely explored in optical and acoustic structures, leading to applications in sensing and lasing. Realizing BICs in micromechanical structures is of significant importance for both fundamental research and engineering applications. Here, we fabricated, with CMOS-compatible processes on a silicon chip, a wheel-shaped micromechanical resonator, in which we experimentally observed the BIC in the micromechanical domain. Such BICs result from destructive interference between two dissipative modes of the mechanical structure under broken azimuthal symmetry. These BICs are found to be robust against size variations of the dissipation channels. The demonstrated mechanical BIC can be obtained with a large and robust supporting structure, which substantially reduces device fabrication difficulty and allows for its operation in versatile environments for broader application areas. Our results open a new way of phonon trapping in micromechanical structures with dissipation channels, and produce long phonon lifetimes that are desired in many mechanical applications such as mechanical oscillators, sensors, and quantum information processors.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmb Cold Spot#Continuum#Radio#Emu#Autocorrelation Functions#Galaxy#Emu Askap#Sumss#Acf#Landy Szalay#Planck#Wmap#Nongalactic Astrophysics
arxiv.org

Simulating the complexity of the dark matter sheet II: halo and subhalo mass functions for non-cold dark matter models

We present "sheet+release" simulations that reliably follow the evolution of dark matter structure at and below the dark matter free-streaming scale, where instabilities in traditional N-body simulations create a large population of spurious artificial haloes. Our simulations sample a large range of power-spectrum cutoff functions, parameterized through the half-mode scale $k_{\rm{hm}}$ and a slope parameter $\beta$. This parameter space can represent many non-cold dark matter models, including thermal relic warm dark matter, sterile-neutrinos, fuzzy dark matter, and a significant fraction of ETHOS models. Combining these simulations with additional N-body simulations, we find the following results. (1) Even after eliminating spurious haloes, the halo mass function in the strongly suppressed regime ($n_{\rm{X}}/n_{\rm{CDM}} < 5\%$) remains uncertain because it depends strongly on the definition of a halo. At these mass scales traditional halo finders primarily identify overdensities that are unbound, highly elongated, dominated by tidal fields, or far from virialized. (2) The regime where the suppression is smaller than a factor of 20 is quite robust to these uncertainties, however, and can be inferred reliably from suitable N-body simulations. (3) Parameterizing the suppression in the halo- and subhalo mass functions through the scales where the suppression reaches $20\%$, $50\%$ and $80\%$, we provide simple formulae which enable predictions for many non-cold dark matter models. (4) The halo mass-concentration relations in our sheet+release simulations agree well with previous results based on N-body simulations. (5) In general, we confirm the validity of previous N-body studies of warm dark matter models, largely eliminating concerns about the effects of artificial haloes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cross-correlation of Planck CMB lensing with DESI galaxy groups

We measure the cross-correlation between galaxy groups constructed from DESI Legacy Imaging Survey DR8 and Planck CMB lensing, over overlapping sky area of 16876 $\rm deg^2$. The detections are significant and consistent with the expected signal of the large scale structure of the universe, over group samples of various redshift, mass and richness $N_{\rm g}$ and over various scale cuts. The overall S/N is 39 for a conservative sample with $N_{\rm g}\geq 5$, and increases to $48$ for the sample with $N_{\rm g}\geq 2$. Adopting the Planck 2018 cosmology, we constrain the density bias of groups with $N_{\rm g}\geq 5$ as $b_{\rm g}=1.31\pm 0.10$, $2.22\pm 0.10$, $3.52\pm 0.20$ at $0.1.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Light bending by the cosmological constant

We revisit the question of whether the cosmological constant $\Lambda$ affects the cosmological gravitational bending of light, by numerical integration of the geodesic equations for a Swiss cheese model consisting of a point mass and a compensated vacuole, in a Friedmann-Robertson-Walker background. We find that there is virtually no dependence of the light bending on the cosmological constant that is not already accounted for in the angular diameter distances of the standard lensing equations, plus small modifications that arise because the bending is restricted to a finite region covered by the hole. The residual $\Lambda$ dependence for a $10^{13}\,M_{\odot}$ lens is at the level of 1 part in $10^7$, and even this might be accounted for by small changes in the hole size evolution as the photon crosses. We therefore conclude that there is no need for modification of the standard cosmological lensing equations in the presence of a cosmological constant.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On Warped String Vacuum Profiles and Cosmologies, I. Supersymmetric Strngs

We investigate in detail solutions of supergravity that involve warped products of flat geometries of the type M(p+1) x R x T(D-p-2) depending on a single coordinate. In the absence of fluxes, the solutions include flat space and Kasner-like vacua that break all supersymmetries. In the presence of a symmetric flux, there are three families of solutions that are characterized by a pair of boundaries and have a singularity at one of them, the origin. The first family comprises supersymmetric vacua, which capture a universal limiting behavior at the origin. The first and second families also contain non--supersymmetric solutions whose behavior at the other boundary, which can lie at a finite or infinite distance, is captured by the no--flux solutions. The solutions of the third family have a second boundary at a finite distance where they approach again the supersymmetric backgrounds. These vacua exhibit a variety of interesting scenarios, which include compactifications on finite intervals and (p+1)-dimensional effective theories where the string coupling has an upper bound. We also build corresponding cosmologies, and in some of them the string coupling can be finite throughout the evolution.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Analysing (cosmological) singularity avoidance in loop quantum gravity using U$(1)^3$ coherent states and Kummer's functions

Using a new procedure based on Kummer's Confluent Hypergeometric Functions, we investigate the question of singularity avoidance in loop quantum gravity (LQG) in the context of U$(1)^3$ complexifier coherent states and compare obtained results with already existing ones. Our analysis focuses on the dynamical operators, denoted by q(r), whose products are the analogue of the inverse scale factor in LQG and also play a pivotal role for other dynamical operators such as matter Hamiltonians or the Hamiltonian constraint. For graphs of cubic topology and linear powers in q(r), we obtain the correct classical limit and demonstrate how higher order corrections can be computed with this method. This extends already existing techniques in the way how the involved fractional powers are handled. We also extend already existing formalisms to graphs with higher-valent vertices. For generic graphs and products of q(r), using estimates becomes inevitable and we investigate upper bounds for these semiclassical expectation values. Compared to existing results, our method allows to keep fractional powers involved in q(r) throughout the computations, which have been estimated by integer powers elsewhere. Similar to former results, we find a non-zero upper bound for the inverse scale factor at the initial singularity. Additionally, our findings provide some insights into properties and related implications of the results that arise when using estimates and can be used to look for improved estimates.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Radio antenna design for sky-averaged 21 cm cosmology experiments: the REACH case

J. Cumner, E. De Lera Acedo, D.I.L. de Villiers, D. Anstey, C. I. Kolitsidas, B. Gurdon, N. Fagnoni, P. Alexander, G. Bernardi, H.T.J. Bevins, S. Carey, J. Cavillot, R. Chiello, C. Craeye, W. Croukamp, J.A. Ely, A. Fialkov, T. Gessey-Jones, Q. Gueuning, W. Handley, R. Hills, A.T. Josaitis, G. Kulkarni, A. Magro, R. Maiolino, P. D. Meerburg, S. Mittal, J.R. Pritchard, E. Puchwein, N. Razavi-Ghods, I.L.V. Roque, A. Saxena, K.H. Scheutwinkel, E. Shen, P.H. Sims, O. Smirnov, M. Spinelli, K. Zarb-Adami.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cosmology of an Axion-Like Majoron

We propose a singlet majoron model that defines an inverse seesaw mechanism in the $\nu$ sector. The majoron $\phi$ has a mass $m_\phi\approx 0.5$ eV and a coupling to the $\tau$ lepton similar to the one to neutrinos. In the early universe it is initially in thermal equilibrium, then it decouples at $T\approx 500$ GeV and contributes with just $\Delta N_{\rm eff}=0.026$ during BBN. At $T=26$ keV (final stages of BBN) a primordial magnetic field induces resonant $\gamma \leftrightarrow \phi$ oscillations that transfer $6\%$ of the photon energy into majorons, implying $\Delta N_{\rm eff}=0.55$ and a $4\%$ increase in the baryon to photon ratio. At $T\approx m_\phi$ the majoron enters in thermal contact with the heaviest neutrino and it finally decays into $\nu \bar \nu$ pairs near recombination, setting $\Delta N_{\rm eff}=0.85$. This boost in the expansion rate at later times solves the Hubble tension, while the neutrino--majoron interactions suppress the $\nu$ free streaming and make the model consistent with large scale structure observations. Its lifetime and the fact that it decays into neutrinos instead of photons lets this axion-like majoron avoid the strong bounds that affect other axion-like particles of similar mass and coupling to photons.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Reconstructing Cosmic Polarization Rotation with ResUNet-CMB

Cosmic polarization rotation, which may result from parity-violating new physics or the presence of primordial magnetic fields, converts $E$-mode polarization of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) into $B$-mode polarization. Anisotropic cosmic polarization rotation leads to statistical anisotropy in CMB polarization and can be reconstructed with quadratic estimator techniques similar to those designed for gravitational lensing of the CMB. At the sensitivity of upcoming CMB surveys, lensing-induced $B$-mode polarization will act as a limiting factor in the search for anisotropic cosmic polarization rotation, meaning that an analysis which incorporates some form of delensing will be required to improve constraints on the effect with future surveys. In this paper we extend the ResUNet-CMB convolutional neural network to reconstruct anisotropic cosmic polarization rotation in the presence of gravitational lensing and patchy reionization, and we show that the network simultaneously reconstructs all three effects with variance that is lower than that from the standard quadratic estimator nearly matching the performance of an iterative reconstruction method.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Title:Robust marginalization of baryonic effects for cosmological inference at the field level

Authors:Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, Shy Genel, Daniel Angles-Alcazar, David N. Spergel, Yin Li, Benjamin Wandelt, Leander Thiele, Andrina Nicola, Jose Manuel Zorrilla Matilla, Helen Shao, Sultan Hassan, Desika Narayanan, Romeel Dave, Mark Vogelsberger. Abstract: We train neural networks to perform likelihood-free inference from $(25\,h^{-1}{\rm Mpc})^2$ 2D maps containing the total mass surface...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cosmology with the sub-millimetre galaxies magnification bias: Tomographic Analysis

L. Bonavera, M.M. Cueli M. M., J. González-Nuevo J., T. Ronconi, M. Migliaccio, A. Lapi, J.M. Casas, D. Crespo. As in Gonzalez-Nuevo et al. 2017 and Bonavera et al. 2019, the high-z sub-millimetre galaxies can be used as background sample for gravitational lensing studies thanks to their magnification bias. In particular, as in Bonavera et al. 2020 the magnification bias can be exploited in order to constrain the free parameters of a Halo Occupation Distribution (HOD) model and some of the main cosmological parameters. In this work the magnification bias has been evaluated as cosmological tool in a tomographic set up. The cross-correlation function (CCF) data have been used to jointly constrain the astrophysical parameters $M_{min}$, $M_{1}$ and $\alpha$ in each one of the selected redshift bins and the $\Omega_{M}$, $\sigma_{8}$, and $H_0$ cosmological ones ($\Lambda$CDM). Moreover, we explore the possible time evolution of the dark energy density introducing also the $\omega_0, \omega_a$ parameters in the joint analysis ($\omega_0$CDM and $\omega_0\omega_a$CDM). The CCF has been measured between a foreground spectroscopic sample of GAMA galaxies that has been divided into four redshift bins (0.1-0.2, 0.2-0.3, 0.3-0.5 and 0.5-0.8) and a sample of H-ATLAS galaxies with photometric redshifts >1.2. The CCF is modelled using a description that depends on HOD and cosmological parameters that are estimated with MCMC in different cases. For the $\Lambds$CDM model, the analysis yields a maximum posterior value at 0.26 with $[0.17,0.41]$ 68\% C.I. for $\Omega_M$ and at 0.87 with $[0.75,1]$ 68\% C.I. for $\sigma_8$. With our current results $H_0$ is not yet constrained. With the $\omega_0$CDM model, the constraints on $\Omega_M$ and $\sigma_8$ are similar, but we found a maximum posterior value for $\omega_0$ at -1 with $[-1.56, -0.47]$ 68\% C.I. In the $\omega_0\omega_a$CDM model, the results are -1.09 with $[-1.72, -0.66]$ 68\% C.I. for $\omega_0$ and -0.19 with $[-1.88, 1.48]$ 68\% C.I. for $\omega_a$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:Consistency of Planck Data With Power-Law Primordial Scalar Power Spectrum

Authors:Marzieh Farhang, Muhammad Sadegh Esmaeilian. Abstract: In this work we explore the possibility of variations in the primordial scalar power spectrum around the power-law shape, as predicted by single-field slow-roll inflationary scenarios. We search for the trace of these fluctuations in a semi-blind, model-independent way on the observations of the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) sky. In particular we use two sets of perturbation patterns, specific patterns with typical features such as oscillations, bumps and transitions, as well as perturbation modes, constructed from the eigenanalysis of the forecasted or measured covariance of perturbation parameters. These modes, in principle, span the parameter space of all possible perturbations to the primordial spectrum, and when rank-ordered, the ones with the highest detectability would suffice to explore the constrainable features around the power-law spectrum in a data-driven (and not theoretically-biased) manner. With Planck measurements of CMB anisotropies, the amplitudes of all perturbation patterns considered in this work are found to be consistent with zero. This finding confirms, in the absence of theoretical biases, the consistency of the Planck data with the assumption of power-law inflationary pattern for the primordial spectrum.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A method to distinguish between micro- and macro-granular surfaces of small Solar System bodies

The surface granularity of small Solar System bodies is diverse through the different types of planetary bodies and even for specific objects it is often not known in detail. One of the physical properties that strongly depends on the surface structure is the surface temperature. In highly porous media with large voids, radiation can efficiently transport heat, whereas more compact, micro-porous structures transport the heat primarily by conduction through the solid material. In this work, we investigate under which conditions a macro-porous surface can be distinguished from a micro-porous one by simply measuring the surface temperature. In our numerical simulations, we included circular and elliptical orbits with and without obliquity and varied the rotation period of the considered objects. We found that daily temperature cycles are rather insensitive to the specific surface granularity. However, the surface temperature at sunrise shows significant dependency on the material structure and this effect becomes even more pronounced when the solar intensity increases. By measuring the sunrise temperature as a function of insolation at noon, a differentiation between micro- and macro-granular surface structures is possible. In this paper, we provide a strategy how remote sensing can be used to derive the surface structure of small Solar System bodies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the Impact of the Numerical Method on Magnetic Reconnection and Particle Acceleration -- I. The MHD case

We present 2D MHD numerical simulations of tearing-unstable current sheets coupled to a population of non-thermal test-particles, in order to address the problem of numerical convergence with respect to grid resolution, numerical method and physical resistivity. Numerical simulations are performed with the PLUTO code for astrophysical fluid dynamics through different combinations of Riemann solvers, reconstruction methods, grid resolutions at various Lundquist numbers. The constrained transport method is employed to control the divergence-free condition of magnetic field. Our results indicate that the reconnection rate of the background tearing-unstable plasma converges only for finite values of the Lundquist number and for sufficiently large grid resolutions. In general, it is found that (for a 2nd-order scheme) the minimum threshold for numerical convergence during the linear phases requires the number of computational zones covering the initial current sheet width to scale roughly as $\sim \sqrt{\bar{S}}$, where $\bar{S}$ is the Lundquist number defined on the current sheet width. On the other hand, the process of particle acceleration is found to be nearly independent of the underlying numerical details inasmuch as the system becomes tearing-unstable and enters in its nonlinear stages. In the limit of large $\bar{S}$, the ensuing power-law index quickly converge to $p \approx 1.7$, consistently with the fast reconnection regime.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy