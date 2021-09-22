Autocorrelation Functions, Cosmology and Investigating The CMB Cold Spot With EMU-ASKAP Radio Continuum Survey

We consider the introduction of anisotropy in a class of bouncing models of cosmology. The presence of anisotropy often spell doom on bouncing models, since the energy density due to the anisotropic stress outweighs that of other matter components, as the universe contracts. Different suggestions have also been made in the literature to resolve this pathology, classically. In order to gain more insights about the effect of anisotropy, we introduce an analytically tractable family of bouncing models, in which the shear density can be tuned to either allow or forbid classical bouncing scenarios. Following that, we show that quantum cosmological considerations can drastically change the above scenario. Firstly, we find that quantum effects enable a bounce, even when anisotropic stress is large enough to forbid the same classically. On the flip side, however, quantum tunnelling of the universe to singularity leads to instabilities, even when the anisotropic stress is small enough for bounce to occur classically. We employ the solutions of appropriate minisuperspace Wheeler-deWitt equation for homogeneous, but anisotropic cosmologies, with the boundary condition that the universe is initially contracting. Intriguingly, the solution to the Wheeler-deWitt equation exhibit an interesting phase transition-like behaviour, wherein, the probability to have a bouncing universe is precisely unity before the shear density reaches a critical value and then starts to decrease abruptly as the shear density increases further. We verified our findings using the tools of the so-called Lorentzian quantum cosmology, along with the application of Picard-Lefschetz theory. In particular, the semi-classical probability for bounce has been re-derived from the imaginary component of the on-shell effective action, evaluated at the complex saddle points. Implications and future directions have also been discussed.

