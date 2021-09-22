Autocorrelation Functions, Cosmology and Investigating The CMB Cold Spot With EMU-ASKAP Radio Continuum Survey
Galaxy angular-power spectrum and autocorrelation functions (ACFs) provide information about the distribution of matter by using galaxy counts as a proxy. In this study, we are going to estimate autocorrelation angular power spectrum and angular autocorrelation function for EMU-ASKAP 5 sigma sources and then compare them with results from NVSS. We will also use SUMSS data to compare ACF results using Landy-Szalay estimator. EMU-ASKAP will provide excellent opportunity to observe universe with high sensitivity and is likely going to observe millions of high redshift sources which will help in studying the clustering of the large scale structures, constraining cosmological parameters and exploring mysteries like the existence of a cosmic cold spot or the CMB cold spot as observed by both Planck and WMAP probes. We will discuss some possible ways, the CMB cold spot puzzle can be explored further by using the galaxy clustering, integral source count and galaxy bias analysis with a highly sensitive survey like EMU-ASKAP.arxiv.org
