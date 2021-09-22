Towards a systematic treatment of observational uncertainties in forward asteroseismic modelling of gravity-mode pulsators

The study of infall motion helps us to understand the initial stages of star formation. In this paper, we use the IRAM 30-m telescope to make mapping observations of 24 infall sources confirmed in previous work. The lines we use to track gas infall motions are HCO+ (1-0) and H13CO+ (1-0). All 24 sources show HCO+ emissions, while 18 sources show H13CO+ emissions. The HCO+ integrated intensity maps of 17 sources show clear clumpy structures; for the H13CO+ line, 15 sources show clumpy structures. We estimated the column density of HCO+ and H13CO+ using the RADEX radiation transfer code, and the obtained [HCO+]/[H2] and [H13CO+]/[HCO+] of these sources are about 10^-11 ~ 10^-7 and 10^-3~1, respectively. Based on the asymmetry of the line profile of the HCO+, we distinguish these sources: 19 sources show blue asymmetric profiles, and the other sources show red profiles or symmetric peak profiles. For eight sources that have double-peaked blue line profiles and signal-to-noise ratios greater than 10, the RATRAN model is used to fit their HCO^+ (1-0) lines, and to estimate their infall parameters. The mean Vin of these sources are 0.3 ~ 1.3 km/s, and the Min are about 10^-3 ~ 10^-4 Msun/yr , which are consistent with the results of intermediate or massive star formation in previous studies. The Vin estimated from the Myers model are 0.1 ~ 1.6 km/s, and the Min are within 10^-3 ~ 10^-5 Msun/yr. In addition, some identified infall sources show other star-forming activities, such as outflows and maser emissions. Especially for those sources with a double-peaked blue asymmetric profile, most of them have both infall and outflow evidence.

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO