Mira Ceti, atypical archetype
With the aim of unravelling the complexity of the morpho-kinematics of the circumstellar envelope (CSE) of Mira Ceti, we review, extend and possibly revisit ALMA millimetre observations of the emission of the SiO(5-4) and CO(3-2) molecular lines, including a new analysis of the optically thin $^{13}$CO(3-2) emission. In agreement with observations at shorter wavelengths, we give evidence for confinement of a dense gas volume within $\sim$50 au from the star and for a broad SiO line-width within $\sim$15 au. We show that the mass loss rate is episodic and takes the form of clumps having a very low SiO/CO abundance ratio. We evaluate the current mass loss rate as (8$\pm$4)$\times$10$^{-8}$ M$_\odot$ yr$^{-1}$ , much smaller than usually assumed. We argue that the SiO emission observed in the south-western quadrant is not related to the mechanism of generation of the nascent wind but results from dust grains outgassing SiO molecules, in support of an earlier interpretation in terms of a mass ejection that occurred eleven years before the observations. We remark that Mira Ceti is not a good archetype in terms of its wind: lower mass AGB stars, with a mass loss rate at the level of a few 10$^{-7}$ M$_\odot$ yr$^{-1}$ and preferably no companion are better suited for developing models of the very complex gas-dust chemistry at stake in the CSE of oxygen-rich AGB stars.arxiv.org
