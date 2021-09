WV DHHR COVID-19 update – September 22

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 22, 2021, there are currently 15,280 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Jefferson County, a 43-year old male from Roane County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old male from Nicholas County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Wirt County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 98-year old female from Morgan County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from McDowell County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 57-year old female from Wirt County, a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old female from Hardy County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 81-year old female from Pocahontas County.