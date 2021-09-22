What does lie at the Milky Way centre? Insights from the S2 star orbit precession

Phenomenological models of cosmic-ray (CR) transport in the Milky Way (MW) can reproduce a wide range of observations assuming that CRs scatter off of a roughly Kolmogorov spectrum of turbulent magnetic field fluctuations. We study the extent to which such phenomenological models can be reconciled with current microphysical theories of CR transport, specifically self-confinement due to the streaming instability and/or extrinsic turbulence due to a cascade of fast modes. We show that on their own neither theory is compatible with observations. However, CR transport depends sensitively on local plasma conditions, which vary dramatically throughout the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) of galaxies. As a result, CR transport may be diffusive due to turbulence in some regions and streaming due to self-confinement in other parts of the galaxy. We show that a multi-phase combination of scattering by self-excited waves and a weak fast-mode cascade can in principle reproduce the main trends in the proton spectrum and the boron-to-carbon ratio (B/C). In this interpretation, the agreement between MW CR observables and phenomenological Kolmogorov-cascade scattering is partially a coincidence. Our multi-phase model requires some fine-tuning of plasma conditions in the regions that dominate CR transport and relies on the still-uncertain nature of the MHD fast-mode cascade. The alternative possibility is that there is a significant theoretical gap in our understanding of MHD turbulence. We conclude by discussing a few topics at the frontier of MHD turbulence theory that bear on this (possible) gap and that may be relevant for CR scattering.

