Astronomy

Photon rings of spherically symmetric black holes and robust tests of non-Kerr metrics

By Maciek Wielgus
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Under very general assumptions on the accretion flow geometry, images of a black hole illuminated by electromagnetic radiation display a sequence of photon rings (demagnified and rotated copies of the direct image) which asymptotically approach a purely theoretical critical curve - the outline of the black hole photon shell. To a distant observer, these images appear dominated by the direct emission, which forms a ring whose diameter is primarily determined by the effective radius of the emitting region. For that reason, connecting the image diameter seen by a distant observer to the properties of the underlying spacetime crucially relies on a calibration that necessarily depends on the assumed astrophysical source model. On the other hand, the diameter of the photon rings depends more on the detailed geometry of the spacetime than on the source structure. As such, a photon ring detection would allow for the spacetime metric to be probed in a less model-dependent way, enabling more robust tests of General Relativity (GR) and the Kerr hypothesis. Here we present the photon ring structure of several spherically symmetric black hole spacetimes and perform comparisons with the Schwarzschild/Kerr case. We offer our perspective on future tests of the spacetime metric with photon rings, discussing challenges and opportunities involved.

Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

This Is What It Looks Like When a Black Hole Snacks on an Unlucky Star

Analyzing observations of an X-ray flare and fitting the data with theoretical models, University of Arizona astronomers documented a fatal encounter between an unlucky star and an intermediate-mass black hole. While black holes and toddlers don’t seem to have much in common, they are remarkably similar in one aspect: Both...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Ancient impact that formed Earth's moon was likely a one-two punch

The gigantic impact that created the moon was actually a one-two punch, a new study suggests. Scientists think that the moon, our planet's only natural satellite, was born in violence, coalescing from the material blasted into space after a Mars-size body named Theia slammed into the proto-Earth more than 4.4 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
#Photon#Black Holes#The Black Hole#Arxiv#Non Kerr
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Strange mathematical term changes our entire view of black holes

Black holes are getting weirder by the day. When scientists first confirmed the behemoths existed back in the 1970s, we thought they were pretty simple, inert corpses. Then, famed physicist Stephen Hawking discovered that black holes aren't exactly black and they actually emit heat. And now, a pair of physicists has realized that the sort-of-dark objects also exert a pressure on their surroundings.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Magnetic Structures Observed Near Supermassive Black Hole

A new view of the region closest to the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy Messier 87 (M87) has shown important details of the magnetic fields close to the black hole and hints about how powerful jets of material can originate in that region. A worldwide team...
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

Black holes exert ‘quantum pressure’ on their environment

Black holes aren’t as single-minded as we thought. It turns out their quantum behaviour adds a new, recalcitrant dimension to their monstrous character. In a first-of-its-kind discovery, UK physicists have found that black holes exert quantum pressure on their environment. We know black holes are voracious cosmic monsters that operate...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Interferometry of black holes with Hawking radiation

We investigate wave optical imaging of black holes with Hawking radiation. The spatial correlation function of Hawking radiation is expressed in terms of transmission and reflection coefficients for scalar wave modes and evaluated by taking summation over angular qunatum numbers numerically for the Unruh-Hawking state of the Kerr-de Sitter black hole. Then wave optical images of evaporating black hole are obtained by Fourier transformation of the spatial correlation function. For short wavelength, the image of the black hole with the outgoing mode of the Unruh-Hawking state looks like a star with its surface is given by the photon sphere. It is found that interference between incoming modes from the cosmological horizon and reflected modes due to scattering of the black hole can enhance brightness of images in the vicinity of the photon sphere. For long wavelenth, whole field of view becomes bright and emission region of Hawking radiation cannot be identifed.
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation

Atomic-sized primordial black holes: what new experimental evidence suggests

Since the earliest times, human beings have wanted to explain the most unpredictable and disturbing phenomena in the universe. Although the study of astronomy has been a constant in all civilisations, astronomical events of a more “unpredictable” nature, such as comets or eclipses, were considered an “omen of misfortune” and/or “actions of the gods”.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectral Analysis of New Black Hole Candidate AT2019wey Observed by NuSTAR

Ye Feng, Xueshan Zhao, Lijun Gou, Yufeng Li, James F. Steiner, Javier A. García, Yuan Wang, Nan Jia, Zhenxuan Liao, Huixian Li. AT2019wey is a new galactic X-ray binary that was first discovered as an optical transient by the Australia Telescope Large Area Survey (ATLAS) on December 7, 2019. AT2019wey consists of a black hole candidate as well as a low-mass companion star ($M_{\text {star }} \lesssim 0.8 M_{\odot}$) and is likely to have a short orbital period ($P_{\text {orb }} \lesssim 8$ h). Although AT2019wey began activation in the X-ray band during almost the entire outburst on March 8, 2020, it did not enter the soft state during the entire outburst. In this study, we present a detailed spectral analysis of AT2019wey in the low/hard state during its X-ray outburst on the basis of Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array \emph observations. We obtain tight constraints on several of its important physical parameters by applying the State-of-art \texttt{relxill} relativistic reflection model family. In particular, we determine that the measured inner radius of the accretion disk is most likely to have extended to the innermost stable circular orbit (ISCO) radius, i.e., $R_{\text{in}}=1.38^{+0.23}_{-0.16}~R_{\text{ISCO}}$. Hence, assuming $R_{\text{in}}$=$R_{\text{ISCO}}$, we find the spin of AT2019wey to be $a_{*}\sim$ $0.97$, which is close to the extreme and an inner disk inclination angle of ~$i\sim$ $22 ^{\circ}$. Additionally, according to our adopted models, AT2019wey tends to have a relatively high iron abundance of $A_{\mathrm{Fe}}\sim$ 5 $A_{\mathrm{Fe}, \odot}$ and a high disk ionization state of $\log \xi\sim$ 3.4.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Symbolic determinant identity testing and non-commutative ranks of matrix Lie algebras

One approach to make progress on the symbolic determinant identity testing (SDIT) problem is to study the structure of singular matrix spaces. After settling the non-commutative rank problem (Garg-Gurvits-Oliveira-Wigderson, Found. Comput. Math. 2020; Ivanyos-Qiao-Subrahmanyam, Comput. Complex. 2018), a natural next step is to understand singular matrix spaces whose non-commutative rank is full. At present, examples of such matrix spaces are mostly sporadic, so it is desirable to discover them in a more systematic way.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Photon return on-sky test for by-product Rayleigh plume of sodium laser guide star

The sodium laser guide star (sLGS) adaptive optics (AO) system has become an essential component for large ground-based optical/infrared telescope. The performance of the AO system can be significantly hindered if the on-sky spot profile of its sLGS is degraded by the turbulence along the laser launching uplink path. One effective method to overcome this problem is to perform real-time pre-correction on the laser before it is launched onto the sky to counter this turbulence effect especially for the lower altitude where turbulence is stronger. The by-product Rayleigh backscatter generated by large molecule and aerosols at low altitude when projecting sLGS is a perfect candidate for real time detection of low altitude turbulence. It is therefore important to evaluate whether this by-product of a sodium laser guide star could achieve suitable performance for wavefront sensing. In this paper, we attempt to answer the question regarding to the achievable photon return of such Rayleigh backscattered plume. A comparison between results from our field test and theoretical model of MSISE-90 was presented. We showed that the greatest differences is less than 20% which hints the applicability of using the defocused Rayleigh plume as wavefront sensing signal for different turbulence strengths. The result also showed that in case of strong (Fried parameter (r0) of 5 cm) or moderate (r0 of 10 cm) turbulence, the optimum center for range gating is 9 km, and the corresponding value of range gate depths are 3 km, 1.1 km, 0.56 km and 0.28 km when subaperture sizes are 3 cm, 5 cm, 7 cm and 10 cm, with the maximum pulse repetition frequency at 1500 Hz.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gravitational deflection of light by rotating black holes in Horndeski gravity

With the assumptions of a quartic scalar field, finite energy of the scalar field in a volume, and vanishing radial component of 4-current at infinity, an exact static and spherically symmetric hairy black hole solution exists in the framework of Horndeski theory with parameter $Q$, which encompasses the Schwarzschild black hole ($Q=0$). We obtain the axially symmetric counterpart of this hairy solution, namely the rotating Horndeski black hole, which contains as a special case the Kerr black hole ($Q=0$). Interestingly, for a set of parameters ($M, a$, and $Q$), there exists an extremal value of the parameter $Q=Q_{e}$, which corresponds to an extremal black hole with degenerate horizons, while for $Q.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Uncover New Info About Primordial Black Holes the Size of Atoms

When we think about black holes, we imagine a gigantic and dark sphere that captures stars and spaceships as it happened in the Interstellar movie from 2013. But a black hole can even have the size of a potassium atom, and such structures were formed in the first moments that went after the Big Bang, according to SciTechDaily.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fusing Visuo-Tactile Perception into Kernelized Synergies for Robust Grasping and Fine Manipulation of Non-rigid Objects

Handling non-rigid objects using robot hands necessities a framework that does not only incorporate human-level dexterity and cognition but also the multi-sensory information and system dynamics for robust and fine interactions. In this research, our previously developed kernelized synergies framework, inspired from human behaviour on reusing same subspace for grasping and manipulation, is augmented with visuo-tactile perception for autonomous and flexible adaptation to unknown objects. To detect objects and estimate their poses, a simplified visual pipeline using RANSAC algorithm with Euclidean clustering and SVM classifier is exploited. To modulate interaction efforts while grasping and manipulating non-rigid objects, the tactile feedback using T40S shokac chip sensor, generating 3D force information, is incorporated. Moreover, different kernel functions are examined in the kernelized synergies framework, to evaluate its performance and potential against task reproducibility, execution, generalization and synergistic re-usability. Experiments performed with robot arm-hand system validates the capability and usability of upgraded framework on stably grasping and dexterously manipulating the non-rigid objects.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Electric Penrose process: high-energy acceleration of ionized particles by non-rotating weakly charged black hole

In many astrophysical scenarios the charge of the black hole is often neglected due to unrealistically large values of the charge required for the Reissner-Nordström spacetime metric. However, black holes may possess small electric charge due to various selective accretion mechanisms. In this paper we investigate the effect of a small hypothetical electric charge of a Schwarzschild black hole on the ionization of a freely falling neutral particle and subsequent escape of the ionized particle from the black hole. We show that the energy of ionized particle can grow ultra-high and discuss distinguishing signatures of particle acceleration by weakly charged black holes. We also discuss a possible application of the proposed mechanism as an alternative cosmic ray acceleration scenario. In particular we show that the Galactic centre supermassive black hole is capable to act as a PeVatron of protons. The presented mechanism can serve as a simple toy model of a non-rotating compact object acting as a particle accelerator with a potential astrophysical implementations related to the cosmic ray physics and beyond.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Mergers of Maximally Charged Primordial Black Holes

Near-extremal primordial black holes stable over cosmological timescales may constitute a significant fraction of the dark matter. Due to their charge the coalescence rate of such black holes is enhanced inside clusters and the non-extremal merger remnants are prone to Hawking evaporation. We demonstrate that if these clusters of near-extremal holes contain a sufficient number of members to survive up to low redshift, the hard photons from continued evaporation begin to dominate the high energy diffuse background. We find that the diffuse photon flux can be observed for a monochromatic mass spectrum of holes lighter than about $10^{13}\rm g$. We place upper bounds on their abundance respecting the current bounds set by gamma ray telescopes. Furthermore, the gravitational wave background induced at the epoch of primordial black hole formation may be detectable by future planned and proposed ground-based and space-borne gravitational wave observatories operating in the mHz to kHz frequency range and can be an important tool for studying light charged primordial black holes over masses in the range $\rm 10^{13}g - 10^{19}g$.
ASTRONOMY

