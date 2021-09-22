Photon rings of spherically symmetric black holes and robust tests of non-Kerr metrics

The sodium laser guide star (sLGS) adaptive optics (AO) system has become an essential component for large ground-based optical/infrared telescope. The performance of the AO system can be significantly hindered if the on-sky spot profile of its sLGS is degraded by the turbulence along the laser launching uplink path. One effective method to overcome this problem is to perform real-time pre-correction on the laser before it is launched onto the sky to counter this turbulence effect especially for the lower altitude where turbulence is stronger. The by-product Rayleigh backscatter generated by large molecule and aerosols at low altitude when projecting sLGS is a perfect candidate for real time detection of low altitude turbulence. It is therefore important to evaluate whether this by-product of a sodium laser guide star could achieve suitable performance for wavefront sensing. In this paper, we attempt to answer the question regarding to the achievable photon return of such Rayleigh backscattered plume. A comparison between results from our field test and theoretical model of MSISE-90 was presented. We showed that the greatest differences is less than 20% which hints the applicability of using the defocused Rayleigh plume as wavefront sensing signal for different turbulence strengths. The result also showed that in case of strong (Fried parameter (r0) of 5 cm) or moderate (r0 of 10 cm) turbulence, the optimum center for range gating is 9 km, and the corresponding value of range gate depths are 3 km, 1.1 km, 0.56 km and 0.28 km when subaperture sizes are 3 cm, 5 cm, 7 cm and 10 cm, with the maximum pulse repetition frequency at 1500 Hz.

