Phenomenological Gravitational Phase Transition: Early and Late Modifications

By Nima Khosravi, Marzieh Farhang
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

In this work we generalize the idea of a gravitational phase transition or GPT at late times to allow for a modified gravity scenario in the early universe as well. The original GPT was shown to simultaneously relax the $H_0$ and $\sigma_8$ tensions and {\it Planck} internal inconsistencies. However, the primary results from GPT predictions implied disagreement with the data from the baryonic acoustic oscillations (BAO). Here we investigate whether the generalized GPT scenario could address the Hubble tension in the presence of the BAO data as well. We find that, despite the vastly enlarged gravitational parameter space, the BAO data strongly prefer the $\Lambda$CDM paradigm with a low inferred Hubble constant, $68.03\pm 0.76 $ km/s/Mpc, in tension with the local $H_0$ measurements from Riess et al., $H_0=74.03\pm 1.42$ km/s/Mpc. This failure of the generalized GPT scenario to host the P18-BAO-R19 trio is of significance and noticeably shrinks the space of possible gravitational solutions to the Hubble tension.

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Phase transitions in one-dimensional correlated Fermi gases with cavity-induced umklapp scattering

The phase transitions of one dimensional correlated Fermi gases in a transversely driven optical cavity, under the umklapp condition that the cavity wavenumber equals two times of Fermi wavenumber, are studied with the bosonization and renormalization group (RG) techniques. The bosonization of Fermi fields gives rise to an all-to-all sine-Gordon (SG) model due to the cavity-assisted non-local interactions, where the Bose fields at any two spatial points are coupled. The superradiant phase transition is then linked to the Kosterlitz-Thouless (KT) phase transition of the all-to-all SG model. The nesting effect, in which the superradiant phase transition can be triggered by infinitely small atom-cavity coupling strength, is preserved for any non-attractive local interactions. The phase transition occurs at finite critical coupling strength for attractive local interactions. Nevertheless, the critical dimension of the KT phase transition is also 2 like that in an ordinary local SG model. Our work provides an analytical framework for understanding the phase transitions in correlated intra-cavity Fermi gases.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum criticality of fermion velocities and critical temperature nearby a putative quantum phase transition in the $d$-wave superconductors

Quantum critical behaviors induced by a putative quantum phase transition is vigilantly investigated, which separates a $d$-wave superconducting and $d$-wave superconducting+$X$ state below the superconducting dome of the $d-$wave superconductors with tuning the non-thermal doping variable. Within the framework of renormalization group approach, we start with a phenomenological effective theory originated from the Landau-Ginzburg-Wilson theory and practice one-loop calculations to construct a set of coupled flows of all interaction parameters. After extracting related physical information from these coupled evolutions, we address that both fermion velocities and critical temperatures exhibit critical behaviors, which are robust enough against the initial conditions due to strong quantum fluctuations. At first, the evolution of Yukawa coupling between $X$-state order parameter and nodal fermions in tandem with quantum fluctuations heavily renormalize fermion velocities and generally drive them into certain finite anisotropic fixed point at the lowest-energy limit, whose concrete value relies upon the very quantum phase transition. In addition, these unique properties of fermion velocities largely reshape the fate of superfluid density, giving rise to either an enhancement or a dip of critical temperature. Moreover, we find that fermion-fermion interactions bring non-ignorable quantitative corrections to quantum critical behaviors despite they are subordinate to quantum fluctuations of order parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Exploring the sky localization and early warning capabilities of third generation gravitational wave detectors in three-detector network configurations

This work characterises the sky localization and early warning performance of networks of third generation gravitational wave detectors, consisting of different combinations of detectors with either the Einstein Telescope or Cosmic Explorer configuration in sites in North America, Europe and Australia. Using a Fisher matrix method which includes the effect of earth rotation, we estimate the sky localization uncertainty for $1.4\text{M}\odot$-$1.4\text{M}\odot$ binary neutron star mergers at distances $40\text{Mpc}$, $200\text{Mpc}$, $400\text{Mpc}$, $800\text{Mpc}$, $1600\text{Mpc}$, and an assumed astrophysical population up to redshift of 2 to characterize its performance for binary neutron star observations. We find that, for binary neutron star mergers at $200\text{Mpc}$ and a network consisting of the Einstein Telescope, Cosmic Explorer and an extra Einstein Telescope-like detector in Australia(2ET1CE), the upper limit of the size of the 90% credible region for the best localized 90% signals is $0.51\text{deg}^2$. For the simulated astrophysical distribution, this upper limit is $183.58\text{deg}^2$. If the Einstein Telescope-like detector in Australia is replaced with a Cosmic Explorer-like detector(1ET2CE), for $200\text{Mpc}$ case, the upper limit is $0.36\text{deg}^2$, while for astrophysical distribution, it is $113.55\text{deg}^2$. We note that the 1ET2CE network can detect 7.2% more of the simulated astrophysical population than the 2ET1CE network. In terms of early warning performance, we find that a network of 2ET1CE and 1ET2CE networks can both provide early warnings of the order of 1 hour prior to merger with sky localization uncertainties of 30 square degrees or less. Our study concludes that the 1ET2CE network is a good compromise between binary neutron stars detection rate, sky localization and early warning capabilities.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Weakly first-order quantum phase transition between Spin Nematic and Valence Bond Crystal Order in a square lattice SU(4) fermionic model

We consider a model Hamiltonian with two SU(4) fermions per site on a square lattice, showing a competition between bilinear and biquadratic interactions. This model has generated interest due to possible realizations in ultracold atom experiments and existence of spin liquid ground states. Using a basis transformation, we show that part of the phase diagram is amenable to quantum Monte Carlo simulations without a sign problem. We find evidence for spin nematic and valence bond crystalline phases, which are separated by a weak first order phase transition. A U(1) symmetry is found to emerge in the valence bond crystal histograms, suggesting proximity to a deconfined quantum critical point. Our results are obtained with the help of a loop algorithm which allows large-scale simulations of bilinear-biquadratic SO(N ) models on arbitrary lattices in a certain parameter regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mott-Hubbard phase transition in 2D electron liquid

We study the behavior of fermion liquid defined on hexagonal and triangular lattices with short-range repulsion at half filling. In strong coupling limit the Mott-Hubbard phase state is present, the main peculiarity of insulator state is a doubled cell of the lattices. In the insulator state at half filling fermions with momenta $k$ and $k+\pi$ are coupled via the effective $\lambda$-field, the gap in the spectrum of quasi-particle excitations opens and the Mott phase transition is occured at a critical value of the one-site Hubbard repulsion~$U_c$. $U_c=3.904$ and $U_c=5.125$ are calculated values for hexagonal and triangular lattices, respectively. Depending on the magnitude of the short-range repulsion, the gap in the spectrum and the energy of the ground state are calculated. The proposed approach is universal; it is implemented for an arbitrary dimension and symmetry of the lattice for fermions models with short-range repulsion.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum phases transition revealed by the exceptional point in Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix

We use the exceptional point in Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix to find the phase transition points in the bosonic system. In many previous jobs, the excitation energy vanished at the critical point. It can be stated equivalently that quantum critical point is obtained when the determinant of Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix vanishes. We analytically obtain the Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix corresponding to the general quadratic Hamiltonian. For single-mode system the appearance of the exceptional point in Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix is equivalent to the disappearance of the determinant of Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix. However, in multi-mode bosonic system, they are not equivalent except in some special cases. For example, in the case of perfect symmetry, that is, swapping any two subsystems and keeping the total Hamiltonian invariable, the exceptional point and the degenerate point coincide all the time when the phase transition occurs. When the exceptional point and the degenerate point do not coincide, we find a significant result. With the increase of two-photon driving intensity, the normal phase changes to the superradiant phase, then the superradiant phase changes to the normal phase, and finally the normal phase changes to the superradiant phase.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Exotic phase transitions unlock pathways toward superfluid-based technologies

We can learn a lot by studying microscopic and macroscopic changes in a material as it crosses from one phase to another, for example from ice to water to steam. But while these phase transitions are well understood in the case of water, much less is known about the dynamics when a system goes from being a normal fluid to a superfluid, which can flow with zero friction, ie without losing any energy.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Friendship in the Axiverse: Late-time direct and astrophysical signatures of early-time nonlinear axion dynamics

A generic low-energy prediction of string theory is the existence of a large collection of axions, commonly known as a string axiverse. Axions also have a natural cosmological production mechanism, vacuum misalignment, making them well-motivated dark matter (DM) candidates. Much work on axion production has considered the case of a single free axion, but in a realistic axiverse, string axions are expected to be distributed densely over many orders of magnitude in mass, and to interact with one another through their joint potential. In this paper, we show that non-linearities in this potential lead to a new type of resonant energy transfer between axions with nearby masses. This resonance generically transfers energy from axions with larger decay constants to those with smaller decay constants, and leads to a multitude of signatures. These include enhanced direct detection prospects for a resonant pair comprising even a small subcomponent of dark matter, and boosted small-scale structure if the pair is the majority of DM. Near-future iterations of experiments such as ADMX and DM Radio will be sensitive to this scenario, as will astrophysical probes of DM substructure.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Reconciling Cosmic-Ray Transport Theory with Phenomenological Models Motivated by Milky-Way Data

Phenomenological models of cosmic-ray (CR) transport in the Milky Way (MW) can reproduce a wide range of observations assuming that CRs scatter off of a roughly Kolmogorov spectrum of turbulent magnetic field fluctuations. We study the extent to which such phenomenological models can be reconciled with current microphysical theories of CR transport, specifically self-confinement due to the streaming instability and/or extrinsic turbulence due to a cascade of fast modes. We show that on their own neither theory is compatible with observations. However, CR transport depends sensitively on local plasma conditions, which vary dramatically throughout the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) of galaxies. As a result, CR transport may be diffusive due to turbulence in some regions and streaming due to self-confinement in other parts of the galaxy. We show that a multi-phase combination of scattering by self-excited waves and a weak fast-mode cascade can in principle reproduce the main trends in the proton spectrum and the boron-to-carbon ratio (B/C). In this interpretation, the agreement between MW CR observables and phenomenological Kolmogorov-cascade scattering is partially a coincidence. Our multi-phase model requires some fine-tuning of plasma conditions in the regions that dominate CR transport and relies on the still-uncertain nature of the MHD fast-mode cascade. The alternative possibility is that there is a significant theoretical gap in our understanding of MHD turbulence. We conclude by discussing a few topics at the frontier of MHD turbulence theory that bear on this (possible) gap and that may be relevant for CR scattering.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Interlayer Exchange Interaction Driven Topological Phase Transition in Antiferromagnetic Electride Gd$_2$O

Based on first-principles calculations, we discover a two-dimensional layered antiferromagnetic (AFM) electride Gd$_2$O, where anionic excess electrons exist in the interstitial spaces between positively charged cationic layers. It is revealed that each cationic layer composed of three-atom-thick Gd$-$O$-$Gd stacks has in-plane ferromagnetic and out-of-plane AFM superexchange interactions between the localized Gd 4$f$ spins through O 2$p$ orbitals. Furthermore, the interlayer superexchange mediated by the hybridized Gd-5$d$ and interstitial-$s$-like states involves intimate couplings between the spin, lattice, and charge degrees of freedom, thereby inducing simultaneous magnetic, structural, and electronic phase transitions. The resulting ground state with the simple hexagonal lattice hosts massless Dirac fermions protected by nonsymmorphic magnetic symmetry, as well as massive Dirac fermions. We thus demonstrate that the anionic excess electrons in Gd$_2$O play a crucial role in the emergence of magnetic Dirac semimetal states, therefore offering an intriguing interplay between 2D magnetic electrides and topological physics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multi-Higgs Models: model building, phenomenology and renormalization

In this thesis, we investigate several aspects of models with a multiplicity of Higgs bosons. We start by focusing on models with two Higgs doublets. We claim that one of the most used models in the literature -- the so-called real 2-Higgs-Doublet Model (2HDM) -- is inconsistent. We give special emphasis to the model that corrects it in the most simple way, the complex 2HDM; we study its phenomenology in the lowest order of perturbation theory and describe its renormalization in the following order. Motivated by this renormalization, we analyze in detail tadpole schemes that allow the selection of the true vacuum expectation value in models with spontaneous symmetry breaking, and we propose a theorem regarding the finitude of Green's functions with corrections to the external legs. Given the complexity of the calculations involved, it is crucial to dispose of an appropriate software. We therefore present FeynMaster, which calculates, among other things, Feynman rules, radiative corrections and counterterms in a simultaneously automatic and flexible way. We use the potential of FeynMaster to investigate two new projects related to multiple scalar bosons: first, we consider the class of models with a generic number of scalar doublets and singlets, and investigate radiative corrections to the $Z \to b \bar{b}$ process in this context; then, we explore the phenomenology of a model based on the linear seesaw hypothesis, which, in addition to two scalar doublets, includes a complex singlet.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Discs and outflows in the early phases of massive star formation: influence of magnetic fields and ambipolar diffusion

We study mass accretion and ejection in the vicinity of massive star forming cores using high-resolution (5 au) 3D AMR numerical simulations. We investigate the mechanisms at the origin of outflows and characterise the properties of the disc forming around massive protostars. We include both protostellar radiative feedback via PMS evolutionary tracks and magnetic ambipolar diffusion. We studied 3 different cases: purely hydrodynamical, ideal MHD, and ambipolar diffusion. In the resistive models, we investigate the effects the initial amplitude of both magnetic field and rotation have on the properties of the massive protostellar system. We use simple criteria to identify the outflow and disc material and follow their evolution as the central star accretes mass up to 20 solar mass. The outflow is completely different when magnetic fields are introduced, so that magnetic processes are the main driver of the outflow up to stellar masses of ~20 solar mass. The disc properties depend on the physics included. The disc formed in the ideal and resistive runs show opposite properties in terms of plasma beta and of magnetic fields topology. While the disc in the ideal case is dominated by the magnetic pressure and the toroidal magnetic fields, the one formed in the resistive runs is dominated by the thermal pressure and has essentially vertical magnetic fields in the inner regions (R<200 au). We find that magnetic processes dominate the early evolution of massive protostellar systems (<20 solar mass) and shapes the accretion/ejection as well as the disc formation. Ambipolar diffusion is mainly at work at disc scales and regulates its properties. Our finding for the outflow and disc properties are reminiscent of low-mass star formation, suggesting that accretion and ejection in young massive and low-mass protostars are regulated by the same physical processes at the early stages.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Tests of Gravitational-Wave Birefringence with the Gravitational-Wave Catalog

The routine detection of gravitational-wave events from compact binary coalescence has allowed precise tests of gravity in strong field, dynamical field, and high energy regime. To date, a total of 57 gravitational-wave events have been reported by the third Open Gravitational-wave Catalog (3-OGC). In this work, we report the results of testing gravitational-wave birefringence using the events from 3-OGC. Birefringence, an effect where the left- and right-handed polarizations of gravitational waves follow different equations of motion, occurs when the parity symmetry of gravity is broken. This arises naturally in the effective field theory extension of general relativity. Using Bayesian inference with state-of-the-art waveform modeling, we use all events in 3-OGC to constrain the lower limit of energy scale at which parity violation effects emerge. Overall we do not find evidence for a violation of general relativity, and thus we constrain the parity-violating energy scale to $M_\mathrm{PV} > 0.14$ GeV at $90\%$ confidence level, which is an improvement over previous results by one order of magnitude. Intriguingly, we find an outlier, GW190521, that supports the existence of birefringence over general relativity with a higher match-filtering signal-to-noise ratio and a natural log Bayes factor of $7.84$. Because the inferred $M_\mathrm{PV}$ from GW190521 is in tension with the combined constraints, we hypothesize that this may be caused by the limitations of the existing waveform approximants, such as systematic errors during merger phase of the waveform, or by the existence of physical effects such as eccentricity which are not taken into account by the current waveform approximants.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Learning quantum phase transitions through Topological Data Analysis

We implement a computational pipeline based on a recent machine learning technique, namely the Topological Data Analysis (TDA), that has the capability of extracting powerful information-carrying topological features. We apply such a method to the study quantum phase transitions and, to showcase its validity and potential, we exploit such a method for the investigation of two paramount important quantum systems: the 2D periodic Anderson model and the Hubbard model on the honeycomb lattice, both cases on the half-filling. To this end, we have performed unbiased auxiliary field quantum Monte Carlo simulations, feeding the TDA with snapshots of the Hubbard-Stratonovich fields through the course of the simulations The quantum critical points obtained from TDA agree quantitatively well with the existing literature, therefore suggesting that this technique could be used to investigate quantum systems where the analysis of the phase transitions is still a challenge.
SCIENCE
skyatnightmagazine.com

How the Einstein Telescope will study gravitational waves

Stargazing season is here! Try BBC Sky at Night Magazine today and save 30%!. The most sensitive instrument in the history of astronomy is going to be built in deep underground caverns and tunnels, a few hundred metres beneath Earth’s surface. It may sound crazy, but it’s true. The Einstein...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantitative analysis of phase transitions in two-dimensional XY models using persistent homology

We use persistent homology and persistence images as an observable of three different variants of the two-dimensional XY model in order to identify and study their phase transitions. We examine models with the classical XY action, a topological lattice action, and an action with an additional nematic term. In particular, we introduce a new way of computing the persistent homology of lattice spin model configurations and, by considering the fluctuations in the output of logistic regression and k-nearest neighbours models trained on persistence images, we develop a methodology to extract estimates of the critical temperature and the critical exponent of the correlation length. We put particular emphasis on finite-size scaling behaviour and producing estimates with quantifiable error. For each model we successfully identify its phase transition(s) and are able to get an accurate determination of the critical temperatures and critical exponents of the correlation length.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Measurement-induced phase transitions in sparse nonlocal scramblers

Measurement-induced phase transitions arise due to a competition between the scrambling of quantum information in a many-body system and local measurements. In this work we investigate these transitions in different classes of fast scramblers, systems that scramble quantum information as quickly as is conjectured to be possible -- on a timescale proportional to the logarithm of the system size. In particular, we consider sets of deterministic sparse couplings that naturally interpolate between local circuits that slowly scramble information and highly nonlocal circuits that achieve the fast-scrambling limit. We find that circuits featuring sparse nonlocal interactions are able to withstand substantially higher rates of local measurement than circuits with only local interactions, even at comparable gate depths. We also study the quantum error-correcting codes that support the volume-law entangled phase and find that our maximally nonlocal circuits yield codes with nearly extensive contiguous code distance. Use of these sparse, deterministic circuits opens pathways towards the design of noise-resilient quantum circuits and error correcting codes in current and future quantum devices with minimum gate numbers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Using the Carnot cycle to determine changes of the phase transition temperature

The Clausius-Clapeyron relation and its analogs in other first-order phase transitions, such as type-I superconductors, are derived using very elementary methods, without appealing to the more advanced concepts of entropy or Gibbs free energy. The reasoning is based on Kelvin's formulation of the second law of thermodynamics, and should be accessible to high school students. After recalling some basic facts about the Carnot cycle, we present two very different systems that undergo discontinuous phase transitions (ice/water and normal/superconductor), and construct engines that exploit the properties of these systems to produce work. In each case, we show that if the transition temperature $T_tr$ were independent of other parameters, such as pressure or magnetic field, it would be possible to violate Kelvin's principle, i.e., to construct a perpetuum mobile of the second kind. Since the proposed cyclic processes can be realized reversibly in the limit of infinitesimal changes in temperature, their efficiencies must be equal to that of an ordinary Carnot cycle. We immediately obtain an equation of the form $dT /dX = f(T, X)$, which governs how the transition temperature changes with the parameter $X$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A first order dark $SU(2)_D$ phase transition with vector dark matter in the light of NANOGrav 12.5 yr data

We study a dark $SU(2)_D$ gauge extension of the standard model (SM) with the possibility of a strong first order phase transition (FOPT) taking place below the electroweak scale in the light of NANOGrav 12.5 yr data. As pointed out recently by the NANOGrav collaboration, gravitational waves (GW) from such a FOPT with appropriate strength and nucleation temperature can explain their 12.5 yr data. We impose a classical conformal invariance on the scalar potential of $SU(2)_D$ sector involving only a complex scalar doublet with negligible couplings with the SM Higgs. While a FOPT at sub-GeV temperatures can give rise to stochastic GW around nano-Hz frequencies being in agreement with NANOGrav findings, the $SU(2)_D$ vector bosons which acquire masses as a result of the FOPT in dark sector, can also serve as dark matter (DM) in the universe. The relic abundance of such vector DM can be generated in a non-thermal manner from the SM bath via scalar portal mixing. We also discuss future sensitivity of gravitational wave experiments to the model parameter space.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Topological phase transition in chiral graphene nanoribbons: from edge bands to end states

Precise control over the size and shape of graphene nanostructures allows engineering spin-polarized edge and topological states, representing a novel source of non-conventional π-magnetism with promising applications in quantum spintronics. A prerequisite for their emergence is the existence of robust gapped phases, which are difficult to find in extended graphene systems. Here we show that semi-metallic chiral GNRs (chGNRs) narrowed down to nanometer widths undergo a topological phase transition. We fabricated atomically precise chGNRs of different chirality and size by on surface synthesis using predesigned molecular precursors. Combining scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) measurements and theory simulations, we follow the evolution of topological properties and bulk band gap depending on the width, length, and chirality of chGNRs. Our findings represent a new platform for producing topologically protected spin states and demonstrate the potential of connecting chiral edge and defect structure with band engineering.
CHEMISTRY

