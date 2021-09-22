PCCP, LLC provides $70.7 million loan to Galium Capital for the acquisition of Millennium High Street, a mixed-use development in Houston

PCCP, LLC announced it has provided a $70.7 million senior loan to Galium Capital for the acquisition of Millennium High Street, a 340-unit Class A multifamily project with 26,304 square feet (sf) of ground floor retail. Located at 4410 Westheimer Road within the Inner Loop in the Neartown/River Oaks submarket of Houston, Texas, the asset was built in 2013 by the seller, a partnership of The Dinerstein Companies and Coventry Real Estate Advisors.