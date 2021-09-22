CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

PCCP, LLC provides $70.7 million loan to Galium Capital for the acquisition of Millennium High Street, a mixed-use development in Houston

By News
yieldpro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePCCP, LLC announced it has provided a $70.7 million senior loan to Galium Capital for the acquisition of Millennium High Street, a 340-unit Class A multifamily project with 26,304 square feet (sf) of ground floor retail. Located at 4410 Westheimer Road within the Inner Loop in the Neartown/River Oaks submarket of Houston, Texas, the asset was built in 2013 by the seller, a partnership of The Dinerstein Companies and Coventry Real Estate Advisors.

yieldpro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Use Development#Pccp#Llc#Galium Capital#Millennium High Street#The Dinerstein Companies#Fidelity Investments
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy