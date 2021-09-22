Solstice, A Seasonally Driven, Ingredient Forward Restaurant Concept Opening in Irvine
Solstice, a new seasonally-driven restaurant concept, is coming to The Boardwalk in Irvine in the fall. Centrally located at the intersection of Jamboree and Dupont in Irvine, Solstice will offer a thoughtfully prepared menu driven by seasonally curated dishes that spotlight ingredients harvested at the peak of their season sourced from the best-growing regions, farms, and producers across the country.greersoc.com
