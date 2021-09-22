100 Hong Kong Restaurants Are Serving Vegan Impossible Pork. And 54 Percent of Locals Like It Better Than Meat.

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO