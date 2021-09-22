CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Hong Kong Restaurants Are Serving Vegan Impossible Pork. And 54 Percent of Locals Like It Better Than Meat.

By Anna Starostinetskaya
vegnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 4, Impossible Pork will make its Hong Kong debut at 100 restaurants. Prior to its launch in Hong Kong, Impossible Foods conducted a blind taste test with more than 200 local consumers and found that 54 to 46 percent preferred its vegan pork to pig meat. Impossible Pork is made from similar ingredients to the Impossible Burger but with different ratios of fat, a more pork-like texture, and less soy leghemoglobin (“heme”)—the ingredient responsible for the “meaty” taste of Impossible Foods’ products. The vegan meat was developed to mimic pork on every level and can be used to replace animal meat in dishes such as spring rolls, meatballs, dumplings, xiao long bao, and shumai, and can be cooked in a steamer, oven, charbroiler, flat-top grill, or sauté pan.

#Impossible Meat#Vegan Food#Pig Meat#Food Drink#Impossible Foods#Michelin#Chef May Chow#Taiwanese#Asian
