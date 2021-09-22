CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Identifying Potential Exomoon Signals with Convolutional Neural Networks

By Alex Teachey, David Kipping
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Targeted observations of possible exomoon host systems will remain difficult to obtain and time-consuming to analyze in the foreseeable future. As such, time-domain surveys such as Kepler, K2 and TESS will continue to play a critical role as the first step in identifying candidate exomoon systems, which may then be followed-up with premier ground- or space-based telescopes. In this work, we train an ensemble of convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to identify candidate exomoon signals in single-transit events observed by Kepler. Our training set consists of ${\sim}$27,000 examples of synthetic, planet-only and planet+moon single transits, injected into Kepler light curves. We achieve up to 88\% classification accuracy with individual CNN architectures and 97\% precision in identifying the moons in the validation set when the CNN ensemble is in total agreement. We then apply the CNN ensemble to light curves from 1880 Kepler Objects of Interest with periods $>10$ days ($\sim$57,000 individual transits), and further test the accuracy of the CNN classifier by injecting planet transits into each light curve, thus quantifying the extent to which residual stellar activity may result in false positive classifications. We find a small fraction of these transits contain moon-like signals, though we caution against strong inferences of the exomoon occurrence rate from this result. We conclude by discussing some ongoing challenges to utilizing neural networks for the exomoon search.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Deep neural network for detecting arbitrary precision peptide features through attention based segmentation

A promising technique of discovering disease biomarkers is to measure the relative protein abundance in multiple biofluid samples through liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) based quantitative proteomics. The key step involves peptide feature detection in the LC-MS map, along with its charge and intensity. Existing heuristic algorithms suffer from inaccurate parameters and human errors. As a solution, we propose PointIso, the first point cloud based arbitrary-precision deep learning network to address this problem. It consists of attention based scanning step for segmenting the multi-isotopic pattern of 3D peptide features along with the charge, and a sequence classification step for grouping those isotopes into potential peptide features. PointIso achieves 98% detection of high-quality MS/MS identified peptide features in a benchmark dataset. Next, the model is adapted for handling the additional ‘ion mobility’ dimension and achieves 4% higher detection than existing algorithms on the human proteome dataset. Besides contributing to the proteomics study, our novel segmentation technique should serve the general object detection domain as well.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Implementing Deep Convolutional Neural Networks in C without External Libraries

In this post, we will discuss how to implement the inference of a pre-trained deep Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) in C without any external libraries. This code is developed for the YUV video super-resolution application. However, the functions are modular and this can be applied to other applications and network structures with a little modification. Since this code is written in pure C without any external libraries, it can easily be integrated into other frameworks. In this post, it is assumed that the reader is familiar with C programming and basic topics in CNN. In the following, first, we briefly discuss the YUV video format and the theFSRCNN algorithm for super-resolution. Then the implementation of this deep CNN for YUV video super-resolution is discussed in more detail. The code can be found here.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Automatic prior selection for meta Bayesian optimization with a case study on tuning deep neural network optimizers

Zi Wang, George E. Dahl, Kevin Swersky, Chansoo Lee, Zelda Mariet, Zack Nado, Justin Gilmer, Jasper Snoek, Zoubin Ghahramani. The performance of deep neural networks can be highly sensitive to the choice of a variety of meta-parameters, such as optimizer parameters and model hyperparameters. Tuning these well, however, often requires extensive and costly experimentation. Bayesian optimization (BO) is a principled approach to solve such expensive hyperparameter tuning problems efficiently. Key to the performance of BO is specifying and refining a distribution over functions, which is used to reason about the optima of the underlying function being optimized. In this work, we consider the scenario where we have data from similar functions that allows us to specify a tighter distribution a priori. Specifically, we focus on the common but potentially costly task of tuning optimizer parameters for training neural networks. Building on the meta BO method from Wang et al. (2018), we develop practical improvements that (a) boost its performance by leveraging tuning results on multiple tasks without requiring observations for the same meta-parameter points across all tasks, and (b) retain its regret bound for a special case of our method. As a result, we provide a coherent BO solution for iterative optimization of continuous optimizer parameters. To verify our approach in realistic model training setups, we collected a large multi-task hyperparameter tuning dataset by training tens of thousands of configurations of near-state-of-the-art models on popular image and text datasets, as well as a protein sequence dataset. Our results show that on average, our method is able to locate good hyperparameters at least 3 times more efficiently than the best competing methods.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

On the approximation of basins of attraction using deep neural networks

The basin of attraction is the set of initial points that will eventually converge to some attracting set. Its knowledge is important in understanding the dynamical behavior of a given dynamical system of interest. In this work, we address the problem of reconstructing the basins of attraction of a multistable system, using only labeled data. To this end, we view this problem as a classification task and use a deep neural network as a classifier for predicting the attractor that corresponds to any given initial condition. Additionally, we provide a method for obtaining an approximation of the basin boundary of the underlying system, using the trained classification model. Finally, we provide evidence relating the complexity of the structure of the basins of attraction with the quality of the obtained reconstructions, via the concept of basin entropy. We demonstrate the application of the proposed method on the Lorenz system in a bistable regime.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Exomoon#Earth#Cnn#K2#Tess#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Spiking Neural Networks for Visual Place Recognition via Weighted Neuronal Assignments

Spiking neural networks (SNNs) offer both compelling potential advantages, including energy efficiency and low latencies, and challenges including the non-differentiable nature of event spikes. Much of the initial research in this area has converted deep neural networks to equivalent SNNs, but this conversion approach potentially negates some of the potential advantages of SNN-based approaches developed from scratch. One promising area for high performance SNNs is template matching and image recognition. This research introduces the first high performance SNN for the Visual Place Recognition (VPR) task: given a query image, the SNN has to find the closest match out of a list of reference images. At the core of this new system is a novel assignment scheme that implements a form of ambiguity-informed salience, by up-weighting single-place-encoding neurons and down-weighting "ambiguous" neurons that respond to multiple different reference places. In a range of experiments on the challenging Oxford RobotCar and Nordland datasets, we show that our SNN achieves comparable VPR performance to state-of-the-art and classical techniques, and degrades gracefully in performance with an increasing number of reference places. Our results provide a significant milestone towards SNNs that can provide robust, energy-efficient and low latency robot localization.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Near-Minimax Optimal Estimation With Shallow ReLU Neural Networks

We study the problem of estimating an unknown function from noisy data using shallow (single-hidden layer) ReLU neural networks. The estimators we study minimize the sum of squared data-fitting errors plus a regularization term proportional to the Euclidean norm of the network weights. This minimization corresponds to the common approach of training a neural network with weight decay. We quantify the performance (mean-squared error) of these neural network estimators when the data-generating function belongs to the space of functions of second-order bounded variation in the Radon domain. This space of functions was recently proposed as the natural function space associated with shallow ReLU neural networks. We derive a minimax lower bound for the estimation problem for this function space and show that the neural network estimators are minimax optimal up to logarithmic factors. We also show that this is a "mixed variation" function space that contains classical multivariate function spaces including certain Sobolev spaces and certain spectral Barron spaces. Finally, we use these results to quantify a gap between neural networks and linear methods (which include kernel methods). This paper sheds light on the phenomenon that neural networks seem to break the curse of dimensionality.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conditionally Parameterized, Discretization-Aware Neural Networks for Mesh-Based Modeling of Physical Systems

The numerical simulations of physical systems are heavily dependent on mesh-based models. While neural networks have been extensively explored to assist such tasks, they often ignore the interactions or hierarchical relations between input features, and process them as concatenated mixtures. In this work, we generalize the idea of conditional parametrization -- using trainable functions of input parameters to generate the weights of a neural network, and extend them in a flexible way to encode information critical to the numerical simulations. Inspired by discretized numerical methods, choices of the parameters include physical quantities and mesh topology features. The functional relation between the modeled features and the parameters are built into the network architecture. The method is implemented on different networks, which are applied to several frontier scientific machine learning tasks, including the discovery of unmodeled physics, super-resolution of coarse fields, and the simulation of unsteady flows with chemical reactions. The results show that the conditionally parameterized networks provide superior performance compared to their traditional counterparts. A network architecture named CP-GNet is also proposed as the first deep learning model capable of standalone prediction of reacting flows on irregular meshes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-modal Wound Classification using Wound Image and Location by Deep Neural Network

Wound classification is an essential step of wound diagnosis. An efficient classifier can assist wound specialists in classifying wound types with less financial and time costs and help them decide an optimal treatment procedure. This study developed a deep neural network-based multi-modal classifier using wound images and their corresponding locations to categorize wound images into multiple classes, including diabetic, pressure, surgical, and venous ulcers. A body map is also developed to prepare the location data, which can help wound specialists tag wound locations more efficiently. Three datasets containing images and their corresponding location information are designed with the help of wound specialists. The multi-modal network is developed by concatenating the image-based and location-based classifier's outputs with some other modifications. The maximum accuracy on mixed-class classifications (containing background and normal skin) varies from 77.33% to 100% on different experiments. The maximum accuracy on wound-class classifications (containing only diabetic, pressure, surgical, and venous) varies from 72.95% to 98.08% on different experiments. The proposed multi-modal network also shows a significant improvement in results from the previous works of literature.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Performance and accuracy assessments of an incompressible fluid solver coupled with a deep Convolutional Neural Network

The resolution of the Poisson equation is usually one of the most computationally intensive steps for incompressible fluid solvers. Lately, Deep Learning, and especially Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), has been introduced to solve this equation, leading to significant inference time reduction at the cost of a lack of guarantee on the accuracy of the solution. This drawback might lead to inaccuracies and potentially unstable simulations. It also makes impossible a fair assessment of the CNN speedup, for instance, when changing the network architecture, since evaluated at different error levels. To circumvent this issue, a hybrid strategy is developed, which couples a CNN with a traditional iterative solver to ensure a user-defined accuracy level. The CNN hybrid method is tested on two flow cases, consisting of a variable-density plume with and without obstacles, demostrating remarkable generalization capabilities, ensuring both the accuracy and stability of the simulations. The error distribution of the predictions using several network architectures is further investigated. Results show that the threshold of the hybrid strategy defined as the mean divergence of the velocity field is ensuring a consistent physical behavior of the CNN-based hybrid computational strategy. This strategy allows a systematic evaluation of the CNN performance at the same accuracy level for various network architectures. In particular, the importance of incorporating multiple scales in the network architecture is demonstrated, since improving both the accuracy and the inference performance compared with feedforward CNN architectures, as these networks can provide solutions 1 10-25 faster than traditional iterative solvers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Data-driven rational function neural networks: a new method for generating analytical models of rock physics

Seismic wave velocity of underground rock plays important role in detecting internal structure of the Earth. Rock physics models have long been the focus of predicting wave velocity. However, construction of a theoretical model requires careful physical considerations and mathematical derivations, which means a long research process. In addition, various complicated situations often occur in practice, which brings great difficulties to the application of theoretical models. On the other hand, there are many empirical formulas based on real data. These empirical models are often simple and easy to use, but may be not based on physical principles and lack a proper formulation of physics. This work proposed a rational function neural networks (RafNN) for data-driven rock physics modeling. Based on the observation data set, this method can deduce a velocity model which not only satisfies the actual data distribution, but also has a proper mathematical form reflecting the inherent rock physics. The Gassmann's equation, which is the most commonly used theoretical model relating bulk modulus of porous rock to mineral composition, porosity and fluid, is perfectly reconstructed by using data-driven RafNN. The advantage of this method is that only observational data sets are required to extract model equations, and no complex mathematical and physical processes are involved. This work opens up for the first time a new avenue on constructing analytical expression of velocity models using neural networks and field data, which is of great interest for exploring the heterogeneous structure of the Earth.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cross-species behavior analysis with attention-based domain-adversarial deep neural networks

Since the variables inherent to various diseases cannot be controlled directly in humans, behavioral dysfunctions have been examined in model organisms, leading to better understanding their underlying mechanisms. However, because the spatial and temporal scales of animal locomotion vary widely among species, conventional statistical analyses cannot be used to discover knowledge from the locomotion data. We propose a procedure to automatically discover locomotion features shared among animal species by means of domain-adversarial deep neural networks. Our neural network is equipped with a function which explains the meaning of segments of locomotion where the cross-species features are hidden by incorporating an attention mechanism into the neural network, regarded as a black box. It enables us to formulate a human-interpretable rule about the cross-species locomotion feature and validate it using statistical tests. We demonstrate the versatility of this procedure by identifying locomotion features shared across different species with dopamine deficiency, namely humans, mice, and worms, despite their evolutionary differences.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deformed semicircle law and concentration of nonlinear random matrices for ultra-wide neural networks

In this paper, we study the two-layer fully connected neural network given by $f(X)=\frac{1}{\sqrt{d_1}}\boldsymbol{a}^\top\sigma\left(WX\right)$, where $X\in\mathbb{R}^{d_0\times n}$ is a deterministic data matrix, $W\in\mathbb{R}^{d_1\times d_0}$ and $\boldsymbol{a}\in\mathbb{R}^{d_1}$ are random Gaussian weights, and $\sigma$ is a nonlinear activation function. We obtain the limiting spectral distributions of two kernel matrices related to $f(X)$: the empirical conjugate kernel (CK) and neural tangent kernel (NTK), beyond the linear-width regime ($d_1\asymp n$). Under the ultra-width regime $d_1/n\to\infty$, with proper assumptions on $X$ and $\sigma$, a deformed semicircle law appears. Such limiting law is first proved for general centered sample covariance matrices with correlation and then specified for our neural network model. We also prove non-asymptotic concentrations of empirical CK and NTK around their limiting kernel in the spectral norm, and lower bounds on their smallest eigenvalues. As an application, we verify the random feature regression achieves the same asymptotic performance as its limiting kernel regression in ultra-width limit. The limiting training and test errors for random feature regression are calculated by corresponding kernel regression. We also provide a nonlinear Hanson-Wright inequality suitable for neural networks with random weights and Lipschitz activation functions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CardiSort: a convolutional neural network for cross vendor automated sorting of cardiac MR images

Ruth P Lim, Stefan Kachel, Adriana DM Villa, Leighton Kearney, Nuno Bettencourt, Alistair A Young, Amedeo Chiribiri, Cian M Scannell. Objectives: To develop an image-based automatic deep learning method to classify cardiac MR images by sequence type and imaging plane for improved clinical post-processing efficiency. Methods: Multi-vendor cardiac MRI studies were retrospectively collected from 4 centres and 3 vendors. A two-head convolutional neural network ('CardiSort') was trained to classify 35 sequences by imaging sequence (n=17) and plane (n=10). Single vendor training (SVT) on single centre images (n=234 patients) and multi-vendor training (MVT) with multicentre images (n = 479 patients, 3 centres) was performed. Model accuracy was compared to manual ground truth labels by an expert radiologist on a hold-out test set for both SVT and MVT. External validation of MVT (MVTexternal) was performed on data from 3 previously unseen magnet systems from 2 vendors (n=80 patients). Results: High sequence and plane accuracies were observed for SVT (85.2% and 93.2% respectively), and MVT (96.5% and 98.1% respectively) on the hold-out test set. MVTexternal yielded sequence accuracy of 92.7% and plane accuracy of 93.0%. There was high accuracy for common sequences and conventional cardiac planes. Poor accuracy was observed for underrepresented classes and sequences where there was greater variability in acquisition parameters across centres, such as perfusion imaging. Conclusions: A deep learning network was developed on multivendor data to classify MRI studies into component sequences and planes, with external validation. With refinement, it has potential to improve workflow by enabling automated sequence selection, an important first step in completely automated post-processing pipelines.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Feature Correlation Aggregation: on the Path to Better Graph Neural Networks

Prior to the introduction of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs), modeling and analyzing irregular data, particularly graphs, was thought to be the Achilles' heel of deep learning. The core concept of GNNs is to find a representation by recursively aggregating the representations of a central node and those of its neighbors. The core concept of GNNs is to find a representation by recursively aggregating the representations of a central node and those of its neighbor, and its success has been demonstrated by many GNNs' designs. However, most of them only focus on using the first-order information between a node and its neighbors. In this paper, we introduce a central node permutation variant function through a frustratingly simple and innocent-looking modification to the core operation of a GNN, namely the Feature cOrrelation aGgregation (FOG) module which learns the second-order information from feature correlation between a node and its neighbors in the pipeline. By adding FOG into existing variants of GNNs, we empirically verify this second-order information complements the features generated by original GNNs across a broad set of benchmarks. A tangible boost in performance of the model is observed where the model surpasses previous state-of-the-art results by a significant margin while employing fewer parameters. (e.g., 33.116% improvement on a real-world molecular dataset using graph convolutional networks).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Interpretable Additive Recurrent Neural Networks For Multivariate Clinical Time Series

Time series models with recurrent neural networks (RNNs) can have high accuracy but are unfortunately difficult to interpret as a result of feature-interactions, temporal-interactions, and non-linear transformations. Interpretability is important in domains like healthcare where constructing models that provide insight into the relationships they have learned are required to validate and trust model predictions. We want accurate time series models where users can understand the contribution of individual input features. We present the Interpretable-RNN (I-RNN) that balances model complexity and accuracy by forcing the relationship between variables in the model to be additive. Interactions are restricted between hidden states of the RNN and additively combined at the final step. I-RNN specifically captures the unique characteristics of clinical time series, which are unevenly sampled in time, asynchronously acquired, and have missing data. Importantly, the hidden state activations represent feature coefficients that correlate with the prediction target and can be visualized as risk curves that capture the global relationship between individual input features and the outcome. We evaluate the I-RNN model on the Physionet 2012 Challenge dataset to predict in-hospital mortality, and on a real-world clinical decision support task: predicting hemodynamic interventions in the intensive care unit. I-RNN provides explanations in the form of global and local feature importances comparable to highly intelligible models like decision trees trained on hand-engineered features while significantly outperforming them. I-RNN remains intelligible while providing accuracy comparable to state-of-the-art decay-based and interpolation-based recurrent time series models. The experimental results on real-world clinical datasets refute the myth that there is a tradeoff between accuracy and interpretability.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Galaxy Deblending using Residual Dense Neural networks

Hong Wang (1,2), Sreevarsha Sreejith (2), Anže Slosar (2), Yuewei Lin (2), Shinjae Yoo (2) ((1) Stony Brook University, (2) Brookhaven National Laboratory) We present a new neural network approach for deblending galaxy images in astronomical data using Residual Dense Neural network (RDN) architecture. We train the network on synthetic galaxy images similar to the typical arrangements of field galaxies with a finite point spread function (PSF) and realistic noise levels. The main novelty of our approach is the usage of two distinct neural networks: i) a \emph{deblending network} which isolates a single galaxy postage stamp from the composite and ii) a \emph{classifier network} which counts the remaining number of galaxies. The deblending proceeds by iteratively peeling one galaxy at a time from the composite until the image contains no further objects as determined by classifier, or by other stopping criteria. By looking at the consistency in the outputs of the two networks, we can assess the quality of the deblending. We characterize the flux and shape reconstructions in different quality bins and compare our deblender with the industry standard, \texttt{SExtractor}. We also discuss possible future extensions for the project with variable PSFs and noise levels.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Meta-Learning Approach for Training Explainable Graph Neural Networks

In this paper, we investigate the degree of explainability of graph neural networks (GNNs). Existing explainers work by finding global/local subgraphs to explain a prediction, but they are applied after a GNN has already been trained. Here, we propose a meta-learning framework for improving the level of explainability of a GNN directly at training time, by steering the optimization procedure towards what we call `interpretable minima'. Our framework (called MATE, MetA-Train to Explain) jointly trains a model to solve the original task, e.g., node classification, and to provide easily processable outputs for downstream algorithms that explain the model's decisions in a human-friendly way. In particular, we meta-train the model's parameters to quickly minimize the error of an instance-level GNNExplainer trained on-the-fly on randomly sampled nodes. The final internal representation relies upon a set of features that can be `better' understood by an explanation algorithm, e.g., another instance of GNNExplainer. Our model-agnostic approach can improve the explanations produced for different GNN architectures and use any instance-based explainer to drive this process. Experiments on synthetic and real-world datasets for node and graph classification show that we can produce models that are consistently easier to explain by different algorithms. Furthermore, this increase in explainability comes at no cost for the accuracy of the model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Solving Occlusion in Terrain Mapping with Neural Networks

Accurate and complete terrain maps enhance the awareness of autonomous robots and enable safe and optimal path planning. Rocks and topography often create occlusions and lead to missing elevation information in the Digital Elevation Map (DEM). Currently, mostly traditional inpainting techniques based on diffusion or patch-matching are used by autonomous mobile robots to fill-in incomplete DEMs. These methods cannot leverage the high-level terrain characteristics and the geometric constraints of line of sight we humans use intuitively to predict occluded areas. We propose to use neural networks to reconstruct the occluded areas in DEMs. We introduce a self-supervised learning approach capable of training on real-world data without a need for ground-truth information. We accomplish this by adding artificial occlusion to the incomplete elevation maps constructed on a real robot by performing ray casting. We first evaluate a supervised learning approach on synthetic data for which we have the full ground-truth available and subsequently move to several real-world datasets. These real-world datasets were recorded during autonomous exploration of both structured and unstructured terrain with a legged robot, and additionally in a planetary scenario on Lunar analogue terrain. We state a significant improvement compared to the Telea and Navier-Stokes baseline methods both on synthetic terrain and for the real-world datasets. Our neural network is able to run in real-time on both CPU and GPU with suitable sampling rates for autonomous ground robots.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Hybrid Data Augmentation and Deep Attention-based Dilated Convolutional-Recurrent Neural Networks for Speech Emotion Recognition

Speech emotion recognition (SER) has been one of the significant tasks in Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) applications. However, it is hard to choose the optimal features and deal with imbalance labeled data. In this article, we investigate hybrid data augmentation (HDA) methods to generate and balance data based on traditional and generative adversarial networks (GAN) methods. To evaluate the effectiveness of HDA methods, a deep learning framework namely (ADCRNN) is designed by integrating deep dilated convolutional-recurrent neural networks with an attention mechanism. Besides, we choose 3D log Mel-spectrogram (MelSpec) features as the inputs for the deep learning framework. Furthermore, we reconfigure a loss function by combining a softmax loss and a center loss to classify the emotions. For validating our proposed methods, we use the EmoDB dataset that consists of several emotions with imbalanced samples. Experimental results prove that the proposed methods achieve better accuracy than the state-of-the-art methods on the EmoDB with 87.12% and 88.47% for the traditional and GAN-based methods, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy