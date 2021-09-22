CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adaptive Neural Message Passing for Inductive Learning on Hypergraphs

By Devanshu Arya, Deepak K. Gupta, Stevan Rudinac, Marcel Worring
 6 days ago

Graphs are the most ubiquitous data structures for representing relational datasets and performing inferences in them. They model, however, only pairwise relations between nodes and are not designed for encoding the higher-order relations. This drawback is mitigated by hypergraphs, in which an edge can connect an arbitrary number of nodes. Most hypergraph learning approaches convert the hypergraph structure to that of a graph and then deploy existing geometric deep learning methods. This transformation leads to information loss, and sub-optimal exploitation of the hypergraph's expressive power. We present HyperMSG, a novel hypergraph learning framework that uses a modular two-level neural message passing strategy to accurately and efficiently propagate information within each hyperedge and across the hyperedges. HyperMSG adapts to the data and task by learning an attention weight associated with each node's degree centrality. Such a mechanism quantifies both local and global importance of a node, capturing the structural properties of a hypergraph. HyperMSG is inductive, allowing inference on previously unseen nodes. Further, it is robust and outperforms state-of-the-art hypergraph learning methods on a wide range of tasks and datasets. Finally, we demonstrate the effectiveness of HyperMSG in learning multimodal relations through detailed experimentation on a challenging multimedia dataset.

Life-Long Multi-Task Learning of Adaptive Path Tracking Policy for Autonomous Vehicle

This paper proposes a life-long adaptive path tracking policy learning method for autonomous vehicles that can self-evolve and self-adapt with multi-task knowledge. Firstly, the proposed method can learn a model-free control policy for path tracking directly from the historical driving experience, where the property of vehicle dynamics and corresponding control strategy can be learned simultaneously. Secondly, by utilizing the life-long learning method, the proposed method can learn the policy with task-incremental knowledge without encountering catastrophic forgetting. Thus, with continual multi-task knowledge learned, the policy can iteratively adapt to new tasks and improve its performance with knowledge from new tasks. Thirdly, a memory evaluation and updating method is applied to optimize memory structure for life-long learning which enables the policy to learn toward selected directions. Experiments are conducted using a high-fidelity vehicle dynamic model in a complex curvy road to evaluate the performance of the proposed method. Results show that the proposed method can effectively evolve with continual multi-task knowledge and adapt to the new environment, where the performance of the proposed method can also surpass two commonly used baseline methods after evolving.
On the approximation of basins of attraction using deep neural networks

The basin of attraction is the set of initial points that will eventually converge to some attracting set. Its knowledge is important in understanding the dynamical behavior of a given dynamical system of interest. In this work, we address the problem of reconstructing the basins of attraction of a multistable system, using only labeled data. To this end, we view this problem as a classification task and use a deep neural network as a classifier for predicting the attractor that corresponds to any given initial condition. Additionally, we provide a method for obtaining an approximation of the basin boundary of the underlying system, using the trained classification model. Finally, we provide evidence relating the complexity of the structure of the basins of attraction with the quality of the obtained reconstructions, via the concept of basin entropy. We demonstrate the application of the proposed method on the Lorenz system in a bistable regime.
Neural Human Performer: Learning Generalizable Radiance Fields for Human Performance Rendering

In this paper, we aim at synthesizing a free-viewpoint video of an arbitrary human performance using sparse multi-view cameras. Recently, several works have addressed this problem by learning person-specific neural radiance fields (NeRF) to capture the appearance of a particular human. In parallel, some work proposed to use pixel-aligned features to generalize radiance fields to arbitrary new scenes and objects. Adopting such generalization approaches to humans, however, is highly challenging due to the heavy occlusions and dynamic articulations of body parts. To tackle this, we propose Neural Human Performer, a novel approach that learns generalizable neural radiance fields based on a parametric human body model for robust performance capture. Specifically, we first introduce a temporal transformer that aggregates tracked visual features based on the skeletal body motion over time. Moreover, a multi-view transformer is proposed to perform cross-attention between the temporally-fused features and the pixel-aligned features at each time step to integrate observations on the fly from multiple views. Experiments on the ZJU-MoCap and AIST datasets show that our method significantly outperforms recent generalizable NeRF methods on unseen identities and poses. The video results and code are available at this https URL.
Tribrid: Stance Classification with Neural Inconsistency Detection

We study the problem of performing automatic stance classification on social media with neural architectures such as BERT. Although these architectures deliver impressive results, their level is not yet comparable to the one of humans and they might produce errors that have a significant impact on the downstream task (e.g., fact-checking). To improve the performance, we present a new neural architecture where the input also includes automatically generated negated perspectives over a given claim. The model is jointly learned to make simultaneously multiple predictions, which can be used either to improve the classification of the original perspective or to filter out doubtful predictions. In the first case, we propose a weakly supervised method for combining the predictions into a final one. In the second case, we show that using the confidence scores to remove doubtful predictions allows our method to achieve human-like performance over the retained information, which is still a sizable part of the original input.
Target Languages (vs. Inductive Biases) for Learning to Act and Plan

Recent breakthroughs in AI have shown the remarkable power of deep learning and deep reinforcement learning. These developments, however, have been tied to specific tasks, and progress in out-of-distribution generalization has been limited. While it is assumed that these limitations can be overcome by incorporating suitable inductive biases, the notion of inductive biases itself is often left vague and does not provide meaningful guidance. In the paper, I articulate a different learning approach where representations do not emerge from biases in a neural architecture but are learned over a given target language with a known semantics. The basic ideas are implicit in mainstream AI where representations have been encoded in languages ranging from fragments of first-order logic to probabilistic structural causal models. The challenge is to learn from data, the representations that have traditionally been crafted by hand. Generalization is then a result of the semantics of the language. The goals of the paper and talk are to make these ideas explicit, to place them in a broader context where the design of the target language is crucial, and to illustrate them in the context of learning to act and plan. For this, after a general discussion, I consider learning representations of actions, general policies, and general decompositions. In these cases, learning is formulated as a combinatorial optimization problem but nothing prevents the use deep learning techniques instead. Indeed, learning representations over languages with a known semantics provides an account of what is to be learned, while learning representations with neural nets provides a complementary account of how representations can be learned. The challenge and the opportunity is to bring the two together.
Relating Neural Text Degeneration to Exposure Bias

This work focuses on relating two mysteries in neural-based text generation: exposure bias, and text degeneration. Despite the long time since exposure bias was mentioned and the numerous studies for its remedy, to our knowledge, its impact on text generation has not yet been verified. Text degeneration is a problem that the widely-used pre-trained language model GPT-2 was recently found to suffer from (Holtzman et al., 2020). Motivated by the unknown causation of the text degeneration, in this paper we attempt to relate these two mysteries. Specifically, we first qualitatively quantitatively identify mistakes made before text degeneration occurs. Then we investigate the significance of the mistakes by inspecting the hidden states in GPT-2. Our results show that text degeneration is likely to be partly caused by exposure bias. We also study the self-reinforcing mechanism of text degeneration, explaining why the mistakes amplify. In sum, our study provides a more concrete foundation for further investigation on exposure bias and text degeneration problems.
Solving Occlusion in Terrain Mapping with Neural Networks

Accurate and complete terrain maps enhance the awareness of autonomous robots and enable safe and optimal path planning. Rocks and topography often create occlusions and lead to missing elevation information in the Digital Elevation Map (DEM). Currently, mostly traditional inpainting techniques based on diffusion or patch-matching are used by autonomous mobile robots to fill-in incomplete DEMs. These methods cannot leverage the high-level terrain characteristics and the geometric constraints of line of sight we humans use intuitively to predict occluded areas. We propose to use neural networks to reconstruct the occluded areas in DEMs. We introduce a self-supervised learning approach capable of training on real-world data without a need for ground-truth information. We accomplish this by adding artificial occlusion to the incomplete elevation maps constructed on a real robot by performing ray casting. We first evaluate a supervised learning approach on synthetic data for which we have the full ground-truth available and subsequently move to several real-world datasets. These real-world datasets were recorded during autonomous exploration of both structured and unstructured terrain with a legged robot, and additionally in a planetary scenario on Lunar analogue terrain. We state a significant improvement compared to the Telea and Navier-Stokes baseline methods both on synthetic terrain and for the real-world datasets. Our neural network is able to run in real-time on both CPU and GPU with suitable sampling rates for autonomous ground robots.
Quantum message-passing algorithm for optimal and efficient decoding

Recently, one of us proposed a quantum algorithm called belief propagation with quantum messages (BPQM) for decoding classical data encoded using a binary linear code with tree Tanner graph that is transmitted over a pure-state CQ channel [Renes, NJP 19 072001 (2017)]. This algorithm presents a genuine quantum counterpart to decoding based on classical belief propagation, which has found wide success in classical coding theory when used in conjunction with LDPC or Turbo codes. More recently Rengaswamy et al. [npj Quantum Information 7 97 (2021)] numerically observed that, for a small example code, BPQM implements the optimal decoder for determining the entire input codeword. Here we significantly expand the understanding, formalism, and applicability of the BPQM algorithm with the following contributions. First, we prove analytically that BPQM realizes optimal decoding for any binary linear code with tree Tanner graph. We also provide the first formal description of the BPQM algorithm in full detail and without any ambiguity. In so doing, we identify a key flaw overlooked in the original algorithm and subsequent works which implies quantum circuit realizations will be exponentially large in the code size. Although BPQM passes quantum messages, other information required by the algorithm is processed globally. We remedy this problem by formulating a truly message-passing algorithm which approximates BPQM and has circuit complexity $\mathcal{O}(\text{poly } n, \text{polylog } \frac{1}{\epsilon})$, where $n$ is the code length and $\epsilon$ is the approximation error. Finally, we also propose a novel method for extending BPQM to factor graphs containing cycles by making use of approximate cloning. We show some promising numerical results that indicate that BPQM on factor graphs with cycles can significantly outperform the best possible classical decoder.
On the inductive biases of deep domain adaptation

Domain alignment is currently the most prevalent solution to unsupervised domain-adaptation tasks and are often being presented as minimizers of some theoretical upper-bounds on risk in the target domain. However, further works revealed severe inadequacies between theory and practice: we consolidate this analysis and confirm that imposing domain invariance on features is neither necessary nor sufficient to obtain low target risk. We instead argue that successful deep domain adaptation rely largely on hidden inductive biases found in the common practice, such as model pre-training or design of encoder architecture. We perform various ablation experiments on popular benchmarks and our own synthetic transfers to illustrate their role in prototypical situations. To conclude our analysis, we propose to meta-learn parametric inductive biases to solve specific transfers and show their superior performance over handcrafted heuristics.
Improving Neural Machine Translation by Bidirectional Training

We present a simple and effective pretraining strategy -- bidirectional training (BiT) for neural machine translation. Specifically, we bidirectionally update the model parameters at the early stage and then tune the model normally. To achieve bidirectional updating, we simply reconstruct the training samples from "src$\rightarrow$tgt" to "src+tgt$\rightarrow$tgt+src" without any complicated model modifications. Notably, our approach does not increase any parameters or training steps, requiring the parallel data merely. Experimental results show that BiT pushes the SOTA neural machine translation performance across 15 translation tasks on 8 language pairs (data sizes range from 160K to 38M) significantly higher. Encouragingly, our proposed model can complement existing data manipulation strategies, i.e. back translation, data distillation, and data diversification. Extensive analyses show that our approach functions as a novel bilingual code-switcher, obtaining better bilingual alignment.
University of Florida

Adaptive Management

I am often asked why I recommend the use of adaptive management when guiding a municipality in the organization of a strategy for forest conservation. It is simple really. Adaptive management leads to greater efficiency and effectiveness of an urban forestry program. It generates a long term view consistent with the biological life cycle of trees. It provides opportunity for both managers and citizens to clearly gage the affects of their efforts over time.
Audio Interval Retrieval using Convolutional Neural Networks

Modern streaming services are increasingly labeling videos based on their visual or audio content. This typically augments the use of technologies such as AI and ML by allowing to use natural speech for searching by keywords and video descriptions. Prior research has successfully provided a number of solutions for speech to text, in the case of a human speech, but this article aims to investigate possible solutions to retrieve sound events based on a natural language query, and estimate how effective and accurate they are. In this study, we specifically focus on the YamNet, AlexNet, and ResNet-50 pre-trained models to automatically classify audio samples using their respective melspectrograms into a number of predefined classes. The predefined classes can represent sounds associated with actions within a video fragment. Two tests are conducted to evaluate the performance of the models on two separate problems: audio classification and intervals retrieval based on a natural language query. Results show that the benchmarked models are comparable in terms of performance, with YamNet slightly outperforming the other two models. YamNet was able to classify single fixed-size audio samples with 92.7% accuracy and 68.75% precision while its average accuracy on intervals retrieval was 71.62% and precision was 41.95%. The investigated method may be embedded into an automated event marking architecture for streaming services.
Joint Distribution Alignment via Adversarial Learning for Domain Adaptive Object Detection

Unsupervised domain adaptive object detection aims to adapt a well-trained detector from its original source domain with rich labeled data to a new target domain with unlabeled data. Recently, mainstream approaches perform this task through adversarial learning, yet still suffer from two limitations. First, they mainly align marginal distribution by unsupervised cross-domain feature matching, and ignore each feature's categorical and positional information that can be exploited for conditional alignment; Second, they treat all classes as equally important for transferring cross-domain knowledge and ignore that different classes usually have different transferability. In this paper, we propose a joint adaptive detection framework (JADF) to address the above challenges. First, an end-to-end joint adversarial adaptation framework for object detection is proposed, which aligns both marginal and conditional distributions between domains without introducing any extra hyperparameter. Next, to consider the transferability of each object class, a metric for class-wise transferability assessment is proposed, which is incorporated into the JADF objective for domain adaptation. Further, an extended study from unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) to unsupervised few-shot domain adaptation (UFDA) is conducted, where only a few unlabeled training images are available in unlabeled target domain. Extensive experiments validate that JADF is effective in both the UDA and UFDA settings, achieving significant performance gains over existing state-of-the-art cross-domain detection methods.
Inductive Conformal Recommender System

Traditional recommendation algorithms develop techniques that can help people to choose desirable items. However, in many real-world applications, along with a set of recommendations, it is also essential to quantify each recommendation's (un)certainty. The conformal recommender system uses the experience of a user to output a set of recommendations, each associated with a precise confidence value. Given a significance level $\varepsilon$, it provides a bound $\varepsilon$ on the probability of making a wrong recommendation. The conformal framework uses a key concept called nonconformity measure that measure the strangeness of an item concerning other items. One of the significant design challenges of any conformal recommendation framework is integrating nonconformity measure with the recommendation algorithm. In this paper, we introduce an inductive variant of a conformal recommender system. We propose and analyze different nonconformity measures in the inductive setting. We also provide theoretical proofs on the error-bound and the time complexity. Extensive empirical analysis on ten benchmark datasets demonstrates that the inductive variant substantially improves the performance in computation time while preserving the accuracy.
DiNNO: Distributed Neural Network Optimization for Multi-Robot Collaborative Learning

We present a distributed algorithm that enables a group of robots to collaboratively optimize the parameters of a deep neural network model while communicating over a mesh network. Each robot only has access to its own data and maintains its own version of the neural network, but eventually learns a model that is as good as if it had been trained on all the data centrally. No robot sends raw data over the wireless network, preserving data privacy and ensuring efficient use of wireless bandwidth. At each iteration, each robot approximately optimizes an augmented Lagrangian function, then communicates the resulting weights to its neighbors, updates dual variables, and repeats. Eventually, all robots' local network weights reach a consensus. For convex objective functions, we prove this consensus is a global optimum. We compare our algorithm to two existing distributed deep neural network training algorithms in (i) an MNIST image classification task, (ii) a multi-robot implicit mapping task, and (iii) a multi-robot reinforcement learning task. In all of our experiments our method out performed baselines, and was able to achieve validation loss equivalent to centrally trained models. See \href{this https URL}{this https URL\_nn\_train} for videos and a link to our GitHub repository.
Embedding Model Based Fast Meta Learning for Downlink Beamforming Adaptation

This paper studies the fast adaptive beamforming for the multiuser multiple-input single-output downlink. Existing deep learning-based approaches assume that training and testing channels follow the same distribution which causes task mismatch, when the testing environment changes. Although meta learning can deal with the task mismatch, it relies on labelled data and incurs high complexity in the pre-training and fine tuning stages. We propose a simple yet effective adaptive framework to solve the mismatch issue, which trains an embedding model as a transferable feature extractor, followed by fitting the support vector regression. Compared to the existing meta learning algorithm, our method does not necessarily need labelled data in the pre-training and does not need fine-tuning of the pre-trained model in the adaptation. The effectiveness of the proposed method is verified through two well-known applications, i.e., the signal to interference plus noise ratio balancing problem and the sum rate maximization problem. Furthermore, we extend our proposed method to online scenarios in non-stationary environments. Simulation results demonstrate the advantages of the proposed algorithm in terms of both performance and complexity. The proposed framework can also be applied to general radio resource management problems.
Scaling Laws for Neural Machine Translation

Behrooz Ghorbani, Orhan Firat, Markus Freitag, Ankur Bapna, Maxim Krikun, Xavier Garcia, Ciprian Chelba, Colin Cherry. We present an empirical study of scaling properties of encoder-decoder Transformer models used in neural machine translation (NMT). We show that cross-entropy loss as a function of model size follows a certain scaling law. Specifically (i) We propose a formula which describes the scaling behavior of cross-entropy loss as a bivariate function of encoder and decoder size, and show that it gives accurate predictions under a variety of scaling approaches and languages; we show that the total number of parameters alone is not sufficient for such purposes. (ii) We observe different power law exponents when scaling the decoder vs scaling the encoder, and provide recommendations for optimal allocation of encoder/decoder capacity based on this observation. (iii) We also report that the scaling behavior of the model is acutely influenced by composition bias of the train/test sets, which we define as any deviation from naturally generated text (either via machine generated or human translated text). We observe that natural text on the target side enjoys scaling, which manifests as successful reduction of the cross-entropy loss. (iv) Finally, we investigate the relationship between the cross-entropy loss and the quality of the generated translations. We find two different behaviors, depending on the nature of the test data. For test sets which were originally translated from target language to source language, both loss and BLEU score improve as model size increases. In contrast, for test sets originally translated from source language to target language, the loss improves, but the BLEU score stops improving after a certain threshold. We release generated text from all models used in this study.
PCNN: A physics-constrained neural network for multiphase flows

The present study develops a physics-constrained neural network (PCNN) to predict sequential patterns and motions of multiphase flows (MPFs), which includes strong interactions among various fluid phases. To predict the order parameters, which locate individual phases, in the future time, the conditional neural processes and long short-term memory (CNP-LSTM) are applied to quickly infer the dynamics of the phases after encoding only a few observations. After that, the multiphase consistent and conservative boundedness mapping algorithm (MCBOM) is implemented to correct the order parameters predicted from CNP-LSTM in order to strictly satisfy the mass conservation, the summation of the volume fractions of the phases to be unity, the consistency of reduction, and the boundedness of the order parameters. Then, the density of the fluid mixture is updated from the corrected order parameters. Finally, the velocity in the future time is predicted by a physics-informed CNP-LSTM (PICNP-LSTM) where conservation of momentum is included in the loss function with the observed density and velocity as the inputs. The proposed PCNN for MPFs sequentially performs (CNP-LSTM)-(MCBOM)-(PICNP-LSTM), which avoids unphysical behaviors of the order parameters, accelerates the convergence, and requires fewer data to make predictions. Numerical experiments demonstrate that the proposed PCNN is capable of predicting MPFs effectively.
Learning in Sinusoidal Spaces with Physics-Informed Neural Networks

A physics-informed neural network (PINN) uses physics-augmented loss functions, e.g., incorporating the residual term from governing differential equations, to ensure its output is consistent with fundamental physics laws. However, it turns out to be difficult to train an accurate PINN model for many problems in practice. In this paper, we address this issue through a novel perspective on the merits of learning in sinusoidal spaces with PINNs. By analyzing asymptotic behavior at model initialization, we first prove that a PINN of increasing size (i.e., width and depth) induces a bias towards flat outputs. Notably, a flat function is a trivial solution to many physics differential equations, hence, deceptively minimizing the residual term of the augmented loss while being far from the true solution. We then show that the sinusoidal mapping of inputs, in an architecture we label as sf-PINN, is able to elevate output variability, thus avoiding being trapped in the deceptive local minimum. In addition, the level of variability can be effectively modulated to match high-frequency patterns in the problem at hand. A key facet of this paper is the comprehensive empirical study that demonstrates the efficacy of learning in sinusoidal spaces with PINNs for a wide range of forward and inverse modelling problems spanning multiple physics domains.
