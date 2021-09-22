Deep Variational Clustering Framework for Self-labeling of Large-scale Medical Images
We propose a Deep Variational Clustering (DVC) framework for unsupervised representation learning and clustering of large-scale medical images. DVC simultaneously learns the multivariate Gaussian posterior through the probabilistic convolutional encoder and the likelihood distribution with the probabilistic convolutional decoder; and optimizes cluster labels assignment. Here, the learned multivariate Gaussian posterior captures the latent distribution of a large set of unlabeled images. Then, we perform unsupervised clustering on top of the variational latent space using a clustering loss. In this approach, the probabilistic decoder helps to prevent the distortion of data points in the latent space and to preserve the local structure of data generating distribution. The training process can be considered as a self-training process to refine the latent space and simultaneously optimizing cluster assignments iteratively. We evaluated our proposed framework on three public datasets that represented different medical imaging modalities. Our experimental results show that our proposed framework generalizes better across different datasets. It achieves compelling results on several medical imaging benchmarks. Thus, our approach offers potential advantages over conventional deep unsupervised learning in real-world applications. The source code of the method and all the experiments are available publicly at: this https URL.arxiv.org
