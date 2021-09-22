CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Variational Clustering Framework for Self-labeling of Large-scale Medical Images

By Farzin Soleymani, Mohammad Eslami, Tobias Elze, Bernd Bischl, Mina Rezaei
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

We propose a Deep Variational Clustering (DVC) framework for unsupervised representation learning and clustering of large-scale medical images. DVC simultaneously learns the multivariate Gaussian posterior through the probabilistic convolutional encoder and the likelihood distribution with the probabilistic convolutional decoder; and optimizes cluster labels assignment. Here, the learned multivariate Gaussian posterior captures the latent distribution of a large set of unlabeled images. Then, we perform unsupervised clustering on top of the variational latent space using a clustering loss. In this approach, the probabilistic decoder helps to prevent the distortion of data points in the latent space and to preserve the local structure of data generating distribution. The training process can be considered as a self-training process to refine the latent space and simultaneously optimizing cluster assignments iteratively. We evaluated our proposed framework on three public datasets that represented different medical imaging modalities. Our experimental results show that our proposed framework generalizes better across different datasets. It achieves compelling results on several medical imaging benchmarks. Thus, our approach offers potential advantages over conventional deep unsupervised learning in real-world applications. The source code of the method and all the experiments are available publicly at: this https URL.

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Metric Learning With Graph Clustering For Speaker Diarization

In this paper, we propose a novel algorithm for speaker diarization using metric learning for graph based clustering. The graph clustering algorithms use an adjacency matrix consisting of similarity scores. These scores are computed between speaker embeddings extracted from pairs of audio segments within the given recording. In this paper, we propose an approach that jointly learns the speaker embeddings and the similarity metric using principles of self-supervised learning. The metric learning network implements a neural model of the probabilistic linear discriminant analysis (PLDA). The self-supervision is derived from the pseudo labels obtained from a previous iteration of clustering. The entire model of representation learning and metric learning is trained with a binary cross entropy loss. By combining the self-supervision based metric learning along with the graph-based clustering algorithm, we achieve significant relative improvements of 60% and 7% over the x-vector PLDA agglomerative hierarchical clustering (AHC) approach on AMI and the DIHARD datasets respectively in terms of diarization error rates (DER).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Semi-supervised Contrastive Learning for Label-efficient Medical Image Segmentation

The success of deep learning methods in medical image segmentation tasks heavily depends on a large amount of labeled data to supervise the training. On the other hand, the annotation of biomedical images requires domain knowledge and can be laborious. Recently, contrastive learning has demonstrated great potential in learning latent representation of images even without any label. Existing works have explored its application to biomedical image segmentation where only a small portion of data is labeled, through a pre-training phase based on self-supervised contrastive learning without using any labels followed by a supervised fine-tuning phase on the labeled portion of data only. In this paper, we establish that by including the limited label in formation in the pre-training phase, it is possible to boost the performance of contrastive learning. We propose a supervised local contrastive loss that leverages limited pixel-wise annotation to force pixels with the same label to gather around in the embedding space. Such loss needs pixel-wise computation which can be expensive for large images, and we further propose two strategies, downsampling and block division, to address the issue. We evaluate our methods on two public biomedical image datasets of different modalities. With different amounts of labeled data, our methods consistently outperform the state-of-the-art contrast-based methods and other semi-supervised learning techniques.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Path Loss in Urban LoRa Networks: A Large-Scale Measurement Study

Urban LoRa networks promise to provide a cost-efficient and scalable communication backbone for smart cities. One core challenge in rolling out and operating these networks is radio network planning, i.e., precise predictions about possible new locations and their impact on network coverage. Path loss models aid in this task, but evaluating and comparing different models requires a sufficiently large set of high-quality received packet power samples. In this paper, we report on a corresponding large-scale measurement study covering an urban area of 200km2 over a period of 230 days using sensors deployed on garbage trucks, resulting in more than 112 thousand high-quality samples for received packet power. Using this data, we compare eleven previously proposed path loss models and additionally provide new coefficients for the Log-distance model. Our results reveal that the Log-distance model and other well-known empirical models such as Okumura or Winner+ provide reasonable estimations in an urban environment, and terrain based models such as ITM or ITWOM have no advantages. In addition, we derive estimations for the needed sample size in similar measurement campaigns. To stimulate further research in this direction, we make all our data publicly available.
TECHNOLOGY
datasciencecentral.com

Handling very large images in medical imaging applications

The field of computational pathology (CPATH) consists of using algorithms to analyze digital images obtained through scanning slides of cells and tissues. In recent years, deep learning algorithms that show comparable performance to trained pathologists have been developed for several classification, regression, and segmentation tasks, such as tumor detection and grading.
SCIENCE
#Clustering#Medical Images#Unsupervised Learning#Deep Learning#Medical Imaging#Dvc#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

An Extended Primal-Dual Algorithm Framework for Nonconvex Problems with Application to Nonlinear Imaging

We propose an extended primal-dual algorithm framework for solving a general nonconvex optimization model. This work is motivated by image reconstruction problems in a class of nonlinear imaging, where the forward operator can be formulated as a nonlinear convex function with respect to the reconstructed image. Using the proposed framework, we put forward six specific iterative schemes, and present their detailed mathematical explanation. We also establish the relationship to existing algorithms. Moreover, under proper assumptions, we analyze the convergence of the schemes for the general model when the optimal dual variable regarding the nonlinear operator is non-vanishing. As a representative, the image reconstruction for spectral computed tomography is used to demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed algorithm framework. By special properties of the concrete problem, we further prove the convergence of these customized schemes when the optimal dual variable regarding the nonlinear operator is vanishing. Finally, the numerical experiments show that the proposed algorithm has good performance on image reconstruction for various data with non-standard scanning configuration.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Simple Unified Framework for Anomaly Detection in Deep Reinforcement Learning

Abnormal states in deep reinforcement learning~(RL) are states that are beyond the scope of an RL policy. Such states may make the RL system unsafe and impede its deployment in real scenarios. In this paper, we propose a simple yet effective anomaly detection framework for deep RL algorithms that simultaneously considers random, adversarial and out-of-distribution~(OOD) state outliers. In particular, we attain the class-conditional distributions for each action class under the Gaussian assumption, and rely on these distributions to discriminate between inliers and outliers based on Mahalanobis Distance~(MD) and Robust Mahalanobis Distance. We conduct extensive experiments on Atari games that verify the effectiveness of our detection strategies. To the best of our knowledge, we present the first in-detail study of statistical and adversarial anomaly detection in deep RL algorithms. This simple unified anomaly detection paves the way towards deploying safe RL systems in real-world applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

LGD: Label-guided Self-distillation for Object Detection

In this paper, we propose the first self-distillation framework for general object detection, termed LGD (Label-Guided self-Distillation). Previous studies rely on a strong pretrained teacher to provide instructive knowledge for distillation. However, this could be unavailable in real-world scenarios. Instead, we generate an instructive knowledge by inter-and-intra relation modeling among objects, requiring only student representations and regular labels. In detail, our framework involves sparse label-appearance encoding, inter-object relation adaptation and intra-object knowledge mapping to obtain the instructive knowledge. Modules in LGD are trained end-to-end with student detector and are discarded in inference. Empirically, LGD obtains decent results on various detectors, datasets, and extensive task like instance segmentation. For example in MS-COCO dataset, LGD improves RetinaNet with ResNet-50 under 2x single-scale training from 36.2% to 39.0% mAP (+ 2.8%). For much stronger detectors like FCOS with ResNeXt-101 DCN v2 under 2x multi-scale training (46.1%), LGD achieves 47.9% (+ 1.8%). For pedestrian detection in CrowdHuman dataset, LGD boosts mMR by 2.3% for Faster R-CNN with ResNet-50. Compared with a classical teacher-based method FGFI, LGD not only performs better without requiring pretrained teacher but also with 51% lower training cost beyond inherent student learning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MARMOT: A Deep Learning Framework for Constructing Multimodal Representations for Vision-and-Language Tasks

Political activity on social media presents a data-rich window into political behavior, but the vast amount of data means that almost all content analyses of social media require a data labeling step. However, most automated machine classification methods ignore the multimodality of posted content, focusing either on text or images. State-of-the-art vision-and-language models are unusable for most political science research: they require all observations to have both image and text and require computationally expensive pretraining. This paper proposes a novel vision-and-language framework called multimodal representations using modality translation (MARMOT). MARMOT presents two methodological contributions: it can construct representations for observations missing image or text, and it replaces the computationally expensive pretraining with modality translation. MARMOT outperforms an ensemble text-only classifier in 19 of 20 categories in multilabel classifications of tweets reporting election incidents during the 2016 U.S. general election. Moreover, MARMOT shows significant improvements over the results of benchmark multimodal models on the Hateful Memes dataset, improving the best result set by VisualBERT in terms of accuracy from 0.6473 to 0.6760 and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) from 0.7141 to 0.7530.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
arxiv.org

Non-hyperbolicity in large-scale dynamics of a chaotic system

Many important high-dimensional dynamical systems exhibit complex chaotic behaviour. Their complexity means that their dynamics are necessarily comprehended under strong reducing assumptions. It is therefore important to have a clear picture of these reducing assumptions' range of validity. The highly influential chaotic hypothesis of Gallavotti and Cohen states that the large-scale dynamics of high-dimensional systems are effectively hyperbolic, which implies many felicitous statistical properties. We demonstrate, contrary to the chaotic hypothesis, the existence of non-hyperbolic large-scale dynamics in a mean-field coupled system. To do this we reduce the system to its thermodynamic limit, which we approximate numerically with a Chebyshev Galerkin transfer operator discretisation. This enables us to obtain a high precision estimate of a homoclinic tangency, implying a failure of hyperbolicity. Robust non-hyperbolic behaviour is expected under perturbation. As a result, the chaotic hypothesis should not be assumed to hold in all systems, and a better understanding of the domain of its validity is required.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Structure-aware scale-adaptive networks for cancer segmentation in whole-slide images

Cancer segmentation in whole-slide images is a fundamental step for viable tumour burden estimation, which is of great value for cancer assessment. However, factors like vague boundaries or small regions dissociated from viable tumour areas make it a challenging task. Considering the usefulness of multi-scale features in various vision-related tasks, we present a structure-aware scale-adaptive feature selection method for efficient and accurate cancer segmentation. Based on a segmentation network with a popular encoder-decoder architecture, a scale-adaptive module is proposed for selecting more robust features to represent the vague, non-rigid boundaries. Furthermore, a structural similarity metric is proposed for better tissue structure awareness to deal with small region segmentation. In addition, advanced designs including several attention mechanisms and the selective-kernel convolutions are applied to the baseline network for comparative study purposes. Extensive experimental results show that the proposed structure-aware scale-adaptive networks achieve outstanding performance on liver cancer segmentation when compared to top ten submitted results in the challenge of PAIP 2019. Further evaluation on colorectal cancer segmentation shows that the scale-adaptive module improves the baseline network or outperforms the other excellent designs of attention mechanisms when considering the tradeoff between efficiency and accuracy.
CANCER
arxiv.org

In-network Computation for Large-scale Federated Learning over Wireless Edge Networks

Most conventional Federated Learning (FL) models are using a star network topology where all users aggregate their local models at a single server (e.g., a cloud server). That causes significant overhead in terms of both communications and computing at the server, delaying the training process, especially for large scale FL systems with straggling nodes. This paper proposes a novel edge network architecture that enables decentralizing the model aggregation process at the server, thereby significantly reducing the training delay for the whole FL network. Specifically, we design a highly-effective in-network computation protocol (INC) consisting of a user scheduling mechanism, an in-network aggregation process (INA) which is designed for both primal- and primal-dual methods in distributed machine learning problems, and a network routing algorithm. Under the proposed INA, we then formulate a joint routing and resource optimization problem, aiming to minimize the aggregation latency. The problem is NP-hard, and thus we propose a polynomial time routing algorithm which can achieve near optimal performance with a theoretical bound. Simulation results showed that the proposed INC framework can not only help reduce the FL training latency, up to 5.6 times, but also significantly decrease cloud's traffic and computing overhead. This can enable large-scale FL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Adaptive Clustering-based Reduced-Order Modeling Framework: Fast and accurate modeling of localized history-dependent phenomena

This paper proposes a novel Adaptive Clustering-based Reduced-Order Modeling (ACROM) framework to significantly improve and extend the recent family of clustering-based reduced-order models (CROMs). This adaptive framework enables the clustering-based domain decomposition to evolve dynamically throughout the problem solution, ensuring optimum refinement in regions where the relevant fields present steeper gradients. It offers a new route to fast and accurate material modeling of history-dependent nonlinear problems involving highly localized plasticity and damage phenomena. The overall approach is composed of three main building blocks: target clusters selection criterion, adaptive cluster analysis, and computation of cluster interaction tensors. In addition, an adaptive clustering solution rewinding procedure and a dynamic adaptivity split factor strategy are suggested to further enhance the adaptive process. The coined Adaptive Self-Consistent Clustering Analysis (ASCA) is shown to perform better than its static counterpart when capturing the multi-scale elasto-plastic behavior of a particle-matrix composite and predicting the associated fracture and toughness. Given the encouraging results shown in this paper, the ACROM framework sets the stage and opens new avenues to explore adaptivity in the context of CROMs.
SCIENCE
High Point Enterprise

Why we need to accelerate innovation in medical imaging

Healthcare is in the middle of a data explosion as medical image resolution increases and more images are being taken per day. For IT systems in healthcare, particularly PACS, storage capacities are being stretched due to the size of medical imaging files the accelerating quantity of patients being scanned. Healthcare providers need faster ways to manage medical imaging data, and smarter ways to store it. They also need to be able to access and share the images easily, quickly and most importantly, securely. And this is where innovators like HPE and their OEM partners come in.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Integrating Unsupervised Clustering and Label-specific Oversampling to Tackle Imbalanced Multi-label Data

There is often a mixture of very frequent labels and very infrequent labels in multi-label datatsets. This variation in label frequency, a type class imbalance, creates a significant challenge for building efficient multi-label classification algorithms. In this paper, we tackle this problem by proposing a minority class oversampling scheme, UCLSO, which integrates Unsupervised Clustering and Label-Specific data Oversampling. Clustering is performed to find out the key distinct and locally connected regions of a multi-label dataset (irrespective of the label information). Next, for each label, we explore the distributions of minority points in the cluster sets. Only the minority points within a cluster are used to generate the synthetic minority points that are used for oversampling. Even though the cluster set is the same across all labels, the distributions of the synthetic minority points will vary across the labels. The training dataset is augmented with the set of label-specific synthetic minority points, and classifiers are trained to predict the relevance of each label independently. Experiments using 12 multi-label datasets and several multi-label algorithms show that the proposed method performed very well compared to the other competing algorithms.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Learning for MRI Reconstruction with a Parallel Network Training Framework

Image reconstruction from undersampled k-space data plays an important role in accelerating the acquisition of MR data, and a lot of deep learning-based methods have been exploited recently. Despite the achieved inspiring results, the optimization of these methods commonly relies on the fully-sampled reference data, which are time-consuming and difficult to collect. To address this issue, we propose a novel self-supervised learning method. Specifically, during model optimization, two subsets are constructed by randomly selecting part of k-space data from the undersampled data and then fed into two parallel reconstruction networks to perform information recovery. Two reconstruction losses are defined on all the scanned data points to enhance the network's capability of recovering the frequency information. Meanwhile, to constrain the learned unscanned data points of the network, a difference loss is designed to enforce consistency between the two parallel networks. In this way, the reconstruction model can be properly trained with only the undersampled data. During the model evaluation, the undersampled data are treated as the inputs and either of the two trained networks is expected to reconstruct the high-quality results. The proposed method is flexible and can be employed in any existing deep learning-based method. The effectiveness of the method is evaluated on an open brain MRI dataset. Experimental results demonstrate that the proposed self-supervised method can achieve competitive reconstruction performance compared to the corresponding supervised learning method at high acceleration rates (4 and 8). The code is publicly available at \url{this https URL}.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Ensemble-variational assimilation of statistical data in large eddy simulation

A non-intrusive data assimilation methodology is developed to improve the statistical predictions of large-eddy simulations (LES). The ensemble-variational (EnVar) approach aims to minimize a cost function that is defined as the discrepancy between LES predictions and reference statistics from experiments or, in the present demonstration, independent direct numerical simulations (DNS). This methodology is applied to adjust the Smagorinsky subgrid model and obtain data assimilated LES (DA-LES) which accurately estimate the statistics of turbulent channel flow. To separately control the mean and fluctuations of the modeled subgrid tensor, and ultimately the first- and second-order flow statistics, two types of model corrections are considered. The first one optimizes the wall-normal profile of the Smagorinsky coefficient, while the second one introduces an adjustable steady forcing in the momentum equations to independently act on the mean flow. Using these two elements, the data assimilation procedure can satisfactorily modify the subgrid model and accurately recover reference flow statistics. The retrieved subgrid model significantly outperforms more elaborate baseline models such as dynamic and mixed models, in a posteriori testing. The robustness of the present data assimilation methodology is assessed by changing the Reynolds number and considering grid resolutions that are away from usual recommendations. Taking advantage of the stochastic formulation of EnVar, the developed framework also provides the uncertainty of the retrieved model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Heterogeneous Treatment Effect Estimation using machine learning for Healthcare application: tutorial and benchmark

Developing new drugs for target diseases is a time-consuming and expensive task, drug repurposing has become a popular topic in the drug development field. As much health claim data become available, many studies have been conducted on the data. The real-world data is noisy, sparse, and has many confounding factors. In addition, many studies have shown that drugs effects are heterogeneous among the population. Lots of advanced machine learning models about estimating heterogeneous treatment effects (HTE) have emerged in recent years, and have been applied to in econometrics and machine learning communities. These studies acknowledge medicine and drug development as the main application area, but there has been limited translational research from the HTE methodology to drug development. We aim to introduce the HTE methodology to the healthcare area and provide feasibility consideration when translating the methodology with benchmark experiments on healthcare administrative claim data. Also, we want to use benchmark experiments to show how to interpret and evaluate the model when it is applied to healthcare research. By introducing the recent HTE techniques to a broad readership in biomedical informatics communities, we expect to promote the wide adoption of causal inference using machine learning. We also expect to provide the feasibility of HTE for personalized drug effectiveness.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Cluster Analysis with Deep Embeddings and Contrastive Learning

Unsupervised disentangled representation learning is a long-standing problem in computer vision. This work proposes a novel framework for performing image clustering from deep embeddings by combining instance-level contrastive learning with a deep embedding based cluster center predictor. Our approach jointly learns representations and predicts cluster centers in an end-to-end manner. This is accomplished via a three-pronged approach that combines a clustering loss, an instance-wise contrastive loss, and an anchor loss. Our fundamental intuition is that using an ensemble loss that incorporates instance-level features and a clustering procedure focusing on semantic similarity reinforces learning better representations in the latent space. We observe that our method performs exceptionally well on popular vision datasets when evaluated using standard clustering metrics such as Normalized Mutual Information (NMI), in addition to producing geometrically well-separated cluster embeddings as defined by the Euclidean distance. Our framework performs on par with widely accepted clustering methods and outperforms the state-of-the-art contrastive learning method on the CIFAR-10 dataset with an NMI score of 0.772, a 7-8% improvement on the strong baseline.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Multiclass Classification and Applications in Deep CNN Image Classifiers

We develop a Distributionally Robust Optimization (DRO) formulation for Multiclass Logistic Regression (MLR), which could tolerate data contaminated by outliers. The DRO framework uses a probabilistic ambiguity set defined as a ball of distributions that are close to the empirical distribution of the training set in the sense of the Wasserstein metric. We relax the DRO formulation into a regularized learning problem whose regularizer is a norm of the coefficient matrix. We establish out-of-sample performance guarantees for the solutions to our model, offering insights on the role of the regularizer in controlling the prediction error. We apply the proposed method in rendering deep CNN-based image classifiers robust to random and adversarial attacks. Specifically, using the MNIST and CIFAR-10 datasets, we demonstrate reductions in test error rate by up to 78.8% and loss by up to 90.8%. We also show that with a limited number of perturbed images in the training set, our method can improve the error rate by up to 49.49% and the loss by up to 68.93% compared to Empirical Risk Minimization (ERM), converging faster to an ideal loss/error rate as the number of perturbed images increases.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Training on Test Data with Bayesian Adaptation for Covariate Shift

When faced with distribution shift at test time, deep neural networks often make inaccurate predictions with unreliable uncertainty estimates. While improving the robustness of neural networks is one promising approach to mitigate this issue, an appealing alternate to robustifying networks against all possible test-time shifts is to instead directly adapt them to unlabeled inputs from the particular distribution shift we encounter at test time. However, this poses a challenging question: in the standard Bayesian model for supervised learning, unlabeled inputs are conditionally independent of model parameters when the labels are unobserved, so what can unlabeled data tell us about the model parameters at test-time? In this paper, we derive a Bayesian model that provides for a well-defined relationship between unlabeled inputs under distributional shift and model parameters, and show how approximate inference in this model can be instantiated with a simple regularized entropy minimization procedure at test-time. We evaluate our method on a variety of distribution shifts for image classification, including image corruptions, natural distribution shifts, and domain adaptation settings, and show that our method improves both accuracy and uncertainty estimation.

