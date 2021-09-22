Sun: Campaign Nonviolence Action Week

Vermont, like much of our country, has a serious problem with affordable housing. This has recently been in the news in our state because with the end of COVID-related unemployment and federal supplemental checks, the gap between Vermont’s low wages (ability to pay) and the actual rental costs is among the worst in the nation. Not only are the rents a serious strain on many workers’ finances (often way more than 30% of their income), but there is very little low-rent housing available — because it just doesn’t exist.

