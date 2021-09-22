Sun: Campaign Nonviolence Action Week
Done with violence? So are we. From Sept. 18-26, tens of thousands of people are taking action for a culture of peace and active nonviolence, free from war, poverty, racism and environmental destruction. During Campaign Nonviolence Action Week, more than 4,391 actions and events will take place across the country and around the world. It is the largest, broadest Action Week since its inception in 2014. There will be marches, rallies, vigils, protests, demonstrations, prayer services, walks for peace, webinars, public talks, and more.www.rutlandherald.com
