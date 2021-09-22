CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sun: Campaign Nonviolence Action Week

Done with violence? So are we. From Sept. 18-26, tens of thousands of people are taking action for a culture of peace and active nonviolence, free from war, poverty, racism and environmental destruction. During Campaign Nonviolence Action Week, more than 4,391 actions and events will take place across the country and around the world. It is the largest, broadest Action Week since its inception in 2014. There will be marches, rallies, vigils, protests, demonstrations, prayer services, walks for peace, webinars, public talks, and more.

On Faith: Housing is a human right

Vermont, like much of our country, has a serious problem with affordable housing. This has recently been in the news in our state because with the end of COVID-related unemployment and federal supplemental checks, the gap between Vermont’s low wages (ability to pay) and the actual rental costs is among the worst in the nation. Not only are the rents a serious strain on many workers’ finances (often way more than 30% of their income), but there is very little low-rent housing available — because it just doesn’t exist.
The Rise and Fall of a Dangerous Political Movement in Revolutionary America

The Brethren did not begin as a tory uprising . Ironically, its members—a group of eastern North Carolina yeomen—believed themselves to be responding to a tyrannical conspiracy against Protestant liberty, and in resistance against forced military service. The evils they had been taught to fear their entire lives—popish plots and tyrannical Frenchmen, heretics and an overbearing government tearing men from their harvest to serve in standing armies—had arrived amid revolutionary chaos. And the changes that came with independence seemed to undermine beliefs that had for generations shaped their self-understanding as a free people; beliefs the U.S. revolution of 1775 had developed in support of.
City set to observe nonviolence rally

YOUNGSTOWN — The 11th annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 3. The Sunday event will lead off Nonviolence Week in Ohio, which is Oct. 3-9. This year, there will be a parade of walkers, cars, trucks, and floats. The parade will begin at the intersection of Wood Street and Wick Avenue, proceeding through downtown to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, where the rally will be held immediately following the parade.
Billie Eilish, Radiohead Urge Climate Action in 'Code Red Congress' Campaign

A diverse group of artists, celebrities, and influencers — including Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Leonardo DiCaprio — have launched a day of social media action to push Congress to pass strong climate provisions in the Build Back Better budget legislation. Using the hashtags #CodeRedClimate and #CodeRedCongress, the artists are urging...
Interfaith Voices: Nonviolence and taking care of each other

On December 2, 2020, my wife and I welcomed our first child, Elijah, into the world. He was only 6 pounds 4 ounces and since my wife had to have a C-section the doctors placed Elijah on my bare chest to provide much needed skin to skin warmth now that he was released from the comforting confines of the womb.
Local Nonprofit Thurston Climate Action Team Participates in Pioneering National Campaign

The Thurston Climate Action Team, locally known often as T-CAT, along with a wide variety of other nonprofit organizations are participating in the first Earth Gives Day on October 7. The giving platform site (active now, go look) is filled with profiles on each organization, the focus of their work, and the impact they are having on the environment. One thing that sets the platform apart from others that in addition to donating themselves, donors can also start their own campaign to share with others.
Week 2: United Way Campaign is gaining momentum

At the end of the second week of the community campaign, United Way continues to gain momentum. Pledges totaled $1,897,557, representing 40% of the overall campaign goal of $4.7 million. In addition to corporations, local businesses, nonprofits and individuals who lend their support, local family foundations play a vital role...
Texas doctor worked through the night to complete 67 abortions before ban took action

A doctor from Texas has revealed the realities of the last day before the controversial law to ban almost all abortions in the state took action. Signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, the law prohibits terminations once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is around the six-week mark where many women are unaware they are actually pregnant.
Medieval Imagery: Why White Supremacists and QAnon cultists are obsessed with the Byzantine Empire

From Charlottesville to the Capitol, medieval imagery has been repeatedly on show at far-right rallies and riots in recent years. Displays of Crusader shields and tattoos derived from Norse and Celtic symbols are of little surprise to medieval historians like me who have long documented the appropriation of the Middle Ages by today’s far right. But amid all the expected Viking imagery and nods to the Crusaders has been another dormant “medievalism” that has yet to be fully acknowledged in reporting on both the far right and conspiracy theorist movements: the Byzantine Empire.
11th Annual Nonviolence Week Begins Oct. 3 with Parade

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The 11th annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 3, kicking off Nonviolence Week in Ohio. The parade, featuring walkers, cars, trucks and floats, will begin at the intersection of Wood Street and Wick Avenue before passing through downtown Youngstown to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, where a rally will be held.
U.S. farm group seeks stronger antitrust action with new campaign

(Reuters) – The National Farmers Union, the nation’s second-largest farm group, said on Wednesday it is launching a campaign to expose the negative effects of consolidation in the agriculture industry on family farms and rural towns. The campaign, which it said will include a public relations blitz and lobbying, is...
Nonviolent Peaceforce celebrates International Day of Peace at Creative 360

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Creative 360 will host the Midland Chapter of the Nonviolent Peaceforce in a celebration of the United Nations International Day of Peace. “Each year on Sept. 21, the world observes 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire on a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace,” said Jeanne Schaller, chair of the Midland Chapter. “Our Midland group is filled with purpose and excitement for our work to increase awareness of and support for our own path to peace.”
Moore: The path ahead, climate action in Vermont

Climate change is all around us and yet, at times, can be hard to see clearly. The Earth’s climate is a complex, noisy system and is influenced by many factors, including human activities. Because of this, changes in our climate can feel small, or far away, while other threats feel more imminent.
Pope et al: Breathing easier about our classroom air

Back-to-school season is in full swing and that means nearly 60 million K-12 students and over 3 million teachers will have returned to school. Foremost on the minds of parents and teachers is keeping children safe and healthy. Attention on classroom indoor air quality remains critical as highly contagious airborne variants of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) impact an increasing number of younger children.
Local Organizations Partner For Drive To Help Afghan Refugees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As refugees from Afghanistan continue to re-settle here and around the United States, local organizations are helping them feel at home. On Saturday, the Salvation Army, Jewish Family and Community Services, and others held a drive to collection donations that many people don’t necessarily think of when helping out. Donated items included furniture, home decor, and appliances. All this comes in an effort to make life easier.

