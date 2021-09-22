Decentralized Learning of Tree-Structured Gaussian Graphical Models from Noisy Data

Automatically composing pop music with a satisfactory structure is an attractive but challenging topic. Although the musical structure is easy to be perceived by human, it is difficult to be described clearly and defined accurately. And it is still far from being solved that how we should model the structure in pop music generation. In this paper, we propose to leverage harmony-aware learning for structure-enhanced pop music generation. On the one hand, one of the participants of harmony, chord, represents the harmonic set of multiple notes, which is integrated closely with the spatial structure of music, texture. On the other hand, the other participant of harmony, chord progression, usually accompanies with the development of the music, which promotes the temporal structure of music, form. Besides, when chords evolve into chord progression, the texture and the form can be bridged by the harmony naturally, which contributes to the joint learning of the two structures. Furthermore, we propose the Harmony-Aware Hierarchical Music Transformer (HAT), which can exploit the structure adaptively from the music, and interact on the music tokens at multiple levels to enhance the signals of the structure in various musical elements. Results of subjective and objective evaluations demonstrate that HAT significantly improves the quality of generated music, especially in the structureness.
