CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Solving Large Steiner Tree Problems in Graphs for Cost-Efficient Fiber-To-The-Home Network Expansion

By Tobias Müller, Kyrill Schmid, Daniëlle Schuman, Thomas Gabor, Markus Friedrich, Marc Geitz
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The expansion of Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) networks creates high costs due to expensive excavation procedures. Optimizing the planning process and minimizing the cost of the earth excavation work therefore lead to large savings. Mathematically, the FTTH network problem can be described as a minimum Steiner Tree problem. Even though the Steiner Tree problem has already been investigated intensively in the last decades, it might be further optimized with the help of new computing paradigms and emerging approaches. This work studies upcoming technologies, such as Quantum Annealing, Simulated Annealing and nature-inspired methods like Evolutionary Algorithms or slime-mold-based optimization. Additionally, we investigate partitioning and simplifying methods. Evaluated on several real-life problem instances, we could outperform a traditional, widely-used baseline (NetworkX Approximate Solver) on most of the domains. Prior partitioning of the initial graph and the presented slime-mold-based approach were especially valuable for a cost-efficient approximation. Quantum Annealing seems promising, but was limited by the number of available qubits.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
sme.org

Techniques for Problem Solving for Engineers

Melisa describes her work in simple terms: she makes lasers and solves problems. Today we’ll hear how she tackles complex engineering and business problems as the Corporate Director for Operational Excellence at Coherent. Melisa is also the author of Problem Solving for New Engineers.
arxiv.org

Beyond Distributed Subgraph Detection: Induced Subgraphs, Multicolored Problems and Graph Parameters

Subgraph detection has recently been one of the most studied problems in the CONGEST model of distributed computing. In this work, we study the distributed complexity of problems closely related to subgraph detection, mainly focusing on induced subgraph detection. The main line of this work presents lower bounds and parameterized algorithms w.r.t structural parameters of the input graph:
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

RaWaNet: Enriching Graph Neural Network Input via Random Walks on Graphs

In recent years, graph neural networks (GNNs) have gained increasing popularity and have shown very promising results for data that are represented by graphs. The majority of GNN architectures are designed based on developing new convolutional and/or pooling layers that better extract the hidden and deeper representations of the graphs to be used for different prediction tasks. The inputs to these layers are mainly the three default descriptors of a graph, node features $(X)$, adjacency matrix $(A)$, and edge features $(W)$ (if available). To provide a more enriched input to the network, we propose a random walk data processing of the graphs based on three selected lengths. Namely, (regular) walks of length 1 and 2, and a fractional walk of length $\gamma \in (0,1)$, in order to capture the different local and global dynamics on the graphs. We also calculate the stationary distribution of each random walk, which is then used as a scaling factor for the initial node features ($X$). This way, for each graph, the network receives multiple adjacency matrices along with their individual weighting for the node features. We test our method on various molecular datasets by passing the processed node features to the network in order to perform several classification and regression tasks. Interestingly, our method, not using edge features which are heavily exploited in molecular graph learning, let a shallow network outperform well known deep GNNs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

IGNNITION: Bridging the Gap Between Graph Neural Networks and Networking Systems

David Pujol-Perich, José Suárez-Varela, Miquel Ferriol, Shihan Xiao, Bo Wu, Albert Cabellos-Aparicio, Pere Barlet-Ros Recent years have seen the vast potential of Graph Neural Networks (GNN) in many fields where data is structured as graphs (e.g., chemistry, recommender systems). In particular, GNNs are becoming increasingly popular in the field of networking, as graphs are intrinsically present at many levels (e.g., topology, routing). The main novelty of GNNs is their ability to generalize to other networks unseen during training, which is an essential feature for developing practical Machine Learning (ML) solutions for networking. However, implementing a functional GNN prototype is currently a cumbersome task that requires strong skills in neural network programming. This poses an important barrier to network engineers that often do not have the necessary ML expertise. In this article, we present IGNNITION, a novel open-source framework that enables fast prototyping of GNNs for networking systems. IGNNITION is based on an intuitive high-level abstraction that hides the complexity behind GNNs, while still offering great flexibility to build custom GNN architectures. To showcase the versatility and performance of this framework, we implement two state-of-the-art GNN models applied to different networking use cases. Our results show that the GNN models produced by IGNNITION are equivalent in terms of accuracy and performance to their native implementations in TensorFlow.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Network#Graphs#Ftth#Quantum Annealing#Icaart#Machine Learning#Lg#Ne
arxiv.org

Solving Occlusion in Terrain Mapping with Neural Networks

Accurate and complete terrain maps enhance the awareness of autonomous robots and enable safe and optimal path planning. Rocks and topography often create occlusions and lead to missing elevation information in the Digital Elevation Map (DEM). Currently, mostly traditional inpainting techniques based on diffusion or patch-matching are used by autonomous mobile robots to fill-in incomplete DEMs. These methods cannot leverage the high-level terrain characteristics and the geometric constraints of line of sight we humans use intuitively to predict occluded areas. We propose to use neural networks to reconstruct the occluded areas in DEMs. We introduce a self-supervised learning approach capable of training on real-world data without a need for ground-truth information. We accomplish this by adding artificial occlusion to the incomplete elevation maps constructed on a real robot by performing ray casting. We first evaluate a supervised learning approach on synthetic data for which we have the full ground-truth available and subsequently move to several real-world datasets. These real-world datasets were recorded during autonomous exploration of both structured and unstructured terrain with a legged robot, and additionally in a planetary scenario on Lunar analogue terrain. We state a significant improvement compared to the Telea and Navier-Stokes baseline methods both on synthetic terrain and for the real-world datasets. Our neural network is able to run in real-time on both CPU and GPU with suitable sampling rates for autonomous ground robots.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Robot Structure and Motion Embeddings using Graph Neural Networks

We propose a learning framework to find the representation of a robot's kinematic structure and motion embedding spaces using graph neural networks (GNN). Finding a compact and low-dimensional embedding space for complex phenomena is a key for understanding its behaviors, which may lead to a better learning performance, as we observed in other domains of images or languages. However, although numerous robotics applications deal with various types of data, the embedding of the generated data has been relatively less studied by roboticists. To this end, our work aims to learn embeddings for two types of robotic data: the robot's design structure, such as links, joints, and their relationships, and the motion data, such as kinematic joint positions. Our method exploits the tree structure of the robot to train appropriate embeddings to the given robot data. To avoid overfitting, we formulate multi-task learning to find a general representation of the embedding spaces. We evaluate the proposed learning method on a robot with a simple linear structure and visualize the learned embeddings using t-SNE. We also study a few design choices of the learning framework, such as network architectures and message passing schemes.
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

The Many Ways To Solve Your Enclosure Problems

Most projects around here involve some sort of electronics, and some sort of box to put them in. The same is true of pretty much all commercially available electronic products as well. Despite that, selecting an enclosure is far from a solved problem. For simple electronics it’s entirely possible to...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

GoG: Relation-aware Graph-over-Graph Network for Visual Dialog

Visual dialog, which aims to hold a meaningful conversation with humans about a given image, is a challenging task that requires models to reason the complex dependencies among visual content, dialog history, and current questions. Graph neural networks are recently applied to model the implicit relations between objects in an image or dialog. However, they neglect the importance of 1) coreference relations among dialog history and dependency relations between words for the question representation; and 2) the representation of the image based on the fully represented question. Therefore, we propose a novel relation-aware graph-over-graph network (GoG) for visual dialog. Specifically, GoG consists of three sequential graphs: 1) H-Graph, which aims to capture coreference relations among dialog history; 2) History-aware Q-Graph, which aims to fully understand the question through capturing dependency relations between words based on coreference resolution on the dialog history; and 3) Question-aware I-Graph, which aims to capture the relations between objects in an image based on fully question representation. As an additional feature representation module, we add GoG to the existing visual dialogue model. Experimental results show that our model outperforms the strong baseline in both generative and discriminative settings by a significant margin.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
HackerNoon

Go for the "dirtiest, unsexiest problems out there to solve," say Poplar Homes Co-Founder & CTO

Rico Mok is Co-Founder & CTO at Poplar Homes, a tech-enabled property management service for residential real estate. The company was founded in 2014 and now counts over 2,200 doors under management and $20M in venture funding. Founder: “We founded Poplar Homes in 2014 after our own terrible housing experience as college students.” Founder: "If I weren’t building this startup, I’d be building another in real estate as well…” "Our team is not afraid of taking big leaps of faith and weathering the storm…”
REAL ESTATE
HackerNoon

Tekpon solves a $30 billion problem: Unused Software

According to a new study, U.S. companies waste almost $30 billion on unused software over a year. This is a severe phenomenon right now, with companies ending to spend so much money on different software products meant to improve their business. The only viable solution for companies to avoid software and money waste is to choose the right software and purchase only the licenses that work for them. For example, [Tekpon.com is a [software marketplace] that set out to put an end to software waste. Tekpon encourages users to write their own experiences to help other users.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Edge-similarity-aware Graph Neural Networks

Graph are a ubiquitous data representation, as they represent a flexible and compact representation. For instance, the 3D structure of RNA can be efficiently represented as $\textit{2.5D graphs}$, graphs whose nodes are nucleotides and edges represent chemical interactions. In this setting, we have biological evidence of the similarity between the edge types, as some chemical interactions are more similar than others.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Network Clustering by Embedding of Attribute-augmented Graphs

In this paper we propose a new approach to detect clusters in undirected graphs with attributed vertices. The aim is to group vertices which are similar not only in terms of structural connectivity but also in terms of attribute values. We incorporate structural and attribute similarities between the vertices in an augmented graph by creating additional vertices and edges as proposed in [5, 27]. The augmented graph is embedded in a Euclidean space associated to its Laplacian and apply a modified K-means algorithm to identify clusters. The modified K-means uses a vector distance measure where to each original vertex is assigned a vector-valued set of coordinates depending on both structural connectivity and attribute similarities. To define the coordinate vectors we employ an adaptive AMG (Algebraic MultiGrid) method to identify the coordinate directions in the embedding Euclidean space extending our previous result for graphs without attributes. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed clustering method on both synthetic and real-world attributed graphs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Meta-Learning Approach for Training Explainable Graph Neural Networks

In this paper, we investigate the degree of explainability of graph neural networks (GNNs). Existing explainers work by finding global/local subgraphs to explain a prediction, but they are applied after a GNN has already been trained. Here, we propose a meta-learning framework for improving the level of explainability of a GNN directly at training time, by steering the optimization procedure towards what we call `interpretable minima'. Our framework (called MATE, MetA-Train to Explain) jointly trains a model to solve the original task, e.g., node classification, and to provide easily processable outputs for downstream algorithms that explain the model's decisions in a human-friendly way. In particular, we meta-train the model's parameters to quickly minimize the error of an instance-level GNNExplainer trained on-the-fly on randomly sampled nodes. The final internal representation relies upon a set of features that can be `better' understood by an explanation algorithm, e.g., another instance of GNNExplainer. Our model-agnostic approach can improve the explanations produced for different GNN architectures and use any instance-based explainer to drive this process. Experiments on synthetic and real-world datasets for node and graph classification show that we can produce models that are consistently easier to explain by different algorithms. Furthermore, this increase in explainability comes at no cost for the accuracy of the model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Feature Correlation Aggregation: on the Path to Better Graph Neural Networks

Prior to the introduction of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs), modeling and analyzing irregular data, particularly graphs, was thought to be the Achilles' heel of deep learning. The core concept of GNNs is to find a representation by recursively aggregating the representations of a central node and those of its neighbors. The core concept of GNNs is to find a representation by recursively aggregating the representations of a central node and those of its neighbor, and its success has been demonstrated by many GNNs' designs. However, most of them only focus on using the first-order information between a node and its neighbors. In this paper, we introduce a central node permutation variant function through a frustratingly simple and innocent-looking modification to the core operation of a GNN, namely the Feature cOrrelation aGgregation (FOG) module which learns the second-order information from feature correlation between a node and its neighbors in the pipeline. By adding FOG into existing variants of GNNs, we empirically verify this second-order information complements the features generated by original GNNs across a broad set of benchmarks. A tangible boost in performance of the model is observed where the model surpasses previous state-of-the-art results by a significant margin while employing fewer parameters. (e.g., 33.116% improvement on a real-world molecular dataset using graph convolutional networks).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A QUBO Formulation for Minimum Loss Spanning Tree Reconfiguration Problems in Electric Power Networks

We introduce a novel quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) formulation for a classical problem in electrical engineering -- the optimal reconfiguration of distribution grids. For a given graph representing the grid infrastructure and known nodal loads, the problem consists in finding the spanning tree that minimizes the total link ohmic losses. A set of constraints is initially defined to impose topologically valid solutions. These constraints are then converted to a QUBO model as penalty terms. The electrical losses terms are finally added to the model as the objective function to minimize. In order to maximize the performance of solution searching with classical solvers, with hybrid quantum-classical solvers and with quantum annealers, our QUBO formulation has the goal of being very efficient in terms of variables usage. A standard 33-node test network is used as an illustrative example of our general formulation. Model metrics for this example are presented and discussed.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Transferability of Graph Neural Networks: an Extended Graphon Approach

We study spectral graph convolutional neural networks (GCNNs), where filters are defined as continuous functions of the graph shift operator (GSO) through functional calculus. A spectral GCNN is not tailored to one specific graph and can be transferred between different graphs. It is hence important to study the GCNN transferability: the capacity of the network to have approximately the same repercussion on different graphs that represent the same phenomenon. Transferability ensures that GCNNs trained on certain graphs generalize if the graphs in the test set represent the same phenomena as the graphs in the training set. In this paper, we consider a model of transferability based on graphon analysis. Graphons are limit objects of graphs, and, in the graph paradigm, two graphs represent the same phenomenon if both approximate the same graphon. Our main contributions can be summarized as follows: 1) we prove that any fixed GCNN with continuous filters is transferable under graphs that approximate the same graphon, 2) we prove transferability for graphs that approximate unbounded graphon shift operators, which are defined in this paper, and, 3) we obtain non-asymptotic approximation results, proving linear stability of GCNNs. This extends current state-of-the-art results which show asymptotic transferability for polynomial filters under graphs that approximate bounded graphons.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient, Interpretable Atomistic Graph Neural Network Representation for Angle-dependent Properties and its Application to Optical Spectroscopy Prediction

Tim Hsu, Nathan Keilbart, Stephen Weitzner, James Chapman, Penghao Xiao, Tuan Anh Pham, S. Roger Qiu, Xiao Chen, Brandon C. Wood. Graph neural networks (GNNs) are attractive for learning properties of atomic structures thanks to their intuitive, physically informed graph encoding of atoms and bonds. However, conventional GNN encodings do not account for angular information, which is critical for describing complex atomic arrangements in disordered materials, interfaces, and molecular distortions. In this work, we extend the recently proposed ALIGNN encoding, which incorporates bond angles, to also include dihedral angles (ALIGNN-d), and we apply the model to capture the structures of aqua copper complexes for spectroscopy prediction. This simple extension is shown to lead to a memory-efficient graph representation capable of capturing the full geometric information of atomic structures. Specifically, the ALIGNN-d encoding is a sparse yet equally expressive representation compared to the dense, maximally-connected graph, in which all bonds are encoded. We also explore model interpretability based on ALIGNN-d by elucidating the relative contributions of individual structural components to the optical response of the copper complexes. Lastly, we briefly discuss future developments to validate the computational efficiency and to extend the interpretability of ALIGNN-d.
MATHEMATICS
telecompetitor.com

Merger Enlarges Fiber Minnesota Network to 3,900 Route Miles

Fiber Minnesota LLC says that it has merged with two other fiber transport carriers – Broadband Visions (BBV) and SM Broadband (SMB) – to create what it says is one of the state’s largest transport networks. The new entity will operate under the Fiber Minnesota brand. It will have a...
ECONOMY
ScienceBlog.com

A new way to solve the ‘hardest of the hard’ computer problems

A relatively new type of computing that mimics the way the human brain works was already transforming how scientists could tackle some of the most difficult information processing problems. Now, researchers have found a way to make what is called reservoir computing work between 33 and a million times faster,...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

FPGA-based low-cost synchronized fiber network for experimental setups in space

Custom experiment setups in physics often require control electronics to execute actions and measurements on a small time scale. When further constraints limit the experiment's environment, for example when the experiment is inside a sounding rocket, conventional network systems will not suffice those constraints because of weight, heat or budget limitations. This paper proposes a network architecture with a time resolution of less than 1 ns over a pair of plastic fibers while using low-cost commercial hardware. The plastic fibers in comparison to copper fibers have a low weight and additionally can isolate parts of the setup galvanically. Data rates of 40 Mbit/s enable the network to transfer large amounts of measurements and configuration data over the network. Proof-of-concept implementations of network endpoints and switches on small FPGAs are analyzed in terms of synchronicity, data rate and resource usage. Using commercial parts the resolution of 1 ns is reached with a standard deviation of less than 100 ps. Compared to a copper wire implementation the weight is reduced by about one order of magnitude. With its low weight at a low cost, the network is useful in space or laboratory setups which require high time resolution.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy