Index $t$-SNE: Tracking Dynamics of High-Dimensional Datasets with Coherent Embeddings
$t$-SNE is an embedding method that the data science community has widely Two interesting characteristics of t-SNE are the structure preservation property and the answer to the crowding problem, where all neighbors in high dimensional space cannot be represented correctly in low dimensional space. $t$-SNE preserves the local neighborhood, and similar items are nicely spaced by adjusting to the local density. These two characteristics produce a meaningful representation, where the cluster area is proportional to its size in number, and relationships between clusters are materialized by closeness on the embedding.arxiv.org
Comments / 0