Benchmarking Lane-changing Decision-making for Deep Reinforcement Learning

By Junjie Wang, Qichao Zhang, Dongbin Zhao
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The development of autonomous driving has attracted extensive attention in recent years, and it is essential to evaluate the performance of autonomous driving. However, testing on the road is expensive and inefficient. Virtual testing is the primary way to validate and verify self-driving cars, and the basis of virtual testing is to build simulation scenarios. In this paper, we propose a training, testing, and evaluation pipeline for the lane-changing task from the perspective of deep reinforcement learning. First, we design lane change scenarios for training and testing, where the test scenarios include stochastic and deterministic parts. Then, we deploy a set of benchmarks consisting of learning and non-learning approaches. We train several state-of-the-art deep reinforcement learning methods in the designed training scenarios and provide the benchmark metrics evaluation results of the trained models in the test scenarios. The designed lane-changing scenarios and benchmarks are both opened to provide a consistent experimental environment for the lane-changing task.

Exploration in Deep Reinforcement Learning: A Comprehensive Survey

Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) and Deep Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning (MARL) have achieved significant success across a wide range of domains, such as game AI, autonomous vehicles, robotics and finance. However, DRL and deep MARL agents are widely known to be sample-inefficient and millions of interactions are usually needed even for relatively simple game settings, thus preventing the wide application in real-industry scenarios. One bottleneck challenge behind is the well-known exploration problem, i.e., how to efficiently explore the unknown environments and collect informative experiences that could benefit the policy learning most.
Dependability Analysis of Deep Reinforcement Learning based Robotics and Autonomous Systems

While Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) provides transformational capabilities to the control of Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS), the black-box nature of DRL and uncertain deployment-environments of RAS pose new challenges on its dependability. Although there are many existing works imposing constraints on the DRL policy to ensure a successful completion of the mission, it is far from adequate in terms of assessing the DRL-driven RAS in a holistic way considering all dependability properties. In this paper, we formally define a set of dependability properties in temporal logic and construct a Discrete-Time Markov Chain (DTMC) to model the dynamics of risk/failures of a DRL-driven RAS interacting with the stochastic environment. We then do Probabilistic Model Checking based on the designed DTMC to verify those properties. Our experimental results show that the proposed method is effective as a holistic assessment framework, while uncovers conflicts between the properties that may need trade-offs in the training. Moreover, we find the standard DRL training cannot improve dependability properties, thus requiring bespoke optimisation objectives concerning them. Finally, our method offers a novel dependability analysis to the Sim-to-Real challenge of DRL.
Gradient Imitation Reinforcement Learning for Low Resource Relation Extraction

Low-resource Relation Extraction (LRE) aims to extract relation facts from limited labeled corpora when human annotation is scarce. Existing works either utilize self-training scheme to generate pseudo labels that will cause the gradual drift problem, or leverage meta-learning scheme which does not solicit feedback explicitly. To alleviate selection bias due to the lack of feedback loops in existing LRE learning paradigms, we developed a Gradient Imitation Reinforcement Learning method to encourage pseudo label data to imitate the gradient descent direction on labeled data and bootstrap its optimization capability through trial and error. We also propose a framework called GradLRE, which handles two major scenarios in low-resource relation extraction. Besides the scenario where unlabeled data is sufficient, GradLRE handles the situation where no unlabeled data is available, by exploiting a contextualized augmentation method to generate data. Experimental results on two public datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of GradLRE on low resource relation extraction when comparing with baselines.
Infusing model predictive control into meta-reinforcement learning for mobile robots in dynamic environments

The successful operation of mobile robots requires them to rapidly adapt to environmental changes. Toward developing an adaptive decision-making tool for mobile robots, we propose combining meta-reinforcement learning (meta-RL) with model predictive control (MPC). The key idea of our method is to switch between a meta-learned policy and an MPC controller in an event-triggered fashion. Our method uses an off-policy meta-RL algorithm as a baseline to train a policy using transition samples generated by MPC. The MPC module of our algorithm is carefully designed to infer the movements of obstacles via Gaussian process regression (GPR) and to avoid collisions via conditional value-at-risk (CVaR) constraints. Due to its design, our method benefits from the two complementary tools. First, high-performance action samples generated by the MPC controller enhance the learning performance and stability of the meta-RL algorithm. Second, through the use of the meta-learned policy, the MPC controller is infrequently activated, thereby significantly reducing computation time. The results of our simulations on a restaurant service robot show that our algorithm outperforms both of the baseline methods.
Enabling risk-aware Reinforcement Learning for medical interventions through uncertainty decomposition

Reinforcement Learning (RL) is emerging as tool for tackling complex control and decision-making problems. However, in high-risk environments such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive or aerospace, it is often challenging to bridge the gap between an apparently optimal policy learnt by an agent and its real-world deployment, due to the uncertainties and risk associated with it. Broadly speaking RL agents face two kinds of uncertainty, 1. aleatoric uncertainty, which reflects randomness or noise in the dynamics of the world, and 2. epistemic uncertainty, which reflects the bounded knowledge of the agent due to model limitations and finite amount of information/data the agent has acquired about the world. These two types of uncertainty carry fundamentally different implications for the evaluation of performance and the level of risk or trust. Yet these aleatoric and epistemic uncertainties are generally confounded as standard and even distributional RL is agnostic to this difference. Here we propose how a distributional approach (UA-DQN) can be recast to render uncertainties by decomposing the net effects of each uncertainty. We demonstrate the operation of this method in grid world examples to build intuition and then show a proof of concept application for an RL agent operating as a clinical decision support system in critical care.
Short Quantum Circuits in Reinforcement Learning Policies for the Vehicle Routing Problem

Quantum computing and machine learning have potential for symbiosis. However, in addition to the hardware limitations from current devices, there are still basic issues that must be addressed before quantum circuits can usefully incorporate with current machine learning tasks. We report a new strategy for such an integration in the context of attention models used for reinforcement learning. Agents that implement attention mechanisms have successfully been applied to certain cases of combinatorial routing problems by first encoding nodes on a graph and then sequentially decoding nodes until a route is selected. We demonstrate that simple quantum circuits can used in place of classical attention head layers while maintaining performance. Our method modifies the networks used in [1] by replacing key and query vectors for every node with quantum states that are entangled before being measured. The resulting hybrid classical-quantum agent is tested in the context of vehicle routing problems where its performance is competitive with the original classical approach. We regard our model as a prototype that can be scaled up and as an avenue for further study on the role of quantum computing in reinforcement learning.
Decision Tree Learning with Spatial Modal Logics

Giovanni Pagliarini (Dept. of Mathematics and Computer Science, University of Ferrara, Italy, Dept. of Mathematical, Physical and Computer Sciences, University of Parma, Italy), Guido Sciavicco (Dept. of Mathematics and Computer Science, University of Ferrara, Italy) Symbolic learning represents the most straightforward approach to interpretable modeling, but its applications have been...
WaveCorr: Correlation-savvy Deep Reinforcement Learning for Portfolio Management

The problem of portfolio management represents an important and challenging class of dynamic decision making problems, where rebalancing decisions need to be made over time with the consideration of many factors such as investors preferences, trading environments, and market conditions. In this paper, we present a new portfolio policy network architecture for deep reinforcement learning (DRL)that can exploit more effectively cross-asset dependency information and achieve better performance than state-of-the-art architectures. In particular, we introduce a new property, referred to as \textit{asset permutation invariance}, for portfolio policy networks that exploit multi-asset time series data, and design the first portfolio policy network, named WaveCorr, that preserves this invariance property when treating asset correlation information. At the core of our design is an innovative permutation invariant correlation processing layer. An extensive set of experiments are conducted using data from both Canadian (TSX) and American stock markets (S&P 500), and WaveCorr consistently outperforms other architectures with an impressive 3%-25% absolute improvement in terms of average annual return, and up to more than 200% relative improvement in average Sharpe ratio. We also measured an improvement of a factor of up to 5 in the stability of performance under random choices of initial asset ordering and weights. The stability of the network has been found as particularly valuable by our industrial partner.
Artificial Intelligence
Technology
Conservative Data Sharing for Multi-Task Offline Reinforcement Learning

Offline reinforcement learning (RL) algorithms have shown promising results in domains where abundant pre-collected data is available. However, prior methods focus on solving individual problems from scratch with an offline dataset without considering how an offline RL agent can acquire multiple skills. We argue that a natural use case of offline RL is in settings where we can pool large amounts of data collected in various scenarios for solving different tasks, and utilize all of this data to learn behaviors for all the tasks more effectively rather than training each one in isolation. However, sharing data across all tasks in multi-task offline RL performs surprisingly poorly in practice. Thorough empirical analysis, we find that sharing data can actually exacerbate the distributional shift between the learned policy and the dataset, which in turn can lead to divergence of the learned policy and poor performance. To address this challenge, we develop a simple technique for data-sharing in multi-task offline RL that routes data based on the improvement over the task-specific data. We call this approach conservative data sharing (CDS), and it can be applied with multiple single-task offline RL methods. On a range of challenging multi-task locomotion, navigation, and vision-based robotic manipulation problems, CDS achieves the best or comparable performance compared to prior offline multi-task RL methods and previous data sharing approaches.
Carl-Lead: Lidar-based End-to-End Autonomous Driving with Contrastive Deep Reinforcement Learning

Autonomous driving in urban crowds at unregulated intersections is challenging, where dynamic occlusions and uncertain behaviors of other vehicles should be carefully considered. Traditional methods are heuristic and based on hand-engineered rules and parameters, but scale poorly in new situations. Therefore, they require high labor cost to design and maintain rules in all foreseeable scenarios. Recently, deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has shown promising results in urban driving scenarios. However, DRL is known to be sample inefficient, and most previous works assume perfect observations such as ground-truth locations and motions of vehicles without considering noises and occlusions, which might be a too strong assumption for policy deployment. In this work, we use DRL to train lidar-based end-to-end driving policies that naturally consider imperfect partial observations. We further use unsupervised contrastive representation learning as an auxiliary task to improve the sample efficiency. The comparative evaluation results reveal that our method achieves higher success rates than the state-of-the-art (SOTA) lidar-based end-to-end driving network, better trades off safety and efficiency than the carefully tuned rule-based method, and generalizes better to new scenarios than the baselines. Demo videos are available at this https URL.
Accelerating Offline Reinforcement Learning Application in Real-Time Bidding and Recommendation: Potential Use of Simulation

In recommender systems (RecSys) and real-time bidding (RTB) for online advertisements, we often try to optimize sequential decision making using bandit and reinforcement learning (RL) techniques. In these applications, offline reinforcement learning (offline RL) and off-policy evaluation (OPE) are beneficial because they enable safe policy optimization using only logged data without any risky online interaction. In this position paper, we explore the potential of using simulation to accelerate practical research of offline RL and OPE, particularly in RecSys and RTB. Specifically, we discuss how simulation can help us conduct empirical research of offline RL and OPE. We take a position to argue that we should effectively use simulations in the empirical research of offline RL and OPE. To refute the counterclaim that experiments using only real-world data are preferable, we first point out the underlying risks and reproducibility issue in real-world experiments. Then, we describe how these issues can be addressed by using simulations. Moreover, we show how to incorporate the benefits of both real-world and simulation-based experiments to defend our position. Finally, we also present an open challenge to further facilitate practical research of offline RL and OPE in RecSys and RTB, with respect to public simulation platforms. As a possible solution for the issue, we show our ongoing open source project and its potential use case. We believe that building and utilizing simulation-based evaluation platforms for offline RL and OPE will be of great interest and relevance for the RecSys and RTB community.
Automatic Inverse Treatment Planning for Gamma Knife Radiosurgery via Deep Reinforcement Learning

Yingzi Liu, Chenyang Shen, Tonghe Wang, Jiahan Zhang, Xiaofeng Yang, Tian Liu, Shannon Kahn, Hui-Kuo Shu, Zhen Tian. Purpose: Several inverse planning algorithms have been developed for Gamma Knife (GK) radiosurgery to determine a large number of plan parameters via solving an optimization problem, which typically consists of multiple objectives. The priorities among these objectives need to be repetitively adjusted to achieve a clinically good plan for each patient. This study aimed to achieve automatic and intelligent priority-tuning, by developing a deep reinforcement learning (DRL) based method to model the tuning behaviors of human planners. Methods: We built a priority-tuning policy network using deep convolutional neural networks. Its input was a vector composed of the plan metrics that were used in our institution for GK plan evaluation. The network can determine which tuning action to take, based on the observed quality of the intermediate plan. We trained the network using an end-to-end DRL framework to approximate the optimal action-value function. A scoring function was designed to measure the plan quality. Results: Vestibular schwannoma was chosen as the test bed in this study. The number of training, validation and testing cases were 5, 5, and 16, respectively. For these three datasets, the average plan scores with initial priorities were 3.63 $\pm$ 1.34, 3.83 $\pm$ 0.86 and 4.20 $\pm$ 0.78, respectively, while can be improved to 5.28 $\pm$ 0.23, 4.97 $\pm$ 0.44 and 5.22 $\pm$ 0.26 through manual priority tuning by human expert planners. Our network achieved competitive results with 5.42 $\pm$ 0.11, 5.10 $\pm$ 0. 42, 5.28 $\pm$ 0.20, respectively. Conclusions: Our network can generate GK plans of comparable or slightly higher quality comparing with the plans generated by human planners via manual priority tuning. The network can potentially be incorporated into the clinical workflow to improve GK planning efficiency.
Exploring the Robustness of Distributional Reinforcement Learning against Noisy State Observations

In real scenarios, state observations that an agent observes may contain measurement errors or adversarial noises, misleading the agent to take suboptimal actions or even collapse while training. In this paper, we study the training robustness of distributional Reinforcement Learning~(RL), a class of state-of-the-art methods that estimate the whole distribution, as opposed to only the expectation, of the total return. Firstly, we propose State-Noisy Markov Decision Process~(SN-MDP) in the tabular case to incorporate both random and adversarial state observation noises, in which the contraction of both expectation-based and distributional Bellman operators is derived. Beyond SN-MDP with the function approximation, we theoretically characterize the bounded gradient norm of histogram-based distributional loss, accounting for the better training robustness of distribution RL. We also provide stricter convergence conditions of the Temporal-Difference~(TD) learning under more flexible state noises, as well as the sensitivity analysis by the leverage of influence function. Finally, extensive experiments on the suite of games show that distributional RL enjoys better training robustness compared with its expectation-based counterpart across various state observation noises.
Learning from Peers: Transfer Reinforcement Learning for Joint Radio and Cache Resource Allocation in 5G Network Slicing

Radio access network (RAN) slicing is an important part of network slicing in 5G. The evolving network architecture requires the orchestration of multiple network resources such as radio and cache resources. In recent years, machine learning (ML) techniques have been widely applied for network slicing. However, most existing works do not take advantage of the knowledge transfer capability in ML. In this paper, we propose a transfer reinforcement learning (TRL) scheme for joint radio and cache resources allocation to serve 5G RAN slicing.We first define a hierarchical architecture for the joint resources allocation. Then we propose two TRL algorithms: Q-value transfer reinforcement learning (QTRL) and action selection transfer reinforcement learning (ASTRL). In the proposed schemes, learner agents utilize the expert agents' knowledge to improve their performance on target tasks. The proposed algorithms are compared with both the model-free Q-learning and the model-based priority proportional fairness and time-to-live (PPF-TTL) algorithms. Compared with Q-learning, QTRL and ASTRL present 23.9% lower delay for Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications slice and 41.6% higher throughput for enhanced Mobile Broad Band slice, while achieving significantly faster convergence than Q-learning. Moreover, 40.3% lower URLLC delay and almost twice eMBB throughput are observed with respect to PPF-TTL.
Coordinated Random Access for Industrial IoT With Correlated Traffic By Reinforcement-Learning

We propose a coordinated random access scheme for industrial internet-of-things (IIoT) scenarios, with machine-type devices (MTDs) generating sporadic correlated traffic. This occurs, e.g., when external events trigger data generation at multiple MTDs simultaneously. Time is divided into frames, each split into slots and each MTD randomly selects one slot for (re)transmission, with probability density functions (PDFs) specific of both the MTD and the number of the current retransmission. PDFs are locally optimized to minimize the probability of packet collision. The optimization problem is modeled as a repeated Markov game with incomplete information, and the linear reward-inaction algorithm is used at each MTD, which provably converges to a deterministic (suboptimal) slot assignment. We compare our solution with both the slotted ALOHA and the min-max pairwise correlation random access schemes, showing that our approach achieves a higher network throughput with moderate traffic intensity.
Bringing Reinforcement Learning to a Dynamic World: USC Computer Scientists Win Best Paper Award

The paper outlines a simple approach that solves a complex problem in reinforcement learning (RL): applying RL algorithms to non-stationary environments. Haipeng Luo, an assistant professor of computer science, and Chen-Yu Wei, a Ph.D. student, have received a best paper award for research presented at the Annual Conference on Learning Theory (COLT) 2021, the flagship conference on machine learning theory. Their paper, titled “Non-stationary Reinforcement Learning without Prior Knowledge: An Optimal Black-box Approach,” outlines a simple approach that solves a complex problem in reinforcement learning (RL): applying RL algorithms to non-stationary environments.
Density-based Curriculum for Multi-goal Reinforcement Learning with Sparse Rewards

Multi-goal reinforcement learning (RL) aims to qualify the agent to accomplish multi-goal tasks, which is of great importance in learning scalable robotic manipulation skills. However, reward engineering always requires strenuous efforts in multi-goal RL. Moreover, it will introduce inevitable bias causing the suboptimality of the final policy. The sparse reward provides a simple yet efficient way to overcome such limits. Nevertheless, it harms the exploration efficiency and even hinders the policy from convergence. In this paper, we propose a density-based curriculum learning method for efficient exploration with sparse rewards and better generalization to desired goal distribution. Intuitively, our method encourages the robot to gradually broaden the frontier of its ability along the directions to cover the entire desired goal space as much and quickly as possible. To further improve data efficiency and generality, we augment the goals and transitions within the allowed region during training. Finally, We evaluate our method on diversified variants of benchmark manipulation tasks that are challenging for existing methods. Empirical results show that our method outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines in terms of both data efficiency and success rate.
Deep Reinforcement Learning Based Multidimensional Resource Management for Energy Harvesting Cognitive NOMA Communications

The combination of energy harvesting (EH), cognitive radio (CR), and non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) is a promising solution to improve energy efficiency and spectral efficiency of the upcoming beyond fifth generation network (B5G), especially for support the wireless sensor communications in Internet of things (IoT) system. However, how to realize intelligent frequency, time, and energy resource allocation to support better performances is an important problem to be solved. In this paper, we study joint spectrum, energy, and time resource management for the EH-CR-NOMA IoT systems. Our goal is to minimize the number of data packets losses for all secondary sensing users (SSU), while satisfying the constraints on the maximum charging battery capacity, maximum transmitting power, maximum buffer capacity, and minimum data rate of primary users (PU) and SSUs. Due to the non-convexity of this optimization problem and the stochastic nature of the wireless environment, we propose a distributed multidimensional resource management algorithm based on deep reinforcement learning (DRL). Considering the continuity of the resources to be managed, the deep deterministic policy gradient (DDPG) algorithm is adopted, based on which each agent (SSU) can manage its own multidimensional resources without collaboration. In addition, a simplified but practical action adjuster (AA) is introduced for improving the training efficiency and battery performance protection. The provided results show that the convergence speed of the proposed algorithm is about 4 times faster than that of DDPG, and the average number of packet losses (ANPL) is about 8 times lower than that of the greedy algorithm.
Regularize! Don't Mix: Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning without Explicit Centralized Structures

We propose using regularization for Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning rather than learning explicit cooperative structures called {\em Multi-Agent Regularized Q-learning} (MARQ). Many MARL approaches leverage centralized structures in order to exploit global state information or removing communication constraints when the agents act in a decentralized manner. Instead of learning redundant structures which is removed during agent execution, we propose instead to leverage shared experiences of the agents to regularize the individual policies in order to promote structured exploration. We examine several different approaches to how MARQ can either explicitly or implicitly regularize our policies in a multi-agent setting. MARQ aims to address these limitations in the MARL context through applying regularization constraints which can correct bias in off-policy out-of-distribution agent experiences and promote diverse exploration. Our algorithm is evaluated on several benchmark multi-agent environments and we show that MARQ consistently outperforms several baselines and state-of-the-art algorithms; learning in fewer steps and converging to higher returns.
Evolutionary Reinforcement Learning Dynamics with Irreducible Environmental Uncertainty

In this work we derive and present evolutionary reinforcement learning dynamics in which the agents are irreducibly uncertain about the current state of the environment. We evaluate the dynamics across different classes of partially observable agent-environment systems and find that irreducible environmental uncertainty can lead to better learning outcomes faster, stabilize the learning process and overcome social dilemmas. However, as expected, we do also find that partial observability may cause worse learning outcomes, for example, in the form of a catastrophic limit cycle. Compared to fully observant agents, learning with irreducible environmental uncertainty often requires more exploration and less weight on future rewards to obtain the best learning outcomes. Furthermore, we find a range of dynamical effects induced by partial observability, e.g., a critical slowing down of the learning processes between reward regimes and the separation of the learning dynamics into fast and slow directions. The presented dynamics are a practical tool for researchers in biology, social science and machine learning to systematically investigate the evolutionary effects of environmental uncertainty.
