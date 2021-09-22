CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Fully probabilistic design for knowledge fusion between Bayesian filters under uniform disturbances

By Lenka Kuklišová Pavelková, Ladislav Jirsa, Anthony Quinn
arxiv.org
 12 days ago

Lenka Kuklišová Pavelková (1), Ladislav Jirsa (1), Anthony Quinn (1 and 2) ((1) Czech Academy of Sciences, Institute of Information Theory and Automation, Czech Republic, (2) Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland) This paper considers the problem of Bayesian transfer learning-based knowledge fusion between linear state-space processes driven...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization over High-Dimensional Search Spaces

The ability to optimize multiple competing objective functions with high sample efficiency is imperative in many applied problems across science and industry. Multi-objective Bayesian optimization (BO) achieves strong empirical performance on such problems, but even with recent methodological advances, it has been restricted to simple, low-dimensional domains. Most existing BO methods exhibit poor performance on search spaces with more than a few dozen parameters. In this work we propose MORBO, a method for multi-objective Bayesian optimization over high-dimensional search spaces. MORBO performs local Bayesian optimization within multiple trust regions simultaneously, allowing it to explore and identify diverse solutions even when the objective functions are difficult to model globally. We show that MORBO significantly advances the state-of-the-art in sample-efficiency for several high-dimensional synthetic and real-world multi-objective problems, including a vehicle design problem with 222 parameters, demonstrating that MORBO is a practical approach for challenging and important problems that were previously out of reach for BO methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bayesian Nonparametric Modelling of Conditional Multidimensional Dependence Structures

In recent years, conditional copulas, that allow dependence between variables to vary according to the values of one or more covariates, have attracted increasing attention. In high dimension, vine copulas offer greater flexibility compared to multivariate copulas, since they are constructed using bivariate copulas as building blocks. In this paper we present a novel inferential approach for multivariate distributions, which combines the flexibility of vine constructions with the advantages of Bayesian nonparametrics, not requiring the specification of parametric families for each pair copula. Expressing multivariate copulas using vines allows us to easily account for covariate specifications driving the dependence between response variables. More precisely, we specify the vine copula density as an infinite mixture of Gaussian copulas, defining a Dirichlet process (DP) prior on the mixing measure, and we perform posterior inference via Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) sampling. Our approach is successful as for clustering as well as for density estimation. We carry out intensive simulation studies and apply the proposed approach to investigate the impact of natural disasters on financial development. Our results show that the methodology is able to capture the heterogeneity in the dataset and to reveal different behaviours of different country clusters in relation to natural disasters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-level Bayesian interaction analysis for survival data incorporating pathway information

Genetic interactions play an important role in the progression of complex diseases, providing explanation of variations in disease phenotype missed by main genetic effects. Comparatively, there are fewer investigations on prognostic survival time, given its challenging characteristics such as censoring. In recent biomedical research, two-level analysis of both genes and their involved pathways has received much attention and been demonstrated to be more effective than single-level analysis, however such analysis is limited to main effects. Pathways are not isolated and their interactions have also been suggested to have important contributions to the prognosis of complex diseases. In this article, we develop a novel two-level Bayesian interaction analysis approach for survival data. This approach is the first to conduct the analysis of lower-level gene-gene interactions and higher-level pathway-pathway interactions simultaneously. Significantly advancing from existing Bayesian studies based on the Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) technique, we propose a variational inference framework based on the accelerated failure time model with favourable priors to account for two-level selection as well as censoring. The computational efficiency is much desirable for high dimensional interaction analysis. We examine performance of the proposed approach using extensive simulation. Application to TCGA melanoma and lung adenocarcinoma data leads to biologically sensible findings with satisfactory prediction accuracy and selection stability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Variational Bayesian Inference-Inspired Unrolled Deep Network for MIMO Detection

The great success of deep learning (DL) has inspired researchers to develop more accurate and efficient symbol detectors for multi-input multi-output (MIMO) systems. Existing DL-based MIMO detectors, however, suffer several drawbacks. To address these issues, in this paper, we develop a modeldriven DL detector based on variational Bayesian inference. Specifically, the proposed unrolled DL architecture is inspired by an inverse-free variational Bayesian learning framework which circumvents matrix inversion via maximizing a relaxed evidence lower bound. Two networks are respectively developed for independent and identically distributed (i.i.d.) Gaussian channels and arbitrarily correlated channels. The proposed networks, referred to as VBINet, have only a few learnable parameters and thus can be efficiently trained with a moderate amount of training samples. The proposed VBINet-based detectors can work in both offline and online training modes. An important advantage of our proposed networks over state-of-the-art MIMO detection networks such as OAMPNet and MMNet is that the VBINet can automatically learn the noise variance from data, thus yielding a significant performance improvement over the OAMPNet and MMNet in the presence of noise variance uncertainty. Simulation results show that the proposed VBINet-based detectors achieve competitive performance for both i.i.d. Gaussian and realistic 3GPP MIMO channels.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenka
Person
Anthony Quinn
arxiv.org

Estimation of Measures for Two-Way Contingency Tables Using the Bayesian Estimators

In the analysis of two-way contingency tables, the measures for representing the degree of departure from independence, symmetry or asymmetry are often used. These measures in contingency tables are expressed as functions of the probability structure of the tables. Hence, the value of a measure is estimated. Plug-in estimators of measures with sample proportions are used to estimate the measures, but without sufficient sample size, the bias and mean squared error (MSE) of the estimators become large. This study proposes an estimator that can reduce the bias and MSE, even without a sufficient sample size, using the Bayesian estimators of cell probabilities. We asymptotically evaluate the MSE of the estimator of the measure plugging in the posterior means of the cell probabilities when the prior distribution of the cell probabilities is the Dirichlet distribution. As a result, we can derive the Dirichlet parameter that asymptotically minimizes the MSE of the estimator. Numerical experiments show that the proposed estimator has a smaller bias and MSE than the plug-in estimator with sample proportions, uniform prior, and Jeffreys prior. Another advantage of our approach is the construction of credible intervals for measures using Monte Carlo simulations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generative Probabilistic Image Colorization

We propose Generative Probabilistic Image Colorization, a diffusion-based generative process that trains a sequence of probabilistic models to reverse each step of noise corruption. Given a line-drawing image as input, our method suggests multiple candidate colorized images. Therefore, our method accounts for the ill-posed nature of the colorization problem. We conducted comprehensive experiments investigating the colorization of line-drawing images, report the influence of a score-based MCMC approach that corrects the marginal distribution of estimated samples, and further compare different combinations of models and the similarity of their generated images. Despite using only a relatively small training dataset, we experimentally develop a method to generate multiple diverse colorization candidates which avoids mode collapse and does not require any additional constraints, losses, or re-training with alternative training conditions. Our proposed approach performed well not only on color-conditional image generation tasks using biased initial values, but also on some practical image completion and inpainting tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Coefficients of factor score determinacy for mean plausible values of Bayesian factor analysis

In the context of Bayesian factor analysis, it is possible to compute mean plausible values, which might be used as covariates or predictors or in order to provide individual scores for the Bayesian latent variables. Previous simulation studies ascertained the validity of the plausible values by the mean squared difference of the plausible values and the generating factor scores. However, the generating factor scores are unknown in empirical studies so that an indicator that is solely based on model parameters is needed in order to evaluate the validity of factor score estimates in empirical studies. The coefficient of determinacy is based on model parameters and can be computed whenever Bayesian factor analysis is performed in empirical settings. Therefore, the central aim of the present simulation study was to compare the coefficient of determinacy based on model parameters with the correlation of mean plausible values with the generating factors. It was found that the coefficient of determinacy yields an acceptable estimate for the validity of mean plausible values. As for small sample sizes and a small salient loading size the coefficient of determinacy overestimates the validity, it is recommended to report the coefficient of determinacy together with a bias-correction in order to estimate the validity of mean plausible values in empirical settings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A survey of Bayesian Network structure learning

Bayesian Networks (BNs) have become increasingly popular over the last few decades as a tool for reasoning under uncertainty in fields as diverse as medicine, biology, epidemiology, economics and the social sciences. This is especially true in real-world areas where we seek to answer complex questions based on hypothetical evidence to determine actions for intervention. However, determining the graphical structure of a BN remains a major challenge, especially when modelling a problem under causal assumptions. Solutions to this problem include the automated discovery of BN graphs from data, constructing them based on expert knowledge, or a combination of the two. This paper provides a comprehensive review of combinatoric algorithms proposed for learning BN structure from data, describing 61 algorithms including prototypical, well-established and state-of-the-art approaches. The basic approach of each algorithm is described in consistent terms, and the similarities and differences between them highlighted. Methods of evaluating algorithms and their comparative performance are discussed including the consistency of claims made in the literature. Approaches for dealing with data noise in real-world datasets and incorporating expert knowledge into the learning process are also covered.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probabilistic Design#Disturbances#Trinity College Dublin#Ireland#The University Of Dublin#Fpd#Kullback Leibler#Btl#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Deep Bayesian Estimation for Dynamic Treatment Regimes with a Long Follow-up Time

Causal effect estimation for dynamic treatment regimes (DTRs) contributes to sequential decision making. However, censoring and time-dependent confounding under DTRs are challenging as the amount of observational data declines over time due to a reducing sample size but the feature dimension increases over time. Long-term follow-up compounds these challenges. Another challenge is the highly complex relationships between confounders, treatments, and outcomes, which causes the traditional and commonly used linear methods to fail. We combine outcome regression models with treatment models for high dimensional features using uncensored subjects that are small in sample size and we fit deep Bayesian models for outcome regression models to reveal the complex relationships between confounders, treatments, and outcomes. Also, the developed deep Bayesian models can model uncertainty and output the prediction variance which is essential for the safety-aware applications, such as self-driving cars and medical treatment design. The experimental results on medical simulations of HIV treatment show the ability of the proposed method to obtain stable and accurate dynamic causal effect estimation from observational data, especially with long-term follow-up. Our technique provides practical guidance for sequential decision making, and policy-making.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient posterior sampling for Bayesian Poisson regression

Poisson log-linear models are ubiquitous in many applications, and one of the most popular approaches for parametric count regression. In the Bayesian context, however, there are no sufficient specific computational tools for efficient sampling from the posterior distribution of parameters, and standard algorithms, such as random walk Metropolis-Hastings or Hamiltonian Monte Carlo algorithms, are typically used. Herein, we developed an efficient Metropolis-Hastings algorithm and importance sampler to simulate from the posterior distribution of the parameters of Poisson log-linear models under conditional Gaussian priors with superior performance with respect to the state-of-the-art alternatives. The key for both algorithms is the introduction of a proposal density based on a Gaussian approximation of the posterior distribution of parameters. Specifically, our result leverages the negative binomial approximation of the Poisson likelihood and the successful Pólya-gamma data augmentation scheme. Via simulation, we obtained that the time per independent sample of the proposed samplers is competitive with that obtained using the successful Hamiltonian Monte Carlo sampling, with the Metropolis-Hastings showing superior performance in all scenarios considered.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dynamic probabilistic predictable feature analysis for high dimensional temporal monitoring

Dynamic statistical process monitoring methods have been widely studied and applied in modern industrial processes. These methods aim to extract the most predictable temporal information and develop the corresponding dynamic monitoring schemes. However, measurement noise is widespread in real-world industrial processes, and ignoring its effect will lead to sub-optimal modeling and monitoring performance. In this article, a probabilistic predictable feature analysis (PPFA) is proposed for high dimensional time series modeling, and a multi-step dynamic predictive monitoring scheme is developed. The model parameters are estimated with an efficient expectation-maximum algorithm, where the genetic algorithm and Kalman filter are designed and incorporated. Further, a novel dynamic statistical monitoring index, Dynamic Index, is proposed as an important supplement of $\text{T}^2$ and $\text{SPE}$ to detect dynamic anomalies. The effectiveness of the proposed algorithm is demonstrated via its application on the three-phase flow facility and a medium speed coal mill.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bayesian Confidence Calibration for Epistemic Uncertainty Modelling

Modern neural networks have found to be miscalibrated in terms of confidence calibration, i.e., their predicted confidence scores do not reflect the observed accuracy or precision. Recent work has introduced methods for post-hoc confidence calibration for classification as well as for object detection to address this issue. Especially in safety critical applications, it is crucial to obtain a reliable self-assessment of a model. But what if the calibration method itself is uncertain, e.g., due to an insufficient knowledge base?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
towardsdatascience.com

A step-by-step guide in designing knowledge-driven models using Bayesian theorem.

Data is the fuel for models but you may have witnessed situations where there is no data but solely a domain expert’s that can very well describe or even predict “the situation” given the circumstances. I will summarize the concepts of knowledge-driven models in terms of Bayesian probabilistic, followed by a hands-on tutorial to demonstrate the steps of converting an expert’s knowledge into a Bayesian model with the goal to make inferences. I will use the Sprinkler system to conceptually explain the steps in the process: from knowledge to model. I will end with a discussion about the challenges of complex knowledge-driven models, and the systematic errors that can occur due to questioning and extracting knowledge. All examples are created using the python library bnlearn.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Scalable Bayesian high-dimensional local dependence learning

In this work, we propose a scalable Bayesian procedure for learning the local dependence structure in a high-dimensional model where the variables possess a natural ordering. The ordering of variables can be indexed by time, the vicinities of spatial locations, and so on, with the natural assumption that variables far apart tend to have weak correlations. Applications of such models abound in a variety of fields such as finance, genome associations analysis and spatial modeling. We adopt a flexible framework under which each variable is dependent on its neighbors or predecessors, and the neighborhood size can vary for each variable. It is of great interest to reveal this local dependence structure by estimating the covariance or precision matrix while yielding a consistent estimate of the varying neighborhood size for each variable. The existing literature on banded covariance matrix estimation, which assumes a fixed bandwidth cannot be adapted for this general setup. We employ the modified Cholesky decomposition for the precision matrix and design a flexible prior for this model through appropriate priors on the neighborhood sizes and Cholesky factors. The posterior contraction rates of the Cholesky factor are derived which are nearly or exactly minimax optimal, and our procedure leads to consistent estimates of the neighborhood size for all the variables. Another appealing feature of our procedure is its scalability to models with large numbers of variables due to efficient posterior inference without resorting to MCMC algorithms. Numerical comparisons are carried out with competitive methods, and applications are considered for some real datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Process tomography in general probabilistic theories

Process tomography, the experimental characterization of physical processes, is a central task in science and engineering. Here we investigate the axiomatic requirements that guarantee the in-principle feasibility of process tomography in general physical theories. Specifically, we explore the requirement that process tomography should be achievable with a finite number of auxiliary systems. We show that this requirement is satisfied in every theory equipped with universal extensions, that is, correlated states from which all other correlations can be generated with non-zero probability. We show that universal extensions exist in two cases: (1) theories permitting conclusive state teleportation, and (2) theories satisfying three properties of Causality, Pure Product States, and Purification. In the second case, the existence of universal extensions follows from a symmetry property of Purification, whereby all pure bipartite states with the same marginal on one system are interconvertible. Crucially, our results hold even in theories that do not satisfy Local Tomography, the property that the state of any composite system can be identified from the correlations of local measurements. Summarizing, the existence of universal extensions, without any additional requirement of Local Tomography, is a sufficient guarantee for the characterizability of physical processes using a finite number of auxiliary systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

PredictionNet: Real-Time Joint Probabilistic Traffic Prediction for Planning, Control, and Simulation

Alexey Kamenev, Lirui Wang, Ollin Boer Bohan, Ishwar Kulkarni, Bilal Kartal, Artem Molchanov, Stan Birchfield, David Nistér, Nikolai Smolyanskiy. Predicting the future motion of traffic agents is crucial for safe and efficient autonomous driving. To this end, we present PredictionNet, a deep neural network (DNN) that predicts the motion of all surrounding traffic agents together with the ego-vehicle's motion. All predictions are probabilistic and are represented in a simple top-down rasterization that allows an arbitrary number of agents. Conditioned on a multilayer map with lane information, the network outputs future positions, velocities, and backtrace vectors jointly for all agents including the ego-vehicle in a single pass. Trajectories are then extracted from the output. The network can be used to simulate realistic traffic, and it produces competitive results on popular benchmarks. More importantly, it has been used to successfully control a real-world vehicle for hundreds of kilometers, by combining it with a motion planning/control subsystem. The network runs faster than real-time on an embedded GPU, and the system shows good generalization (across sensory modalities and locations) due to the choice of input representation. Furthermore, we demonstrate that by extending the DNN with reinforcement learning (RL), it can better handle rare or unsafe events like aggressive maneuvers and crashes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Bayesian Optimization Approach for Attenuation Correction in SPECT Brain Imaging

Photon attenuation and scatter are the two main physical factors affecting the diagnostic quality of SPECT in its applications in brain imaging. In this work, we present a novel Bayesian Optimization approach for Attenuation Correction (BOAC) in SPECT brain imaging. BOAC utilizes a prior model parametrizing the head geometry and exploits High Performance Computing (HPC) to reconstruct attenuation corrected images without requiring prior anatomical information from complementary CT scans. BOAC is demonstrated in SPECT brain imaging using noisy and attenuated sinograms, simulated from numerical phantoms. The quality of the tomographic images obtained with the proposed method are compared to those obtained without attenuation correction by employing the appropriate image quality metrics. The quantitative results show the capacity of BOAC to provide images exhibiting higher contrast and less background artifacts as compared to the non-attenuation corrected MLEM images.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Union of Probabilistic Event Groups

How to calculate the union of probabilistic events into groups. Probability is the measure of the likelihood that an event will occur in a Random Experiment. Event is the representation of a subset of the sample space (set of all possible results of the experiment). A random experiment is when we repeat similar procedures over and over, but they yield unpredictable results.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A PAC-Bayesian Analysis of Distance-Based Classifiers: Why Nearest-Neighbour works!

Abstract We present PAC-Bayesian bounds for the generalisation error of the K-nearest-neighbour classifier (K-NN). This is achieved by casting the K-NN classifier into a kernel space framework in the limit of vanishing kernel bandwidth. We establish a relation between prior measures over the coefficients in the kernel expansion and the induced measure on the weight vectors in kernel space. Defining a sparse prior over the coefficients allows the application of a PAC-Bayesian folk theorem that leads to a generalisation bound that is a function of the number of redundant training examples: those that can be left out without changing the solution. The presented bound requires to quantify a prior belief in the sparseness of the solution and is evaluated after learning when the actual redundancy level is known. Even for small sample size (m ~ 100) the bound gives non-trivial results when both the expected sparseness and the actual redundancy are high.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Statically Bounded-Memory Delayed Sampling for Probabilistic Streams

Probabilistic programming languages aid developers performing Bayesian inference. These languages provide programming constructs and tools for probabilistic modeling and automated inference. Prior work introduced a probabilistic programming language, ProbZelus, to extend probabilistic programming functionality to unbounded streams of data. This work demonstrated that the delayed sampling inference algorithm could be extended to work in a streaming context. ProbZelus showed that while delayed sampling could be effectively deployed on some programs, depending on the probabilistic model under consideration, delayed sampling is not guaranteed to use a bounded amount of memory over the course of the execution of the program.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy