Letter: The case for a capital campaign in support of Stephens Auditorium

It has been over a year since the Iowa State Athletic Department announced a recommendation to indefinitely close Stephens Auditorium, the flagship theater on the campus of Iowa State University. After immense public outcry, Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen responded to the recommendation, stating that both the university and the athletic department were committed to developing “a plan for how Stephens will operate into the future for the benefit of campus and the Ames community.” Now, over a year later, there have been few public statements or actionable steps taken toward restoring Stephens to its former glory.