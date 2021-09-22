Growth of entanglement entropy under local projective measurements

The quantum null energy condition (QNEC) is a lower bound on the energy-momentum tensor in terms of the variation of the entanglement entropy of a sub-region along a null direction. To gain insights into quantum thermodynamics of many-body systems, we study if the QNEC restricts quenches driven by energy-momentum inflow from an infinite memoryless bath in two-dimensional holographic theories. We find that an increase in both entropy and temperature are necessary but not sufficient to not violate QNEC in quenches leading to transitions between rotating thermal states described by Banados-Teitelboim-Zanelli geometries. For an arbitrary initial state, we can determine the lower and upper bounds on the increase of temperature (entropy) that is necessary for a fixed increase in entropy (temperature). We also establish monotonic behavior of the non-saturation of the QNEC with time for allowed final states and analytically determine their asymptotic values -- these should have new implications for the null shape variation of the relative entropy of the quenched state. Our study shows that the entanglement entropy always thermalizes in time $l/2$, where $l$ is the length of the entangling region, with an exponent $3/2$. Furthermore, we are able to determine the rate of initial quadratic growth of entanglement analytically in terms of thermodynamic data for any $l$, and show that the QNEC bounds it from above and below. We also show that the slope of the asymptotic ballistic growth of entanglement for a semi-infinite interval is simply twice the difference of the entropy densities of the final and initial states.

