CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Growth of entanglement entropy under local projective measurements

By Michele Coppola, Emanuele Tirrito, Dragi Karevski, Mario Collura
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Non-equilibrium dynamics of many-body quantum systems under the effect of measurement protocols is attracting an increasing amount of attention. It has been recently revealed that measurements may induce an abrupt change in the scaling-law of the bipartite entanglement entropy, thus suggesting the existence of different non-equilibrium regimes. However, our understanding of how these regimes appear and whether they survive in the thermodynamic limit is much less established. Here we investigate these questions on a one-dimensional quadratic fermionic model: this allows us to reach system sizes relevant in the thermodynamic sense. We show that local projective measurements induce a qualitative modification of the time-growth of the entanglement entropy which changes from linear to logarithmic. However, in the stationary regime, the logarithmic behavior of the entanglement entropy do not survive in the thermodynamic limit and, for any finite value of the measurement rate, we numerically show the existence of a single area-law phase for the entanglement entropy. Finally, exploiting the quasi-particle picture, we further support our results analysing the fluctuations of the stationary entanglement entropy and its scaling behavior.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Entropy growth during free expansion of an ideal gas

To illustrate Boltzmann's construction of an entropy function that is defined for a single microstate of a system, we present here the simple example of the free expansion of a one dimensional gas of hard point particles. The construction requires one to define macrostates, corresponding to macroscopic observables. We discuss two different choices, both of which yield the thermodynamic entropy when the gas is in equilibrium. We show that during the free expansion process, both the entropies converge to the equilibrium value at long times. The rate of growth of entropy, for the two choice of macrostates, depends on the coarse graining used to define them, with different limiting behaviour as the coarse graining gets finer. We also find that for only one of the two choices is the entropy a monotonically increasing function of time. Our system is non-ergodic, non-chaotic and essentially non-interacting; our results thus illustrate that these concepts are not very relevant for the question of irreversibility and entropy increase. Rather, the notions of typicality, large numbers and coarse-graining are the important factors. We demonstrate these ideas through extensive simulations as well as analytic results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral splits and entanglement entropy in collective neutrino oscillations

In environments such as core-collapse supernovae, neutron star mergers, or the early universe, where the neutrino fluxes can be extremely high, neutrino-neutrino interactions are appreciable and contribute substantially to their flavor evolution. Such a system of interacting neutrinos can be regarded as a quantum many-body system, and prospects for nontrivial quantum correlations, i.e., entanglement, developing in a gas of interacting neutrinos have been investigated previously. In this work, we uncover an intriguing connection between the entropy of entanglement of individual neutrinos with the rest of the ensemble, and the occurrence of spectral splits in the energy spectra of these neutrinos, which develop as a result of collective neutrino oscillations. In particular, for various types of neutrino spectra, we demonstrate that the entanglement entropy is highest for the neutrinos whose locations in the energy spectrum are closest to the spectral split(s). This trend demonstrates that the quantum entanglement is strongest among the neutrinos that are close to these splits, a behavior that seems to persist even as the size of the many-body system is increased.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum thermodynamics of holographic quenches and bounds on the growth of entanglement from the QNEC

The quantum null energy condition (QNEC) is a lower bound on the energy-momentum tensor in terms of the variation of the entanglement entropy of a sub-region along a null direction. To gain insights into quantum thermodynamics of many-body systems, we study if the QNEC restricts quenches driven by energy-momentum inflow from an infinite memoryless bath in two-dimensional holographic theories. We find that an increase in both entropy and temperature are necessary but not sufficient to not violate QNEC in quenches leading to transitions between rotating thermal states described by Banados-Teitelboim-Zanelli geometries. For an arbitrary initial state, we can determine the lower and upper bounds on the increase of temperature (entropy) that is necessary for a fixed increase in entropy (temperature). We also establish monotonic behavior of the non-saturation of the QNEC with time for allowed final states and analytically determine their asymptotic values -- these should have new implications for the null shape variation of the relative entropy of the quenched state. Our study shows that the entanglement entropy always thermalizes in time $l/2$, where $l$ is the length of the entangling region, with an exponent $3/2$. Furthermore, we are able to determine the rate of initial quadratic growth of entanglement analytically in terms of thermodynamic data for any $l$, and show that the QNEC bounds it from above and below. We also show that the slope of the asymptotic ballistic growth of entanglement for a semi-infinite interval is simply twice the difference of the entropy densities of the final and initial states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The role of HI in regulating size growth of local galaxies

We study the role of atomic hydrogen (HI) in regulating size growth of local galaxies. The size of a galaxy, $D_{\rm r,~25}$, is characterized by the diameter at which the $r-$band surface brightness reaches $\mu_{\rm r}=25.0~\rm mag~arcsec^{-2}$. We find that the positions of galaxies in the size ($D_{\rm r,~25}$)$-$stellar mass ($M_{\ast}$) plane strongly depend on their HI-to-stellar mass ratio ($M_{\rm HI}/M_{\ast}$). In the HI-rich regime, galaxies that are more rich in HI tend to have larger sizes. Such a trend is not seen in the HI-poor regime, suggesting that size growth is barely affected by the HI content when it has declined to a sufficiently low level. An investigation of the relations between size, $M_{\rm HI}/M_{\ast}$ and star formation rate (SFR) suggests that size is more intrinsically linked with $M_{\rm HI}/M_{\ast}$, rather than SFR. We further examine the HI-to-stellar disk size ratio ($D_{\rm HI}/D_{\rm r,~25}$) of galaxies and find that at log($M_{\rm HI}/M_{\ast})>-0.7$, $D_{\rm HI}/D_{\rm r,~25}$ is weakly correlated with $M_{\ast}$. These findings support a picture in which the HI-rich galaxies live in an inside-out disk growing phase regulated by gas accretion and star formation. The angular momentum of the accreted materials is probably the key parameter in shaping the size of an HI-rich galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entropy#Entanglement#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electron-only Reconnection in Ion-scale Current Sheet at the Magnetopause

In the standard model of magnetic reconnection, both ions and electrons couple to the newly reconnected magnetic field lines and are ejected away from the reconnection diffusion region in the form of bidirectional burst ion and electron jets. Recent observations propose a new model: electron only magnetic reconnection without ion coupling in electron scale current sheet. Based on the data from Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) Mission, we observe a long extension inner electron diffusion region (EDR) at least 40 di away from the X line at the terrestrial Magnetopause, implying that the extension of EDR is much longer than the prediction of the theory and simulations. This inner EDR is embedded in an ion scale current sheet (the width of 4 di, di is ion inertial length). However, such ongoing magnetic reconnection was not accompanied with burst ion outflow, implying the presence of electron only reconnection in ion scale current sheet. Our observations present new challenge for understanding the model of standard magnetic reconnection and electron only reconnection model in electron scale current sheet.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Measurement-based preparation of non-Markovian and multimode mechanical states

Nanomechanical resonators are a key tool for future quantum technologies such as quantum force sensors and interfaces, and for studies of macroscopic quantum physics. The ability to prepare room temperature non-classical states is a major outstanding challenge. Here, we explore the use of measurement-based state conditioning to achieve this. We demonstrate conditional cooling of a nanomechanical resonator that has non-Markovian decoherence, and show theoretically that the non-Markovianity makes quantum squeezing significantly easier to achieve. We further show that collective measurement of multiple resonator modes improves the quality of state preparation. This allows us to achieve collective thermomechanical squeezing, in experiments that go beyond the validity of the rotating-wave approximation. Our modelling shows that non-Markovianity and multimode conditioning can both enable room temperature quantum squeezing with existing technology. Together, our results pave the way towards realising room temperature quantum nanomechanical devices and towards their application in quantum technology and fundamental science.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Spin-dependent transport in a driven noncolinear antiferromagnetic fractal network

Noncolinear magnetic texture breaks the spin-sublattice symmetry which gives rise to a spin-splitting effect. Inspired by this, we study the spin-dependent transport properties in a noncolinear antiferromagnetic fractal structure, namely, the Sierpinski Gasket (SPG) triangle. We find that though the spin-up and spin-down currents are different, the degree of spin polarization is too weak. Finally, we come up with a proposal, where the degree of spin polarization can be enhanced significantly in the presence of a time-periodic driving field. Such a prescription of getting spin-filtering effect from an unpolarized source in a fractal network is completely new to the best of our knowledge. Starting from a higher generation of SPG to smaller ones, the precise dependencies of driving field parameters, spin-dependent scattering strength, interface sensitivity on spin polarization are critically investigated. The spatial distribution of spin-resolved bond current density is also explored. Interestingly, our proposed setup exhibits finite spin polarization for different spin-quantization axes. Arbitrarily polarized light is considered and its effect is incorporated through Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All the spin-resolved transport quantities are computed using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription. The present work brings forth new insights into spintronic properties of noncolinear antiferromagnetic SPG and should entice the AFM spintronic community to explore other fractal structures with the possibility of unconventional features.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Strong entanglement distribution of quantum networks

Large-scale quantum networks have been employed to overcome practical constraints of transmissions and storage for single entangled systems. Our goal in this article is to explore the strong entanglement distribution of quantum networks. We firstly show any connected network consisting of generalized EPR states and GHZ states satisfies strong CKW monogamy inequality in terms of bipartite entanglement measure. This reveals interesting feature of high-dimensional entanglement with local tensor decomposition going beyond qubit entanglement. We then apply the new entanglement distribution relation in entangled networks for getting quantum max-flow min-cut theorem in terms of von Neumann entropy and Rényi-$\alpha$ entropy. We finally classify entangled quantum networks by distinguishing network configurations under local unitary operations. These results provide new insights into characterizing quantum networks in quantum information processing.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-Consistent Determination of Long-Range Electrostatics in Neural Network Potentials

Machine learning has the potential to revolutionize the field of molecular simulation through the development of efficient and accurate models of interatomic interactions. In particular, neural network models can describe interactions at the level of accuracy of quantum mechanics-based calculations, but with a fraction of the cost, enabling the simulation of large systems over long timescales with ab initio accuracy. However, implicit in the construction of neural network potentials is an assumption of locality, wherein atomic arrangements on the scale of about a nanometer are used to learn interatomic interactions. Because of this assumption, the resulting neural network models cannot describe long-range interactions that play critical roles in dielectric screening and chemical reactivity. To address this issue, we introduce the self-consistent field neural network (SCFNN) model -- a general approach for learning the long-range response of molecular systems in neural network potentials. The SCFNN model relies on a physically meaningful separation of the interatomic interactions into short- and long-range components, with a separate network to handle each component. We demonstrate the success of the SCFNN approach in modeling the dielectric properties of bulk liquid water, and show that the SCFNN model accurately predicts long-range polarization correlations and the response of water to applied electrostatic fields. Importantly, because of the separation of interactions inherent in our approach, the SCFNN model can be combined with many existing approaches for building neural network potentials. Therefore, we expect the SCFNN model to facilitate the proper description of long-range interactions in a wide-variety of machine learning-based force fields.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Generalized Ising Model on a Scale-Free Network: An Interplay of Power Laws

We consider a recently introduced generalization of the Ising model in which individual spin strength can vary. The model is intended for analysis of ordering in systems comprising agents which, although matching in their binarity (i.e., maintaining the iconic Ising features of `+' or `$-$', `up' or `down', `yes' or `no'), differ in their strength. To investigate the interplay between variable properties of nodes and interactions between them, we study the model on a complex network where both the spin strength and degree distributions are governed by power laws. We show that in the annealed network approximation, thermodynamic functions of the model are self-averaging and we obtain an exact solution for the partition function. This allows us to derive the leading temperature and field dependencies of thermodynamic functions, their critical behavior, and logarithmic corrections at the interface of different phases. We find the delicate interplay of the two power laws leads to new universality classes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

First principles study of electron transport through diarythylene transition metal dichalcogenide molecular switch

Computational methods are fast becoming an integral part of nanoelectronics design process. With increasing computational power, electron transport simulation methods such as Non-equilibrium Greens function (NEGF) methods now hold promise in study and design of new electronic devices. Single molecule circuits as optimized device size covers a significant electron transmission, which originated of intrinsic molecular properties. In this study, we study and design a single molecule switch based on a transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) electrode (molybdenum disulphide (MoS2)) and a photochromic molecule. The chosen molecule, Diarylethene, is one of the only few thermally irreversible photochromes. The 1T phase of TMD monolayer has metallic properties and can act as a conducting electrode for these molecular switches. Further, the 1T phase can be functionalized using thiol chemistry, which leads to the formation of covalent C-S bonds that enable further addition of functional photochromic groups to the TMD surface. In this report, we compare and contrast different chemistry and spacer groups with respect to their response as a molecular switch, focusing on the ON/OFF transmission ratio at the Fermi level. We identify chemistries for further experimentation. If experimentally realized, these switches are expected to become integral part of various applications including molecular memories, photon detectors and logic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Inferring metabolic fluxes in nutrient-limited continuous cultures: A Maximum Entropy Approach with minimum information

We propose a new scheme to infer the metabolic fluxes of cell cultures in a chemostat. Our approach is based on the Maximum Entropy Principle and exploits the understanding of the chemostat dynamics and its connection with the actual metabolism of cells. We show that, in continuous cultures with limiting nutrients, the inference can be done with {\it limited information about the culture}: the dilution rate of the chemostat, the concentration in the feed media of the limiting nutrient and the cell concentration at steady state. Also, we remark that our technique provides information, not only about the mean values of the fluxes in the culture, but also its heterogeneity. We first present these results studying a computational model of a chemostat. Having control of this model we can test precisely the quality of the inference, and also unveil the mechanisms behind the success of our approach. Then, we apply our method to E. coli experimental data from the literature and show that it outperforms alternative formulations that rest on a Flux Balance Analysis framework.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Impact of the Numerical Method on Magnetic Reconnection and Particle Acceleration -- I. The MHD case

We present 2D MHD numerical simulations of tearing-unstable current sheets coupled to a population of non-thermal test-particles, in order to address the problem of numerical convergence with respect to grid resolution, numerical method and physical resistivity. Numerical simulations are performed with the PLUTO code for astrophysical fluid dynamics through different combinations of Riemann solvers, reconstruction methods, grid resolutions at various Lundquist numbers. The constrained transport method is employed to control the divergence-free condition of magnetic field. Our results indicate that the reconnection rate of the background tearing-unstable plasma converges only for finite values of the Lundquist number and for sufficiently large grid resolutions. In general, it is found that (for a 2nd-order scheme) the minimum threshold for numerical convergence during the linear phases requires the number of computational zones covering the initial current sheet width to scale roughly as $\sim \sqrt{\bar{S}}$, where $\bar{S}$ is the Lundquist number defined on the current sheet width. On the other hand, the process of particle acceleration is found to be nearly independent of the underlying numerical details inasmuch as the system becomes tearing-unstable and enters in its nonlinear stages. In the limit of large $\bar{S}$, the ensuing power-law index quickly converge to $p \approx 1.7$, consistently with the fast reconnection regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized rainbow patterns of oblate drops simulated by a ray model in three dimensions

The scattering patterns near the primary rainbow of oblate drops are simulated by extending the vectorial complex ray model (VCRM) [1] to three-dimensional (3D) calculations. With the curvature of wavefront as intrinsic property of a ray, this advanced ray model permits, in principle, to predict the amplitudes and phases of all emergent rays with a rigorous algebraic formalism. This letter reports a breakthrough of VCRM for 3D scattering with a line-by-line triangulation interpolation algorithm allowing to calculate the total complex amplitude of scattered f eld. This makes possible to simulate not only the skeleton (geometrical rainbow angles, hyperbolic-umbilic caustics), but also the coarse (Airy bows, lattice) and f ne (ripple fringes) structures of the generalized rainbow patterns (GRPs) of oblate drops. The simulated results are found qualitatively and quantitatively in good agreement with experimental scattering patterns for drops of different aspect ratios. The physical interpretation of the GRPs is also given. This work opens up prominent perspectives for simulating and understanding the 3D scattering of large particles of any shape with smooth surface by VCRM.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Small Signal Analysis of SQUID Direct Readout Schemes

To better understand the working principles of Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) direct readout schemes, which work in different bias and amplifier modes with different internal feedback schemes, we present the complete circuit analyses on SQUID small-signal model. SQUID bias and amplifier circuits are analyzed using SQUID Thevenin equivalent circuit, and the general equivalent circuit of SQUID with different internal feedback schemes is derived and analyzed with a trans-impedance amplifier model. Transfer characteristics and noise performances of different direct readout schemes are analyzed and experimentally characterized. It is shown that amplifier noise suppression is only dependent on SQUID flux-to-voltage transfer coefficient and is irrelevant to the configuration of bias and amplifier; SQUID with an internal feedback scheme improves the transfer coefficient with voltage feedback and regulates the dynamic resistance with current feedback.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exactness of Parrilo's conic approximations for copositive matrices and associated low order bounds for the stability number of a graph

De Klerk and Pasechnik (2002) introduced the bounds $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)$ ($r\in \mathbb{N}$) for the stability number $\alpha(G)$ of a graph $G$ and conjectured exactness at order $\alpha(G)-1$: $\vartheta^{(\alpha(G)-1)}(G)=\alpha(G)$. These bounds rely on the conic approximations $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ by Parrilo (2000) for the copositive cone $\text{COP}_n$. A difficulty in the convergence analysis of $\vartheta^{(r)}$ is the bad behaviour of the cones $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ under adding a zero row/column: when applied to a matrix not in $\mathcal{K}^{(0)}_n$ this gives a matrix not in any ${\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_{n+1}$, thereby showing strict inclusion $\bigcup_{r\ge 0}{\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_n\subset \text{COP}_n$ for $n\ge 6$. We investigate the graphs with $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)=\alpha(G)$ for $r=0,1$: we algorithmically reduce testing exactness of $\vartheta^{(0)}$ to acritical graphs, we characterize critical graphs with $\vartheta^{(0)}$ exact, and we exhibit graphs for which exactness of $\vartheta^{(1)}$ is not preserved under adding an isolated node. This disproves a conjecture by Gvozdenović and Laurent (2007) which, if true, would have implied the above conjecture by de Klerk and Pasechnik.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic Behavior of Statistical Event Counting in Time: Independent and Correlated Measurements

We introduce an entropy analysis of time series, repeated measurements of statistical observables, based on an Eulerian homogeneous degree-one entropy function $\Phi(t,n)$ of time $t$ and number of events $n$. The duality of $\Phi$, in terms of conjugate variables $\eta=-\Phi'_t$ and $\mu=\Phi'_n$, yields an ``equation of state'' (EoS) in differential form that resembles the Gibbs-Duhem relation in classical thermodynamics: $t d\eta-n d\mu = 0$. For simple Poisson counting with rate $r$, $\eta=r(e^{\mu}-1)$. The conjugate variable $\eta$ is then identified as being equal to the Hamiltonian function in a Hamilton-Jacobi equation for $\Phi(t,n)$. Applying the same logic to the entropy function of time correlated events yields a Hamiltonian as the principal eigenvalue of a matrix. For time reversible case it is the sum of a symmetric Markovian part $\sqrt{\pi_i}q_{ij}/\sqrt{\pi_j}$ and the conjugate variables $\mu_i\delta_{ij}$. The eigenvector, as a posterior to the naive counting measure used as the prior, suggests a set of intrinsic characteristics of Markov states.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy