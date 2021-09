The City Council voted on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, to proceed with issuing $12.5 M in Certificates of Obligation 2021A program to fund capital improvements projects essential to our growing community. Find out about the projects included in the program, what CO’s are, and why the city is planning to issue debt here. A link to the detailed bond proposal information is available here. The next City Council meeting is on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 6:30 pm held at the Elgin Public Library located at 404 North Main Street. The agenda will be posted here.

