At 2 billion iPhones sold, Apple continues to redefine what customers want
With more iPhone configurations available than ever, customers can enter Apple's ecosystem at any price point -- which has led to over 2 billion iPhones sold. While Apple only sells a handful of iPhone models new, the used market is flooded with older devices. This creates a wide variety of choice for the consumer from the $1,600 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max to a used iPhone 11 purchased for near nothing after trade-in.forums.appleinsider.com
