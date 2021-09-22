Help wanted: Registered Nurse – Sumner County Public Health Agency

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for two (2) contract, twenty-five (25) hours a week Screener to work within the COVID Vaccination Program of the health department. Applicant will screen all individuals who present at the Community Services building. Screening includes: temperature check, COVID-19 screening questions, acceptance of deliveries for the Community Services Building, as well as documentation of Immunization Status. Must maintain complete confidentiality of all patient interaction and information except as necessary to share with Jackson County Department of Public Health Staff. Must possess and maintain a valid NC driver's license. The starting salary is $10.00 per hour and the hours will be Monday through Friday either 7:30 am until 12:30 pm or 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm. To apply submit a Jackson County application (available at www.jacksonnc.org under Employment Opportunities) to Jackson County Dept of Public Health; Attn: Martha Thomasson; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway St., Suite 2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: Friday, October 1, 2021. AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER Pre-employment drug screen and criminal background checks are required. Jackson County participates in the federal E-Verify program. 28-29e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO