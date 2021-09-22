CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help wanted: Registered Nurse – Sumner County Public Health Agency

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 6 days ago

Help wanted: Registered Nurse I II III – Sumner County Public Health Agency. Full time or Part time Public Health Nurse Position available at the Sumner County Health Department. Primary duties include immunizations, maternal/child services and WIC. Full-time work benefits include paid sick leave, paid vacation, paid holidays, retirement plan, health insurance, life insurance and deferred compensation programs. May have some overtime work.

www.sumnernewscow.com

