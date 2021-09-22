CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charting a Strategic Path Forward for DHS in an Evolved Threat Landscape

By Daniel M. Gerstein
rand.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security owes a Quadrennial Homeland Security Review (QHSR) report to Congress by the end of calendar year 2021 and a department Strategic Plan by February 2022. The QHSR Report is the department's “capstone strategy document which is updated every four years as required by law.” It is intended to provide direction on the long-term strategy and priorities for the department. The last QHSR was delivered to Congress in 2014. The DHS Strategic Plan “articulates the Department's missions and goals, the strategies [employed] to achieve each goal, and long-term performance measures [used] to evaluate our progress.”

