Non-Hermitian quantum walks and non-Markovianity: the coin-position interaction

By Himanshu Badhani, Subhashish Banerjee, C. M. Chandrashekar
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Discrete versions of quantum walks, just like its classical counterpart, comprise of the external position space and the internal coin space. The interactions between the two Hilbert spaces due to quantum dynamics greatly influence the properties of the walk and have important consequences for the quantum algorithms and quantum simulations protocols they are used for. In this work, we study the effect of non-Hermitian evolution on the interactions between the coin and the position space. Such an evolution mimics a quantum walk which is interacting with an external environment. To understand this interaction, we study the non-Markovianity of the reduced dynamics and also the entanglement between the two spaces. The non-Hermitian evolution is studied from two perspectives: the normalised state method and the more recently proposed metric formalism. The results suggest that the metric formulation provides a more accurate description of the non-Hermitian and $\mathcal{P}\mathcal{T}$-symmetric evolution, describing trace preserving maps. We also show that the non-unitary walks preserve the purity under the metric formulations, due to which one can study entanglement under non-Hermiticity using entanglement entropy.

arxiv.org

