WATERTOWN - In their season opening cross country meets on September 14, Watertown High School scored five of a possible six wins against WCA, Wilby and Torrington High Schools at Veterans’ Memorial Park. While Alex Cole’s first place led the Indians to wins over the Spartans, Raiders and Wildcats on the 3.1-mile course, the WHS girls, who had runners claim five of the top 10 spots, fell one point short of perfection as they easily defeated THS and WIlby, but came up one agonizing point short against WCA, 27-28. Cole, coming off an outstanding finish in the season opening Stratton Brook Invitational, led the entire race and helped the boys get off to a 3–0 start.

5 DAYS AGO