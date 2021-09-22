CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Bounds on approximating Max $k$XOR with quantum and classical local algorithms

By Kunal Marwaha, Stuart Hadfield
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

We consider the power of local algorithms for approximately solving Max $k$XOR, a generalization of two constraint satisfaction problems previously studied with classical and quantum algorithms (MaxCut and Max E3LIN2). On instances with either random signs or no overlapping clauses and $D+1$ clauses per variable, we calculate the average satisfying fraction of the depth-1 QAOA and compare with a generalization of the local threshold algorithm. Notably, the quantum algorithm outperforms the threshold algorithm for $k > 4$.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

The Born approximation in the three-dimensional Calderón problem

Uniqueness and reconstruction in the three-dimensional Calderón inverse conductivity problem can be reduced to the study of the inverse boundary problem for Schrödinger operators $-\Delta +q $. We study the Born approximation of $q$ in the ball, which amounts to studying the linearization of the inverse problem. We first analyze this approximation for real and radial potentials in any dimension. We show that this approximation is well-defined and obtain a closed formula that involves the spectrum of the Dirichlet-to-Neumann map associated to $-\Delta + q$. We then turn to general real and essentially bounded potentials in three dimensions and introduce the notion of averaged Born approximation, which captures the invariance properties of the exact inverse problem. We obtain explicit formulas for the averaged Born approximation in terms of the matrix elements of the Dirichlet to Neumann map in the basis spherical harmonics. Motivated by these formulas we also study the high-energy behaviour of the matrix elements of the Dirichlet to Neumann map.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exact and Approximation Algorithms for Many-To-Many Point Matching in the Plane

Given two sets $S$ and $T$ of points in the plane, of total size $n$, a {many-to-many} matching between $S$ and $T$ is a set of pairs $(p,q)$ such that $p\in S$, $q\in T$ and for each $r\in S\cup T$, $r$ appears in at least one such pair. The {cost of a pair} $(p,q)$ is the (Euclidean) distance between $p$ and $q$. In the {minimum-cost many-to-many matching} problem, the goal is to compute a many-to-many matching such that the sum of the costs of the pairs is minimized. This problem is a restricted version of minimum-weight edge cover in a bipartite graph, and hence can be solved in $O(n^3)$ time. In a more restricted setting where all the points are on a line, the problem can be solved in $O(n\log n)$ time [Colannino, Damian, Hurtado, Langerman, Meijer, Ramaswami, Souvaine, Toussaint; Graphs Comb., 2007]. However, no progress has been made in the general planar case in improving the cubic time bound. In this paper, we obtain an $O(n^2\cdot poly(\log n))$ time exact algorithm and an $O( n^{3/2}\cdot poly(\log n))$ time $(1+\epsilon)$-approximation in the planar case. Our results affirmatively address an open problem posed in [Colannino et al., Graphs Comb., 2007].
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stochastic emulation of quantum algorithms

Quantum algorithms profit from the interference of quantum states in an exponentially large Hilbert space and the fact that unitary transformations on that Hilbert space can be broken down to universal gates that act only on one or two qubits at the same time. The former aspect renders the direct classical simulation of quantum algorithms difficult. Here we introduce higher-order partial derivatives of a probability distribution of particle positions as a new object that shares these basic properties of quantum mechanical states needed for a quantum algorithm. Discretization of the positions allows one to represent the quantum mechanical state of $n_\text{bit}$ qubits by $2(n_\text{bit}+1)$ classical stochastic bits. Based on this, we demonstrate many-particle interference and representation of pure entangled quantum states via derivatives of probability distributions and find the universal set of stochastic maps that correspond to the quantum gates in a universal gate set. We prove that the propagation via the stochastic map built from those universal stochastic maps reproduces up to a prefactor exactly the evolution of the quantum mechanical state with the corresponding quantum algorithm, leading to an automated translation of a quantum algorithm to a stochastic classical algorithm. We implement several well-known quantum algorithms, analyse the scaling of the needed number of realizations with the number of qubits, and highlight the role of destructive interference for the cost of the emulation. Foundational questions raised by the new representation of a quantum state are discussed.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum violation of local causality in urban network with hybrid photonic technologies

Gonzalo Carvacho, Emanuele Roccia, Mauro Valeri, Francesco Basso Basset, Davide Poderini, Claudio Pardo, Emanuele Polino, Lorenzo Carosini, Michele B. Rota, Julia Neuwirth, Saimon F. Covre da Silva, Armando Rastelli, Nicolò Spagnolo, Rafael Chaves, Rinaldo Trotta, Fabio Sciarrino. Quantum networks play a crucial role for distributed quantum information processing, enabling the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Algorithm#Maxcut#Bravyi Et Al Lsb Arxiv#Data Structures
arxiv.org

Backward diffusion-wave problem: stability, regularization and approximation

We aim at the development and analysis of the numerical schemes for approximately solving the backward diffusion-wave problem, which involves a fractional derivative in time with order $\alpha\in(1,2)$. From terminal observations at two time levels, i.e., $u(T_1)$ and $u(T_2)$, we simultaneously recover two initial data $u(0)$ and $u_t(0)$ and hence the solution $u(t)$ for all $t > 0$. First of all, existence, uniqueness and Lipschitz stability of the backward diffusion-wave problem were established under some conditions about $T_1$ and $T_2$. Moreover, for noisy data, we propose a quasi-boundary value scheme to regularize the "mildly" ill-posed problem, and show the convergence of the regularized solution. Next, to numerically solve the regularized problem, a fully discrete scheme is proposed by applying finite element method in space and convolution quadrature in time. We establish error bounds of the discrete solution in both cases of smooth and nonsmooth data. The error estimate is very useful in practice since it indicates the way to choose discretization parameters and regularization parameter, according to the noise level. The theoretical results are supported by numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Critical Points in Hamiltonian Agnostic Variational Quantum Algorithms

One of the most important properties of classical neural networks is the clustering of local minima of the network near the global minimum, enabling efficient training. This has been observed not only numerically, but also has begun to be analytically understood through the lens of random matrix theory. Inspired by these results in classical machine learning, we show that a certain randomized class of variational quantum algorithms can be mapped to Wishart random fields on the hypertorus. Then, using the statistical properties of such random processes, we analytically find the expected distribution of critical points. Unlike the case for deep neural networks, we show the existence of a transition in the quality of local minima at a number of parameters exponentially large in the problem size. Below this transition, all local minima are concentrated far from the global minimum; above, all local minima are concentrated near the global minimum. This is consistent with previously observed numerical results on the landscape behavior of Hamiltonian agnostic variational quantum algorithms. We give a heuristic explanation as to why ansatzes that depend on the problem Hamiltonian might not suffer from these scaling issues. We also verify that our analytic results hold experimentally even at modest system sizes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sublinear Time Eigenvalue Approximation via Random Sampling

We study the problem of approximating the eigenspectrum of a symmetric matrix $A \in \mathbb{R}^{n \times n}$ with bounded entries (i.e., $\|A\|_{\infty} \leq 1$). We present a simple sublinear time algorithm that approximates all eigenvalues of $A$ up to additive error $\pm \epsilon n$ using those of a randomly sampled $\tilde{O}(\frac{1}{\epsilon^4}) \times \tilde O(\frac{1}{\epsilon^4})$ principal submatrix. Our result can be viewed as a concentration bound on the full eigenspectrum of a random principal submatrix. It significantly extends existing work which shows concentration of just the spectral norm [Tro08]. It also extends work on sublinear time algorithms for testing the presence of large negative eigenvalues in the spectrum [BCJ20]. To complement our theoretical results, we provide numerical simulations, which demonstrate the effectiveness of our algorithm in approximating the eigenvalues of a wide range of matrices.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the approximation of basins of attraction using deep neural networks

The basin of attraction is the set of initial points that will eventually converge to some attracting set. Its knowledge is important in understanding the dynamical behavior of a given dynamical system of interest. In this work, we address the problem of reconstructing the basins of attraction of a multistable system, using only labeled data. To this end, we view this problem as a classification task and use a deep neural network as a classifier for predicting the attractor that corresponds to any given initial condition. Additionally, we provide a method for obtaining an approximation of the basin boundary of the underlying system, using the trained classification model. Finally, we provide evidence relating the complexity of the structure of the basins of attraction with the quality of the obtained reconstructions, via the concept of basin entropy. We demonstrate the application of the proposed method on the Lorenz system in a bistable regime.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Energy Extrapolation in Quantum Optimization Algorithms

Quantum annealing and the variational quantum eigensolver are two promising quantum algorithms to find the ground state of complicated Hamiltonians on near-term quantum devices. However, it is necessary to limit the evolution time or the circuit depth as much as possible since otherwise decoherence will degrade the computation. Even when this is done, there always exists a non-negligible estimation error in the ground state energy. Here we propose a scalable extrapolation approach to mitigate this error. With an appropriate regression, we can significantly improve the estimation accuracy for quantum annealing and variational quantum eigensolver for fixed quantum resources. The inference is achieved by extrapolating the annealing time to infinity or extrapolating the variance to zero. The only additional overhead is an increase in the number of measurements by a constant factor. We verified the validity of our method with the transverse-field Ising model. The method is robust to noise, and the techniques are applicable to other physics problems. Analytic derivations for the quadratic convergence feature of the residual energy in quantum annealing and the linear convergence feature of energy variance are given.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fast and Secure Routing Algorithms for Quantum Key Distribution Networks

This paper considers the problem of secure packet routing at the maximum achievable rate in a Quantum key distribution (QKD) network. Assume that a QKD protocol generates symmetric private keys for secure communication over each link in a multi-hop network. The quantum key generation process, which is affected by noise, is assumed to be modeled by a stochastic counting process. Packets are first encrypted with the available quantum keys for each hop and then transmitted on a point-to-point basis over the communication links. A fundamental problem that arises in this setting is to design a secure and capacity-achieving routing policy that accounts for the time-varying availability of the quantum keys for encryption and finite link capacities for transmission. In this paper, by combining the QKD protocol with the Universal Max Weight (UMW) routing policy, we design a new secure throughput-optimal routing policy, called Tandem Queue Decomposition (TQD). TQD solves the problem of secure routing efficiently for a wide class of traffic, including unicast, broadcast, and multicast. One of our main contributions in this paper is to show that the problem can be reduced to the usual generalized network flow problem on a transformed network without the key availability constraints. Simulation results show that the proposed policy incurs a substantially smaller delay as compared to the state-of-the-art routing and key management policies. The proof of throughput-optimality of the proposed policy makes use of the Lyapunov stability theory along with a careful treatment of the key-storage dynamics.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multilevel-Langevin pathwise average for Gibbs approximation

We propose and study a new multilevel method for the numerical approximation of a Gibbs distribution $\pi$ on R d , based on (over-damped) Langevin diffusions. This method both inspired by [PP18] and [GMS + 20] relies on a multilevel occupation measure, i.e. on an appropriate combination of R occupation measures of (constant-step) discretized schemes of the Langevin diffusion with respective steps $\gamma$r = $\gamma$02 --r , r = 0,. .. , R. For a given diffusion, we first state a result under general assumptions which guarantees an $\epsilon$-approximation (in a L 2-sense) with a cost proportional to $\epsilon$ --2 (i.e. proportional to a Monte-Carlo method without bias) or $\epsilon$ --2 | log $\epsilon$| 3 under less contractive assumptions. This general result is then applied to over-damped Langevin diffusions in a strongly convex setting, with a study of the dependence in the dimension d and in the spectrum of the Hessian matrix D 2 U of the potential U : R d $\rightarrow$ R involved in the Gibbs distribution. This leads to strategies with cost in O(d$\epsilon$ --2 log 3 (d$\epsilon$ --2)) and in O(d$\epsilon$ --2) under an additional condition on the third derivatives of U. In particular, in our last main result, we show that, up to universal constants, an appropriate choice of the diffusion coefficient and of the parameters of the procedure leads to a cost controlled by ($\lambda$ U $\lor$1) 2 $\lambda$ 3 U d$\epsilon$ --2 (where$\lambda$U and $\lambda$ U respectively denote the supremum and the infimum of the largest and lowest eigenvalue of D 2 U). In our numerical illustrations, we show that our theoretical bounds are confirmed in practice and finally propose an opening to some theoretical or numerical strategies in order to increase the robustness of the procedure when the largest and smallest eigenvalues of D 2 U are respectively too large or too small.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Approximation of Curve-based Sleeve Functions in High Dimensions

Sleeve functions are generalizations of the well-established ridge functions that play a major role in the theory of partial differential equation, medical imaging, statistics, and neural networks. Where ridge functions are non-linear, univariate functions of the distance to hyperplanes, sleeve functions are based on the squared distance to lower-dimensional manifolds. The present work is a first step to study general sleeve functions by starting with sleeve functions based on finite-length curves. To capture these curve-based sleeve functions, we propose and study a two-step method, where first the outer univariate function - the profile - is recovered, and second the underlying curve is represented by a polygonal chain. Introducing a concept of well-separation, we ensure that the proposed method always terminates and approximate the true sleeve function with a certain quality. Investigating the local geometry, we study an inexact version of our method and show its success under certain conditions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Krylov subspace algorithms for ground and excited state energy estimation

Quantum Krylov subspace diagonalization (QKSD) algorithms provide a low-cost alternative to the conventional quantum phase estimation algorithm for estimating the ground and excited-state energies of a quantum many-body system. While QKSD algorithms have typically relied on using the Hadamard test for estimating Krylov subspace matrix elements of the form, $\langle \phi_i|e^{-i\hat{H}\tau}|\phi_j \rangle$, the associated quantum circuits require an ancilla qubit with controlled multi-qubit gates that can be quite costly for near-term quantum hardware. In this work, we show that a wide class of Hamiltonians relevant to condensed matter physics and quantum chemistry contain symmetries that can be exploited to avoid the use of the Hadamard test. We propose a multi-fidelity estimation protocol that can be used to compute such quantities showing that our approach, when combined with efficient single-fidelity estimation protocols, provides a substantial reduction in circuit depth. In addition, we develop a unified theory of quantum Krylov subspace algorithms and present three new quantum-classical algorithms for the ground and excited-state energy estimation problem, where each new algorithm provides various advantages and disadvantages in terms of total number of calls to the quantum computer, gate depth, classical complexity, and stability of the generalized eigenvalue problem within the Krylov subspace.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Approximately EFX Allocations for Indivisible Chores

In this paper we study how to fairly allocate a set of m indivisible chores to a group of n agents, each of which has a general additive cost function on the items. Since envy-free (EF) allocation is not guaranteed to exist, we consider the notion of envy-freeness up to any item (EFX). In contrast to the fruitful results regarding the (approximation of) EFX allocations for goods, very little is known for the allocation of chores. Prior to our work, for the allocation of chores, it is known that EFX allocations always exist for two agents, or general number of agents with IDO cost functions. For general instances, no non-trivial approximation result regarding EFX allocation is known. In this paper we make some progress in this direction by showing that for three agents we can always compute a 5-approximation of EFX allocation in polynomial time. For n>=4 agents, our algorithm always computes an allocation that achieves an approximation ratio of O(n^2) regarding EFX.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sparbit: a new logarithmic-cost and data locality-aware MPI Allgather algorithm

The collective operations are considered critical for improving the performance of exascale-ready and high-performance computing applications. On this paper we focus on the Message-Passing Interface (MPI) Allgather many to many collective, which is amongst the most called and time-consuming operations. Each MPI algorithm for this call suffers from different operational and performance limitations, that might include only working for restricted cases, requiring linear amounts of communication steps with the growth in number of processes, memory copies and shifts to assure correct data organization, and non-local data exchange patterns, most of which negatively contribute to the total operation time. All these characteristics create an environment where there is no algorithm which is the best for all cases and this consequently implies that careful choices of alternatives must be made to execute the call. Considering such aspects, we propose the Stripe Parallel Binomial Trees (Sparbit) algorithm, which has optimal latency and bandwidth time costs with no usage restrictions. It also maintains a much more local communication pattern that minimizes the delays due to long range exchanges, allowing the extraction of more performance from current systems when compared with asymptotically equivalent alternatives. On its best scenario, Sparbit surpassed the traditional MPI algorithms on 46.43% of test cases with mean (median) improvements of 34.7% (26.16%) and highest reaching 84.16%.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The Elliptic Net Algorithm Revisited

Pairings have been widely used since their introduction to cryptography. They can be applied to identity-based encryption, tripartite Diffie-Hellman key agreement, blockchain and other cryptographic schemes. The Acceleration of pairing computations is crucial for these cryptographic schemes or protocols. In this paper, we will focus on the Elliptic Net algorithm which can compute pairings in polynomial time, but it requires more storage than Miller's algorithm. We use several methods to speed up the Elliptic Net algorithm. Firstly, we eliminate the inverse operation in the improved Elliptic Net algorithm. In some circumstance, this finding can achieve further improvements. Secondly, we apply lazy reduction technique to the Elliptic Net algorithm, which helps us achieve a faster implementation. Finally, we propose a new derivation of the formulas for the computation of the Optimal Ate pairing on the twisted curve. Results show that the Elliptic Net algorithm can be significantly accelerated especially on the twisted curve. The algorithm can be $80\%$ faster than the previous ones on the twisted 381-bit BLS12 curve and $71.5\%$ faster on the twisted 676-bit KSS18 curve respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Outer approximation algorithms for convex vector optimization problems

In this study, we present a general framework of outer approximation algorithms to solve convex vector optimization problems, in which the Pascoletti-Serafini (PS) scalarization is solved iteratively. This scalarization finds the minimum 'distance' from a reference point, which is usually taken as a vertex of the current outer approximation, to the upper image through a given direction. We propose efficient methods to select the parameters (the reference point and direction vector) of the PS scalarization and analyze the effects of these on the overall performance of the algorithm. Different from the existing vertex selection rules from the literature, the proposed methods do not require solving additional single-objective optimization problems. Using some test problems, we conduct an extensive computational study where three different measures are set as the stopping criteria: the approximation error, the runtime, and the cardinality of solution set. We observe that the proposed variants have satisfactory results especially in terms of runtime compared to the existing variants from the literature.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:Non-Asymptotic Analysis of Stochastic Approximation Algorithms for Streaming Data

Authors:Antoine Godichon-Baggioni (LPSM (UMR\_8001)), Nicklas Werge (LPSM (UMR\_8001)), Olivier Wintenberger (LPSM (UMR\_8001)) Abstract: Motivated by the high-frequency data streams continuously generated, real-time learning is becoming increasingly important. These data streams should be processed sequentially with the property that the stream may change over time. In this streaming setting, we propose techniques for minimizing a convex objective through unbiased estimates of its gradients, commonly referred to as stochastic approximation problems. Our methods rely on stochastic approximation algorithms due to their computationally advantage as they only use the previous iterate as a parameter estimate. The reasoning includes iterate averaging that guarantees optimal statistical efficiency under classical conditions. Our non-asymptotic analysis shows accelerated convergence by selecting the learning rate according to the expected data streams. We show that the average estimate converges optimally and robustly to any data stream rate. In addition, noise reduction can be achieved by processing the data in a specific pattern, which is advantageous for large-scale machine learning. These theoretical results are illustrated for various data streams, showing the effectiveness of the proposed algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

From Quantum Groups to Liouville and Dilaton Quantum Gravity

We investigate the underlying quantum group symmetry of 2d Liouville and dilaton gravity models, both consolidating known results and extending them to the cases with $\mathcal{N} = 1$ supersymmetry. We first calculate the mixed parabolic representation matrix element (or Whittaker function) of $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{sl}(2, \mathbb{R}))$ and review its applications to Liouville gravity. We then derive the corresponding matrix element for $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{osp}(1|2, \mathbb{R}))$ and apply it to explain structural features of $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity. We show that this matrix element has the following properties: (1) its $q\to 1$ limit is the classical $\text{OSp}^+(1|2, \mathbb{R})$ Whittaker function, (2) it yields the Plancherel measure as the density of black hole states in $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity, and (3) it leads to $3j$-symbols that match with the coupling of boundary vertex operators to the gravitational states as appropriate for $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity. This object should likewise be of interest in the context of integrability of supersymmetric relativistic Toda chains. We furthermore relate Liouville (super)gravity to dilaton (super)gravity with a hyperbolic sine (pre)potential. We do so by showing that the quantization of the target space Poisson structure in the (graded) Poisson sigma model description leads directly to the quantum group $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{sl}(2, \mathbb{R}))$ or the quantum supergroup $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{osp}(1|2, \mathbb{R}))$.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Algorithmic Thinking for Data Science

The one prominent question that data science students constantly ask is, “Why Algorithms?” And with all honesty, I do not blame them. You see libraries and languages advancing every day, Python with scikit-learn can implement almost any data structure in one line of code. Why would one want to know the science and mathematics behind those inbuilt algorithms then?
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy