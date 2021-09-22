Bounds on approximating Max $k$XOR with quantum and classical local algorithms
We consider the power of local algorithms for approximately solving Max $k$XOR, a generalization of two constraint satisfaction problems previously studied with classical and quantum algorithms (MaxCut and Max E3LIN2). On instances with either random signs or no overlapping clauses and $D+1$ clauses per variable, we calculate the average satisfying fraction of the depth-1 QAOA and compare with a generalization of the local threshold algorithm. Notably, the quantum algorithm outperforms the threshold algorithm for $k > 4$.arxiv.org
