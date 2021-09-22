CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parameterized process characterization with reduced resource requirements

By Vicente Leyton-Ortega, Tyler Kharazi, Raphael C. Pooser
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Quantum Process Tomography (QPT) is a powerful tool to characterize quantum operations, but it requires considerable resources making it impractical for more than 2-qubit systems. This work proposes an alternative approach that requires significantly fewer resources for unitary process characterization without prior knowledge of the process and provides a built-in method for state preparation and measurement (SPAM) error mitigation. By measuring the quantum process as rotated through the X and Y axes on the Bloch Sphere, we can acquire enough information to reconstruct the quantum process matrix $\chi$ and measure its fidelity. We test the algorithm's performance against standard QPT using simulated and physical experiments on several IBM quantum processors and compare the resulting process matrices. We demonstrate in numerical experiments that the method can improve gate fidelity via a noise reduction in the imaginary part of the process matrix, along with a stark decrease in the number of experiments needed to perform the characterization.

arxiv.org

Quantum probes for the characterization of nonlinear media

Alessandro Candeloro, Sholeh Razavian, Matteo Piccolini, Berihu Teklu, Stefano Olivares, Matteo G. A. Paris. Active optical media leading to interaction Hamiltonians of the form $ H = \tilde{\lambda}\, (a + a^{\dagger})^{\zeta}$ represent a crucial resource for quantum optical technology. In this paper, we address the characterization of those nonlinear media using quantum probes, as opposed to semiclassical ones. In particular, we investigate how squeezed probes may improve individual and joint estimation of the nonlinear coupling $\tilde{\lambda}$ and of the nonlinearity order $\zeta$. Upon using tools from quantum estimation, we show that: i) the two parameters are compatible, i.e. the may be jointly estimated without additional quantum noise; ii) the use of squeezed probes improves precision at fixed overall energy of the probe; iii) for low energy probes, squeezed vacuum represent the most convenient choice, whereas for increasing energy an optimal squeezing fraction may be determined; iv) using optimized quantum probes, the scaling of the corresponding precision with energy improves, both for individual and joint estimation of the two parameters, compared to semiclassical coherent probes. We conclude that quantum probes represent a resource to enhance precision in the characterization of nonlinear media, and foresee potential applications with current technology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Characterizing Long-term Optical Variability Properties of $γ$-ray Bright Blazars

Optical observations of a sample of 12 $\gamma$-ray bright blazars from four optical data archives, AAVSO, SMARTS, Catalina, and Steward Observatory, are compiled to create densely sampled light curves spanning more than a decade. As a part of the blazar multi-wavelength studies, several methods of analyses, e. g., flux distribution and RMS-flux relation, are performed on the observations with an aim to compare the results with the similar ones in the \gama-ray band presented in Bhatta & Dhital 2020. It is found that, similar to $\gamma$-ray band, blazars display significant variability in the optical band that can be characterized with log-normal flux distribution and a power-law dependence of RMS on flux. It could be an indication of possible inherent linear RMS-flux relation, yet the scatter in the data does not allow to rule out other possibilities. When comparing variability properties in the two bands, the blazars in the \gama-rays are found to exhibit stronger variability with steeper possible linear RMS-flux relation and the flux distribution that is more skewed towards higher fluxes. The cross-correlation study shows that except for the source 3C 273, the overall optical and the $\gamma$-ray emission in the sources are highly correlated, suggesting a co-spatial existence of the particles responsible for both the optical and $\gamma$-ray emission. Moreover, the sources S5 0716+714, Mrk 421, Mrk 501, PKS 1424-418 and PKS 2155-304 revealed possible evidence for quasi-periodic oscillations in the optical emission with the characteristic timescales, which are comparable to those in the $\gamma$-ray band detected in our previous work.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On Characterization of Finite Geometric Distributive Lattices

A Lattice is a partially ordered set where both least upper bound and greatest lower bound of any pair of elements are unique and exist within the set. Kötter and Kschischang proved that codes in the linear lattice can be used for error and erasure-correction in random networks. Codes in the linear lattice have previously been shown to be special cases of codes in modular lattices. Two well known classifications of modular lattices are geometric and distributive lattices. We have identified the unique criterion which makes a geometric lattice distributive, thus characterizing all finite geometric distributive lattices. Our characterization helps to prove a conjecture regarding the maximum size of a distributive sublattice of a finite geometric lattice and identify the maximal case. The Whitney numbers of the class of geometric distributive lattices are also calculated. We present a few other applications of this unique characterization to derive certain results regarding linearity and complements in the linear lattice.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Non-absoluteness of Hjorth's Cardinal Characterization

In [5], Hjorth proved that for every countable ordinal $\alpha$, there exists a complete $\mathcal{L}_{\omega_1,\omega}$-sentence $\phi_\alpha$ that has models of all cardinalities less than or equal to $\aleph_\alpha$, but no models of cardinality $\aleph_{\alpha+1}$. Unfortunately, his solution does not yield a single $\mathcal{L}_{\omega_1,\omega}$-sentence $\phi_\alpha$, but a set of $\mathcal{L}_{\omega_1,\omega}$-sentences, one of which is guaranteed to work. It was conjectured in [9] that it is independent of the axioms of ZFC which of these sentences has the desired property.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Characterization of Individualization-Refinement Trees

Individualization-Refinement (IR) algorithms form the standard method and currently the only practical method for symmetry computations of graphs and combinatorial objects in general. Through backtracking, on each graph an IR-algorithm implicitly creates an IR-tree whose order is the determining factor of the running time of the algorithm. We give a...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards characterizing the $>ω^2$-fickle recursively enumerable Turing degrees

Given a finite lattice $L$ that can be embedded in the recursively enumerable (r.e.) Turing degrees $\mathcal{R}_{\mathrm{T}}$, it is not known how one can characterize the degrees $\mathbf{d}\in\mathcal{R}_{\mathrm{T}}$ below which $L$ can be bounded. Two important characterizations are of the $L_7$ and $M_3$ lattices, where the lattices are bounded below $\mathbf{d}$ if and only if $\mathbf{d}$ contains sets of ``\emph{fickleness}'' $>\omega$ and $\geq\omega^\omega$ respectively. We work towards finding a lattice that characterizes the levels above $\omega^2$, the first non-trivial level after $\omega$. We considered lattices that are as ``short'' and ``narrow'' as $L_7$ and $M_3$, but the lattices characterize also the $>\omega$ or $\geq\omega^\omega$ levels, if the lattices are not already embeddable below all non-zero r.e.\ degrees. We also considered upper semilattices (USLs) by removing the bottom meet(s) of some previously considered lattices, but the removals did not change the levels characterized. This leads us to conjecture that a USL characterizes the same r.e.\ degrees as the lattice it is based on. We discovered three lattices besides $M_3$ that also characterize the $\geq\omega^\omega$-levels. Our search for a $>\omega^2$-candidate therefore involves the lattice-theoretic problem of finding lattices that do not contain any of the four $\geq\omega^\omega$-lattices as sublattices.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

DECORAS: detection and characterization of radio-astronomical sources using deep learning

We present DECORAS, a deep learning based approach to detect both point and extended sources from Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI) observations. Our approach is based on an encoder-decoder neural network architecture that uses a low number of convolutional layers to provide a scalable solution for source detection. In addition, DECORAS performs source characterization in terms of the position, effective radius and peak brightness of the detected sources. We have trained and tested the network with images that are based on realistic Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) observations at 20 cm. Also, these images have not gone through any prior de-convolution step and are directly related to the visibility data via a Fourier transform. We find that the source catalog generated by DECORAS has a better overall completeness and purity, when compared to a traditional source detection algorithm. DECORAS is complete at the 7.5$\sigma$ level, and has an almost factor of two improvement in reliability at 5.5$\sigma$. We find that DECORAS can recover the position of the detected sources to within 0.61 $\pm$ 0.69 mas, and the effective radius and peak surface brightness are recovered to within 20 per cent for 98 and 94 per cent of the sources, respectively. Overall, we find that DECORAS provides a reliable source detection and characterization solution for future wide-field VLBI surveys.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

For Cell and Gene Therapy Products, Early Characterization is Critical

Do you currently chug along check boxing regulatory mandates described by USP? If so, you may be putting patients, and your company, at risk. Simple and proper due diligence measures performed on drug products, such as identifying sub-visible particles and aggregates, would not only prevent product recalls but, more importantly, avert patient deaths—due to early detection before lot release.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arxiv.org

The Effects of Human Aspects on the Requirements Engineering Process: A Systematic Literature Review

Requirements Engineering (RE) requires the collaboration of various roles in SE, such as requirements engineers, stakeholders and other developers, and it is thus a highly human dependent process in software engineering (SE). Identifying how human aspects such as personality, motivation, emotions, communication, gender, culture and geographic distribution might impact RE would assist us in better supporting successful RE. The main objective of this paper is to systematically review primary studies that have investigated the effects of various human aspects on RE. A systematic literature review (SLR) was conducted and identified 474 initial primary research studies. These were eventually filtered down to 74 relevant, high-quality primary studies. Among the studies, the effects of communication have been considered in many RE studies. Other human aspects such as personality, motivation and gender have mainly been investigated to date related to SE studies including RE as one phase. Findings show that studying more than one human aspect together is beneficial, as this reveals relationships between various human aspects and how they together impact the RE process. However, the majority of these studied combinations of human aspects are unique. From 56.8% of studies that identified the effects of human aspects on RE, 40.5% identified the positive impact, 30.9% negative, 26.2% identified both impacts whereas 2.3% mentioned that there was no impact. This implies that a variety of human aspects positively or negatively affects the RE process and a well-defined theoretical analysis on the effects of different human aspects on RE remains to be defined and practically evaluated. Findings of this SLR help researchers who are investigating the impact of various human aspects on RE by identifying well-studied research areas, and highlight new areas that should be focused on in future research.
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

Smiths Interconnect Test Socket Enables for Rapid Device Bring Up, Characterization

Smiths Interconnect's Galileo test socket is an innovative, low-profile test socket engineered to support today's high-performance digital and RF applications. Smiths Interconnect has launched its new Galileo test socket, an innovative, low-profile test socket engineered to support today’s high performance digital and RF applications. Suitable for for area array and peripheral package test, Galileo leverages proven interposer elastomer technology and advanced 3D printing manufacturing to provide a high-performance solution for BGA, LGA, QFP, SOIC, or QFN packaged devices with extremely short lead times.
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

Raising the Bar in Error Characterization for Qutrit-Based Quantum Computing

Sept. 21, 2021 — A team of experimental physicists at the Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) demonstrated an error characterization method—randomized benchmarking (RB)—on a superconducting qutrit quantum processor. Scientists have now tested this widely used error characterization method with qutrits. Their results were published at Physical Review Letters earlier this year, marking a significant milestone towards benchmarking the accuracy of qutrit-based quantum devices and identifying the barriers to overcome in future research.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Characterizing Heavy Neutral Fermions via their Decays

Many extensions of the Standard Model of particle physics contain new electrically-neutral fermions. Should one of these particles be discovered, questions will naturally arise regarding its nature. For instance: is it a self-conjugate particle (i.e., is it a Dirac or a Majorana fermion)?, does it interact via the Standard Model force carriers or something else? One set of well-motivated particles in this class are Heavy Neutral Leptons (HNLs), Standard Model gauge-singlet fermions that mix with the neutrinos and may be produced in meson decays. We demonstrate that measuring the three body decays of the HNL (or phenomenologically similar heavy fermions) can help determine whether they are Majorana or Dirac fermions. We also investigate the ability to distinguish among different models for the physics responsible for the HNL decay. We compare the reach assuming full and partial event reconstruction, and propose experimental analyses. Should a new fermion be discovered, studying its three body decays provides a powerful diagnostic tool of its nature.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Characterization and Classification of Fermionic Symmetry Enriched Topological Phases

We examine the interplay of symmetry and topological order in $2+1$ dimensional fermionic topological phases of matter. We define fermionic topological symmetries acting on the emergent topological effective theory described using braided tensor category theory. Connecting this to the ${\cal G}^{\rm f}$ fermionic symmetry of the microscopic physical system, we characterize and classify symmetry fractionalization in fermionic topological phases. We find that the physical fermion provides constraints that result in a tiered structure of obstructions and classification of fractionalization with respect to the physical fermions, the quasiparticles, and the vortices. The fractionalization of the (bosonic) symmetry $G= {\cal G}^{\rm f}/\mathbb{Z}_2^{\rm f}$ on the physical fermions is essentially the central extension of $G$ by the $\mathbb{Z}_2^{\rm f}$ fermion parity conservation that yields the fermionic symmetry ${\cal G}^{\rm f}$. We develop an algebraic theory of ${\cal G}^{\rm f}$ symmetry defects for fermionic topological phases using $G$-crossed braided tensor category theory. This formalism allows us to fully characterize and classify $2+1$ dimensional fermionic symmetry enriched topological phases with on-site unitary fermionic symmetry group ${\cal G}^{\rm f}$. We first apply this formalism to extract the minimal data specifying a general fermionic symmetry protected topological phase, and demonstrate that such phases with fixed ${\cal G}^{\rm f}$ form a group under fermionic stacking. Then we analyze general fermionic symmetry enriched topological phases and find their classification is given torsorially by the classification of the symmetry fractionalization of quasiparticles combined with the classification of fermionic symmetry protected topological phases. We illustrate our results by detailing a number of examples, including all the invertible fermionic topological phases.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:The Heyde characterization theorem on compact totally disconnected and connected Abelian groups

Abstract: By the well-known Heyde theorem, the Gaussian distribution on the real line is characterized by the symmetry of the conditional distribution of one linear form of independent random variables given another. In the case of two independent random variables we give a complete description of compact totally disconnected Abelian groups X, where an analogue of this theorem is valid. We also prove that even a weak analogue of the Heyde theorem fails on compact connected Abelian groups X. Coefficients of considered linear forms are topological automorphisms of X. The proofs are based on the study of solutions of a functional equation on the character group of the group X in the class of Fourier transforms of probability distributions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Design, Fabrication, Characterization and Reliability Study of CMOS-MEMS Lorentz-Force Magnetometers

This article presents several design techniques to fabricate micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) using standard complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) processes. They were applied to fabricate high yield CMOS-MEMS shielded Lorentz-force magnetometers (LFM). The multilayered metals and oxides of the back-end-of-line (BEOL), normally used for electronic routing, comprise the structural part of the MEMS. The most important fabrication challenges, modeling approaches and design solutions are discussed. Equations that predict the Q factor, sensitivity, Brownian noise and resonant frequency as a function of temperature, gas pressure and design parameters are presented and validated in characterization tests. A number of the fabricated magnetometers were packaged into Quad Flat No-leads (QFN) packages. We show this process can achieve yields above 95 % when the proper design techniques are adopted. Despite CMOS not being a process for MEMS manufacturing, estimated performance (sensitivity and noise level) is similar or superior to current commercial magnetometers and others built with MEMS processes. Additionally, typical offsets present in Lorentz-force magnetometers were prevented with a shielding electrode, whose efficiency is quantified. Finally, several reliability test results are presented, which demonstrate the robustness against high temperatures, magnetic fields and acceleration shocks.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Parameterized Channel Normalization for Far-field Deep Speaker Verification

We address far-field speaker verification with deep neural network (DNN) based speaker embedding extractor, where mismatch between enrollment and test data often comes from convolutive effects (e.g. room reverberation) and noise. To mitigate these effects, we focus on two parametric normalization methods: per-channel energy normalization (PCEN) and parameterized cepstral mean normalization (PCMN). Both methods contain differentiable parameters and thus can be conveniently integrated to, and jointly optimized with the DNN using automatic differentiation methods. We consider both fixed and trainable (data-driven) variants of each method. We evaluate the performance on Hi-MIA, a recent large-scale far-field speech corpus, with varied microphone and positional settings. Our methods outperform conventional mel filterbank features, with maximum of 33.5% and 39.5% relative improvement on equal error rate under matched microphone and mismatched microphone conditions, respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Characterization of the SKA1-Low prototype station Aperture Array Verification System 2

Giulia Macario (1), Giuseppe Pupillo (2), Gianni Bernardi (2), Pietro Bolli (1), Paola Di Ninni (1), Giovanni Comoretto (1), Andrea Mattana (2), Jader Monari (2), Federico Perini (2), Marco Schiaffino (2), Marcin Sokolowski (3), Randall Wayth (3), Jess Broderick (3), Mark Waterson (4), Maria Grazia Labate (4), Riccardo Chiello (5), Alessio Magro (6), Tom Booler (3), Raunaq Bhushan (3) ((1) INAF, Osservatorio Astrofisico di Arcetri, Italy, (2) INAF, Istituto di Radioastronomia, Italy, (3) ICRAR Curtin, Australia, (4) SKA Observatory, UK, (5) University of Oxford, UK, (6) Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy, University of Malta)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Quantum-gate decomposer

Efficient decompositions of multi-qubit gates are essential in NISQ applications, where the number of gates or the circuit depth is limited. This paper presents efficient decompositions of CCZ and CCCZ gates, typical multi-qubit gates, under several qubit connectivities. We can construct the CCZ gate with only four CZ-depth when the qubit is square-shaped, including one auxiliary qubit. In T-shaped qubit connectivity, which has no closed loop, we can decompose the CCCZ gate with 17 CZ gates. While previous studies have shown a CCCZ gate decomposition with 14 CZ gates for the fully connected case, we found only four connections are sufficient for 14 CZ gates' implementation. The search for constraint-sufficient decompositions is aided by an optimization method we devised to bring the parameterized quantum circuit closer to the target quantum gate. We can apply this scheme to decompose any quantum gates, not only CCZ and CCCZ. Such decompositions of multi-qubit gates, together with the newly found CCZ and CCCZ decompositions, shorten the execution time of quantum circuits and improve the accuracy of complex quantum algorithms on near future QPUs.
MATHEMATICS

