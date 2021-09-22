J.P. Weigand: Check out this wonderful home at 600 W. Elm St. in Oxford

Two acres on the edge of town! If quality is what you’re looking for, you’ve come to the right place. Custom-built home and 40×40 shop building on nearly two acres in the city limits of Oxford. On the edge of town and sitting on a corner lot, this home was built in 2000 and features a split bedroom plan with all the extras. Upon entering the front foyer area you will enjoy the vaulted ceilings in the living room as well as the openness of the living room to the kitchen. Click here for more details.