Quantum collisional thermostats

By Jorge Tabanera, Ines Luque, Samuel L. Jacob, Massimiliano Esposito, Felipe Barra, Juan M.R. Parrondo
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Collisional reservoirs are becoming a major tool for modelling open quantum systems. In their simplest implementation, an external agent switches on for a given time the interaction between the system and a specimen from the reservoir. Generically, in this operation the external agent performs work onto the system, preventing thermalization when the reservoir is at equilibrium. Thermalization only occurs if the global system is autonomous and this requires considering the kinetic degree of freedom of the reservoir particles colliding with the system. The corresponding scattering problem is rather involved. Here, we present a formal solution of the problem in one dimension and for flat interaction potentials. The solution is based on the transfer matrix formalism and allows us to explore the symmetries of the resulting scattering map. One of these symmetries is micro-reversibility, which is a condition for thermalization. We then introduce two approximations of the scattering map that preserve these symmetries and, consequently, thermalize the system. These relatively simple approximate solutions constitute models of quantum thermostats and are useful tools to study quantum systems in contact with thermal baths. We illustrate their accuracy in a specific example, showing that both are good approximations of the exact scattering problem even in situations far from equilibrium. Moreover, one of the models consists of the removal of certain coherences plus a very specific randomization of the interaction time. These two features allow one to identify as heat the energy transfer due to switching on and off the interaction. Our results prompt the fundamental question of how to distinguish between heat and work from the statistical properties of the exchange of energy between a system and its surroundings.

arxiv.org

Title:Quantum Criticality Using a Superconducting Quantum Processor

Abstract: Quantum criticality emerges from the collective behavior of many interacting quantum particles, often at the transition between different phases of matter. It is one of the cornerstones of condensed matter physics, which we access on noisy intermediate-scale (NISQ) quantum devices by leveraging a dynamically-driven phenomenon. We probe the critical properties of the one-dimensional quantum Ising model on a programmable superconducting quantum chip via a Kibble-Zurek process, obtain scaling laws, and estimate critical exponents despite inherent sources of errors on the hardware. A one-parameter noise model captures the effect of imperfections and reproduces the experimental data. Its systematic study reveals that the noise, analogously to temperature, induces a new length scale in the system. We introduce and successfully verify modified scaling laws, directly accounting for the noise without any prior knowledge, enhancing the power of NISQ processors considerably for addressing quantum criticality and potentially other phenomena and algorithms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Machine learning with quantum field theories

The precise equivalence between discretized Euclidean field theories and a certain class of probabilistic graphical models, namely the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, opens up the opportunity to investigate machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. In this contribution we will demonstrate, through the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the local Markov property and can therefore be recast as a Markov random field. We will then derive from the $\phi^{4}$ theory machine learning algorithms and neural networks which can be viewed as generalizations of conventional neural network architectures. Finally, we will conclude by presenting applications based on the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and target probability distributions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Simulating quantum gravity with optical lattices

Unlike the fundamental forces of the Standard Model, such as electromagnetic, weak and strong forces, the quantum effects of gravity are still experimentally inaccessible. The weak coupling of gravity with matter makes it significant only for large masses where quantum effects are too subtle to be measured with current technology. Nevertheless, insight into quantum aspects of gravity is key to understanding unification theories, cosmology or the physics of black holes. Here we propose the simulation of quantum gravity with optical lattices which allows us to arbitrarily control coupling strengths. More concretely, we consider $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermions, simulated by ultra-cold fermionic atoms arranged in a honeycomb lattice, coupled to massive quantum gravity, simulated by bosonic atoms positioned at the links of the lattice. The quantum effects of gravity induce interactions between the Dirac fermions that can be witnessed, for example, through the violation of Wick's theorem. The similarity of our approach to current experimental simulations of gauge theories suggests that quantum gravity models can be simulated in the laboratory in the near future.
SCIENCE
From Quantum Groups to Liouville and Dilaton Quantum Gravity

We investigate the underlying quantum group symmetry of 2d Liouville and dilaton gravity models, both consolidating known results and extending them to the cases with $\mathcal{N} = 1$ supersymmetry. We first calculate the mixed parabolic representation matrix element (or Whittaker function) of $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{sl}(2, \mathbb{R}))$ and review its applications to Liouville gravity. We then derive the corresponding matrix element for $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{osp}(1|2, \mathbb{R}))$ and apply it to explain structural features of $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity. We show that this matrix element has the following properties: (1) its $q\to 1$ limit is the classical $\text{OSp}^+(1|2, \mathbb{R})$ Whittaker function, (2) it yields the Plancherel measure as the density of black hole states in $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity, and (3) it leads to $3j$-symbols that match with the coupling of boundary vertex operators to the gravitational states as appropriate for $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity. This object should likewise be of interest in the context of integrability of supersymmetric relativistic Toda chains. We furthermore relate Liouville (super)gravity to dilaton (super)gravity with a hyperbolic sine (pre)potential. We do so by showing that the quantization of the target space Poisson structure in the (graded) Poisson sigma model description leads directly to the quantum group $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{sl}(2, \mathbb{R}))$ or the quantum supergroup $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{osp}(1|2, \mathbb{R}))$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On possible explanations for quantum contextuality

Recent research on quantum contextuality has been strongly centered on device-independent frameworks, such as the many graph approaches to contextuality and the celebrated sheaf-theoretical approach. Contextuality is described in these frameworks as a property of data only, making it possible to characterize and quantify the phenomena regardless of the reasons why it occurs. In this paper we look beyond the data and focus on possible explanations for this experimental fact. We show that a classical system generating contextual data can easily be found if the following conditions are satisfied (1) We only have access to a specific collection of "epistemic" measurements (which, all things considered, is basically Bohr's view on quantum measurements) and (2) There is a limitation on which of these measurements can be jointly performed. The way we see it, this example indicates that contextuality may be a consequence of the type of measurement taken into account, instead of an intrinsic feature of the system upon which these measurements are performed; if this is correct, the widespread idea that quantum contextuality is a non-classical feature can be avoided.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Ontology and Semantics of Quantum Theory for Quantum Gravity

Based on a clear ontology of material individuals, we analyze in detail the factual semantics of quantum theory, and argue that the basic mathematical formalism of quantum theory is just okay with (a certain form of ) realism and that it is perfectly applicable to quantum gravity. This is basically a process about 'cleansing' the formalism from semantic assumptions and physical referents that it doesn't really need (we use the term 'semantics' in the sense of the factual semantics of a physical theory, and not in the sense of model theory of abstract mathematics or logic). We base our study on the usual non-Boolean lattice of projectors in a Hilbert space and probability measures on it, to which we give a careful physical interpretation using the mentioned tools in order to avoid the usual problems posed by this task. At the end, we study a possible connection with the theory of quantum duration and time proposed in [arXiv:2012.03994, arXiv:2107.06693], for which this paper serves as a philosophical basis, and argue for our view that quantum gravity may show that what we perceive as change in the classical world was just (an ontologically fundamental) quantum collapse all along.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Critical Points in Hamiltonian Agnostic Variational Quantum Algorithms

One of the most important properties of classical neural networks is the clustering of local minima of the network near the global minimum, enabling efficient training. This has been observed not only numerically, but also has begun to be analytically understood through the lens of random matrix theory. Inspired by these results in classical machine learning, we show that a certain randomized class of variational quantum algorithms can be mapped to Wishart random fields on the hypertorus. Then, using the statistical properties of such random processes, we analytically find the expected distribution of critical points. Unlike the case for deep neural networks, we show the existence of a transition in the quality of local minima at a number of parameters exponentially large in the problem size. Below this transition, all local minima are concentrated far from the global minimum; above, all local minima are concentrated near the global minimum. This is consistent with previously observed numerical results on the landscape behavior of Hamiltonian agnostic variational quantum algorithms. We give a heuristic explanation as to why ansatzes that depend on the problem Hamiltonian might not suffer from these scaling issues. We also verify that our analytic results hold experimentally even at modest system sizes.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Phys.org

Triangular honeycombs: Physicists design novel quantum material

Smartphones, notebooks and other electronic devices of our everyday life strongly benefit from the ever-increasing miniaturization of semiconductor devices. This development comes however at a price: confining electrons enhances their scattering– cell phones heat up. Topological insulators hold promises for a more efficient and sustainable technology. At odds with conventional...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The Logic of Quantum Programs

We present a logical calculus for reasoning about information flow in quantum programs. In particular we introduce a dynamic logic that is capable of dealing with quantum measurements, unitary evolutions and entanglements in compound quantum systems. We give a syntax and a relational semantics in which we abstract away from phases and probabilities. We present a sound proof system for this logic, and we show how to characterize by logical means various forms of entanglement (e.g. the Bell states) and various linear operators. As an example we sketch an analysis of the teleportation protocol.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An Enhanced Photonic Quantum Finite Automaton

Alessandro Candeloro, Carlo Mereghetti, Beatrice Palano, Simone Cialdi, Matteo G. A. Paris, Stefano Olivares. In a recent paper we have described an optical implementation of a measure-once one-way quantum finite automaton recognizing a well-known family of unary periodic languages, accepting words not in the language with a given error probability. To process input words, the automaton exploits the degree of polarization of single photons and, to reduce the acceptance error probability, a technique of confidence amplification using the photon counts is implemented. In this paper, we show that the performance of this automaton may be further improved by using strategies that suitably consider both the orthogonal output polarizations of the photon. In our analysis, we also take into account how detector dark counts may affect the performance of the automaton.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Variational Quantum Algorithm for Schmidt Decomposition

Entanglement plays a crucial role in quantum physics and is the key resource in quantum information processing. In entanglement theory, Schmidt decomposition is a powerful tool to analyze the fundamental properties and structure of quantum entanglement. This work introduces a hybrid quantum-classical algorithm for Schmidt decomposition of bipartite pure states on near-term quantum devices. First, we show that the Schmidt decomposition task could be accomplished by maximizing a cost function utilizing bi-local quantum neural networks. Based on this, we propose a variational quantum algorithm for Schmidt decomposition (named VQASD) of which the cost function evaluation notably requires only one estimate of expectation with no extra copies of the input state. In this sense, VQASD outperforms existent approaches in resource cost and hardware efficiency. Second, by further exploring VQASD, we introduce a variational quantum algorithm to estimate the logarithm negativity, which can be applied to efficiently quantify entanglement of bipartite pure states. Third, we experimentally implement our algorithm on Quantum Leaf using the IoP CAS superconducting quantum processor. Both experimental implementations and numerical simulations exhibit the validity and practicality of our methods for analyzing and quantifying entanglement on near-term quantum devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum probes for the characterization of nonlinear media

Alessandro Candeloro, Sholeh Razavian, Matteo Piccolini, Berihu Teklu, Stefano Olivares, Matteo G. A. Paris. Active optical media leading to interaction Hamiltonians of the form $ H = \tilde{\lambda}\, (a + a^{\dagger})^{\zeta}$ represent a crucial resource for quantum optical technology. In this paper, we address the characterization of those nonlinear media using quantum probes, as opposed to semiclassical ones. In particular, we investigate how squeezed probes may improve individual and joint estimation of the nonlinear coupling $\tilde{\lambda}$ and of the nonlinearity order $\zeta$. Upon using tools from quantum estimation, we show that: i) the two parameters are compatible, i.e. the may be jointly estimated without additional quantum noise; ii) the use of squeezed probes improves precision at fixed overall energy of the probe; iii) for low energy probes, squeezed vacuum represent the most convenient choice, whereas for increasing energy an optimal squeezing fraction may be determined; iv) using optimized quantum probes, the scaling of the corresponding precision with energy improves, both for individual and joint estimation of the two parameters, compared to semiclassical coherent probes. We conclude that quantum probes represent a resource to enhance precision in the characterization of nonlinear media, and foresee potential applications with current technology.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

A Scalable Code for Reducing Quantum Errors

A new scheme could offer a technologically viable solution for remedying computational errors in near-term quantum devices. If quantum computers are to be useful in the near-term, they will require methods for remedying computational mistakes that arise from imperfect hardware. However, most error correction schemes are too computationally costly to implement on existing machines, as they require encoding a single bit of quantum information into thousands of physical qubits. The complexity of these schemes is prohibitive for existing and near-term quantum computers. In new work, Bálint Koczor of the University of Oxford, UK, presents a method for side-stepping error correction by reducing errors in the first place [1]. The new method should offer better scaling to larger devices than existing error correction codes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exact emergent quantum state designs from quantum chaotic dynamics

We present exact results on a novel kind of emergent random matrix universality that quantum many-body systems at infinite temperature can exhibit. Specifically, we consider an ensemble of pure states supported on a small subsystem, generated from projective measurements of the remainder of the system in a local basis. We rigorously show that the ensemble, derived for a class of quantum chaotic systems undergoing quench dynamics, approaches a universal form completely independent of system details: it becomes uniformly distributed in Hilbert space. This goes beyond the standard paradigm of quantum thermalization, which dictates that the subsystem relaxes to an ensemble of quantum states that reproduces the expectation values of local observables in a thermal mixed state. Our results imply more generally that the distribution of quantum states themselves becomes indistinguishable from those of uniformly random ones, i.e. the ensemble forms a quantum state-design in the parlance of quantum information theory. Our work establishes bridges between quantum many-body physics, quantum information and random matrix theory, by showing that pseudo-random states can arise from isolated quantum dynamics, opening up new ways to design applications for quantum state tomography and benchmarking.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Measurement-Based Quantum Computation

Measurement-based quantum computation is a framework of quantum computation, where entanglement is used as a resource and local measurements on qubits are used to drive the computation. It originates from the one-way quantum computer of Raussendorf and Briegel, who introduced the so-called cluster state as the underlying entangled resource state and showed that any quantum circuit could be executed by performing only local measurement on individual qubits. The randomness in the measurement outcomes can be dealt with by adapting future measurement axes so that computation is deterministic. Subsequent works have expanded the discussions of the measurement-based quantum computation to various subjects, including the quantification of entanglement for such a measurement-based scheme, the search for other resource states beyond cluster states and computational phases of matter. In addition, the measurement-based framework also provides useful connections to the emergence of time ordering, computational complexity and classical spin models, blind quantum computation, etc. and has given an alternative, resource-efficient approach to implement the original linear-optic quantum computation of Knill, Laflamme and Milburn. Cluster states and a few other resource states have been created experimentally in various physical systems and the measurement-based approach offers a potential alternative to the standard circuit approach to realize a practical quantum computer.
COMPUTERS
miningnewsnorth.com

The quantum states of germanium demand

From the transistors in quantum computers that are millions of times faster than their classical counterparts to fiber optic cables that send data at the speed of light, germanium is a little-known semiconductor that is a small but extremely important ingredient in the technologies behind the future of ultrafast computing and communications.
PHYSICS
nextbigfuture.com

Quantum Entanglement of Three Spin Qubits

Seigo Tarucha and five colleagues, all at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science, have initialized and measured a three-qubit array in silicon with high fidelity (the probability that a qubit is in the expected state). They also combined the three entangled qubits in a single device. Above – False-colored...
SCIENCE
Mountain Democrat

The Balancing Act: Does Earth have a thermostat?

Dick Lindzen is right again. In the past I have written perhaps a dozen or more columns about the preeminent climatologist/meteorologist in the world, Dr. Richard S. Lindzen, Ph.D. Lindzen is now a professor emeritus at MIT and was the Alfred P. Sloan chair of meteorology at MIT during his long tenure. In his history, Lindzen has published more seminal papers on climate than anyone else and that includes some pretty bright climate people like Drs. Fred Singer, John Christy, Roy Spencer and others.
EARTH SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Arbitrarily Precise Quantum Alchemy

Doping compounds can be considered a perturbation to the nuclear charges in a molecular Hamiltonian. Expansions of this perturbation in a Taylor series, i.e. quantum alchemy, has been used in literature to assess millions of derivative compounds at once rather than enumerating them in costly quantum chemistry calculations. So far, it was unclear whether this series even converges for small molecules, whether it can be used for geometry relaxation and how strong this perturbation may be to still obtain convergent numbers. This work provides numerical evidence that this expansion converges and recovers the self-consistent energy of Hartree-Fock calculations. The convergence radius of this expansion is quantified for dimer examples and systematically evaluated for different basis sets, allowing for estimates of the chemical space that can be covered by perturbing one reference calculation alone. Besides electronic energy, convergence is shown for density matrix elements, molecular orbital energies, and density profiles, even for large changes in electronic structure, e.g. transforming He$_3$ into H$_6$. Subsequently, mixed alchemical and spatial derivatives are used to relax H$_2$ from the electronic structure of He alone, highlighting a path to spatially relaxed quantum alchemy. Finally, the underlying code (APHF) which allows for arbitrary precision evaluation of restricted Hartree-Fock energies and arbitrary-order derivatives is made available to support future method development.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

