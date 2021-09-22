CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Variational Quantum Algorithm for Schmidt Decomposition

By Ranyiliu Chen, Benchi Zhao, Xin Wang
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Entanglement plays a crucial role in quantum physics and is the key resource in quantum information processing. In entanglement theory, Schmidt decomposition is a powerful tool to analyze the fundamental properties and structure of quantum entanglement. This work introduces a hybrid quantum-classical algorithm for Schmidt decomposition of bipartite pure states on near-term quantum devices. First, we show that the Schmidt decomposition task could be accomplished by maximizing a cost function utilizing bi-local quantum neural networks. Based on this, we propose a variational quantum algorithm for Schmidt decomposition (named VQASD) of which the cost function evaluation notably requires only one estimate of expectation with no extra copies of the input state. In this sense, VQASD outperforms existent approaches in resource cost and hardware efficiency. Second, by further exploring VQASD, we introduce a variational quantum algorithm to estimate the logarithm negativity, which can be applied to efficiently quantify entanglement of bipartite pure states. Third, we experimentally implement our algorithm on Quantum Leaf using the IoP CAS superconducting quantum processor. Both experimental implementations and numerical simulations exhibit the validity and practicality of our methods for analyzing and quantifying entanglement on near-term quantum devices.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Polynomial decompositions with invariance and positivity inspired by tensors

We present a framework to decompose real multivariate polynomials while preserving invariance and positivity. This framework has been recently introduced for tensor decompositions, in particular for quantum many-body systems. Here we transfer results about decomposition structures, invariance under permutations of variables, positivity, rank inequalities and separations, approximations, and undecidability to real polynomials. Specifically, we define invariant decompositions of polynomials and characterize which polynomials admit such decompositions. We then include positivity: We define invariant separable and sum-of-squares decompositions, and characterize the polynomials similarly. We provide inequalities and separations between the ranks of the decompositions, and show that the separations are not robust with respect to approximations. For cyclically invariant decompositions, we show that it is undecidable whether the polynomial is nonnegative or sum-of-squares for all system sizes. Our work sheds new light on polynomials by putting them on an equal footing with tensors, and opens the door to extending this framework to other tensor product structures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:A new graph decomposition method for bipartite graphs

Abstract: Given a sufficiently large and sufficiently dense bipartite graph $G=(A, B; E),$ we present a novel method for decomposing the majority of the edges of $G$ into quasirandom graphs so that the vertex sets of these quasirandom graphs partition the majority of $A.$ The method works for relatively small or sparse graphs, and can be used to substitute the Regularity lemma of Szemerédi in some graph embedding problems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Variational Formulation of Resolvent Analysis

The conceptual picture underlying resolvent analysis(RA) is that the nonlinear term in the Navier-Stokes(NS) equations provides an intrinsic forcing to the linear dynamics, a description inspired by control theory. The inverse of the linear operator, defined as the resolvent, is interpreted as a transfer function between the forcing and the velocity response. This inversion obscures the physical interpretation of the governing equations and is prohibitive to analytical manipulation, and for large systems leads to significant computational cost and memory requirements. In this work we suggest an alternative, inverse free, definition of the resolvent basis based on an extension of the Courant-Fischer-Weyl min-max principle in which resolvent modes are defined as stationary points of a constrained variational problem. This leads to a straightforward approach to approximate the resolvent (response) modes of complex flows as expansions in any basis. The proposed method avoids matrix inversions and requires only the spectral decomposition of a matrix of significantly reduced size as compared to the original system. To illustrate this method and the advantages of the variational formulation we present three examples. First, we consider streamwise constant fluctuations in turbulent channel flow where an asymptotic analysis allows us to derive closed form expressions for the optimal resolvent modes. Second, to illustrate the cost saving potential, and investigate the limits, of the proposed method we apply our method to both a 2-dimensional, 3-component equilibrium solution in Couette flow and, finally, to a streamwise developing turbulent boundary layer. For these larger systems we achieve a model reduction of up to two orders of magnitude. Such savings have the potential to open RA to the investigation of larger domains and more complex flow configurations.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Physics#Quantum Leaf#Iop Cas
arxiv.org

The Elliptic Net Algorithm Revisited

Pairings have been widely used since their introduction to cryptography. They can be applied to identity-based encryption, tripartite Diffie-Hellman key agreement, blockchain and other cryptographic schemes. The Acceleration of pairing computations is crucial for these cryptographic schemes or protocols. In this paper, we will focus on the Elliptic Net algorithm which can compute pairings in polynomial time, but it requires more storage than Miller's algorithm. We use several methods to speed up the Elliptic Net algorithm. Firstly, we eliminate the inverse operation in the improved Elliptic Net algorithm. In some circumstance, this finding can achieve further improvements. Secondly, we apply lazy reduction technique to the Elliptic Net algorithm, which helps us achieve a faster implementation. Finally, we propose a new derivation of the formulas for the computation of the Optimal Ate pairing on the twisted curve. Results show that the Elliptic Net algorithm can be significantly accelerated especially on the twisted curve. The algorithm can be $80\%$ faster than the previous ones on the twisted 381-bit BLS12 curve and $71.5\%$ faster on the twisted 676-bit KSS18 curve respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Temporal Variational Model for Story Generation

Recent language models can generate interesting and grammatically correct text in story generation but often lack plot development and long-term coherence. This paper experiments with a latent vector planning approach based on a TD-VAE (Temporal Difference Variational Autoencoder), using the model for conditioning and reranking for text generation. The results demonstrate strong performance in automatic cloze and swapping evaluations. The human judgments show stories generated with TD-VAE reranking improve on a GPT-2 medium baseline and show comparable performance to a hierarchical LSTM reranking model. Conditioning on the latent vectors proves disappointing and deteriorates performance in human evaluation because it reduces the diversity of generation, and the models don't learn to progress the narrative. This highlights an important difference between technical task performance (e.g. cloze) and generating interesting stories.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Profile decomposition in Sobolev spaces and decomposition of integral functionals I: inhomogeneous case

The present paper is devoted to analysis of the lack of compactness of bounded sequences in \emph{inhomogeneous} Sobolev spaces, where bounded sequences might fail to be compact due to an isometric group action, that is, \emph{translation}. It will be proved that every bounded sequence $(u_n)$ has (possibly infinitely many) \emph{profiles}, and then the sequence is asymptotically decomposed into a sum of translated profiles and a double-suffixed residual term, where the residual term becomes arbitrarily small in appropriate Lebesgue or Sobolev spaces of lower order. To this end, functional analytic frameworks are established in an abstract way by making use of a group action $G$, in order to characterize profiles by $(u_n)$ and $G$. One also finds that a decomposition of the Sobolev norm into profiles is bounded by the supremum of the norm of $u_n$. Moreover, the profile decomposition leads to results of decomposition of integral functionals of subcritical order. It is noteworthy that the space where the decomposition of integral functionals holds is the same as that where the residual term is vanishing.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Krylov subspace algorithms for ground and excited state energy estimation

Quantum Krylov subspace diagonalization (QKSD) algorithms provide a low-cost alternative to the conventional quantum phase estimation algorithm for estimating the ground and excited-state energies of a quantum many-body system. While QKSD algorithms have typically relied on using the Hadamard test for estimating Krylov subspace matrix elements of the form, $\langle \phi_i|e^{-i\hat{H}\tau}|\phi_j \rangle$, the associated quantum circuits require an ancilla qubit with controlled multi-qubit gates that can be quite costly for near-term quantum hardware. In this work, we show that a wide class of Hamiltonians relevant to condensed matter physics and quantum chemistry contain symmetries that can be exploited to avoid the use of the Hadamard test. We propose a multi-fidelity estimation protocol that can be used to compute such quantities showing that our approach, when combined with efficient single-fidelity estimation protocols, provides a substantial reduction in circuit depth. In addition, we develop a unified theory of quantum Krylov subspace algorithms and present three new quantum-classical algorithms for the ground and excited-state energy estimation problem, where each new algorithm provides various advantages and disadvantages in terms of total number of calls to the quantum computer, gate depth, classical complexity, and stability of the generalized eigenvalue problem within the Krylov subspace.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Energy Extrapolation in Quantum Optimization Algorithms

Quantum annealing and the variational quantum eigensolver are two promising quantum algorithms to find the ground state of complicated Hamiltonians on near-term quantum devices. However, it is necessary to limit the evolution time or the circuit depth as much as possible since otherwise decoherence will degrade the computation. Even when this is done, there always exists a non-negligible estimation error in the ground state energy. Here we propose a scalable extrapolation approach to mitigate this error. With an appropriate regression, we can significantly improve the estimation accuracy for quantum annealing and variational quantum eigensolver for fixed quantum resources. The inference is achieved by extrapolating the annealing time to infinity or extrapolating the variance to zero. The only additional overhead is an increase in the number of measurements by a constant factor. We verified the validity of our method with the transverse-field Ising model. The method is robust to noise, and the techniques are applicable to other physics problems. Analytic derivations for the quadratic convergence feature of the residual energy in quantum annealing and the linear convergence feature of energy variance are given.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Algorithmic Thinking for Data Science

The one prominent question that data science students constantly ask is, “Why Algorithms?” And with all honesty, I do not blame them. You see libraries and languages advancing every day, Python with scikit-learn can implement almost any data structure in one line of code. Why would one want to know the science and mathematics behind those inbuilt algorithms then?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

From Quantum Groups to Liouville and Dilaton Quantum Gravity

We investigate the underlying quantum group symmetry of 2d Liouville and dilaton gravity models, both consolidating known results and extending them to the cases with $\mathcal{N} = 1$ supersymmetry. We first calculate the mixed parabolic representation matrix element (or Whittaker function) of $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{sl}(2, \mathbb{R}))$ and review its applications to Liouville gravity. We then derive the corresponding matrix element for $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{osp}(1|2, \mathbb{R}))$ and apply it to explain structural features of $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity. We show that this matrix element has the following properties: (1) its $q\to 1$ limit is the classical $\text{OSp}^+(1|2, \mathbb{R})$ Whittaker function, (2) it yields the Plancherel measure as the density of black hole states in $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity, and (3) it leads to $3j$-symbols that match with the coupling of boundary vertex operators to the gravitational states as appropriate for $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity. This object should likewise be of interest in the context of integrability of supersymmetric relativistic Toda chains. We furthermore relate Liouville (super)gravity to dilaton (super)gravity with a hyperbolic sine (pre)potential. We do so by showing that the quantization of the target space Poisson structure in the (graded) Poisson sigma model description leads directly to the quantum group $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{sl}(2, \mathbb{R}))$ or the quantum supergroup $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{osp}(1|2, \mathbb{R}))$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On possible explanations for quantum contextuality

Recent research on quantum contextuality has been strongly centered on device-independent frameworks, such as the many graph approaches to contextuality and the celebrated sheaf-theoretical approach. Contextuality is described in these frameworks as a property of data only, making it possible to characterize and quantify the phenomena regardless of the reasons why it occurs. In this paper we look beyond the data and focus on possible explanations for this experimental fact. We show that a classical system generating contextual data can easily be found if the following conditions are satisfied (1) We only have access to a specific collection of "epistemic" measurements (which, all things considered, is basically Bohr's view on quantum measurements) and (2) There is a limitation on which of these measurements can be jointly performed. The way we see it, this example indicates that contextuality may be a consequence of the type of measurement taken into account, instead of an intrinsic feature of the system upon which these measurements are performed; if this is correct, the widespread idea that quantum contextuality is a non-classical feature can be avoided.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Uncertainty relations with variances and the quantum Fisher information based on convex decompositions of density matrices

We discuss recent findings relating the quantum Fisher information to convex roofs of variances. We present several improvements on the Robertson-Schrödinger uncertainty relation. In all these improvements, we consider a decomposition of the density matrix into a mixture of pure states, and use the fact that the Robertson-Schrödinger uncertainty relation is valid for all these components. By considering a convex roof of the bound, we obtain an alternative derivation of the relation in F. Fröwis, R. Schmied, and N. Gisin [Phys. Rev. A 92, 012102 (2015)], and we can also list a number of conditions that are needed to saturate the relations. We also gain new insights about the Cramér-Rao bound. By considering a concave roof of the bound in the Robertson-Schrödinger uncertainty relation, we obtain other type of improvements. We consider similar techniques for uncertainty relations with three variances. Finally, we present further uncertainty relations that provide lower bounds on the metrological usefulness of bipartite quantum states based on the variances of canonical position and momentum operators for two-mode continuous variable systems and angular momentum operators for spin systems.
PHYSICS
Cosmos

What is quantum entanglement?

Quantum computers, quantum cryptography and quantum (insert name here) are often in the news these days. Articles about them inevitably refer to entanglement, a property of quantum physics that makes all these magical phenomena possible. Untangling quantum entanglement. Einstein called entanglement “spooky action at a distance,” a name that has...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Robust and Efficient Multi-Scale Seasonal-Trend Decomposition

Many real-world time series exhibit multiple seasonality with different lengths. The removal of seasonal components is crucial in numerous applications of time series, including forecasting and anomaly detection. However, many seasonal-trend decomposition algorithms suffer from high computational cost and require a large amount of data when multiple seasonal components exist, especially when the periodic length is long. In this paper, we propose a general and efficient multi-scale seasonal-trend decomposition algorithm for time series with multiple seasonality. We first down-sample the original time series onto a lower resolution, and then convert it to a time series with single seasonality. Thus, existing seasonal-trend decomposition algorithms can be applied directly to obtain the rough estimates of trend and the seasonal component corresponding to the longer periodic length. By considering the relationship between different resolutions, we formulate the recovery of different components on the high resolution as an optimization problem, which is solved efficiently by our alternative direction multiplier method (ADMM) based algorithm. Our experimental results demonstrate the accurate decomposition results with significantly improved efficiency.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Variation on a theme: mapping microglial heterogeneity

Microglia biology: one century of evolving concepts. Largest GWAS (N = 1,126,563) of Alzheimer's disease implicates microglia and immune cells. MedRxiv. 2020; (Published online November 23, 2020) Bryois J. et al. Genetic identification of cell types underlying brain complex traits yields novel insights into the etiology of Parkinson’s disease. Nat....
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum variational PDE solver with machine learning

To solve nonlinear partial differential equations (PDEs) is one of the most common but important tasks in not only basic sciences but also many practical industries. We here propose a quantum variational (QuVa) PDE solver with the aid of machine learning (ML) schemes to synergise two emerging technologies in mathematically hard problems. The core quantum processing in this solver is to calculate efficiently the expectation value of specially designed quantum operators. For a large quantum system, we only obtain data from measurements of few control qubits to avoid the exponential cost in the measurements of the whole quantum system and optimise a pathway to find possible solution sets of the desired PDEs using ML techniques. As an example, a few different types of the second-order DEs are examined with randomly chosen samples and a regression method is implemented to chase the best candidates of solution functions with another trial samples. We demonstrated that a three-qubit system successfully follows the pattern of analytical solutions of three different DEs with high fidelity since the variational solutions are given by a necessary condition to obtain the exact solution of the DEs. Thus, we believe that final solution candidate sets are efficiently extracted from the QuVa PDE solver with the support of ML techniques and this algorithm could be beneficial to search for the solutions of complex mathematical problems as well as to find good ansatzs for eigenstates in large quantum systems (e.g., for quantum chemistry).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Measurement-Based Quantum Computation

Measurement-based quantum computation is a framework of quantum computation, where entanglement is used as a resource and local measurements on qubits are used to drive the computation. It originates from the one-way quantum computer of Raussendorf and Briegel, who introduced the so-called cluster state as the underlying entangled resource state and showed that any quantum circuit could be executed by performing only local measurement on individual qubits. The randomness in the measurement outcomes can be dealt with by adapting future measurement axes so that computation is deterministic. Subsequent works have expanded the discussions of the measurement-based quantum computation to various subjects, including the quantification of entanglement for such a measurement-based scheme, the search for other resource states beyond cluster states and computational phases of matter. In addition, the measurement-based framework also provides useful connections to the emergence of time ordering, computational complexity and classical spin models, blind quantum computation, etc. and has given an alternative, resource-efficient approach to implement the original linear-optic quantum computation of Knill, Laflamme and Milburn. Cluster states and a few other resource states have been created experimentally in various physical systems and the measurement-based approach offers a potential alternative to the standard circuit approach to realize a practical quantum computer.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deep Algorithmic Question Answering: Towards a Compositionally Hybrid AI for Algorithmic Reasoning

An important aspect of artificial intelligence (AI) is the ability to reason in a step-by-step "algorithmic" manner that can be inspected and verified for its correctness. This is especially important in the domain of question answering (QA). We argue that the challenge of algorithmic reasoning in QA can be effectively tackled with a "systems" approach to AI which features a hybrid use of symbolic and sub-symbolic methods including deep neural networks. Additionally, we argue that while neural network models with end-to-end training pipelines perform well in narrow applications such as image classification and language modelling, they cannot, on their own, successfully perform algorithmic reasoning, especially if the task spans multiple domains. We discuss a few notable exceptions and point out how they are still limited when the QA problem is widened to include other intelligence-requiring tasks. However, deep learning, and machine learning in general, do play important roles as components in the reasoning process. We propose an approach to algorithm reasoning for QA, Deep Algorithmic Question Answering (DAQA), based on three desirable properties: interpretability, generalizability and robustness which such an AI system should possess and conclude that they are best achieved with a combination of hybrid and compositional AI.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The Communication Value of a Quantum Channel

There are various ways to quantify the communication capabilities of a quantum channel. In this work we study the communication value (cv) of channel, which describes the optimal success probability of transmitting a randomly selected classical message over the channel. The cv also offers a dual interpretation as the classical communication cost for zero-error channel simulation using non-signaling resources. We first provide an entropic characterization of the cv as a generalized conditional min-entropy over the cone of separable operators. Additionally, the logarithm of a channel's cv is shown to be equivalent to its max-Holevo information, which can further be related to channel capacity. We evaluate the cv exactly for all qubit channels and the Werner-Holevo family of channels. While all classical channels are multiplicative under tensor product, this is no longer true for quantum channels in general. We provide a family of qutrit channels for which the cv is non-multiplicative. On the other hand, we prove that any pair of qubit channels have multiplicative cv when used in parallel. Even stronger, all entanglement-breaking channels and the partially depolarizing channel are shown to have multiplicative cv when used in parallel with any channel. We then turn to the entanglement-assisted cv and prove that it is equivalent to the conditional min-entropy of the Choi matrix of the channel. A final component of this work investigates relaxations of the channel cv to other cones such as the set of operators having a positive partial transpose (PPT). The PPT cv is analytically and numerically investigated for well-known channels such as the Werner-Holevo family and the dephrasure family of channels.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy