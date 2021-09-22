Variational Quantum Algorithm for Schmidt Decomposition

The conceptual picture underlying resolvent analysis(RA) is that the nonlinear term in the Navier-Stokes(NS) equations provides an intrinsic forcing to the linear dynamics, a description inspired by control theory. The inverse of the linear operator, defined as the resolvent, is interpreted as a transfer function between the forcing and the velocity response. This inversion obscures the physical interpretation of the governing equations and is prohibitive to analytical manipulation, and for large systems leads to significant computational cost and memory requirements. In this work we suggest an alternative, inverse free, definition of the resolvent basis based on an extension of the Courant-Fischer-Weyl min-max principle in which resolvent modes are defined as stationary points of a constrained variational problem. This leads to a straightforward approach to approximate the resolvent (response) modes of complex flows as expansions in any basis. The proposed method avoids matrix inversions and requires only the spectral decomposition of a matrix of significantly reduced size as compared to the original system. To illustrate this method and the advantages of the variational formulation we present three examples. First, we consider streamwise constant fluctuations in turbulent channel flow where an asymptotic analysis allows us to derive closed form expressions for the optimal resolvent modes. Second, to illustrate the cost saving potential, and investigate the limits, of the proposed method we apply our method to both a 2-dimensional, 3-component equilibrium solution in Couette flow and, finally, to a streamwise developing turbulent boundary layer. For these larger systems we achieve a model reduction of up to two orders of magnitude. Such savings have the potential to open RA to the investigation of larger domains and more complex flow configurations.

